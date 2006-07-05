Tangy Catalina Pasta Salad

A tangy change! All of the vegetables you measure to your taste--you can change the vegetables, too.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Run under cold water to chill, drain again.

  • Toss together pasta, tuna, shrimp, onions, green pepper, celery, garlic salt, salad dressing, and relish. Add enough mayonnaise to thin out dressing, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 229.8mg. Full Nutrition
