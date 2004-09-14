Pepperoni Penne
Pepperoni with penne pasta. Pepperoni spices up this entree.
I used onions instead of shallots, canned tomatoes instead of fresh, added some green olives and instead of cream used 1 cup of skim milk w/2 TBS of flour. Outstanding! Will definately make again. The calorie count has to be substantially less with the skim milk!Read More
I’m sorry to say this was quite disappointing. The pepperoni totally dominated this dish and made it taste quite salty and, we love our salt. I used green onions for the shallots and canned tomatoes that were seasoned with basil, garlic and oregano. I also thought basil would be a better choice, so I used that instead of parsley. Since I had a stick of pepperoni, in hindsight I should have diced the pepperoni instead of slicing it. While sautéing, the sliced pepperoni domed up and looked very unappealing. The sauce was tasty, which helped this a little. I won’t be making this again, but for those of you who want to give it a try, I’d suggest cutting way back on the pepperoni, so it will enhance the flavor of the sauce, rather than overpower it.Read More
Very good. I used two cans of diced tomatoes instead of fresh and added oregano, basil and crushed red pepper. I will definately make this again.
WOW! A Big hit!! THis dish is easy to make and very tasty! I used spicy pepperoni for extra kick..My boyfriend thought it was the best pasta dish he has ever had! A+
Very easy to make and popular! I've made a few adjustments, like minced onions instead of shallots, and doubling the sauce. It's always a big hit!
I thought this was really good!! I added more onion and garlic than what the recipe called for, and also added some crushed red chillies for some zing. Didn't have heavy cream, so used milk with 2 spoons of flour, worked great. Tried the leftovers with rotini noodles but just not the same, needs the penne. Will definitely make this again.
Pretty bland. Could have used something more to add some zing. Maybe a couple more cloves of garlic and some more onions.
Was expecting this to be more like Penne Rose... the sauce didn't thicken at all and wasn't very flavorful. Only changes to the recipe were subbing basil for the parsley and adding one chopped green pepper with the onion. If I make again, I'd probably add kalamata olives and some red pepper flakes as other reviewers suggested.
Can't give it a 5 star rating because I didn't have some items and had to substitute. I used sandwich pepperoni, which I cut with kitchen sheer into long strips. After they cooked I removed from pan. Since there was a trace of grease I wiped out the pan and sautee'd garlic and tomatoes with a bit of olive oil. I didn't peel the tomatoes. I didn't have heavy cream or evaporated milk for the sauce so I used regular milk and made a roux with some flour. I added pepper but not salt because of the type of pepperoni I used. I will make this again with all the ingredients stated next time to compare.
Absolutely delicious! The only thing I changed was adding two extra cloves of garlic, because we love garlic. It was easy and fast. A definite keeper. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is very good. It made way too much for a family of four, so next time I will cut the amount of pasta and pepperoni in half, but keep everything else the same.
Not quite what we expected but worth a try.
My husband and I absolutely loved this recipe. I used a large can of crushed tomatoes since fresh tomatoes are out of season right now. I also used basil instead of parsley. It was a bit spicy for my kids.
The pepperoni was very overpowering, I ended up picking most of it out of my plate. The sauce was good, but I think that is only because I used a can of basil seasoned tomatoes instead of fresh and added some seasoning to it (oregano, a little red and black pepper and kosher salt).
I used diced tomatoes instead of fresh and added oregano, basil and crushed red pepper. I also, used half n half in place of the heavy cream. We had no left overs and that is a great sign. Thanks for the recipe.
We thought this was alright, but won't be making again. The recipe was easy to follow and I didn't make any changes. It seemed like it was missing something, perhaps it needed to sit awhile to absorb the flavor.
Instead of a picture of the recipe, I wish I had a picture of my daughter's face when she saw that we were not only having her favorite, pasta, for dinner, but that it had pepperoni, another one her favorites, in it. She was so happy. The whole family really enjoyed this meal. Very fast and easy to make as well.
Very good and had the non pasta eaters even chowing down. Made as written but with canned tomatoes because I am lazy in the evenings after work :-)
This was a very simple and easy yet delicious recipe. I actually chopped everything the night before, and used ukranian sausage finely sliced instead of pepperoni. I also used canned diced tomatoes with olive oil and garlic (Aylmer accents. I cooked the whole thing in my electric skillet and added tricolor bowtie pasta at the end and had almost no mess as a result. Will definitely be using this again for those busy weekday nights.
I really liked this recipe! I used diced tomatoes because that was what I had on hand. Very easy & tasty!
This was ok.
I used half regular pepperoni and half turkey pepperoni-- that way the pepperoni produced just enough grease without need of draining. The spicy tomato cream sauce tasted gourmet, but I love how economical this recipe is!
This was OK.
Very good. I did have to change the recipe a little bit. I was running late with dinner and needed something quick. This was perfect. I used garden rotini pasta, canned tomatoes, onion instead of shallots and added some green pepper and spinach. Yummy. Thanks for the recipe.
Great dish! I switched the shallots for a small onion, and used basil instead of parsley, increased the garlic to 4 cloves (we are lovers), and the dish was excellent. Perfect dish to enjoy with a bottle of Italian red. Thanks for the recipe!
LOVED IT! I used onion instead of shallot (more than called for), a can of petite diced tomatoes that I drained, because right now, fresh tomatoes are not the best, and thickened the sauce to my liking with parmesan cheese. This had great flavor, was super simple to make and totally hit the spot. I will be making this recipe again and again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Love it! Did 2 more garlic cloves and probably 4 tbsp of shallots instead of 2, but did everything else the same and it was delishus.
Wow. This is one of the best pasta dishes I have ever eaten.
I didn't take out any grease because there wouldn't have been enough for 1 TBLS and the outcome was a bit greasy but turned out very good next time I will try taking some of the grease out. I added red bell pepper then followed the recipe and garnished with scallion and topped with parmasean cheese.
Deliscious!
Excellent and so easy! I used basil instead of parsley and canned diced tomatoes, and added some baby bella mushrooms. Dinner was ready in less than half an hour to rave reviews!
This dish is fantastic! I thought this might be good, but it was great. Better than I imagined. I could eat pasta all the time but my husband couldn't. He raved about this and my 3 children ate up also. My 9 year old son had 3 helpings. Thanks for the great recipe!
Yummy! Followed recipe exactly except for type of pepperoni. It didn't sound appealing to use "normal" thin-sliced pepperoni (like what you'd use for pizza), so I bought thick-sliced pepperoni and cubed it. Now I have found pre-packaged "mini" pepperoni discs and am looking forward to using that!
I did not have shallots, I used half of a sweet onion instead. I did throw in a tad red pepper flake, some fresh ground pepper, a touch salt and a good amount more parmesan cheese. The boys inhaled this--NO leftovers.
Amazing! This pasta dish is awesome. I used two cans of diced tomatoes in garlic instead of fresh. And used an onion instead of a shallot. I also used a green pepper. At the end of cooking I added parmesan cheese to the sauce. Perfection. One of our favorites.
Fantastic! My family loved this recipe. You've got a winner!
This was very good, but a little on the spicy side. If you really like spicy then you will love this dish. I followed the recipe exactly. I think the base recipe is good. I am thinking about trying salami instead of pepperoni next time.
This was pretty good. I got a stick of pepperoni and cut it in quarters lengthwise first then sliced to get bigger chunks than just the thin precut slices (from other recipes using pepperoni we found that we prefer bigger chunks than the slices). I didn't have fresh parsley so I used 1tbsp dried and added 1tsp oregeno. My DH only liked it, but wasn't crazy about it - my son & I liked it well enough to want to try it again, we'll see.
I used what I had on hand, and it was pretty good. Pizza pepperoni, regular onion, 2% milk and dried parsley. Optional ground red pepper and green olives on the side. I would like to try it with pepperoni sausage next time.
Simple delicious - I added a couple sticks of string cheese (cut up)
I excluded tomatoes because I hate them and used boy tie pasta. Delish!
This was excellent. I used the sliced pepperoni for pizzas but Didn’t use the whole package though. I used scissors to cut them into strips, saluted them with a small amount of white onion, some Italian spices and chopped sun dried tomatoes. Added 1T of flour and cooked a few minutes then added a cup of milk. Added some pizza sauce ( because a different recipe called for it and it sounded good!), a can of diced tomatoes, drained and black olives. I would also like to try this with sautéed Italian sausage and mushrooms. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a quick and simple meal that the whole family will enjoy, although I will suggest a change for the kiddos, use a crushed tomato or a tomato sauce as opposed to diced tomatoes. It really didn't take long to make and I had all of the ingredients on hand. We did have to salt a bit for flavor, but next time I will amp up some of the other seasonings. Anyways, I will make again.
One of the most frequently requested dishes from my family. I double it because I have to.
We used onions instead of shallots and canned, diced tomatoes instead of fresh and this still was a big hit! We also added some leftover Italian sausage. Very delicious and easy! We will definitely be making this again.
Liked it a lot. I would make it again. It was different from the regular chicken & pasta or sausage & pasta.
The flavor was good on this, but it was just too rich.
I have made hundreds of recipes on this site and I think this is only my second review. This was so easy and delish! I don't believe I altered the recipe enough to speak of but here I think I did combine some steps...I used sliced packaged pepperoni and just cut it into strips. I sauted them with the onion and garlic. Then added a can of stewed tomatoes and let it cook down a couple of minutes then I added the whipping cream and let that cook up for about 5-8 minutes. Then I tossed it with my cooked pasta...yum. My picky 7 and 10 year olds loved it and so did my 1 year old. Just enough kick for them. I skipped the parsley and the parm cheese, but I'm sure that wold make it even better. Definitely worth a try!
