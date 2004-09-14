Pepperoni Penne

Pepperoni with penne pasta. Pepperoni spices up this entree.

By Melissa

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Cook the penne according to the package directions.

  • In a large skillet saute the pepperoni until crispy (about 5 to 8 minutes). Drain all but 1 tablespoon of the grease. Add the shallot and garlic. Cook until translucent. Stir in the tomatoes and simmer for about 3 minutes.

  • Stir in the cream and cook until reduced (about 8 minutes). Add the parsley and remove from the heat.

  • Add the drained pasta and toss, garnish with parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 86.5mg; sodium 741.3mg. Full Nutrition
