Pepperoni Penne

I have made hundreds of recipes on this site and I think this is only my second review. This was so easy and delish! I don't believe I altered the recipe enough to speak of but here I think I did combine some steps...I used sliced packaged pepperoni and just cut it into strips. I sauted them with the onion and garlic. Then added a can of stewed tomatoes and let it cook down a couple of minutes then I added the whipping cream and let that cook up for about 5-8 minutes. Then I tossed it with my cooked pasta...yum. My picky 7 and 10 year olds loved it and so did my 1 year old. Just enough kick for them. I skipped the parsley and the parm cheese, but I'm sure that wold make it even better. Definitely worth a try!