Penne with Spicy Vodka Tomato Cream Sauce

1708 Ratings
  • 5 1271
  • 4 333
  • 3 69
  • 2 28
  • 1 7

A nice change from your typical tomato sauce! If you're worried about the alcohol, don't be! It cooks off and cannot be tasted. It simply helps to enhance the flavors.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In large skillet, heat oil over moderate heat. Remove casing from sausage and add to skillet. Cook, breaking up the meat, until brown. Add garlic and red pepper and cook, stirring until garlic is golden brown.

  • Add tomatoes and salt; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.

  • Add vodka and cream and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low and add pasta, toss for 1 minute. Stir in fresh parsley and serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 52.7g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 544.4mg. Full Nutrition
