Penne with Spicy Vodka Tomato Cream Sauce

My family loved this. I thought it was very similar to Bowties w/Sausage, Tomatoes & Cream (also on this site) and may consider using that recipe as my base vodka sauce. I followed the directions pretty accurately with only a few minor changes. I put literally a drop of EVOO into the pan and browned my sausage whole. I think 2 links crumbled as written would have been lost in the sauce. I drained the oil and fat from the pan reserving about 1-1/2 Tbsp. in the pan for flavor. I cut down to 1/2 the amount of red pepper to make it more kid-friendly. I also cut back dramatically on the parsley. As I was chopping it I realized that it was a lot so I sprinkled it little by little until I got the flavor I wanted. I ended up using a little over a tbsp I would guess. My only other change was to use a little over a half pound of a variety of pastas.(finished up the boxes) I served it with grated parm and think that next time I may add it to the sauce during cooking for a much better flavor. The flavor of the dish was good but I definitely recommend increasing the vodka A LOT! You could barely taste it. Also I think I prefer my vodka sauce a bit more creamier than tomato-ey so next time I will definitely add more cream to the dish as well. Overall this was a very delicious dish and was loved by my whole family. My 22 month old went back for thirds!! It does make a lot of sauce so be prepared for extra...perfect for dipping garlic bread into. Thank you Star!