Linguine with Seafood and Sundried Tomatoes

A wonderful blend of seafood and citrus! The secret ingredient is the lemon peel! Thanks to my Dad, this is one of our favorites! TIP: Have all the ingredients ready and prepared so you can whip this recipe up in no time!
Out of this world! A good friend is a chef, so I was nervous about cooking for him and his wife. He RAVED and offered me a job in his restaurant! Even my husband, who isn't wild about pasta, couldn't get enough. Like some other reviewers, I reduced the butter and used the oil from the oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes and the result was great. I also used 6 oz. clam juice and 4 oz. white wine then reduced before adding 1/4 c. cream. Finished with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and served with a simple mixed green salad and lots of crusty bread.
I hesitate to review this because I didn't make it exactly the way stated in the recipe due to ingredients I had on hand. That being said, I would imagine it to be a good, basic recipe but nothing that would be extraordinary. Used fresh lemon basil in place of the zest and that gave it a fresh flavor but I can see it being brighter with the zest. I'll try it again the right way and leave a final review.
One cup of fat is completely out of control, so I reduced it to 4T altogether (half butter, half oil) and it still tasted great! I also thickened the sauce a bit with cornstarch and doubled both the sun-dried tomatoes and the parsley. I found that the best way to chop sun-dried tomatoes is with a strong pair kitchen scissors. Then soak them in boiling water for 15 minutes.
I should start out by saying that it's not often that I rate a recipe 5 stars, but I would give this recipe 6 if I could! I did modify it a little bit though. First, I scaled the recipe to two servings; I reduced the olive oil to 2 generous Tbsp and used the correct amount of butter; I added a large(ish) shallot along with 3 cloves of garlic. Once this was softened in the oil, I added the clam juice and the shrimp and scallops and cooked them *almost* through. I removed the seafood and reduced the remaining liquid by half (the seafood gave off quite a bit of liquid). Then I added about 1/4 cup of 10% cream; added the seafood back to the pan along with the rest of the ingredients (I used about 1/3 cup chopped, dried sundried tomatoes which I'd rehydrated in some water) and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. I poured this over the pasta and added a grating of fresh parmesan cheese. The end result was absolutely delicious! It would also be a good dish to serve to company.
Oh my. I would give this ten stars if it were a choice. This was just sublime. I made it as described with the addition of 1/4 c half and half to give the sauce a little more body. It was scrumptious! My husband stopped mid-first bite, looked up at me, chewed, swallowed, and said reverently, "This is the BEST thing you have ever made." We all (including 2 year old daughter and 4 year old son) thought it was wonderful. Next time I will add a few more sundried tomatoes, but other than that, it is perfect, truly one of the best I've ever tried. Thank you so much for sharing this easy but company-quality dinner dish. Garlic bread for sopping up the sauce is a MUST! YUM!
What gives you the right to low-ball a recipe that you haven't even tried. Personally, I found this dish to be absolutely outstanding - Yes, it is very rich . . . but the key word is 'Moderation'. Will definitely make it again.
Like this recipe a lot; if you have a Trader Joe's in your area, I used their Frozen Seafood Mix (shrimp, calamari, scallops)instead of just shrimp and scallops (because I love calamari!)and served it over TJ's garlic & basil linguine. Served it with a salad for guests and it was gobbled up!
YUM!! Thanks! I decided that both butter and olive oil was too much for me, so I only used butter this time around (I figured that I'd try the fattening version first to see if I like it, and then make it healthy later). Also, I used about 3X the amount of tomatoes and a few sprigs of lemon thyme while sauteing. It was great! Thanks again!
Great! I followed some suggestions posted before. Reduced the butter, used reserved oil from sun dried tomatoes, used 4 oz clam juice, 4 oz white wine, 2 oz heavy cream, reduced the sauce and added a little basil with parsley and some shaved parm cheese as a final note. Spectacular! My family asked for seconds and thirds.
Excellent dish! I scaled this down just for the 2 of us and had to swap out the scallops for some lobster chunks, but I think any combo of seafood would be fabulous. I used 2 cloves of garlic and many more sun-dried tomatoes, also added a splash each of white wine and 2% evaporated milk along with the clam juice (had the milk to use up and love the white wine for the flavour with seafood). Will make again for sure, very yummy!
Excellent. I used sea scallops instead (the bigger ones) and added a little white wine and lemon juice to the seafood. Served it over angel hair pasta and sprinkled with some parmesean cheese. My husband and I cleaned our plates. Thanks!
It was very tasty. I did it with seafood blend brought from TJ's and basil and garlic linguine. I put 3 tablespoons of butter, and no olive oil, than added garlic. Later I added seafood blend and sun dried tomatoes, waited for 5 minutes and poured some half and half in it. I had to use corn starch to make the sauce thicker. In the end I poured shrimp with sauce over linguine and squeezed some lemon juice on it. It is very fast to make, it took me only 15 minutes, so I will be using this recipe again. Thanks!!!
Solid, restraunt quality dish. I used sundried tomatoes in olive oil. They were easy to dice and soft enough to chew. Let olive oil to drain, what's left that still be enough. So, I did not add any olive oil to the sauce and used butter just enough to saute the galic. Keep in mind that if you use less ingredients for the sauce then you should reduce the amount of red pepper flakes, unless you like spicy dishes. Do not omit lemon zest. When making a sauce you may want to reduce clam juice a little prior to adding prawns and scallops. The dish looks very beautiful. Tastes interesting. Overall - restraunt quality.
pretty tasty! I marinated the shrimp in wegmans mojo sauce and lime for two hours. used 2 TBSP's of the sudried tomato oil and two tablespoons butter...sauteed garlic and scallions along with some of the marinade. I only had shrimp...but after pasta was done I added mushrooms, peas, bacon and the clam sauce along with a little bit of cream and parmasean. Followed recipe and crossed my fingers. Really yummy !flavors! Hubby loved it! Thanks
This was so good. Didn't have shrimp so I substituted clams. Didn't have parsley either. I added 1/4 cup olive oil and 1/4 cup butter. Also left salt out since my dad has high blood pressure, but I ended up adding some later for myself. I plan on sticking this recipe into the regular rotation.
This recipe was very good. I was afraid it would taste too fishy (seafoody), but I was pleasantly surprised at how light and fresh this was. I made several changes: I used fresh spinach linguini. I also decreased fat to about 3/4 c total (splitting between oo and butter). I didn't use the whole jar of clam juice, I thought it was a bit much, and thickened the sauce a bit with heavy whipping cream (about 1/4c). At the end I mixed in a squirt of fresh lemon juice, along with the zest, and topped with shaved parmasean cheese and fresh basil, instead of parsley. YUM. My husband, who really doesn't like seafood all that much had seconds! He loved it.
This one stays in my recipe box! Didn't change a thing. Don't be put off by the liquid consistency. It's perfect for sopping up with garlic bread. Have everything ready to go. It's a quick and easy recipe. My husband just said it was EXCELLENT!
I made it almost exactly according to the directions with 2 exceptions. I added a shallot with the garlic and after sauteing the seafood, I removed it from the pan (and kept warm) and added the clam juice. After reducing the clam juice, I added the seafood back in with the remaining ingedients. It was awesome. My guests loved it.
Easy and elegant - but be sure to follow the advice of the poster and have all ingredients ready before starting - makes it really smooth. I used more sun-dried tomatoes, and served it on a white china platter. I used just 8 oz dry pasta and we had more sauce to dip bread in. My husband commented that it looked more like a dish we would have gotten at Buca's.
The only seafood I had on hand was canned baby clams and minced clams, so this is what I used. I also reduced both the butter and oil to 3/8 cup each, and per another review, I thickened the sauce with a little cornstarch. What a great combination of flavors! My husband rated this 9 1/2 out of 10. I will definitely make this again.
Turned out delish!!!! I didnt have any scallops on hand but I most definitely will next time. I also added some white wine and 1/2 of a fresh squeezed lemon to the shrimp. I couldnt find any clam juice at the store so I just bought a can of clams and added the whole thing. Will make again!!!!
This recipe got great reviews and has become a favourite in our house! Because it doesn't have a cream sauce, the sauce does not become too thick if left for a few extra minutes. Very good!
amazing dish! does not take long at all to put this together. followed other reviewers' suggestions and used clam juice/white wine mix for sauce. reduced this and added little under 1/4 cup of cream. also added some red pepper flakes and a squirt of lemon juice. the lemon zest and juice add such a fresh, clean taste to this meal. served with a pinot grigio and baguette. beautiful and tasty!
This was so good! I made this as written and the only thing I would do differently next time is to cut the olive oil and butter down by at least half. It was a little to greasy to us but the flavor was out of this world.
This recipe is a keeper. I made as instructed except added a little salt and a little heavy cream at the end as other reviewers suggested (but I don't think the cream was needed). I also didn't cook the shrimp and scallops as long as the recipe says. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing this.
I made this tonight looking for something different for dinner. Took some of the recommended changes like the half and half and corn starch to thicken but also added mushrooms and artichoke hearts. It was absolutely amazing!! I definate must keep in the recipe folder!
Superb recipe. I followed it pretty closely, other than adding in an extra half pound of scallops. My family said it was outstanding, something they rarely say about a particular recipe. Tasted like a gourmet meal, truly.
Wow! I rarely rate recipes unless they are exception or awful, but this one was great! I changed a couple of things: I used 1/2 the amount of butter and oil and then sauteed the garlic. I then added the clam juice, sun dried tomato pieces (already softened with boiling water), salt and dried parsley. I let this cook for a while and then added a little bit more clam juice. I added the shrimp (I used 2 lbs of shrimp instead of using two kinds of seafood), and as it was cooking, I added a bit of heavy cream/whipping cream to make the sauce a little more substantial. I omitted the lemon zest as well as the pepper. I just didn't think it needed it. It was fabulous. Thanks again.
Everyone loved it! I added more chili flakes and used jumbo prawns (no scallops at market). I drained off some of the excess sauce to try and shave off a few calories. Wishful thinking? Will do it again for sure!
You've gotta be kidding me. Take a look at all that butter and olive oil and the CALORIES and FAT content of this dish! I can only wonder who would make this. Not me! There are a lot healthier and delicious dishes out there than this one.
I did add some light cream to the sauce. I should have added more sundried tomatoes.
Great recipe! Very easy to prepare and very flavorful. The only change we would make is to increase the amounts of lemon zest and red pepper flakes to give it a more distinctive flavor. Thanks for giving us this one!
WONDERFUL!! This is a GREAT. Recipe. I went out on a limb and made it the first time for company which I never do. WOW. It was a HIT. I read all the reviews... Kept the butter and oil the same. Things I changed: I used angel hair. It soaks up more flavor. Added fresh basil and I used sea salt, so I added additional salt to taste (about 1/4 tsp). Added 6oz clam juice and 1/2C white wine. I also added half and half and a little corn starch to thicken. 1 minute before adding the seafood to the pasta, I stirred in 8oz jumbo lump crab meat. Wish I had used all 8oz of clam juice and added more wine because more sauce would've been nice. There was sufficient sauce, but it was so good that more would've been better. I just ate some leftovers sprinkled with fine grated cheddar/jack. I served with steamed spinach and crusty bread. GREAT meal.
Used 1/2 the butter & oil. Added 2T. cornstarch to thicken & 1/4c. 1/2 & 1/2. First time ever I would give unlimited stars if I could. We live on Cape Cod and it's bay scallop season...we LOVE it. Thank you so very much for a great recipe! We'll do it with sea scallops on New Years Eve for the entire family.
Not to thrilled with this dish! Could have had better flavor. It wasnt aweful, and my husband liked it but it wasnt anything to write home about! Probably wont make again. There are other recipes that we like much better!
Excellent recipe! I LOVE this dish! I substituted clams instead of scallops because I can't eat scallops, and added mushrooms. This is a favorite of mine now! Very good - make sure to add the lemon zest, it really adds a good flavor to the dish!
This dish was great! A couple of changes I made: I seared my sea scallops in a hot pan first, then removed them and used the same pan to cook the shrimp and "sauce." Added extra garlic and a shallot. I deglazed the pan with white wine only (no clam juice), and added some steamed broccoli for some extra color and nutrition. Added pasta and scallops at the very end, and then hit the whole pan with a generous squeeze of the remaining lemon. Delish! Thanks for the recipe!
I made it like the recipe except that I doubled the pepperflakes... next time I'll do even more. Lots of sauce so use a full pkg of noodles. Used more tomatoes than asked. I have also omitted the clam juice and used white wine. I can't have dairy so I use the oil from the sun dried tomatoes instead of the butter. Super yummy!
This is tasty! Used much less butter and oil than the recipe called for and only used clams, shrimp, and a little cream at the end. Also added lots of mushrooms, and lots of crushed red pepper flakes. Tasted even better the next day.
This came out great. I did make some changes. We had some leftover cooked shrimp scampi from the night before. Cooked the garlic in some butter and olive oil until aromatic. Added a bottle of clam juice and more dried tomatoes than they said. Cooked and reduced this down to not quite half. Added the shrimp to warm, a little heavy cream and the lemon zest, salt, and freshly ground pepper. Also added about a half cup of freshly grated Parmesan. Cooked until slightly thickened. Served over fettuccine with summer squash. YUM!
I had to substitute clams for the scallops, no scallops at my tiny grocery store today. But, it was still great. My husband loved it. Next time, I will make the forty time trip to the next town to get scallops and lobster. Thanks so much. It is always great to get new pasta recipes that taste this good!
This is awesome. I didn't use the clam juice, lemon zest, parsley or red pepper and only used half the butter and then added some sautéed onions. There was enough juice in the seafood though it was a bit thin. I used some homemade dried tomatoes that I had just made the day before and they were so flavorful that I didn't need the other flavors except added a little salt and pepper on the plate. I used a frozen seafood medley of calamari, shrimp, scallops and clams from Gordon's. So very good....
I found this to be very good. I left out the scallops (as my husband does not like them) and doubled the prawns. Although I enjoyed this very much I would probably not make it again as it turns out my husband does not like lemon zest or sun dried tomatores either!
This was delicious when I made it last night. I've made some tweaks: I ran out of linguine and added some fetticcine to the pot. My bay scallops were big, so I split them into halves. And my frozen shrimp were extra large, which came out all right. I didn't have lemon zest, so I used lemon juice instead. It was so good! I would make it again!
Nice suggestion with the citrus! The family loved it. You can tell they do more than tolerate your cooking when they go in for seconds! Good recipe, though more fatty than I prefer this dish had an excellent flavor.
This is a simple, delicious recipe! I would make it over and over again!! I used fresh tomatoes and was extremely happy with the end result. I also did not sautés the shrimp as long as recommended. Nothing worse than tough shrimp.
I never rate my recipes, even when I love them, but I HAD to go on record for this one! Delicious!! I made it for my husband and me and everything was gone by the next day. If you are looking for a keeper this is it! Great for the summer!
I've made this many times to impress guests and family and there are never leftovers. Like other reviewers I also half the oil and butter, and the clam juice as well, since the dish can get watery (especially once the seafood is added). Good quality sundried tomatoes is also pretty key. I serve it with homemade garlic bread and kale Caesar salad - yumm x10!
I've made this a few times already. The only adjustment I made, from the second time on of making it, was using only half the oil. This is so very good. I'm making this again tonight I am going to add some chopped clams to the mix. This recipe is very versatile..you can add whatever to it and it will still be delicious. Add other seafood, spices, more or this less of that. One of the best recipes I've found online.
This recipe is just superb! It's my husband's bday and thought of doing something different than the usual bday spaghetti.. I'm glad I came across this recipe! Since I made 2lbs of linguine, I also added mussel meat with the scallops and shrimps :) My family raved about it! Thanks!
