Linguine with Seafood and Sundried Tomatoes

A wonderful blend of seafood and citrus! The secret ingredient is the lemon peel! Thanks to my Dad, this is one of our favorites! TIP: Have all the ingredients ready and prepared so you can whip this recipe up in no time!

Recipe by Star Pooley

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet add the olive oil and butter. Heat until butter is melted. Add the garlic and saute until tender.

  • Add the scallops and shrimp. Cook until shrimp is pink, about 10 minutes. Add clam juice, salt and pepper. Cook for 3 minutes more.

  • To the cooked pasta add the tomatoes, parsley and lemon zest, toss. Pour seafood mixture over the linguini, serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 136.4mg; sodium 412.7mg. Full Nutrition
