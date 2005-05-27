Linguine with Seafood and Sundried Tomatoes

I should start out by saying that it's not often that I rate a recipe 5 stars, but I would give this recipe 6 if I could! I did modify it a little bit though. First, I scaled the recipe to two servings; I reduced the olive oil to 2 generous Tbsp and used the correct amount of butter; I added a large(ish) shallot along with 3 cloves of garlic. Once this was softened in the oil, I added the clam juice and the shrimp and scallops and cooked them *almost* through. I removed the seafood and reduced the remaining liquid by half (the seafood gave off quite a bit of liquid). Then I added about 1/4 cup of 10% cream; added the seafood back to the pan along with the rest of the ingredients (I used about 1/3 cup chopped, dried sundried tomatoes which I'd rehydrated in some water) and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. I poured this over the pasta and added a grating of fresh parmesan cheese. The end result was absolutely delicious! It would also be a good dish to serve to company.