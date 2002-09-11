Creamy Pesto Shrimp

This creamy pesto shrimp pasta is perfect for weeknight dinners and is one of our family's favorites.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in linguine and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 to 10 minutes; drain.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in cream and season with pepper; cook, stirring constantly, for 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Stir Parmesan cheese into cream sauce until thoroughly mixed. Stir in pesto and cook until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir in shrimp and cook until they turn pink, about 5 minutes. Serve sauce over hot linguine.

Tips

This recipe is also great when made with crabmeat instead of shrimp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
646 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 42.5g; cholesterol 210.4mg; sodium 437.2mg. Full Nutrition
