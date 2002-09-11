Creamy Pesto Shrimp
This creamy pesto shrimp pasta is perfect for weeknight dinners and is one of our family's favorites.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
This recipe is also great when made with crabmeat instead of shrimp.
AWESOME! This is a keeper. I also used half and half to reduce the fat content. I grated fresh parmesan as well. It makes a big difference. One thing I will point out is to be careful when adding the parmesan. On my first try, my cream was too hot and it curdled. The second try, I took it off the stove and added the cheese slowly - stirring constantly. I also sauteed some mushrooms in fresh garlic and added them to the sauce along with two scallions and a diced tomato. I used frozen cooked shrimp with tail off. I defrosted them in the microwave and added them to the sauce. Cooked until warm and served over fettucine. It was delicious. My neighbors were over and were VERY impressed. Easy and elegant. A new family favorite. Thank you.Read More
I have noticed with this recipe that everyone seemed to change it. The added this or did that, then rated it at 5 stars. While it is a good recipe it lacks flavor which is a common compliant with most reviewers. It is also kinda oily so I suggest cutting the butter and simmering longer. Even then it was oily. Overall it was ok I found another recipe called Pesto cream sauce which has all the ingredients already added by other reviewers from this recipe. It has the onions, garlic and spices and it a fab 5 star recipeRead More
Awwwww, this is a real heart warmer but try this twist... I've been living in Italy for the last 20 years and in a fantastic restaurant in Milan a superb version of this treat is made.... instead of drowning the poor linguine in heavy cream, use two good dollops of mascarpone. There's less fat in the end, the linguini don't have to swim and there's no real need for butter. As a perfectionist, I cook the shrimp (scampi are even better) aside in a little olive oil, 2 whole cloves of garlic and a fourth cup of dry white wine for those 2 or 3 minutes necessary to make them succulent... then toss them into the mascarpone and linguini. Hey folks, the pasta must not be soupy! I just love this plate, you will too.
FABULOUS TASTE!! A minute before adding the parmesean cheese, I also added 1/2 cup of chopped red peppers, 1/2 cup chopped green peppers, 2 chopped green onions and 1 cup fresh sliced mushrooms! You can't get any better than that! Adds a more colorful presentation and at least you feel like your eating a little bit healthier (considering there is a 1/2 cup of butter and all that cream)! Just the same, it's restraunt quality and will make over and over! Thank you for the GREAT receipe!!!!!
Want a lighter, more colorful version? - Use 2 cups half-and-half - Use 1/3 cup parmesan - Prep a diced green pepper or red pepper, or any fave veggies (aparagus, broccoli, mushrooms) ahead of time Throw the veggies in about three minutes before you add the parmesan (later than that, if you have already-tender veggies). Let it cook. If the sauce is thinnish, get a drinking glass, add 1/2 cup water and a tablespoon of corn starch (no fat!), stir, and stir into the dish once the mixture is dissolved.
OH MY GOSH I can NOT say enough about this recipe!! It was AWESOME and soo easy! This is my 1st rating and I couldnt resist rating this one...I did do a few things different - nothing drastic though....I added about 4 cloves of minces garlic to butter, used 1 c heavy cream and 1 c skim milk (for calories purposes), since I used only half of the alloted hesvy cream, I added a little corn starch to thicken just a bit though (about tbsp). I also used already cooked shrimp - the KEY to using these is to run them under water first to defrost them...THEN add then to sauce (wont make the sauce so thin) I put the whole thing over wheat pasta soo good! Hope these tips help others!
This was absolutely wonderful!!!! My family gobbled it all up, 2nds and 3rds for everyone. I highly recommend this recipe to anyone who loves shrimp and wants something really easy to make. mmmm good! By the way: I changed absolutely NOTHING. If I did- I'd be rating my own recipe, right? (pet peave I guess)
I cheat, and actually use a packaged creamy pesto sauce mix (Knorr...), but a TERRIFIC addition to this recipe is a can of diced Italian tomatoes. Just stir them in with the shrimp, and it combines with the pesto to make a beautiful sauce. Add some parmesan, and you've got a gourmet meal!
I made this a little lower in fat by using lowfat margarine and half-and-half and it was awesome.
This is definately the best alfredo sauce recipe. I added sauteed garlic and scallops to the sauce, very good! I made this twice, and I think the secret is to let the cream and butter mixture boil in a large pan so it gets good and thick. Excellent!
This is a great recipe. I doubled the amount of linguini and used a pound of imitation crab and one pound of shrimp. Most delicious.
This was WONDERFUL for a preholiday special dinner! Served with a crisp salad and warm Italian bread, this dish got great raves!
This was a great recipe after I changed it up a bit. I followed and combined the advice of other reviews. To cut down on the very high fat content, I cut out the butter and did 1 cup of heavy cream and 1 cup of half-and-half. The sauce was nice and thick with this combo. I also used 1/2 cup or so of Parmesan and 2/3 cup of a good brand of Pesto. I also sauteed a carton of sliced mushrooms and an 1/3 cup of chopped onion in 2 teaspoons of jarred, minced garlic and some oil and then added it into the sauce. I added onion powder, garlic powder, a little salt, and some pepper to the sauce. At the end, I added a diced large tomato and some fresh basil (about 3 tablespoons, chopped) and chopped up the shrimp too. This was great paired with steamed asparagus, broccoli and cauliflower.
This recipe was outstanding!!! Very easy, very quick and extremely tasty!! I didn't have to make too many changes at all. I followed "Weelassie's" advice and added fresh garlic and green onions. I also added my cheese slowly. I didn't take it off the heat, I just lowered the temp while adding it, constantly stirring. I also used an extremely tasty sun-dried tomato pesto by Classico. Oh yeah, I did marinate the shrimp for a couple of hours with a little basalmic vinegar and a few seasonings. Go with what YOU know for the marinade if you decide to marinate at all. Served with "Baked Tomatoes Oregano" from this website and a nice Italian bread, which you may want to dip in the creamy sauce (I put extra sauce on my plate just for this reason). It may seem like a lot but once you cut up your garlic and green onions, the whole process takes 20 min. Excellent recipe Loretta and thanks for the help Weelassie!! BAYOU GATOR OOOUUUTTT!!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I made a few changes to cut some fat: used a Tbsp of olive oil instead of butter and used half and half instead of heavy cream. Even with these changes it was absolutely delicious.
Well yeah its absolutely decadent! Please try as written before you change anything! It is a very rich, tasty dish.Obviously you don't have it every night, but yeah on the nights you do!
made with 2% milk, way less butter, a little more pesto and some old bay and fresh basil on top. delicious!!
This recipe is fabulous and is a great base for adding other things just to jazz it up. When cooking, I don't really measure anything...but this recipe is great with about 1/2 an onion, a handful of sliced mushrooms, and 2 tablespoons of garlic (all sauteed first). I added about 1 cup of ricotta with the parmesan, cut the 1/2 & 1/2 to 1.5 cups instead of two, used more pesto and threw in some diced tomatoes also. It came out REALLY good! You may want to try some Tony's seasoning also...not sure if it's available in every state, but Tony's is a Louisiana seasoning that is great on just about everything...pretty sure you can order it online also.
Ok..the recipe as stated is a fat greasy, oily mess but a great starting point. This is the way I made it: I started off cooking small container of Portabella mushrooms and garlic sauteed in Virgin Coconut oil (I replace this instead of butter in most recipes) or use olive oil. Put in same skillet and 2 TBS of Organic Butter and substituted half and half instead of cream. Let simmer for 10-12 min and I added 2 tsp of corn starch. (mixed corn starch with 3 TBS of cold water) Then I added the cooked mushrooms and simmered on med-low for 7-10 more min. Then I added 1/2 cup of homemade pesto I had in freezer which is super good by its self! I recommended Costco brand pesto if you don"t want to make homemade, which can be frozen as well. I added a less than 1/2c of parm (could of used less) and cooked for 5 more min. I then added all the shrimp when the last 3 min left on whole wheat pasta (as good as regular pasta) Once shrimp turn pink (don"t over cook) removed from heat. Ladled mixture over hot pasta and top with 2TBS of parm. WOW! Best pesto sauce I ever had,. Blows away any restaurant pesto I have had! Will try fat free half and half next time? Hope this helps.
Have a very similar recipe, but I melt the butter, add a couple of cloves of minced garlic and about 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg. Cook for a couple of minutes until the garlic is fragrant, and then add the cream and continue with the recipe. The garlic and nutmeg bring out all the flavours and blend deliciously!
Yum! I cut butter to 1/4 cup and used 1-1/2 cup half and half instead of cream...sauteed some minced garlic with a pinch of red pepper flakes in the butter before adding half and half...used 1 1/2 pounds of shrimp...delicious!!
Simply delicious!!!!!! I used fat free half n half instead of milk and added a touch of cornstarchwith a TSP of milk after letting it thicken after the pesto...
THIS IS NOT THAT GOOD. It is totally not worth how unhealthy it is. Yes, cream, butter, shrimp, pesto, pasta, and cheese are tasty. But this came out tasting like cream, butter, shrimp, pasta, and cheese with a hint of pesto. To me, a recipe that includes ingredients like that should add up to more than the sum of its parts, not add up to me being kind of grossed out with myself for eating it. Also, the consistency of the sauce was not good. I think part of the problem is that there is too much butter. I would guess (and won't find out since I won't make this again) that about half the butter would serve just fine if you have to try it.
UPDATE: MADE THIS AGAIN (I'M ON A MISSION TO GIVE MEDIOCRE REVIEWS A SECOND CHANCE) AND WOW! I HAD NO PROBLEMS WITH MY SAUCE THICKENING AND FOUND THIS TO BE MILD, BUT NOT AT ALL BLAND. I DIDN'T ALTER ANYTHING AND AM GLAD I DIDN'T. I GUESS MY TASTE BUDS ARE MATURING AS I AGE LOL. :) I did not care for this at all. :( My bf did like this, but I do not think he'll ever request it again. Prep couldn't be easier, and that alone makes this deserving of all five stars, but my rating is solely based on taste (flavor is VERY important to me). I found the sauce to be EXTREMELY bland, even with the addition of red pepper flakes, fresh minced garlic, chopped green onions, fresh basil and a full 1/3 c. pesto (I 1/2'd the recipe, but added enough pesto for 8 servings as directed). I had no problem thickening my sauce and actually had to add a couple T of milk to thin it out a bit! Perhaps adding mushrooms, peppers and / or fresh or sun-dried tomatoes would take this dish over the top??? These suggestions didn't appeal to me (and I didn't have any of them on hand), so I didn't bother. Basil & garlic linguine, baked tomatoes oregano (Michelle O'Sullivan) and garlic bread rounded out our meal. Too bad I didn't care for the sauce - it would have been a real treat to dip my bread in it! All in all, this was OK but definitely not worth the extra calories. Thanks anyways! :-)
Excellent! Like many of the other reviewers, I used 2 c. half-n-half, 1/2 c. parmesan, increased the pesto to 2/3 c., and 1 red bell pepper. I also cut the butter back a bit to 1/3 c. and tossed 3 heads of steamed broccoli into the finished pasta, shrimp, and sauce. Great recipe!
Very good. This was quick and easy and the taste eas excellent. The only thing I added was a little crushed garlic to the butter and a small pinch of red pepper flakes. This one is a keeper.
Yummy! I added steamed asparagus broken into about 1 1/2 inch pieces. The green added a lot to the presentation. I don't think I would have liked how it looked without it. But the sauce was awesome!I cooked the asparagus and shrimp ahead of time so it was super quick after everyone got home. I served it with a green salad and crusty bread. Very good!
I just loved this. Strange to say I know but this is the first time that I have eaten pesto. I was afraid that the garlic would just over power the dish but it was delicious. Thank you so much for posting. I will definitely make this again
Excellent dish. I also added sauteed scallops with shrimp and cut back on the heavy cream to 1 cup, and add 1.5 cup milk and 2 tbsp cornstarch.
This recipe was great as a base. I added to it - 2 cloves garlic, 1/2 green bell pepper, one extra large fresh mushroom, a dash of cayenne pepper and some crumbled feta cheese. It was amazing!
This was a great recipe. I did saute some mushrooms, onions & garlic to the sauce. My cream did curdle a bit because I forgot to remove it from the heat when I added the parmesan. After it was done I threw in some tomatoes that were getting a little over ripe in my fridge. It was a nice addition with the pesto cream sauce.
I took the advice of other readers and omitted the butter completely. We used half and half instead and made sure to let it simmer longer. We also added some garlic and red pepper flakes. This was a hit and we will be making this again. Thank you for sharing this recipe although we did not follow the directions to a "t".
I made this last night for Valentine's Day dinner. It was really terrific, but I was shocked at how oily it was. Between the butter, the oil in the pesto, and the oil in the cheese it was just puddled with oil. Next time I will definitely make this without the butter. Otherwise, it was great!
OMG!! This is so good it should be illegal! I did do a few things differently. 1. I melted the butter (1/3 cup) with the garlic, added 1/4 cup of white wine and cooked for 5 minutes, then added 1 1/2 cups of half and half. 2. I added 1/2 cup of diced tomatoes. 3. I used 1 cup of pesto (I had homemade leftovers that I wanted to use up). 4. I only used 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese. 5. I added one can of crab meat, just before adding 1 lbs of shrimp. Cooked for 5 minutes. The results were fabulous!! By using the tomatoes, I was able to still get a very creamy sauce, with less fat and calories, without compromising on taste. This is absolutely restaurant quality.
Great base recipe, but I changed it a little. I put in only 2/3 of the butter in, and used fat free half and half instead of the cream. I added sun dried tomatoes which gave it SUCH a great flavor, and added diced mushrooms and peas. I tried this all with angel hair, but will use something with a bit more size to it next time.
10 stars...if I closed my eyes I would have thought I was at an Italian Restaurant. This is restaurant quality. Easy to make and would SO impress dinner guests. I used 1/4 c butter, added tsp garlic, used 3/4 package of spaghetti noodles because that was what I had on hand and I wanted a lot of sauce, used frozen, uncooked shrimp...thawed and drained. My one son had thirds. This was perfection. Thanks - this goes into my repertoire of recipes.
Our favorite! We make this probably twice a month. If I don't make it in a while, I hear "honey......can't we have that pesto shrimp thing this week? pleaaaaase?" honestly, its so good. I usually put extra pesto in, and I always use salted butter. Last time I used unsalted butter and the flavor just was not there. So, at least throw a pinch of salt in if you use the unsalted butter! Our fav!
I scaled the recipe to 4 servings. I often substitute sliced, grilled chicken (seasoned with dried basil and rosemary & grilled on the George Foreman grill) for the shrimp, add sliced roma tomatoes and fresh basil at the last minute, and serve the sauce over penne pasta. My fiance loves it this way.
Waaaaay too heavy with butter and cream. I had to eat a big salad and fruit to get the greasy feeling out of my throat. Sorry, maybe I'm more of a red sauce person.
good the first time,better the second. I had trouble with my sauce separating, I think the cream was too hot when I added the cheese and pesto. The next time I cooked the pasta and asparagus together, drained the water and added the already cooked thawed shrimp and pesto to the pot and returned stove top to reheat. Sprinkled with parmesan just before serving. All agreed this was much tastier ( and easier).
Used half and half instead of heavy cream with the pesto which stayed in a pot while I then sauteed garlic and onions. Once onions were almost done, I threw in asparagus and mushrooms. Then 1.5lbs shrimp and .75lbs crab meat. DELICIOUS!!! I don't cook, at all, and not only did my 12 year old nephew say I cook better than my culinary exquisite sister, but my bf no long believes I can't cook!
I just made this dish.... and its DELICIOUS!!! Im going to upload the picture I took of my masterpiece!! I also did not use heavy cream, instead I used half and half; and did not use one cup of cheese, I used 3/4...at the end I had to add a bit of milk because it was a bit to thick, I dont know if I cook it for too long or if the cheese made it thick... ENJOY IT!!
Absolutely delicious!
This recipe was very good but it seemed to be missing something so I made a few changes. I added about 1 cup of fresh mushrooms, 3 scallions chopped, about 1/4 cup of chopped roasted red pepper. It added the color and flavor and made it wonderful. Thanks for a great recipe
This was SO GOOD! I used half and half instead of the heavy cream and it was fantastic!
Great recipe - next time will try with some the changes others propose - might also use chicken tenderloins instead of the shrimp - will definitely make again
This was a great, quick and easy romantic meal for a weekday Valentine's. Even on Valentine's though, I had to cut down on the fat and add some nutritional value. I cut the butter in half, used fat-free half and half, used a little more than half the parmesan, and a little extra pesto. I also added in a handful of fresh chopped basil with the pesto and threw in some chopped asparagus with the shrimp. Just before serving I stirred in a handful of baby spinach and let it cook just long enough to wilt. This was absolutely delicious, but not quite as fattening (though still not exactly a heart-healthy meal).
I receive allrecipes daily dish and this Creamy Pesto Shrimp dish was the highlight of the day so I decided to make it since I had all the ingredients on hand. Additionally over 500 members reviewed this dish with very high ratings. Gezzzz guy's I am not with you on this one... This sauce is big on calories and little on flavor. I like a creamy pesto sauce as a departure from pure pesto which can be achieved by just adding about 1/4 a cup of heavy cream or half and half to a homemade pesto with garlic, sea salt and freshly grated parmesan cheese. You will save tons of calories and you will get the creamy taste this recipe offers. Sometimes less really is more... less cream more pure pesto taste. I do appreciate how versatile this recipe is with the shrimp, chicken, salmon or just the pesto sauce and pasta. With my modifications I would give it four stars. But as is well... you see my results!!
So delicious! Very rich...I made this for a romantic occasion and was pleasantly surprised by its simplicity and flavour.
REALLY GOOD RECIPE!!! Like every other ALLRECIPES fan I read several reviews and settled on the following changes: Subbed half & half for the heavy cream, added 2 cloves fresh crushed garlic and 1 tbsp red pepper flakes to the butter / cream mixture. Then 8 oz fresh sliced mushrooms ..... THEN pulled it from the heat and added the freshly grated Parmesan cheese to avoid curdling. Then the home made pesto and shrimp was added. Topped with a few chopped scallions and more cheese. Next time I will do it EXACTLY the same way but will add a few sliced artichoke hearts.
Very good. Used as a side dish without the shrimp.
It was very quick and easy. I did use half and half instead of heavy cream. Husband usually does not like pasta and he loved it. I did add some more garlic also since I love garlic. Making it again tonight! :)
Used whole milk but and upped the pesto to 2/3 of a cup. Otherwise I followed the directions and this was very good. Thanks!
This was outstanding!!! My favorite thing to cook and eat is pasta, specifically with seafood, and this has topped my list! I made a half portion for just my boyfriend and I and followed the recipe exactly except for using half&half instead of heavy cream. I also sauteed 2 cloves of garlic, 1 shallot, and about a cup of sliced mushrooms which I added before the cheese along with about 1/4 cup of canned Italian-style diced tomatoes. At first I was worried about the sauce being too thin, but once the cheese and pesto was blended in, it really thickened up quickly. My boyfriend and I both thought this was my best pasta dish yet! A must have!
Excellent dish! I followed the recipe to the letter except I used 3/4 cup of basil pesto, as I like a heavier pesto flavor. For the fullest flavor, use butter and heavy cream. Yes, the fat content is somewhat high. However, unless you gorge yourself on fat and cholesterol daily, some butter and cream as an occasional treat will do you no harm. Allow yourself to indulge now and then. Julia Child would spin in her grave at the thought of cutting out the butter and using watered down cream. Bon appetit! :-)
WOW! We all loved it. I used 1 T flour and 1 T butter melted together and then added 2 cups of 1/2 & 1/2 since I didn't have cream on hand. Saved a few caloried, but the taste was awesome. My 5 yr old declared this a Keeper!
Soooooooo good! Flavor was great! I followed some other reviewers' changes and cut the butter to 5 tbsps, used half and half instead of the heavy creamer, and added a couple cloves of minced garlic. I actually hate shrimp but was looking for a creamy pesto sauce. So, I added Italian sausage and some broccoli instead. Thickness was just right. Fantastic!!!
it came out really yummy. the only thing i did wrong was that i made the pesto sauce before i cooked the shrimp so it got too thick.
Very good. I used crab meat instead of shrimp and 2% milk with a little corn starch instead of cream. My family wants this one again. :)
YUM and SO EASY! I cut the recipe in half and used low fat ingredients--low fat marg. and half & half. My husband even liked it and he's not a big fan of seafood or creamy sauces. I'll definitely make this again.
What a wonderful dish!! A little on the heavy side, but the flavor was fantastic. I plan on preparing this often.
This is a wonderful recipe for company! I made this for Mother's Day Dinner and everyone wanted the recipe. I added onions, garlic, mushrooms and 2 tbl. of flour to the butter(for thickness), then used the half and half as suggested to make a little healthier. This is a make again dish!
simply great! I was actually running very behind at work and my dear Hubby actually made this for dinner! Believe me if he can make this anyone can. He said it was really easy and the only thing he changes is by using white pepper instead of black pepper.
Great starter receipe. Save yourself time and buy a 15 oz jar Garlic alfredo Sauce ( I used Newmans) and add to it 1/3 cup of Pest and there is your sauce! I took another reviewers suggestion and sauted 1lb pound of asparagus, and a pack of fresh sliced mushrooms in some garlic and butter and when just about done added a can of petite diced tomatoes. Served over 160z box of penne pasta - yum Thanks
OH! Yum! Yum! A wonderful neighbor brought over some homemade pesto today so I tried this recipe and my family loved it! I used Parmesan/Romano cheese and topped the dish with a spice I got at a local spice store, Penzeys Spices. The spice called "Black and Red" is a combination of Tellicherry black pepper and Cayenne red pepper. It gave the dish a nice kick. If you are interested the spice can be found at www.penzeys.com.
I halfed the recipe and the sauce came out very thick. I also used imitation crab instead of shrimp, which was tasty. I also used crumbled parmesan instead of shredded, so it stuck together. Next time, I will lessen the fat content and use half and half instead. I will also use shredded parmesan too. It smells delicious and my roommate could smell it outside the house!
This is an awesome base for a great sauce! heres what I added and altered! 1 lb. pasta 1/2 stick butter 2 cups heavy cream 1 teaspoon black pepper 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1 cup pesto 1 lb. shrimp 1/2 can diced tomatoes 1 tablespoon cornstarch (to thicken it up) 2 cloves garlic (to Saute Shrimp) 2 tablespoon olive oil (to Saute Shrimp) I sautéed the shrimp separately in the olive oil and garlic with a little bit of pepper then tossed it in with the pasta and the sauce later... was SO GOOD! the tomatoes add great color.
WAY TOO OILY! But, great flavor and definitely worth keeping and playing with! Next time I’ll leave out the butter completely, though! The pesto I use, made by Classico, contains oil, as well. On the advice of other reviewers, I halved the recipe as there are only 2 ½ (17 month old!) of us eating. I then halved the parmesan, doubled the pesto and added 1 T dried basil! Otherwise, this was fabulous and even my 17 month old enjoyed it!
As is it's waaaay too fatty but cut down on the all the cream/butter/cheese and it's still really good. I made a basic bashamel then added a lot less cheese and the pesto. Really good stuff.
Definitely a keeper!
Good stuff, although i halve recipe, and stirfry spinach, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers beforehand and add just before i add the cheese. give it colour, texture, and some nutritional value!
This sauce is wonderful. Even my kids, who don't like shrimp, thought it was great. Shared it with coworkers who described it as "to die for".
I love this recipe. I have made it a few times and I dont even like shrimp! My boyfriend is just in love with it too! Its the best!!!
The first two times I made this recipe, I followed it exactly as written. I thought it was awesome. The ladies present did not enjoy watching the fattening ingredients being poured in and one complained that it was too rich. The next two times that I've made it, I substituted half and half for the cream and margin for the butter. It still tasted great and it was hardly a noticeable difference, though not as rich as before. I've read reviewers complaining that using the half and half makes the sauce not thick enough -- but I found that it can be just as thick if you simply simmer it longer than the directions state. Great recipe, I'd recommend these substitutions to lower the fat.
This is a great recipe! I've used it twice in the past week once with f/f half and half and shrimp and then with regular half and half and faux lobster and a can of white crab. Both times worked out great. You can easily cut the butter in half and still get great results. White pepper and adding roasted red peppers makes for a visually stunning result. If you're looking to impress company use fresh pasta and the white pepper. Thank you for a great recipe!
Great recipe and I did'nt change a thing.
Fantastic ! ! ! Easy ! ! ! Now look, folks, it's got a stick of butter and 2 cups of whipping cream - it can't help but be good. And to all of you that said it was too rich and too much fat, what did you expect - it's got a stick of butter and 2 cups of whipping cream. Duh ! ! ! I followed the directions exactly and it was superb. My husband said this was a "keeper".
I made this for my husband for a special holiday meal. Substituted fat free half and half, used unsalted butter and a reduced fat pre-packaged pesto to cut back on calories/fat, etc. It turned out incredibly. I also used Fusilli pasta as opposed to linguine. I would definitely make this again.
Excellent recipe and inexpensive. I used imitation crab meat and the pre-cooked frozen shrimp, deveined and tail-off. I only needed 1/3 of the crab meat package and 1/3 of the shrimp to feed me and my husband perfectly. The remainder crab and shrimp can be refrigerated and frozen, respectively, to save for another night. For variety add mushrooms or peas. A guaranteed successful dinner.
This is an excellent and easy recipe. I like to use half the butter, as it can end out a little greasy depending on the oil content in the pesto you use. It's also great with chicken instead of shrimp. Thanks for sharing!
This is an excellent dish. It is pretty fatty considering the the amount of heavy cream but soooooo good. I've made it a few times and it never gets old. Sometime I use less heavy cream and butter though.
I too used half and half instead of cream. I sauteed onions and mushrooms in about 2 Tb butter, then added the half and half, then the cheese. I used about 6 ounces of pesto, and both cooked shrimp and crab meat. The final product was quite good, still maybe a bit oily for me. I also didn't use the whole pound of linguine, so there was a lot of sauce to noodle - that's my fault! I served it with chopped red bell pepper on top, and would next time add some crushed red pepper flakes. Overall it was a real hit, though, as both boyfriend and 5-yr-old daughter enjoyed it. Hoping the leftovers will be equally delicious.
this was wonderfully easy to prepare, and we loved it.
GREAT SAUCE! Creamy and rich! Added scallops and pieces of halibut and some brown mushrooms which I sauteeded with garlic first. Very tasty and flavourful! My hubby and 4 year old son are not the biggest pasta fans and they just gobbled it up!
This was very good and super easy! My husband isn't a shrimp fan so I used chicken. I'm eager to make it with shrimp, though because I LOVE shrimp! I was a little worried that my sauce wouldn't thicken but as soon as I added the cheese it thickened up right away. I used 1 1/2 cups of cheese (aka the whole bag) instead of 1 cup because, in my opinion, you can never have too much cheese! I also added garlic powder, black pepper and salt to the sauce. I followed the advice from other reviews and used half and half. I think next time I'll cut back on the butter as well. I sauteed the chicken with some EVOO, onions, fresh garlic and black pepper. I set that aside while I made the sauce and boiled the water for the pasta. Once everything was ready I mixed it all together in one big pot! A delicious meal, for sure!
I used whipping cream, pesto sauce, chopped garlic, green onion, parmesan cheese and no salt or butter and it turned out amazing :) Thanks!
This is a really wonderful recipe. I used the suggestion of other reviewers to cut the butter way back. Actually, I ended up using approx. 2 TB of butter to saute mushrooms, but that was all. After upping the amount of pesto (yum!) and adding a splash of sherry, the result was fantastic. One note, the yield is actually more like 12 servings, not eight. I made this for company, and even after seconds, there was enough for leftovers.
This is delicous and easy to make :) Sometimes i saute freshly minced garlic for a few minutes in the butter before adding the cream. Not necessary unless you're a garlic fan like me though. Outstanding as is!
very easy. I use evaporated milk instead of cream, and add LOTS of extra cheese.
We had never had pesto before, but had quite a bit of basil in the garden so I made homemade pesto and then looked for a recipe to use it in. As other reviewers had suggested I first sauteed garlic and mushrooms in butter and added some diced tomatoes at the end. My husband and I enjoyed this recipe very much and will use it again sometime!
This was a bit of a treat, considering it's a big bowl of butter, cream, and cheese. Very deliciously indulgent. I added some mushrooms to the butter and bit of flour before adding the cream to thicken the sauce a bit. Next time I think I will cook the shrimp separately and then add to the sauce last to ensure they don't get overcooked buried in the dense sauce.
I started the recipe without thinking about changing it much aside from reducing the amount of butter. Then I realized I didn't have as much cream as I thought I had. I replaced it with a little amount of mascarpone. And it was really tasty! This is a really good recipe, easy, fast and delicious. Thank you for publishing.
Homemade pesto sauce with this one using basil from the garden. This is super good. Cut the butter to 1/3 cup and also used 1 3/4 cup of half and half rather than heavy cream. Still amazing.
Great! I added a can of diced tomatoes and combined the pasta and sauce before serving.The whole family loved it!
It's TRUE! It's perfect. Add more pesto or use less butter... Either way is delicious! Thank YOU!
It was delicious!!!
I followed suggestions and did this: 1/4 cup fake butter, 1 cup fat free half and half, 1 cup half and half, and the rest is the same. I also made my own pesto sauce. Honestly, there was something really lacking. If you want a mmm mmm good outcome to this, I suggest using real butter at least. It was good- anything with pesto is!- but just not grrreat.
After reading some of the reviews, I made a few changes: Sauteed garlic and mushrooms in 1/4 c butter instead of 1/2 c. Used half & half instead of cream. Added chopped red & yellow pepper just before the cheese, and added broccoli crowns along with the shrimp. I also had a can of lump crabmeat in the cupboard so I tossed that in, and sprinkled chopped green onion and fresh basil on top just before serving over angel hair. The result was really good, although with all that I added I'd like to double the sauce next time.
