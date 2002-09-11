Creamy Pesto Shrimp

UPDATE: MADE THIS AGAIN (I'M ON A MISSION TO GIVE MEDIOCRE REVIEWS A SECOND CHANCE) AND WOW! I HAD NO PROBLEMS WITH MY SAUCE THICKENING AND FOUND THIS TO BE MILD, BUT NOT AT ALL BLAND. I DIDN'T ALTER ANYTHING AND AM GLAD I DIDN'T. I GUESS MY TASTE BUDS ARE MATURING AS I AGE LOL. :) I did not care for this at all. :( My bf did like this, but I do not think he'll ever request it again. Prep couldn't be easier, and that alone makes this deserving of all five stars, but my rating is solely based on taste (flavor is VERY important to me). I found the sauce to be EXTREMELY bland, even with the addition of red pepper flakes, fresh minced garlic, chopped green onions, fresh basil and a full 1/3 c. pesto (I 1/2'd the recipe, but added enough pesto for 8 servings as directed). I had no problem thickening my sauce and actually had to add a couple T of milk to thin it out a bit! Perhaps adding mushrooms, peppers and / or fresh or sun-dried tomatoes would take this dish over the top??? These suggestions didn't appeal to me (and I didn't have any of them on hand), so I didn't bother. Basil & garlic linguine, baked tomatoes oregano (Michelle O'Sullivan) and garlic bread rounded out our meal. Too bad I didn't care for the sauce - it would have been a real treat to dip my bread in it! All in all, this was OK but definitely not worth the extra calories. Thanks anyways! :-)