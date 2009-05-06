Mouse's Macaroni and Cheese

Made this dish for a staff Christmas potluck. Everyone loved it and there was NONE left even though I doubled the recipe - I only got a couple tablespoons of it to enjoy for myself. I'll definitely be making this again for company, and I'll make sure there are TONS of leftovers. I did not use breadcrumbs (will try with them later this week), and I used old white cheddar instead of American. Anyone who found this too soupy likely did not cook it in the oven for long enough. It was perfect. PLEASE do not double the pasta like some reviewers recommend. The cheesiness is perfect, and you can leave it in the oven longer if you like. I did follow the advice of another reviewer, Cassandra, about properly making the roux. Here's what she wrote for your reference - and it turned out perfect for me. When making the roux, the flour and butter must be stirred on low heat constantly until the color becomes a light nutty brown. If the color gets too dark, the bechamel sauce will have a burnt flavor. If the color is too light, the flavor will be of raw flour. As soon as the color is right, slowly pour in room temp milk and stir until thickened. Then add mustard powder, black pepper and cheese.