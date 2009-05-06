Mouse's Macaroni and Cheese
The cheesiest and easiest recipe I know.
Excellent! And I agree with "bakechef" -don't use more macaroni! This is perfect just as is, as the pasta will absorb the "soupiness" either as it sets or as it bakes. Unless you want a gelatinous wad of pasty macaroni, "don't use more macaroni." This is classic macaroni and cheese just as it should be - creamy and cheesey and just plain comfort food good, with no sharp cheeses or extra, distracting spices or seasonings. I prepared this exactly as written, right down to the seasoned bread crumbs - for that I just crushed some herb crostini toasts. I can't see a mac and cheese recipe that could possibly be any better than this one.Read More
I followed recipe exactly. I hate when people change the recipe then rate it unfavorly. But I followed the recipe exactly. It tasted just OK. I won't make again. It tasted fine right out of the oven. But an hour later when I needed to serve it (it was still very warm) the cheese became lumpy instead of the creamy consistancy it had right out of the oven. So eat right out of oven or don't eat at all.Read More
This is great, whatever you do DON'T USE MORE MACARONI if you want the creamiest macaroni and cheese ever. The first time that I made it I thought that there was too little macaroni, but after it baked, it was absolutely perfect. I have also made this using 1/2 sharp cheddar and 1/2 american cheese and it was wonderful as well. I would suggest if making changes to still use 1/2 processed cheese like velveeta or american, as it lends to the creaminess of the sauce since it melts so well and doesn't separate like real cheeses such as cheddar, but I love using 1/2 sharp cheddar for flavor. This is my now standard recipe.
This is a very nice, basic mac and cheese recipe. The mac and cheese is perfect prior to baking in the oven. Baking dries out the sauce as it is absorbed in the macaroni. Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup cream or milk (skim is ok) to make sure the consistency is very creamy and liquid prior to placing in the oven to bake. The bread crumbs are not necessary; a sprinkling of paprika for color does just fine. I also grate a little onion for flavor, use white pepper (and this recipe is rather bland without it) and use a variety of cheeses such as a good quality cheddar (love Hoffman's extra sharp - ultra smooth, yet ultra tasty), asiago, american, a bit of parmesan. Whatever your particular palate grooves to. If you love an ultra creamy, cheesy mac and cheese, skip the baking and dig in!!
i've been looking for a good homemade mac and cheese recipe and this works great! although i modified this recipe right away by using 2 cups of cheddar cheese bec no one in the house likes processed cheese. i also used 2 cups of macaroni. also, instead of 1/4 cup of bread crumbs, i used 1/8 c. of bread crumbs and 1/8 c. fresh grated parmesan.
This is one of the best mac and cheese recipes, and I've tried a bunch of them. I've made this several times while adjusting the recipe and I have one word of warning...don't increase the mustard! And I haven't been able to get it really creamy without the velveeta.
This recipe is wonderful, HOWEVER, I think a key ingredient is missing. My mother made the most amazing mac and cheese on earth! I've tried dozens of other people's homemade recipes over the years and every single one is bland in comparison. You MUST use 2 Tablespoons of MINCED onion (vidalia or another sweet onion is BEST to use for this, regular yellow or white makes it too strong) and cook the onion in the butter until soft then add the flour. I also only use 1 Tablespoon of flour. It thickens wonderfully in oven. You also need to use 1/2 teaspoon of salt (add to onions and butter with the pepper), even though the cheese is salty, it will make it perfect! I also use 8 oz velveeta and 8 oz shredded classic melts cheese by kraft. I promise you won't be disappointed!
I used only velveeta, but doubled it to match the recipe and this was FANTASTIC. I even scaled it larger for leftovers, added a little butter and it reheated great. My husband said it was the best he had ever tasted and my 3 year old had 2 helpings! Thanks, this one's a keeper.
Made this dish for a staff Christmas potluck. Everyone loved it and there was NONE left even though I doubled the recipe - I only got a couple tablespoons of it to enjoy for myself. I'll definitely be making this again for company, and I'll make sure there are TONS of leftovers. I did not use breadcrumbs (will try with them later this week), and I used old white cheddar instead of American. Anyone who found this too soupy likely did not cook it in the oven for long enough. It was perfect. PLEASE do not double the pasta like some reviewers recommend. The cheesiness is perfect, and you can leave it in the oven longer if you like. I did follow the advice of another reviewer, Cassandra, about properly making the roux. Here's what she wrote for your reference - and it turned out perfect for me. When making the roux, the flour and butter must be stirred on low heat constantly until the color becomes a light nutty brown. If the color gets too dark, the bechamel sauce will have a burnt flavor. If the color is too light, the flavor will be of raw flour. As soon as the color is right, slowly pour in room temp milk and stir until thickened. Then add mustard powder, black pepper and cheese.
Husband's own words were, "Now, this is the way macaroni and cheese is supposed to taste." Kids inhaled it. I thought this was very similar to how Mom made macaroni and cheese when we still got gov'ment cheese AND very close to KFC macaroni and cheese. I did use sharp cheddar in place of the shredded American, only because I didn't have any. I made no other changes. I'll make this again, just for them. Wasn't my favorite mac and cheese recipe but it was theirs. NOTE: You'll be tempted to make more macaroni when you combine the partially cooked macaroni and sauce, DON'T. It'll firm up and soak up some of the cheese when it bakes. Trust me.
I've been using this website for 7 years and I have yet to review anything. Until now. Hands down, best mac and cheese EVER. Like another user said, I hate reading reviews where people will rate it based on THEIR changes. I want to know how this recipe is, not yours. I did everything just as it said, and it is magic. I have never had anything that tastes this good. I will DEFINITELY make this again. It wasn't too runny nor too thick and pasty. If you like mac and cheese, then this is for you!
I love this recipe! It is so easy and everyone raves about it when I take it to potlucks. I use penne pasta and add sage to my bread crumbs for more of a "gourmet" look.
This was very good. I used 2 cups of macaroni and didn't cover while baking. Next time I will use all sharp cheddar since that is the cheese we prefer in our mac and cheese. Melt the butter in a cup in the microwave and stir and blend in the flour, mustard and pepper...no lumps! Pour into your saucepan and continue with recipe. Easy and a keeper. Thanks!
DELISH! I doubled teh recipe and made it exactly as directed. Only thing I did different was to take cover off after baking broiled the top to brown the crumbs. I actually made this for my daughter & son in law (they recently had a baby and thought I'd bring lunch/dinner) but I snuck a spoonful before wrapping it up. Thanks for sharing this, I'll definitely make it again!
This was excellent! Only changes I made were: Used 2 8oz bags of Kraft cheese crumbles - 3 cheese blend, shook some garlic powder in and used a whole box of seashell pasta. It was perfect!
For Macaroni and cheese, this was perfect for my needs- a 4-year-old birthday party. (I have a hard time giving any mac-n-cheese a 5-star rating, but the children absolutely loved it and all the moms were picking it off their kids plates!) I doubled the recipe and it fed 14 kids. I used sharp cheddar instead of American, and topped with crumbled ritz. The mustard was nice. Will make again for kids-occasions for sure. And just FYI, I know this totally changes the recipe, but i made an alternate version for the family party the next day the same way, using black truffle salt instead of mustard, white cheddar cheese, and added lobster meat. Now that was heavenly.
UPDATE: FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS!! A brilliant, beautiful first attempt gave way to a lousy second attempt because I did not follow instructions. My mistakes the second time were: - Velveeta in the roux before the milk (oops) - Dumped all the milk in at once (instead of gradually, causing the roux and milk to lump up) - Surprisingly, thought substituting sharp cheddar for the American cheese would give it a more developed flavor...surprisingly NOT. The virtues of sharp cheddar were positively thrown in your face, ad nauseum. Too much of a good thing, I guess. So just follow the recipe exactly if you want those "five star raves"! --- Fifteen Star Recipe!!! Wow...I am a fussy SOB who has eaten at some fine fine restaurants in his day...and this macaroni and cheese takes the genre to a whole new level. It's like going from Mozart (or Salieri) to freaking Rachmaninoff...a whole other level with nuance and stacked emotion that is off the charts. Yes, this is an emotional experience! Go make it now!! - Matt p.s. in response to the person in Dubai who said he/she skipped the breadcrumbs...don't! They add this beautiful, home-cooked flourish, including some excellent texture contrast (the seasoned crumbs mix with some of the sauce in spots and make this delicious little side attraction...well worth the few extra cents for the crumbs...and the rest of the container won't go to waste, as you WILL be making this recipe again :D ).
My husband loved this. It wasn't the absolute BEST macaroni and cheese that I've ever had, but I'll definitely hang on to the recipe. When you first mix the noodles with the sauce it looks like it's going to be way too saucy, but once you bake it, it's perfect. I couldn't find a block of American cheese at the grocery store so I used a bag of shredded four-cheese blend (which included American cheese). I also used 1/8 cup bread crumbs instead of 1/4 cup and it was more than enough. We're looking forward to leftovers tomorrow!
Wow -- this recipe had way more than a dash of black pepper! The texture and cheesiness were terrific, so I will definitely make again, but I would suggest salt (not listed) and pepper to taste. I found it easier to double the recipe to use a full box of noodles and an entire stick of butter.
I loved this...my whole family did. I am not big on dry mac-n-cheese. This one was so nice and creamy. I didn't find it runny at all..just perfect. I only made one small change. I used Monterey Jack cheese in place of the American because I had some I needed use. It was great...a definite keeper.
Excellent recipe exactly as written! Fixed it for the first time today on Thanksgiving and was the favorite thing!!! Husband has to work today and told me to make sure there was some mac and cheese left for when he gets home. 12/1/10, made it again tonight...awesome!!!!!
Having a cheese craving for lunch, I made this with grilled cheese sandwiches (some days, I just gotta have my cheese!). I used more noodles and a little less cheese (6oz American/4oz velveeta). Also, I used Italian style bread crumbs. Not too cheesy but enough to ease my craving. Very good mac n cheese Mouse! "Ahhhh- the power of cheese!"
This is great. I made it the night before (no breadcrumbs) and didn't bake it. The day of my event, I let it get to room temperature and then baked as normal. Delicious
Macaroni soup :( Followed recipe to a tee, no moderations. It bubbled up so much in my oven I now have to clean it - before Thanksgiving no less. It also has chunks of cheese even though the sauce was creamy from the stove top. Wish I had just poured half the sauce on the cooked macaroni and called it a day.
Yum! If, like me, you rarely have dried mustard powder in the house, 1 tsp powder converts to 1 Tbsp prepared. Worked wonders.
I made this for my son's preschool Thanksgiving feast and chose this recipe because of it's simplicity since my husband informed me that "kids don't like baked mac and cheese". Boy, did I prove him wrong! They LOVED this dish and all the moms asked me for the recipes afterward. I doubled the recipe and followed the instructions exactly except I used an entire box of elbow macaroni instead of just three cups and had plenty of sauce and I used a block of Medium Cheddar instead of American since Velveeta IS American cheese and I didn't think it needed two kinds of American cheese. I'm making this dish again for Thanksgiving so the kids will have something they're sure to love to eat.
This is my second attempt at this recipe and I just can't love it as written. The texture and consistency are perfect, nice and creamy and soft, but I just don't love the velveeta flavor. I may try mixing and matching with different cheeses, but I am sure it will be hard to come up with a sauce that is both tasty and rich and velvety. This is a nice basic recipe to get a good roux base and get the proportions of sauce to Mac, but the taste is just not for me. Also, it makes a ton! I halved the recipe and it made enough for 4 as a main, way more than enough as a side with leftovers. **Updated** Attempt #3 with diferent cheese. I followed the original recipe (cut in half) and used one 8 oz. bag of "Kraft cheddar cheese blend with philly cream cheese". The taste was great, but I lost the consistency. It was grainy and clumpy, but the flavor was great. I suppose next time I will try with half american and half cheddar blend and see if I can reach a happy medium.
Just made this for supper...it was FAB! I used Medium Cheddar cheese instead of American cheese out of preference. This is now on our family menu. Thanks!
This was good, really really good. I even liked it leftover. I used 2 cups of macaroni and added a couple of shakes of onion powder. Other than that, it was exactly as written. I will be using this recipe again.
Good recipe! Instead of Velveeta I used an 8 oz. bag of a blended cheese along with the 8 oz. cheddar. I use a 2 qt. casserole dish so it doesn't bubble over. Thanks Mouse!
It was clear that I needed a new Mac-n-Cheese recipe when I noticed my fiance melting Kraft Singles on top of leftovers of my Mom's recipe. I figured this one would be good, it already had the processed cheese in it! I used Velveeta Singles and Kraft Sharp Cheddar. I also used an entire box of elbow macaroni which was probably too much so mine wasn't as creamy as some of the pictures but still delicious! I added a little salt to the cheese mixture since I used unsalted butter. Might have to kick my Mom's recipe out for this one!
Thought this was very good. I made two different trays. One with American cheese and the other with Sharp Cheddar. The one with the american cheese tastes almost like Velvetta shells and cheese from a box. The one with sharp cheddar had a nice flavor. Liked both of them. I added shredded cheese instead of bread crumbs. I baked uncovered in the oven to let the cheese brown. Cant go wrong either way. I also made this with penne pasta noodles since they are a bit thicker and macaroni can get mushy if over cooked or saved for the next day.
For the perfect sauce/cheese ratio, use a 16 oz (1 lb) box of macaroni noodles and double the sauce recipe. We prefer half velveeta and half sharp cheddar (instead of american). This makes a nice large amount for potlucks, and it's very creamy and cheesy. We just add the cooked noodles right into the sauce and it doesn't even need to go in the oven. With the recipe as written, there's hardly any noodles. I have made the recipe as written also, and I would still rate it 5 stars. It's just not a large enough amount to make for most occasions.
This is great. I agree with other reviewers, DO NOT add more macaroni, when you first add the macaroni (before putting it in the oven) it really does look like a soupy mess, but as it cooks it thickens and sets. wow - so good. Perfect consistancy!
MMMMMMMMmmmmmm!!! I served this over the holidays when everyone wanted a 'comfort food' night and this was a hit with everyone! I scaled it to 10 servings, used 2C grated medium cheddar, and a brick of Velveeta and even tossed in a half brick of cream cheese I had in the fridge, and replaced a half of the milk with half&half I had on hand, but these changes I'm sure weren't necessary, they were just so that I could get rid of stuff in my fridge. The cheese mixture on the stove seemed 'soupy', but after baking with the macaroni, much of it was absorbed, yet the result was still creamy and not at all dry! I also used Panko crumbs on the top instead of bread crumbs since I always use them for everything else... This recipe is THE keeper mac and cheese recipe! Family members took the recipe home, it's that good and yes, very comforting! I served it with a Waldorf Salad and Italian bread.
Delicious! I didn't change a thing and my family loved it!
I made this recipe for the first time and everyone loved it!!!! I used a variety of cheeses: some 2-year old white cheddar, some medium cheddar and some sharp cold-pack cheese. I was careful to use whole milk, following the recommendations of other readers. Delicious!
Perfection! My whole family absolutely loved it -- even those who normally hate mac n cheese!!! I only changed one minor thing--I used French's fried onions sprinkled on top instead of bread crumbs. Scrumptious! Thank you! I've been looking for the perfect mac n cheese recipe, and this is it!
I only gave this 4 stars, because after making it as written, I found it too peppery and otherwise kind of lacking something. I made it a 2nd time with some tweaks and then a 3rd time with some more tweaks and found the perfect balance of cheese and seasoning. My changes were: 1. 1/2 tsp of black pepper (instead of 1 tsp); 2. add 1/2 tsp of salt; 3. add 1 tsp of onion powder; 4. add 1 tsp of paprika; and 5. reduce American cheese to 4 oz and Velveeta to 4 oz and add 8 oz of Cheddar cheese. I was making this for a party, so I trippled the recipe, completely cooked the noodles and put everything in a crockpot on low for one hour and on warm the rest of the time. I left out the bread crumbs and did not use all of the sauce, but if I had par cooked the noodles and baked it in the oven, I think I would have used all of the sauce, since some of it would have been absorbed by the noodles during cooking. I was absolutely amazed by the results! This is probably the best mac and cheese I have ever eaten, although it is VERY rich. Definitely best as a side dish. It got lots of compliments and I passed along the recipe. I will definitely make this again and try baking it in the oven!
Absolutely fantastic!!! A lot of reviewers seem to think that you should double the pasta or reduce the cheese sauce and I have to disagree completely. I doubled the entire recipe (except I left the mustard & pepper the same). After mixing together I dumped it all in my slow cooker and set it on "Keep Warm". It set up beautifully just doing that without the baking step - I did skip the breadcrumbs. I was serving this at a poker party, so doing it this way just worked out perfectly for me. I used mild cheddar instead of American out of preference. Everyone really raved about this; I'll make again and again!
yum yum! prepared just as stated, comes out excellent every time! Only thing I don't care so much for is the bread topping. Don't get me wrong, I love the crispy topping but bread crumbs just don't do it for me. Looking for something crispier! Super recipe! Thanks
This was very good but I did not need the last 8 oz. of cheese and it was very cheesy. I made it on the stove top and will definitely make it again.
Everyone in my house loved this.
Rated 4 because the family loved it. Personally, I was looking for a more creamy, saucy mac and cheese. I will prob add for velveeta next time and a little more half and half. Thanks for the recipe!
plain awesome. i always hunt and search for the velveeta recipe as its only printed on the inside of the small box of velveeta.....this by FAR AND AWAY is better than that recipe. TY mouse!!! i did NOT put more noodles in...even though every fibre of my body told me to lol...and im glad i did because much of it was absorbed while it baked and the rest settled nicely for leftovers! thanks so much! ****DONT PUT MORE NOODLES!!***
My family absolutely loves this recipe! Its the only Mac and Cheese that I make now!
I made this exactly as written without reading any of the reviews. Based on the ingredient list, it looked perfect. I ended up being disappointed with the result. After eating some, I went back to look at the reviews and found a few others that had the same result as I did - graininess. My first assumption was operator error but after reading others' reviews I don't think so. It was grainy right out of the oven - it was even more grainy upon reheating. I thought the mustard powder and pepper were great so the flavor isn't the issue here. I tried to salvage the leftovers by doctoring individual servings with a bit of sour cream, a bit of milk and a bit more velveeta. The result was a better texture, but then the flavors are off. So, 5 stars for flavor but the texture issue drops it down significantly for me.
Great!! Will def make again!
Doubled this and made in a 9x13 with a pound of pasta. Used 1 lb velveeta (imitation) and 2 cups of Costco's shredded cheese mix. Added mustard, cayenne and onion powder. Topped with parmesan instead of bread crumbs. Great, thanks! Edited: Made this again today but substituted mustard for mustard powder, need to halve the mustard for future uses.
Yummmmmm_YYYYYYYYY! :o) We loved this...the only reason I am giving 4 stars is that I changed the recipe to broil the breadcrumbs to make it crisp on top. VERY good!!
Wow.....delish! I couldn't decide who was "right" about how much pasta to use, so I used two cups....we thought that was the perfect ratio. I used skim milk and substituted Colby for the American cheese. Thanks, Mouse!
This was really a cheesy recipe. I even increased to 2 cups of macaroni and it was too cheesy for me. My boyfriend and son liked it well enough but I think I'll keep looking for something more home-style.
i made this the night before thanksgiving and was a little nervous how it would reheat since there is so much real cheese i was nervous. well it was a huuuuuuge hit and the cheese stayed nice and creamy as intended (im pretty sure the velveeta was key). i just threw it back in the oven for another 30 min or so. i tripled the recipe and used gruyere cheese and mozzarella instead of american simply because i like a stronger cheese and thought it would add a bit of flavor. it was just perfect and a huge hit. anyone who complains about too much cheese is crazy! its not like youre making this to be healthy, its unhealthy as it gets but SO GOOD. also, for the crust, i used equal parts panko crumbs and grated parm cheese. this will def be my staple pot luck item. **UPDATE: made this again served it right away...i did see what some were saying about it being soupy, but it really wasn't a problem for me, but i understand why some people do prefer to add more noodles. Next time i might add a bit more noodles if im serving it same day, or i could just let it cool off for a few minutes to thicken, but for a pot luck and reheating i think as is is just perfect.
This is great macaroni and cheese. I agree with the reviewers saying not to double the amount of macaroni! This is creamy and saucy...the way I like macaroni and cheese! One of the things I don't like about homemade mac and cheese is that I always feel like it comes out dry and like there isn't enough cheese. This was delicious though. One of the warnings I will give about this though is serve it right out of the oven. Unfortunately my mom and I both cooked Christmas dinner and my food was done on time and her's wasn't, so the mac and cheese sat for awhile. It still tasted great, but the cheese started to solidify and it became very thick. 5 stars but serve immediately!
I love this recipe. Some reviewers have said the end result is too cheesy, and all I have to say is, "Whaaat?" No such thing. I didn't use the same cheeses as the recipe specified; instead, I opted for sharp cheddar, a casserole blend (Kroger brand), and a couple handfuls of a hot pepper cheese blend (also Kroger brand). It came out to 16-17oz of cheese, per the recipe measurements. As for the bread crumbs, I used plain bread crumbs instead of seasoned (it's all I had), and added a bit of garlic powder, mustard powder, salt, and pepper to taste. I've also found that lightly browning the breadcrumbs in a skillet with a bit of butter really brings out the flavor, so I will do that next time. This is a great recipe as is, but part of what I love about making mac and cheese in general is how easily it can be experimented with. So really, any melt-able cheese is fair game. Also, it tastes possibly even better warmed up as leftovers. Mmm.
Totally, absolutely decadent. I made as written. Fed 2 adults and 3 teens with small bowl of leftovers. Only change I made was to use shredded cheddar rather than the American cheese component as it was what I had on hand. This is the kind of recipe you hate to love.
Good stuff! I made this as the recipe says and I really liked it. My daughter loves mac and cheese and this was no different!
Holy cow! this is an amazing recipe. Best mac and cheese I've ever had (including my mom's, my own, and restaurants). I felt like a rock start sharing this with others!! Quick and easy, I'll make this over and over!
I have tried 5 recipes before this one, and this was by far the best. The sauce was the right consistency and it tasted right! My family thought it was great. We even fought over the leftovers!
Very good. I changed the American cheese to sharp cheddar and it was yummy. I agree that I would not change the pasta quanity either, keep as recipe says.
This is it! I have found our family's favorite Mac and Cheese recipe. Kid approved. :)
This was really good. I have made it a couple times now and will in the future. I did not adjust the recipe as some have it was right on for consistency and not too soupy for me.
My husband has made this twice, and it's delicious. The first time he used a pound (16 oz) of elbow pasta, and the bread crumb topping came out very crisp. The second time he used a 13.25 oz box of Dreamfield elbows, and the topping wasn't as crispy. He made one batch, and then I mixed steamed vegetables into mine and he mixed browned Italian sausage meat into his. We will definitely be making this mac and cheese again, but we may try a topping of crushed Ritz crackers mixed with butter next time.
The best macaroni I have ever had!
This was absolutely amazing - definitely the best homemade mac and cheese I have ever made. I followed the recipe as is, and it was perfect. I had to fight my brother and boyfriend for the leftovers.
This is the best mac and cheese ever! It seems like there's too much sauce compared to pasta, but once you bake it, it's perfect. I'll never use another recipe again. Oh, and instead of the "American cheese", I used an 8 oz. bag of shredded cheddar. I did use the Velveeta, too, as the recipe calls for.
I used a mixture of cheddar, American and montery jack cheeses instead of the processed cheese. I gave some to my mother and kept some for us. My mom said it was the best mac and cheese she ever had!! I will definitely make this many more times!
Yummy!
Yum! The touch of mustard is perfect. I am not a fan of Velveeta, and prefer organic ingredients, which worked very well. Also, using shredded vs. cubed cheese cuts helps make sure the sauce isn't lumpy.
Try using 1 C fat free Half and half and 1 C ricotta. It reheats so much better w/ricotta
Very good. I would definitely use this again.
I soak a slice of onion and a pressed clove of garlic in the milk for a few minutes before adding it. (remove the onion and clove)
Outstanding! We had this last Friday night, and it disappeared. I couldn't find a block of American cheese for the recipe, but used an 8 oz. bag 4-cheese blend (finely shredded), which worked out great. This is our new homemade mac and cheese recipe from now on!
If you love your mac and cheese moist and cheesy, this is the recipe for you. I loved it and it will become my permanent mac and cheese recipe.
I used (2) 8oz bags of the shredded Kraft Easy Melt cheese instead of the Velveeta (processed cheese) and then also added approx. 2 cups of shredded extra sharp cheddar, instead of the cubed American cheese. This was plenty of sauce for the entire box of elbow macaroni. Oh and I leave off the bread crumbs, just my family's personal preference. So very, very yummy. It has become my go-to Macaroni and Cheese recipe.
Very creamy indeed. A little too much pepper to be a kid pleaser in my house, but a great substitution for those who like a little spice is to use Velveeta pepperjack cheese...I loved it!
I added carrots to the macaroni boil. Gotta have veggies. I used one can fat free evaporated milk instead of 2 cups milk. It tasted a little bland before baking, so I added about one teaspoon "Onion Plus" dried onions to the mix. Maybe boosting the mustard to 2 tsp or adding parmesean cheese might perk up the flavor.
I made this last night (all but the baking) for dinner tonight. It was delicious! I didn't have mustard powder, so I just skipped that ingredient. I used 8oz of shredded cheddar instead of the American. I also used 2 cups of macaroni - penne, because no elbows in the pantry. I was afraid it wouldn't bake up bubbly from making it ahead, but it turned out perfectly creamy and bubbly. I refrigerated it overnight and took it out about an hour before popping it into the oven. I let it bake for 30 minutes just to be sure it heated through the middle. This will be our family's mac and cheese from now on! I can't wait to make it for a potluck.
You MUST double if not triple the pasta! 1.5 cups would be good if you wanted Cheese soup with Macaroni! It wasn't a huge hit as I was expecting even with the adjustment of pasta. Probably will not use this again.
Great Mac and Cheese, very easy to make and a sure family pleaser.
This stuff is dangerously good. Followed the recipe with the exception of the mustard powder (I didn't have any but will definitely use it next time) and it's SO delicious. This is the first time I've made mac & cheese from scratch and I think it will definitely be my staple recipe. Thank you!
Mouse's Macaroni & Cheese = Delicious! Taste just fancy restaurants's Mac & Cheese. My personal notes is I think the mac to cheese ratio is too much cheese, so I would do 2 cups of macaroni instead of 1.5. 1 tsp of Mustard Powder = 1 tbsp of Mustard. I'm going to use 1/2 tbsp of Mustard next time just because I'm not a huge fan of the taste of Mustard. I'd cut the pepper in half too, has a very peppery taste. Approx 12 slices of American cheese = 8 oz. Also, this recipe says to use a 1.5 qt casserole dish, I did that and it was at the edge. It spilled over and made a mess in the oven and dripped all down the sides. So I'm going to use a 2 qt dish next time! But all in all this is a superb dish! :)
DELICIOUS! Even picky teens love this recipe! I've made this with macaroni elbows, corkscrew, & shells, all gluten free. I have this with a variety of cheese combos also, all yummy! I have made this with & without gluten free bread crumbs. All good!
I literally just made this, and am literally eating the macaroni as I type. I went with a reviewer's alteration by using Kraft's "cheese melt" (???) shredded bagged cheese instead of American and Velveeta. The truth is I couldn't find Velveeta. I'm not a very great cook. The only dishes I've made are pasta dishes and half of them were macaroni and cheese (I just love it so much), so I say this recipe is pretty easy and not much of a hassle to get the ingredients. I think I messed up and put a teaspoon extra of pepper, and I was choking on it before I started typing. I added bacon, because I like some meat and bacon is yummy. It made it a little smokey and salty, and I think the mix is very good. The ratio of macaroni and cheese is perfect. The cheese thickens and surrounds the noodles in a delicious way. I would make it again.
This was GREAT! If you are looking for a classic, old fashioned creamy style baked mac and cheese, this is the BEST recipe I have ever, ever tried. Exactly what I was looking for. I doubled the recipe for a party, added extra black pepper for a little more zip, and threw in a some mozzarella as well, and otherwise made it as is. I want to make it again right now just thinking about it.
Very good! I used sharp cheddar for more flavor instead of american cheese. Doubled the recipe. Forgot to cover when I baked, but still turned out wonderful! This is super creamy delicious! Had some sauce leftover, used the next morning for breakfast mixed it with scrambled eggs :)
Very good! This one is definately a keeper. My husband and son both thought this mac and cheese was "awesome". I'll be making this recipe often.
Very yummy and simple. Only 4 stars b/c it was a bit peppery for my kids (3yrs and 1 yr). Next time i think i will cut the pepper amount by 1/2. Otherwise loved it!
This recipe was phenomenal!! Best macaroni and cheese I or my husband have ever had hands down. I did tweak the recipe by adding 8 oz sharp cheddar cheese for a kick and 8 oz cream cheese because I am in love with cream cheese and it came out just PERFECT. The original recipe alone was to die for either way, I just customized this batch for our flavor. Enjoy and have fun modifying to your liking because its quite simple!
The only changes I made to the recipe were omitting the breadcrumb topping and using sharp cheddar cheese instead of American cheese. I made a bunch and froze for OMAC. I think it tastes fantastic, and I am generally not a fan of homemade macaroni and cheese. I will definitely be making this one again!
Good but leftovers are very dry
Made it exactly as written. Was tasty but there was waaay too much sauce compared to noodles (and I love my cheese). It was almost a soup instead. Will make again but will double the amount of pasta.
I am a HUGE macaroni and cheese lover and typically like to eat my mac n'cheese gooey and right out of the pan, as opposed to baking it. I find it cheesier and more delicious that way however, with this mac n'cheese you MUST bake it! I tried it right out of the pan and was almost ready to throw it out on the spot! The cheese flavor was gross (and i like the taste of american cheese, so that wasn't the issue) and it was just overwhelmingly fake cheese tasting. I decided to pop it in the oven since it was already "ruined" in my eyes, and low and behold, it was great after baking! The artificial cheese taste magically vanished, and it was actually quite delicious! I will make this version again, but will not even bother to eat a small bowl unless baked. Also, I used an entire 13.5 oz box of elbows because there was plenty of cheese sauce to cover it.
Simply awesome! I subst. 4 oz. sharp and 4 oz. medium cheddar for the american cheese. After trying MANY mac-n-cheese recipes...my husband finally said when I made this, "this is the keeper!"
I used almost 2 cups of small shells instead of elbow macaroni and I wish I had used more. I would say either double the macaroni this recipe calls for, or cut the cheese in half.
Fabulous mac & cheese! I did change the recipe slightly in that I used a different cheese combo--the processed cheese food as called for (processed cheese may go against nature but, hey, it's really necessary for good mac & cheese--don't fight it!), extra sharp white cheddar, and fresh parmesan. The white cheddar added a lot of flavor, but the impressive thing about this recipe are the measurements. Yes, it will look extra saucy, but once it bakes and sets a bit, all of that sauce is soaked into the noodles and it is excellent! Without this recipe, I would have been tempted to add more noodles when they are not needed.
This was good, but the sauce relies on processed cheese which makes it a little bland (and very salty, FYI.) I would recommend throwing some shredded cheese on top of it before sprinkling on the bread crumbs just to give it a little something else, just watch it closely in the oven to be sure the cheese doesn't start to get too hot.
dee-lish; whole family loved it!!! just added a bit more breadcrumbs to top, and a little extra ground pepper. YUMMMMMMMMMM!! Used 1/2 sharp cheddar, and 1/2 mild cheddar and flavor was perfect. [don't like the processed cheeses]. Will definitely make again!!!
I was looking for a kid friendly mac n cheese that would get eaten like Kraft's blue box, and this totally fit the bill! I made a full crockpot of this for a kids' birthday party (at the birthday boy's request) and it was devoured by kids and adults alike (some went back for 4ths!) I was shocked at how much got eaten. I didn't use the bread crumbs or bake it since it was going in the crockpot. I just made the sauce in a large stockpot then added the cooked noodles and transferred to the crockpot and kept it on warm. I quadrupled the recipe but kept the ratios the same except for pasta (used a full lb box of macaroni per previous reviews). It was just right in terms of sauce/pasta in my opinion. At first I thought it was too soupy but the pasta soaked it up. Great recipe for a no-frills mac n cheese!
