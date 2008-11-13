Spaghetti Sauce II

I was anxious to try making this particular spaghetti sauce because of all the reviews. I was not disappointed. The sauce cooked up thick, rich and very red. I made meatballs too but did NOT add them to the sauce because not everyone at our dinner party enjoys meat. In my opinion, I thought that it could have used a little bit more garlic but this is just a personal preference. I added a teaspoon of salt but later felt like it would have been just fine without it, do you know what I mean? I chopped the onions but not finely, and I used 1/2 bulb of the big elephant garlic which is sweet and tasty. Maybe I should have used more garlic since it was my first time using the elephant garlic but it was just fine for others. After I brought everything to a boil I reduced the stovetop setting to #2/simmer on my electric stove and covered the pot. I made sure to watch it so that it would ot continue to boil but to just simmer. I removed the bay leaves at the very end, before serving. I also stireed the sauce every 20 minutes or so because I didn't want it getting too hot on the bottom of the pan and scorching. Initially I doubled the recipe because we were having 4 guests besides my husband and myself. I wanted to make sure to have plenty of sauce for everyone's spaghetti. It was perfect by doubling the recipe. Next time though I intend to triple the recipe so that I can have leftovers to freeze. And there WILL be a next time!