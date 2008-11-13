Spaghetti Sauce II

A very thick and dark sauce with a little red pepper kick. Adjust the crushed red pepper to suit your tastes. This sauce freezes well too.

Recipe by Melinda Connery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Saute onions and garlic until tender, 2-3 minutes. Add remaining ingredients (except sausage links) and simmer over low heat for 3 hours.

  • With one hour cooking time remaining, cook and brown sausages in a skillet. When browned, place in sauce and continue to simmer. Remove bay leaves before serving. Serve over hot cooked noodles, with sausages on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 57.5mg; sodium 1189.8mg. Full Nutrition
