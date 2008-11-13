Spaghetti Sauce II
A very thick and dark sauce with a little red pepper kick. Adjust the crushed red pepper to suit your tastes. This sauce freezes well too.
My supper club has deemed this recipe "Emergency Sweat Pants" worthy - whenever I make it, they know not to wear jeans! And I've learned to always double the recipe because they will frequently go back for a "mug of sauce" and some bread. My modifications: I saute my onion/garlic in olive oil, then pour in the red wine (merlot) and reduce it down (makes the flavor a little richer and deeper). Then I pour in the rest of the ingredients (I use one 28 oz. can of Dei Fratelli Tomato Sauce and one 28 oz. can of Dei Fratelli - Herbs & Olive Oil Chopped Italian Tomatoes plus one 6 oz. can of Contadina tomato paste) except for the meat. I let it simmer for a few hours. Then I brown a pound of ground sirloin with 3 cloves of garlic and add to the sauce. Simmer for another hour, then serve. I also like to use this as a baked spaghetti sauce. I layer mixed pasta and sauce in the bottom of a casserole dish, cover with sheets of mozzarella, more pasta and sauce, and top with mozzarella and grated parmagiana. DELICIOUS! Thank you for the great recipe!Read More
I'm so sorry, but I just could not like this. I had high hopes; it looked awesome, and it smelled wonderful! But after the first bite, bf asked me how much sugar was in it bc he thought it was too sweet. I thought it was too spicy, and not in a good way. I did make a few changes; used fresh tomatoes (boiled for a minute in water so I could easily peel off the skins), used a bit more garlic than normal,and eliminated the sausage, but I don't think those changes made the difference between loving it and hating it for me. I love thick sauce, and it made it thick, so I'm willing to try again, but without crushed red pepper or sugar. Neither of us liked those additions. Update: Tried this again, again with regular tomatoes I needed to use up. Eliminated the sugar and the crushed red pepper. Like it so much better without those two ingredients! I'll make it that way from now on.Read More
The end result with this recipe is always really great, but I only gave it four stars because I made some changes that I feel make a difference. I cut the herbs in half (made it once as written and we were all picking basil out of our teeth). I also use just one can of paste, and a can of tomato sauce. Diced tomatoes instead of whole, and ground beef instead of sausage (Hubby prefers). Overall, I love this recipe!
Wow is this ever good! A couple years ago I made spaghetti sauce, it was awful! It was so bad that I went back to the jar sauce. But tonight I was in the mood for spaghetti, and didn't have any jar sauce, and couldn't get to the store. So I took a chance and decided one more time to try this homemade sauce. Glad I did. It truly is the best spaghetti sauce I've ever had, better even then what I have had in restaurants. It has a hearty taste and fresh taste. It's kind of hard to describe, it's so good. I did have to make a couple adjustments. I didn't have a can of whole tomatoes, so I used tomato sauce instead, and I only had one can of tomato paste, but that turned out good since the sauce was plenty thick. I had to keep adding water to it as it cooked down, so it wouldn't get too thick. I also had lots more garlic and onions, and a dash of Worstershire sauce. If your a little apprehensive about trying homemade spaghetti sauce, try this one. It is delish!
This is my favorite spaghetti sauce recipe! To make it lowfat, in addition to the onion & garlic, just chop up zucchini, yellow squash, celery, and a little bit of green pepper and sautee before adding the spices, tomato products and other ingrediets. Leave out the sausage and you've got an amazing lowfat sauce that freezes well and has an awesome taste. In my opinion, the red wine is essential as it makes the sauce have a smooth and velvety texture. Delish!
This recipe turned out extremely well and my entire family raved about it. I chose to cook this in the slow cooker for 8 hours and POW! what a sauce it turned out to be. Very robust and thick, perfect for the crusty garlic bread we made with it for dipping. I didn't use sausage but made homemade meatballs instead and put some sauteed ground beef in there as well. The wine is what did it! Excellent recipe.
this is a very easy to make yet delicious sauce. i usually use prego sauce from the jar when i need pasta sauce but this was so easy, i don't think i can ever justify buying the jarred variety again. i halved the recipe and used one 15 oz can of diced tomatoes (with italian seasonings) and one 15 oz can of tomato sauce instead of paste (didn't have any). i also had to omit the red wine and pepper flakes (again, didn't have any on hand) and it turned out excellent. what a great recipe for basic spaghetti sauce. i looked at lots of other recipes for sauces and noticed that the higher rated ones always included dried basil, oregano and bay leaves. i loved that even with the changes i made, this recipe is foolproof enough to still be good! also, i cooked it in my slowcooker for 5 hours on low.
Absolutely delicious! This was my first try and I will never go back to a jar sauce again. The red wine definitely makes the sauce! I recommend using 1/3 the amount of red pepper flakes (I trippled the recipe) it came out a little on the hot side. Other than that I wouldn't change a thing and my mother made homemade sauce every Sunday. I made homemade meatballs instead of the sausage and served the parmesean garlic bread from this site on the side.
I would give it more than 5 stars if I could!! This is exactly what I was looking for. It's a very tangy, robust, and thick (not watery) spaghetti sauce. I added about 1t. of salt and doubled the wine. I will never use any other spaghetti sauce again and next time I will make about 3x the recipe and freeze it in portions.
Wonderful recipe! I was cooking for more people so I used 3 cans of tomato paste, 1 large can of whole tomatoes, and 1 large can of diced tomatoes. I like garlic and spices so used a little more of each. After I sauteed the onion...I put everything in the crockpot on low and let cook for 7-8 hours (just because I had the time...I have also done the same on high temp for 5-6 hours and it turned out just as good). This is SO easy and the BEST spaghetti sauce I have ever had...I will NEVER go back to jar sauce again. This can all be thrown together before you go to work...to cook all day. Love it!! Made this again tonight...didn't have red wine on hand so I added 1/4 cup of chard and added a little more white sugar and 2 tsp of brown sugar. This time I left out the whole tomatoes and used 2 cans of dices tomatoes (and 3 cans of paste). Cooked on the stove for 4 hours...still YUMMY!!! I served with pasta and chicken parmesan (also used the sauce to cover the chicken). My husband LOVES it!
This sauce is so delicious and versatile. I use ground beef (1 lb) or a combo of ground beef and italian sausage. I brown it after the onions and garlic and then add the red wine to reduce to enrich the flavor. I use a small can of tomato sauce instead of 2 cans of paste, some sliced mushrooms and throw the whole thing in the crock pot to cook all day if I don't have time to babysit a simmering pot. If you can find REAL Italian tomatoes and paste USE IT!!! The sauce takes on a brilliant taste and find a good italian Pasta... De Cecco is our favorite unless I'm doing fresh and making it myself. This is a fantastic sauce that tastes even better the next day! Love it and thank you so much for sharing a classic! My dad made a very similar sauce and used to add chopped carrot to the sauce instead of sugar. Just a thought.
I chose to try this recipe as it appeared the most interesting in the list of sauces. The thing to remember about sauces of this type is that the recipe is an outline. The cook can have fun filling in the details. Also, the benefit of lengthy cooking is that you can be creative while the batch is stewing. This receiped did not include salt and pepper which the sauce clearly needs. I would also adjust ingredients to taste. For example, on my first try, I added all the sugar at once. This should be added gradually over time and tasting. I also increased some ingredients such as the garlic and onion. Pepper flakes could be omitted if preferred. I added mushrooms which gave a nice texture. If you use fresh herbs (as I did) remember to triple the amount. A little squeeze of lemon also gives an interesting twist. I'd like to hear the variations others may invent.
This is a really great recipe. I liked how it cooked down to this thick red delicious sauce. I cooked the sauce in a crock pot on low for 5 hours.
As written, I'm not sure I would like this recipe, but I knew it had potential. Instead of Italian sausage, I opted for the healthier Italian-seasoned ground turkey. I crumbled and browned it with the onion and garlic and let it simmer in the sauce for a couple of hours. I also added 8 oz. sliced fresh mushrooms. I left out the sugar and used plenty of fresh ground black pepper instead of the red pepper flakes. I cut the amount of herbs in half. I like the thickness the sauce has with the addition of the tomato paste. It's a very hearty sauce and the splash of red wine is wonderful.
Okay. I agree with other posters. Too much basil. Although, next time I may try fresh basil (and less of it) and add some thyme.
Oh, was I popular with this one! This sauce is thick and delicious and practically cooks itself. I let this cook all afternoon while I was out in the garden. I used italian style stewed tomatoes (which made the job even easier). I threw in some baked meatballs (to avoid the addition of unnecessary fat) during the last 10 minutes of cooking. With split french rolls and some mozzarella cheese, this made the most incredible meatball sandwiches ever! The next day, even after the meatballs were gone, they were still fighting over the leftover sauce. I'll make this again and again. Thanks!
Don't know what all the raves are about. I didn't find this any better than my usual $1 can of Hunts in which I add hamburger, onion, and other spices to. Won't make this again. It's not awful, but isn't stellar either.
I didn't care for the whole tomatoes so I cut them up instead and used some diced stewed tomatoes with it. I also used ground pork italian sausage instead of sausage links. This recipe turned out REALLY good. Kudos to the chef =) Not hard to make either. The key is to make sure you have at least 1 hour to let it simmer all the spices in for flavor.
This is a very hearty sauce. Wonderful flavor. I added fresh mushrooms, more water through the cooking, and left out the sugar. It was great. This will be my recipe for spaghetti.
I love this recipe; it's easy and the flavor is great. My only complaint--and the reason for which I am giving it four out of five stars--is that it always comes out too thick. I would suggest filling the empty tomato can with water after you've emptied it and pouring that in while it simmers.
As with many others, I gave this five stars because it is a great starter recipe. I had to doctor this up throughout the cooking process (simmered for 3 hours as called for) by adding equal parts of water and red wine. I also added sugar throughout as we like our sauce tangy with a sweet aftertaste. I added a sweet yellow pepper and mushrooms to give it more "meat" since I was not using the sausage (was using for chicken parm). After about cooking for an hour I mashed the tomatoes to make the consistency more "choppy". Overall a great recipe as is, I just doctored up for personal preference taste.
I have this on the stove right now. For those of you who said this was too sweet or too bitter/herbal, let it simmer for the time indicated. At about the 2 hour mark the raw sugar/sweetness taste went away and the slightly bitter after taste smoothed out and became much more well rounded. Don't be so impatient, use the full three hours. :-)
Very good and a new favorite at our house.
My family loved this sauce! I followed it almost to the "T". Instead of Italian sauage, I used ground turkey the Italian flavored one. I also added 1TSB balsamic vinegar just before serving.
This was good. I did have to add some water during the simmering time. I also added some mushrooms. This recipe is a keeper.
Very tasty, but kind of spicy.
Not overly impressed, but it was good, definately better then store bought.
Delicious and easy. I did add some red peppers, used ground beef, and since I don't use wine and didn't have any appropriate substitutions I used chicken broth instead of wine. The sauce was very good and a little too thick (probably because of 2 lbs of ground beef) that I added an extra 14 oz of diced tomatoes.
I used tomato puree instead of tomato paste. Turned out very good... a little on the sweet side. I might leave out the sugar next time, but this is definitely a keeper.
I thought it was really good but kind of on the tangy side. I had to add about a cup of water because it was so thick and starting to burn a bit even with the temp on low. I also put it all in the blender to get rid of all the chunks. I would still make it again.
This recipe is absolutely fantastic! The only thing I changed was leaving out the red wine (none on hand) and adding some water about halfway through- I like thick sauce, but it was getting almost dry. Might have been a problem with the range's temperature rather than the amount of water in the recipe.
I was anxious to try making this particular spaghetti sauce because of all the reviews. I was not disappointed. The sauce cooked up thick, rich and very red. I made meatballs too but did NOT add them to the sauce because not everyone at our dinner party enjoys meat. In my opinion, I thought that it could have used a little bit more garlic but this is just a personal preference. I added a teaspoon of salt but later felt like it would have been just fine without it, do you know what I mean? I chopped the onions but not finely, and I used 1/2 bulb of the big elephant garlic which is sweet and tasty. Maybe I should have used more garlic since it was my first time using the elephant garlic but it was just fine for others. After I brought everything to a boil I reduced the stovetop setting to #2/simmer on my electric stove and covered the pot. I made sure to watch it so that it would ot continue to boil but to just simmer. I removed the bay leaves at the very end, before serving. I also stireed the sauce every 20 minutes or so because I didn't want it getting too hot on the bottom of the pan and scorching. Initially I doubled the recipe because we were having 4 guests besides my husband and myself. I wanted to make sure to have plenty of sauce for everyone's spaghetti. It was perfect by doubling the recipe. Next time though I intend to triple the recipe so that I can have leftovers to freeze. And there WILL be a next time!
Great basic marinara recipe - simmering for that long really changes the flavour. I left out the onion & only put about 3/4 of a can of tomato paste - it just seemed too much too thick to put 2 cans in. Will definitely make a double batch next time & freeze.
DANG! As a long-standing Preggo sauce purchaser, I was skeptical that a homemade sauce could taste as good as a good old jar of Preggo. BOY! Am I glad to say I was MAJORLY wrong! This was HANDS DOWN the most flavorful/wonderful/exquisite spaghetti sauce I have EVER had- bar none. DO try this one, you won't regret it.
Put everything except the meat into the crock pot for about 6 hours. Browned the meat (half hot Italian sausage and half ground beef) and added it in when we were ready to eat. WE LOVED IT!!!! I forgot to saute the onion and garlic before putting it in, but it softened and flavors melded perfectly as it cooked.
This was a 5 star sauce with some modifications. I only used 1 tsp each of the dried herbs b/c I have heard that dried herbs are much more intense in flavor. I added another tsp of sugar, 1/2 tsp of salt and used Marsala wine, which I think helped counterbalance the acidity. I did have to thin out the sauce a bit. I used a can of chicken broth to add flavor and another cup of water at the beginning and it was the perfect sauce consistency. I substituted ground sirloin for the sausage and the meat was very tender. This is a delicious sauce. I am very pleased to finally find a spaghetti sauce that I love and can pass on.
Made this tonight and I finally figured out what was missing all these years from every Spaghetti Sauce I ever made... RED WINE!!! It was excellent. I didn't want to run out to the store this afternoon when I stumbled upon this recipe so I had to make a few substitutions - 1.) I only had one can of tomato paste so I reduced a can of tomato sauce down a bit and it work fine. 2.) I used ground beef instead of Italian Sausage. Thanks for a great recipe!
The onion I used was GINORMOUS and I doubled the garlic (we like A LOT of garlic) and I used organic canned tomatoes/tomato paste. I had some organic red peppers I had to use so I threw them in to saute with the onion and garlic before adding the other ingredients. I did have to add a little more red wine as the sauce was a little on the thick side. After making it late this afternoon and letting it simmer, I do think it needs a little more of the spices before serving. I did not add the italian sausage (it was optional--so I opted out this time) because I did make Mixture for Meatballs, Meatloaf or Burgers to go in this sauce. Next time I make this sauce, I'll try it with a good italian sausage as I think it would be quite tasty, especially as a layer in lasagna. Very easy and I agree with the submitter--the longer it simmers, the better it gets!
Awesome recipe! I've been cooking for a long long time, but just recently started making sauce from scratch (I don't think I'll ever go back to jar sauce)...I LOVED this recipe..so easy and yummy! The family loved it too! Thanks!!!
This was an excellent sauce. I used authentic italian sausage from The Hill in St. Louis and added a Tbls of fennel seed, which is an exciting addition to spaghetti sauce. Also added half a bell pepper and a some fresh mushrooms. All I can say is, WOW!!
This is a good, solid base recipe. It allows alot of wiggle room to adjust it to meet your family's tastes. I made as written, but felt it was too sweet for my preferences. I added a can of stewed tomatoes, some more basil, and a little parsley, which helped alot. I also sliced up some carrots, celery, and mushrooms and added them. Instead of the optional Italian sausage, I browned a half pound of ground beef with more garlic and added that to the sauce. Finally, I don't have a dutch oven so after sauteeing the garlic and veggies, I threw everything in the crockpot and let it cook on low for about 4 hours. Then I added the mushrooms and ground beef and let it cook for another hour. All in all, great base recipe. The end result was the best sauce I've ever made. Thanks :)
Yuuummmmy! I followed ofortuna0675's slight modifications. Also, I browned 1 pound italian sausage and added to sauce during last hour of cooking instead of doing the links in recipe. I know, shouldn't be rating with so many modifications but I really don't believe these changed the overall taste of recipe significantly.
this was my first go around with home made spaghetti sauce and I was really concerned about the thickness and taste but the next day it was great. I really recommend making it the day before serving.
I made this for a "date night" with my boyfriend so we could stay in and save money. Oh my goodness. I made it the night before and the house smelled so good, I didn't think I was going to be able to wait til the next day to eat it! I didn't use sausage, but instead bought pre made meatballs and they were fantastic with it! The bf took leftovers to work for lunch the next day and raved about how it was just as good as the night before!
I made it in a crock pot. Added a touch more sugar to tame the tanginess. Very good.
I've made this twice now, and both times it had a bitter taste to me. I added mushrooms, which weren't called for in the original recipe. Has anyone had a similar experience with this recipe?
Since I made this sauce 3 years ago, I have no need for any other sauce recipe. It Rocks
works for me.
This was so easy and way better than the usual jar. I did use tomato sauce instead of paste and added a bit of Chicken Stock to boost flavor. I also used 1 can of diced and 1 can of italian stewed. The best sauce I ever made!!
This was great. I used fresh oregano from my garden and bulk sausage made into meatballs. My kids & hubby loved it. Next time I'll triple the batch and freeze it for a busy night.
I thought this sauce was pretty sweet. I followed the recipe exactly as it was written too. I think I would leave out the sugar and the wine next time.
Very good spaghetti sauce.... I made a few minor changes - was a little too thick so I added water... I also added a little salt and pepper.... next time I'll make a double batch!
Great recipe! I will never buy store bought sauce again.
pretty easy and very tasty.
We liked this recipe as written. Had company and this went very quickly. I will definately make again. Note-I also made a second batch with some ground beef that I needed to use and not sausage. Not as good, the sausage in the recipe really seemed to make a difference for us.
My family loved this recipe. I'm going to try it again tonight, but in a baked pasta.
I replaced the wine with grape juice and 1T of Red Win Vinegar. I also sauteed Mushrooms with the garlic and onion. I chopped up one homemade meatball and added it to the sauce the last hour to give a slight meat taste. Turned out fabulous- ease to make in the Crockpot.
this was great, hubby gobbled it up! spaghetti sauce recipes are so versatile and this is a great starter and then add more seasonings depending on your taste buds. I did substitute one can of tomato paste for a can of tomato sauce like someone else suggested.
5 Yummy Stars! I followed as directed. Even though forgot the red wine it was still wonderful. I was worried about the amount of basil, (it's a lot of basil), however, I really liked how this is packed full of flavor, but it can be adjusted, if prefered. The whole tomatoes were an odd addition that I loved when I ate it. I kind of, mashed them up a bit to release that tomato-y flavor and make it easier to eat. All around winner this recipe is!
I thought this was pretty good. It was a little too tomato pastey for me but the wine was an excellent addition. I might try this again and use less paste and maybe something else in its place. Many people complained about the thickness but I thought the thickness of the sauce was perfect. Spices were perfect portions. Overall it was excellent. Family loved it!
Very good written as is. Didn't have all of the ingredients the second time I made it, so I changed it with terrific results: 1/2 pound ground sausage, 1/2 pound ground beef (seasoned both with garlic salt and onoin powder), 1 large can of crushed tomatoes Italian style, 1/4 cup red wine, 1 large can of tomato paste and 2 smaller cans of tomato sauce (can add more tomatoe sauce if result is too strong. Forgot the bay leaves. Browned and drained meat and tossed everything in the crockpot on low for 6 hours. Smelled and tasted terrific and didn't have a lot of cleanup (used liner) or prep. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is pretty good once you get past the fact that if you make it as advised, you'll end up with a pretty solid glob of 'sauce'. ADD 2 cups of water to this, then keep another couple of cups handy throughout the simmer, there's not nearly enough liquid in this to qualify it as a sauce, really. It's tasty though.
Delicious! I've tried several spaghetti sauce recipes on this site, and they've mostly been decent, but I've continued to search for that perfect sauce, and I think this is it! I did everything as directed EXCEPT for the 2 bay leaves - I only had dried bay leaves so I just sprinkled some in. I threw everything in the crockpot after sauteing the onion and garlic and let it all simmer for a few hours on low. VERY tasty!!! Thank you!
Mama Mia Melinda! This sauce rocks! I used ground chuck that I cooked in right with the onions at the start. I added about 3 T sugar and 1 tsp kosher salt. My 1/4 tsp of red pepper was heaping. I used Riunite wine, simmered for 3.5 hours and this turned out nice and had a rich flavor. Not too acidic. My DH asked for me to keep this one and make it again.
My family loves this sauce, followed directions except used diced tom. Fantastic!!!
This sauce is very good, however, I do think the basil and oregano should be reduced. When I made it the first time as written I had to add jarred sauce to dilute the herbs. I will make this sauce again, just cut down on the herbs next time.
This has been my go to recipe for sauce. The family refuses to eat anything else. Some people said that it was too bitter. It depends on what tomato base you are using. I used fresh from the garden and it was very bitter. Sugar can be -/+ depending on what you are using. Also, this is a let it simmer kinda recipe. I usually let it simmer for about 4hrs+. The less it simmers the less the flavors combine together, which can give the impression of "salsa" that others have mentioned. Never had it be too sweet, so not sure what's going on there. Basically...taste test at various stages of cooking. You can always adjust while it's still in the pot, but not so much once on the plate.
I too made the following changes: I opted for lean ground beef instead of pork (just a personal perferance), I sauteed the onion til translucent, added the garlic, sauteed an additional minute, added the ground beef and browned until all pink was gone. I then placed all the other ingredients in the crock pot, along with the beef, onion and garlic and placed on slow 6 hour cook time and went about my day! We tossed with home made pasta noodles just before serving!
I made this today for Sunday dinner & it was wonderful. I doubled the recipe & made 2 changes & one addition. I used crushed canned tomatoes instead of whole & I cooked in my slow cooker on high for 4 ½ hours. I did add some mushrooms to the sauce. I caught my boyfriend making a sandwich out of the sausage & sauce before it had finished cooking. Then he had 3 servings for dinner. I served it over noodles with salad & garlic bread. This one is defiantly a keeper. Will definitely make this again.
Our new go-to sauce! I only used one can of tomato paste and used one 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes and one 28 oz can of tomato sauce. Thank you!
We loved this! I followed the recipe exactly except I only had 1 can of tomato paste. Delish!
Love this recipe! I make it at least twice a month only thing I do different is add a little more garlic and red wine. Thanks so much for sharing!!!
I made it without the sausage. Did not think it was better than any bottled sauce I ever tried. Way too expensive to make and way NOT tasty.
I altered this recipe a bit.....28oz can of crushed tomatoes, 28oz can of sauce and 6oz can of tomato paste. I kept the seasonings the same and it came out amazing
This sauce was excellent. I doubled the garlic, cut up the whole tomatoes, added extra red pepper flakes and fresh black pepper, and added fresh parsley and sauteed mushrooms in butter. I omitted the sausage as I make my own meatballs.
I was hoping that this would be great but it was just ok. It was too bitter for our tastes. I let it cook the entire 3 hours and followed the recipe exactly except to add more sugar to try and reduce the bitterness. It seemed very pasty.
Very good sauce! The only change I made was I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned.
Yummy! I cooked this tonight for my parents and grandmom. I doubled the recipe since it said that it freezes well. Used petite diced tomatoes instead of whole (Dad prefers). Used 1lb of Sweet Italian Sausage and 1lb of regular hamburger and added some mushrooms for my mom. We didn't have enough basil- but used marjoram for the 2 tbsp I was short. My dad likes to give me pointers to improve my cooking - he ate 2 plates (and no pointers - which is a first for a spaghetti recipe from me!)Will definitly add to my go to recipes.
Very good sauce but it was too thick and it was going to burn. I had to add 1 can of 28 oz water. I also added 1 teaspoon of salt. Everything else is the same. Thanks.
This sauce is pretty okay. It has a slightly different taste than what I am used to, but it's alright. It's easy to make, which is also a plus, and seems like it would work well in a slow cooker. I feel like it needs something else, though. Salt, maybe?
I made this (without the sausage)to serve over chicken parmigiana and spaghetti, using diced tomatoes, but I found it to be too thick (and I normally like a thick sauce). Also, it actually had a bitter taste to it. Maybe it was the wine I used (Merlot). I'll try this again though, using a sweeter wine like Rose, use equal amounts of oregano and basil, and add a small can of tomato sauce.
I have a recipe for spaghetti sauce that has been in my Italian family for years. It's really delicious, but I wanted to try something different and something that wouldn't take all day as the family recipe does. This was fantastic and quick!!! I didn't change a thing, which is really unusual for me, and it was perfect! I served it over my Chicken Parmesan (so I added no meat to the sauce) for a dinner party over the holidays and it was a big hit! Thank you!!!
I can't believe the mixture of great flavors! I don't think I'll ever be happy with jarred sauce again. Thank you for the great recipe!
This was amazing.....I had to make a few changes because I didn't expect the cans of whole tomatoes in my pantry to be 3 years past their expiration date, but I took some tips from another reviewer and then improvised from there. For the tomato products I used a 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes with Italian herbs, three 8 oz cans of tomato sauce (one 28 oz would have worked), and one 6oz can of tomato paste. I dislike tomato chunks, so the crushed tomatos worked out perfect for me. I sauteed the garlic and onions in the oil and tossed the 1/4 cup of wine (Shiraz) to reduce a bit. I had to run errands and didn't have time to babysit the stove, so I threw everything in a crock pot (except for the meat) and let it simmer for the two hours I was gone. When I came back, I sauteed a tsp of minced garlic, added 1lbs of ground pork to the sautee pan, and just to make the cooking experience divine, I added a cup of the sauce to the pork just as it started to brown. Subbing ground beef or ground turkey would be fine, I just have a lot of pork I need to use! When the pork was cooked through I added it to the crock pot and let it cook for another hour, stirring as needed. I had the crock pot on high with the lid off and a splatter screen on when I was home, on low and covered when I wasn't. If using the crock pot, give yourself a little extra time as the low setting takes longer to get the sauce up to temp than a stove does. Maybe consider preheating the tomato products in the pan.
I did not care for this recipe. Fixed in the crock pot.
Spaghetti Sauce II Haiku: "Pretty darn good sauce. Glad I added the sausage. I barely changed it." I only had 1 can of tom. paste, so I added tom. sauce, along w/ a handful of chopped bell pepper in addition to the onions. Smelled great simmering, and I tossed in the optional Italian sausage that I'd cut into bite-size pieces and browned. I like that this sauce clung to the noodles and wasn't watery. I'll definitely make it again.
This sauce was extremely tasty, far better than what you would get in the jar. I followed this recipe as written except that I added a finely chopped red bell pepper and about 1.5 cups of finely chopped mushrooms. I also used italian spiced ground turkey meat in leu of the sausage. We put the sauce on whole wheat fettucini, and it was probably the best pasta I've ever made at home.
Although the noodles I used were not great, the sauce saved dinner! My husband and daughter both LOVED it!
This sauce is tangy, but you can cut back on the tomato paste and add tomato sauce as other reviewers mentioned. The red wine really gives it great flavor - I used an inexpensive Sangiovese. I also used canned whole plum tomatoes, small cans of paste/sauce, added sea salt, white and black peppers and increased the amounts of garlic and red pepper flakes. This is a great base recipe that you can taste as you go and change to your liking. I used half of the sauce for a chicken pasta skillet: cooked chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, cooked rotini and mozzarella/parmesan cheeses and then froze the other half to save for spaghetti another night. Thank you Melinda for a great starter recipe and for those that reviewed and gave tips.
This is a great recipe. I'm glad I waited until the second day before reviewing. When I first made it I was disappointed, it was just ok. On the second day though, it was great. Flavors just needed that extra time to come together. I didn't have enough basil so I used a Tbls of Italian Seasoning.
This is soooo good! Especially better the next day. My advice is make it the day before!
This is a really good sauce and easy to make. However, I did think it was a bit too tangy for spaghetti and couldn't get the after taste out of my mouth so I added a bit of baking soda to reduce the tangy flavor. After that, the rest of the flavors then seemed more balanced with just a hint of tang in the background. I also added more garlic because we love garlic, but if I made it for a larger group it would be the perfect amount.
This sauce was the best I've come across and very easy!!
Sooo good! Add mushrooms and black olives to make even better. Freezes nice for weekday dinners.
Awsome sauce!! This was my first attempt at homemade sauce. I will never buy prego again. A sure keeper. My husband who normally doesn't like spaghetti had 3 helpings:)
Delicious!!! I doubled the recipe but instead of using 4 cans of tomato paste, I only used 3.I also added 1 green & 1 red pepper that I passed through the blender prior to putting it in the sauce. I used spicy italian sausage for an extra punch. I removed the casing and made little meat balls and browned them lightly prior to adding them to the sauce. I used this sauce to make lasagna and put a meat ball on top of every serving. Let me just say that the aroma was exquisite and flavor amazing!!! 2 thumbs up.
This was fantastic! The flavor was so rich and delectable. I slow cooked it for about 10 or 11 hours, and it definitely made it even better. Make sure you plan ahead because you definitely want to let the flavors stew together for a while before eating it!
