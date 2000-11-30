Spaghetti Sauce I
A sweeter-than-usual spaghetti sauce. I never make it the same way twice. Try varying the spices for different flavors.
A sweeter-than-usual spaghetti sauce. I never make it the same way twice. Try varying the spices for different flavors.
This was my first time cooking a full meal for my family, and it was a huge sucess. I was able to do something my mother and super-cheif aunt could'nt do, make a spaghetti sauce from scrach. All the high praises mean alot to a 20 year college guy. Thank you.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly and it was too sweet to eat. It is a decent base recipe for sauce but with a 1/4 cup of sugar it was inedible.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly and it was too sweet to eat. It is a decent base recipe for sauce but with a 1/4 cup of sugar it was inedible.
This was my first time cooking a full meal for my family, and it was a huge sucess. I was able to do something my mother and super-cheif aunt could'nt do, make a spaghetti sauce from scrach. All the high praises mean alot to a 20 year college guy. Thank you.
Nice recipe! My husband couldn't have enough of it. I didn't use butter, included 3 cloves of garlic in olive oil while cooking the beef, & added red peppers with the rest of the ingredients. Next time I won't use as much sugar.
I like this recipe, but have adapted it from the original. I use 1/2 lb of lean ground beef and 1/2 lb of mild Italian sausage and the sausage really gives it an extra kick. My husband also doesn't like the full amount of sugar in the recipe, so I use less, maybe about 2-3 tbsp. It's my favorite way of making spaghetti sauce and is so tasty!
Good sauce, definitely sweet! I followed the recipe as written, the butter & sugar is what makes this stand out for sure. Nice change from the basic red sauce flavor, completely different taste. This would work well with sausage instead of ground beef also, which I will try next time. Thanks for sharing :)
MY HUSBAND AND FAMILY LOVED THIS RECEIPE, CUT BACK ON THE SUGAR JUST A BIT. MAD AN ADDITIONAL BATCH AFTER DINNER AND FROZE, AS I WORK 10-12 HOURS A DAY MAKES FOR A QUICK MEAL.
I completely omitted the sugar in this recipe, if sugar wasn't listed I would have given this 5 stars. Most canned tomato sauces have sugar in them already, so it isn't needed, however if you're using crushed tomatoes, I think the sugar would be about right.
This is the best spaghetti sauce i ever made. Every time my dad and i are in charge of dinner, we make this! Once we had a friend who is also a restaurant owner at our house for dinner and he said that this was the best sauce he has tasted. He told us that he will start serving spaghetti sauce with sugar at his restuarants! Great Job! Thanx!!!
I was in the midst of making dinner and realized I did not have a jar of spaghetti sauce. I saw that I did have a few cans of tomato sauce so I went to allrecipes.com to find a quick recipe for homemade sauce. I found this recipe. It was a great recipe for quick success!
This sauce is so quick and easy! I almost always have these items in my pantry and it is far better than any jar sauce. I do change it a little bit now and then. I sometimes sautee the onions in olive oil and add cooked cubed chicken for a change. I also use rotini and cut the sugar back to 3 tablespoons. Sometimes use 1 can crushed tomatoes. It is delicious and adaptable to all sorts of tastes! Thanks so much.
Love this sauce. I put in only 1/2 the sugar and quaddruple the recipe to fill a 6 qt crock pot to freeze. I haven't bought sauce in months. My kids love it too.
What a life saver this was! I promised the kids spaghetti and meatballs only to find that I had no sauce. I hopped on this site and found this fabulous recipe. I didn't have enough tomato sauce (only 24 oz) so I used a little tomato paste with water. I made the rest of it exactly as directed and am I pleased! I love the slight sweet taste. I don't think I'll buy expensive bottled sauce again. Thanks so much for submitting this one!
Great recipe. For our liking we decided that next time we would cut the sugar in half. Just a smidge sweeter than we like it. Other than that it had great flavor.
Good basic start. Like Amanda says, it can be doctored. I used only 2 Tbsp Splenda (son is diabetic). It was not too sweet but had that little extra something. I added celery and fresh garlic to onions browned in olive oil. My sil bought fire roasted tomatos so we added those to the sauce. Finally, we love mushrooms, so they were added. It was really good. I am making it again and again. Thanks Amanda.
My Grandmother has always kept her Spaghetti Sauce recipe a secret..... I do believe I just found the closest thing to it! Won't she be surprised the next time I invite her over for dinner. It isdifferent from the normal thought of spaghetti sauce, but its great! Added a bit more oregano and wouldn't add as much basil, just to make it more like my grandmothers. You will be picking oregano out of your teeth, but worth the flavor. Also added a bay leave for the heck of it.
This was great... I used a little less than 1/4 c sugar and added 4 cloves of fresh garlic. I used and italian blend of spices and a mixture of ground beef and italian sausage.
I have used this recipe countless times. My family and I love it. I do saute fresh garlic with the onion. You can customize to your own likes. That is the beauty of a recipe. If its to sweet cut the sugar amount in half!!
I sort of doubled this recipe. I used a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes plus a 15oz can of tomato sauce. I only used about a tablespoon of sugar (I was a little nervous about that part of the recipe). Oh, I added a can of sliced olives, but other than that I pretty much followed the recipe. I did use Penne Rigate instead of spaghetti as it holds the sauce so much better. Plus it's bite size! Oops...almost forgot, I sprinkled some italian cheese blend and freshly chopped flat leaf parsley over the top. My family gave this recipe a 5 thumbs up! My husband commented that it was the best spaghetti I'd ever made, and he already like my original out-of-a-jar recipe.
This recipe was ok. I read the other reviews and fortunately cut back on the sugar. Even using 2 T. was too sweet for our taste. It's definitely a recipe that allows for creativity and because of that, I'll try it again. A had a can of mushrooms on hand that I added and that was a nice touch.
This was bland and BORING.
Good, but I made several changes. I used italian sausage instead of ground beef, only used about a tablespoon of butter and about half as much sugar as called for. Was still a bit too sweet, but not bad. I'll use it again, but with even less sugar.
I cut the sugar down to 2 Tbs like other reviewers had suggested and the sauce was still way too sweet.
I gave this recipe 4 stars only because I didn't follow it exactly as to how it was written. I took others advice and halved the sugar and butter. When I served dinner, I waited to see if my husband had a comment. He did ask what brand of sauce this was, to which I replied..."you don't like it, do you". Nooo, he says, it's actually pretty good!!! So I highly recomend this one!
I have searched for sauce recipes for years, and thought the more complex the better it must be - but this is it, this is MY #1 recipe now - thanks for sharing it.
I really like a sweeter tasting spaghetti sauce and this one does the trick! Thank you for sharing!
Too much sugar!! You can make your sauce sweeter by using San marzano tomatoes, adding some carrot or merely adding a little sugar. Try a tablespoon or so not 1/4 cup! ??
We loved this. I add a little bit of sugar to the can sauce, so this was perfect for us. No more jarred sauce for me! DELISH.
This is a great, easy-to-make recipe that I'll definitely be using again and again! I might use less sugar in the future. I only had one can of tomato sauce on hand, so I cut the amount of sugar in half, and it's still a bit sweet for me. But other than that, it's awesome!
I followed the recipe to the letter and ya, too sweet. I know the author stated it was sweeter than usual, but it did not begin to prepare us for how sweet it was. It seems many people did like it, just use caution with the sugar and don't expect it to taste like traditional spaghetti sauce.
A very nice recipe. I would also cut abck or eliminate the sugar. More garlic or added spices work well with this recipe as well. It's a really good base to start from. We use it all winter with our garden canned tomatoes.
Great base recipe. I switched the sugar to Brown, the garclic to 3 cloves crushed, and sauted the garlic and onion seperately from the beef. LEAVE THE BUTTER IN! It adds a wonderful creaminess to it. Thanks Amanda
This is my favorite sauce. I use Contanadina tomato sauce, two tablespoons of sugar, and leave out the salt and pepper completely. Soo good! Thanks for sharing!
This was is great sauce for spaghetti. The sweetness gives it a great flavor and it always makes rave reviews here at this house.
I liked this recipe, it was a nice basic & then I added my own touches for my taste. I did not put all the sugar in, I put it in little by little till it was too my palates liking. Be creative with this basic recipe & have fun.
My nephew is a VERY picky eater and it is very difficult to find recipes that are tasty, easy and camouflages any vegetables. Made this for 3 kids and they ate it ALL up and LOVED IT!
This was real simple and real good! My husband was impressed with it, he said it def tastes better then jar sauce. I added minced garlic instead of the powder
This was good basic spaghetti side (non-entree) base recipe. It is definitely a keeper that I will continue to build on. I may just need a little more salt and the full amount of sugar to make it the 5 stars! It went great w/my cabbage and fried fish dinner tonight!
Very good...however, DO NOT use sugar amount. I started with about 1 tsp and gradually added. Fast and easy
way too much sugar. even with half of it (like I used).
This was wonderful!! My family enjoyed it!! I used brown sugar instead of white which cut back on the acid!! I doubled the ground beef because my husband likes it very meaty and i added tomato paste, mushrooms and stewed tomatoes. Instead of a pinch of garlic, I used minced garlic!! I will make again...thanks!!
Very good sauce! I did leave out the butter to get rid of a lot of unnecessary calories. I'll be making this one again!
First ever making my own sauce it turned out really delicious my lil girl loved it also
My first time making sauce and it turned out great! My husband and mother-in-law were also pleased. Great taste and so quick and easy. No more jarred sauces in my kitchen!
As presented, I rate this a 4 star. I made the following changes and this came out awesome - used ground turkey; did not use butter nor sugar; used crushed tomatoes; and lots of Italian Seasoning spices. Thanks for getting me off to a start.
Followed it exactly but added a bit of red wine. Yummy!
Easy and very good!
Very good thanks! I only used about a tbs of sugar per some reviewers' suggestions; was afraid it would be too sweet, as I find most commercial sauces to be. I also didn't have all the herbs so I used a tbs of Italian seasoning instead. And I added two tbs of Parmesan cheese because I like that in everything. Came out wonderfully homemade-tasting. Who needs jarred sauces? Thanks!
This recipes was wonderful! It was so easy to make and it turned out very tasty. I didn't have enough tomato sauce so I substituted some crushed tomatoes along with the sauce and it still turned out really well. This is definitely going in my recipe book!
This is a delicious sauce. I happen to like the sweetness. I did add a few red pepper flakes for some kick. This has become a family favorite
it was amazing and we all enjoyed it but some of my friends complained about the sugar but to me it was rad
I made enough of this sauce for 30 elementary kids, they loved it! (used about half of the sugar)
I liked these sauce but my son didn't. I did reduce the sugar by half because I read some of the reviews. But it still came out a little sweet. But i didn't mind it. I will be making these sauce again for myself..
There are many changes to make in this elementary try at an Italian gravy. Eliminate the the butter, sugar,and ground beef. To naturally sweeten add acouple of carrots peeled, split and halved. Try making meatballs. A meat sauce is reserved for a carbonara. Try using a tomato paste to fortify.
This is the first home made sauce i have ever made. My bf loves to make spaghetti. This recipe made him feel threatened with his cooking.
MMM...The sugar adds just the right amount of sweetness. It is so simple, you can add any spices you want and it still tastes good! A big hit with me.
I've always bought spagetti sauce out of a jar,wanted to try something different. We loved it. But I did read some reviews on it & tried less sugar & it was perfect. :)
Super easy and great tasting! My whole family loves it.
I am eating it now, I will never buy it from the store again! Really good, I did use most of the sugar called for, & followed the recipe exactly.
This recipe was very good a little to sweet, but the family really enjoyed it.
I used ketchup instead of the tomatoes. I didn't have any. Unsalted butter. It was awesome. I didn't use the same portions as the recipe just done my own portions and seasonings. My 1 year old loves it.
This is a very simple and easy recipe to follow. My wife and kids raved about how great the spaghetti sauce was.
I cook on low in crockpot for at least 6 hrs then freeze for an easy dinner. Great flavor!
One of the best sauces I've tasted!
This is a good basic recipe for spaghetti sauce, but there is way too much sugar. I would maybe just put a couple of teaspoons in to take away the acidic taste of the tomatoes.
I'm not sure what was wrong with the recipe, but it just didn't taste good at all. I'm thinking the butter was a bad idea.
I used sweet Italian sausage instead of ground beef. I also cut the sugar in half per other reviews. It turned out great!!
This is an awesome and easy sauce to make. The only change I made was to add ghost pepper seasoning, as I like spicy sauces.
We love this recipe! Very quick and easy to make.
I have been looking for years for a spaghetti sauce that tastes like my grandmothers that I loved so much as a child. She passed away when I was young and I didn't get her recipe but I did remember that it sweeter then most sauces I was familiar with. When I made this recipe and tasted the final outcome I was amazed at the similarity to my grandmothers sauce that I loved so much. My family loved it but they didn't have the same response to it that I did. I am so glad I found this recipe and will make it often.
A pinch of garlic powder? Are you kidding me? I added 3 big cloves of chopped garlic when I cooked the beef. Also used some italian sausage. Good easy recipe though. Not wild about the butter, didn't really add any flavor just fat!
This recipe is sooooo good. I usually add a bay leaf and simmer for an hour or more. Absolutely delicious.
Delicious and quick; this was a hit with my kids. I used minced garlic and just a tablespoon of sugar, following the advice of some of the other reviwers, and substituted frozen meatballs for the ground beef. I always imagined that homemade sauce would be a challenge but this was so easy that I'll use this in place of the jarred sauce in the future. Thanks!
Over all a good recipe. A little too sweet for my families taste. I will cut amount of sugar in half and try again.
This is a standard in my house! I’ve been making it for years! I don’t change anything! Although we are eating healthier and just tried it with ground turkey...STILL phenomenal!!! My kids request it all the time!
This was really good and simple. We like smooth, sweet sauces and this ranked right up there. I added a little sausage. Will try again.
I absolutely love this sauce!!! It is much better than the stuff you buy at the grocery store. I did add bell pepper and mushrooms but ofcourse you could add anything to this to make it to your liking. ABSOLUTELY 5+ STARS!!!
Ok here goes.......i have never made homemade spaghetti sauce before and i tried this one this weekend......it was amazing! The only changes i made was i didnt use basil or oregno i added 1tbsp of all spice! Also i added one can of diced tomatoes! Everyone asked me for the recipe it was that good!!!! Thnaks so much for posting this recipe it is definately a keeper!!
I made this recipe and my friends loved it!! The slight sweetness is different from your normal spaghetti sauce. I didn't add garlic powder because I didn't have it, and it still turned out great!
I grew up on sweet spaghetti sauce and this recipe is great! I added the butter but it didn't need it so I will omit next time. I didn't measure the sugar, I'm pretty sure I put far more than it called for though.
If you aren't used to a sweet sauce this may not be for you. If you do, them this is the one you're looking for!
Used 1 pound hot Italian sausage in place of ground beef. Really tasty!
Love this recipe!!! Quick and easy! Added chopped garlic along withe the onions. Will be doing again!
This was really good and easy to make, and it uses mostly items you would already have on hand. I will be making this again.
its one of the best recipe iv tryed
Definitely deserve 5 stars for how quick it is to prepare! This recipe is perfect when you don't have time to let your sauce simmer during hours. I added celery and zucchini but I think you can add any vegetables you have left in your fridge. Next time, I think I'll half the butter.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections