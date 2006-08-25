Lisa's Lasagna
This is an easy lasagna recipe that anyone can make!
This is an easy lasagna recipe that anyone can make!
Lisa is right. This is an easy recipe. I am not a person that follows a recipe exactly. I added sliced fresh mushrooms, used leftover grilled green peppers and used an Italian blend of shredded cheese. Delicious! My boyfriend said it was the best lasagne he has ever ate! Even without my substitutions, I know this is a good recipe.Read More
I did not care for this at all! Lacked flavor- ground beef made the taste overall very bland. I would recommend using crumbled pork or Italian sausage to add to the flavors.Read More
Lisa is right. This is an easy recipe. I am not a person that follows a recipe exactly. I added sliced fresh mushrooms, used leftover grilled green peppers and used an Italian blend of shredded cheese. Delicious! My boyfriend said it was the best lasagne he has ever ate! Even without my substitutions, I know this is a good recipe.
This recipe was right on the money as far as servings go. The consistany was perfect, and it looked fantastic. I recommend covering it with foil for the first 35 minutes of cooking time, and then uncover for the last 10 minutes. This allows the top to brown, but not burn. It could have had more tang to it. Maybe add ground red pepper??
excellent, fine without the egg, I liked 12 noodles (1 extra layer)
My husband and my dad thought this was great! I think that it did need more seasoning, like alot more... I followed someone else's suggestion to cover with foil until the last ten minutes, and it came out just perfectly browned and bubbling.
This is a great lasagna recipe.. It's easy to follow and turns out delicous! My family loves it. Thank you!
I added an extra egg and several pounds more cheese. Cheese of all kinds. I also covered it with foil and cooked it for 50 minutes, then uncovered it to brown for about 10 minutes, because that's how I roll, daddyo. Barilla no-boil lasagne noodles work AWESOME and don't make the dish too starchy. good job Lisa. I will name my firstborn daughter after you, in honor of your delicious recipe.
For anyone who would like a little different taste for a "veggie" lasagna. I used the canned tomoates mentioned in another review & they worked great. The cheddar cheese makes it taste so much different than those using mozerella. I used extra cheddar sprinkled between the layers to make it really cheesy. Definitely one to make again!! YUM!
Very easy yummy lasagna recipe. I left out the bell pepper and used cottage cheese instead of ricotta. I also added a bit of oregano and basil for more flavor and still felt it needed a bit more. I will definitely use this recipe from now on since it turns out great and is simple.
This is an excellent recipe. We left out the bell pepper and added 1tbs. 1/2 of garlic salt. Absolutely excellent. Thank you for sharing with us.
Good lasagna, I used oved ready noodles. Other than that followed exactly, and it turned out great! Thanks Lisa
I have never made lasagna before and this recipe helped me pull it off. Everyone who had some really liked it. I did not substitute anything from the recipe either.
Very Yummy! Will definitely be making this one again!
This was my first time to make a lasanga. It was fairly easy and the taste was good. My husband had 3 helpings!!! I will say that I found the amount of ricotta to be a bit much. Also, after adding the tomato sauce to the meat, I found that it was lacking in taste. I added a package of taco seasoning and it really helped! I will make this again with a few minor changes. Thanks!
It is a very easy recipe to follow, which I love because I don't have much time with two kids. I did add about 2 teaspoons of sugar to the sauce so it is not so sour. I also used whole wheat lasagna which is a lot more healthier for the family.
So easy- I didn't boil my noodles first- just covered the pan and uncovered the last 15 minutes of baking. I added Spinach to the cheese and some garlic but that was it. Thanks for sharing- will definitely make again. It was loved by all.
Very satisfying, easy meal to prepare. Thanks!
Very easy to make! I put it in for 35 minutes close to 400 degrees and it was perfect! (Gas oven)
Good lasagna. I used grass fed beef thus needed less water. Virginia hates bell peppers so I used greens which worked well.
This is an easy recipe. It was pretty good. A little bland. Next time I might add some different seasoning. Something wasn't quite right. But, everyone liked it.
The only thing I did differently was to add Parmesan on the top & I used Meditterean blend seaoning
This was really good. A few things. I put the meat in the crockpot and let it simmer all day with the Italian Seasoning. I added the paste, water, mushrooms and onions about 2 hrs prior to assembling. And I substituted Cottage Cheese for the Ricotta. I also didn't cook the noodles before putting in the oven.
I did not care for this at all! Lacked flavor- ground beef made the taste overall very bland. I would recommend using crumbled pork or Italian sausage to add to the flavors.
I wonder if I did something wrong. Everyone else seems to love it!?
I made this yesterday, and it turned out fabulous. I had prepared the ground beeft without the onion and green bell pepper, as I was making it for some veggie-averse teenagers. I also added 1/2 tsp of Italian seasoning to the egg-ricotta cheese mixture, added some extra flavor. I'll be making this again, but this time with tons of veggies!
I was looking for a fairly simple lasagne recipe that would still have great flavor and this was it. I followed the recipe except for also adding in about 1/2 lb of Italian sausage that I had on hand and it was really good. Even my pickiest family members enjoyed it!
it didn't come out like I expected but was still good. leftovers were good too for lunch the next day. will try to make again.
Delicious. I made only minor alterations... I subbed gluten free lasagna noodles, omitted the bread crumbs, and used jarred spaghetti sauce with mushrooms instead of the paste. I will make this again.
I made it but, for me it needed more flavor, and it was
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections