Lisa's Lasagna

This is an easy lasagna recipe that anyone can make!

By Lisa B.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Brown meat with onions and bell peppers, and season to taste. Add tomato paste and water. Let simmer.

  • In a mixing bowl, mix ricotta cheese with beaten egg. Set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 370 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter a 9 x 13 inch baking dish.

  • Begin layering all ingredients beginning with a few spoonfuls of tomato sauce. Follow with noodles, then ricotta mixture, and shredded mozzarella. Repeat until dish is filled.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) about 35 to 45 minutes, until bubbly. Let cool a couple of minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
538 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 125.7mg; sodium 743.2mg. Full Nutrition
