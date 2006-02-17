Shrimp and Mushroom Linguini with Creamy Cheese Herb Sauce

This recipe is a 'gift from the gods.' You can easily substitute the shrimp and mushrooms for something else.

Recipe by Karyn

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add linguini and cook until tender, about 7 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until tender. Transfer to a plate.

  • In the same pan, melt 1/2 cup butter with the minced garlic. Stir in the cream cheese, breaking it up with a spoon as it melts. Stir in the parsley and basil. Simmer for 5 minutes. Mix in boiling water until sauce is smooth. Stir in cooked shrimp and mushrooms; heat sauce through.

  • Toss linguini with shrimp sauce and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 44g; fat 38.3g; cholesterol 210.3mg; sodium 402.7mg. Full Nutrition
