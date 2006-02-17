Shrimp and Mushroom Linguini with Creamy Cheese Herb Sauce

After reading a number of reviews on this recipe, it was difficult to know how to go about making this. Everyone did something different. I’m not sure anyone made the recipe as stated, including me. I will give this 4 stars, but my results were more like a 2, or 3 star at best. I made half the recipe for the two of us. First I sautéed the mushrooms in butter and removed them from the pan. My shrimp were uncooked, so I sautéed them next and removed them as well. Then on to making the sauce, which was where things headed downhill for me. As per some other reviewers, I cut the butter slightly and doubled the cream cheese and instead of the boiling water, I used half white wine and half milk. There was too little sauce and it was too thick (I’m sure because I doubled the cream cheese), so I added another tablespoon of each wine and milk. Added back the shrimp and mushrooms and had a gloppy, unappealing dish to serve. The flavor was ok, but nothing exceptional. All of my negative comments are about what I made and shouldn’t deter you from giving this a try. But if you do, don’t do what I did.