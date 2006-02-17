Shrimp and Mushroom Linguini with Creamy Cheese Herb Sauce
This recipe is a 'gift from the gods.' You can easily substitute the shrimp and mushrooms for something else.
This could be a restaurant quality recipt with a few exceptions: Increase shrimp 1 lb., use cremini mushrooms, use fresh basil increase to 1/3cp and use flat leaf parsley. Double the garlic. Add 1/4 cp Marsala before adding shrimp and mushrooms. Serve with garlic bread.Read More
it seems so many folks love this...and yes it is good. my problem is it calls for too much water. i made as written...too watery for my taste. halve the water and it would be better. i won't waste shrimp again here, though.Read More
This is absolutely amazing. I did have to add some milk to make the sauce because without it, it was just too thick (you could add some of the pasta water too...if you prefer). We loved this. This would be perfect for company because it has great visual presence. One of our favorite recipes from this site up to date. Thank you for the post.
I can't tell you how many times I've made this recipe. Its amazingly easy and you'll get rave reviews from anyone who hasn't tried it yet. The best part of this recipe is you can change it to your liking, add mushrooms or if you don't like them, use another vegetable like broccoli or asparagus or even pea pods! I always add extra garlic just because I REALLY love garlic. The recipe calls for shrimp, but I've also used chicken for this and pasta possibilities are endless! Penne, cavatapi, fusilli, linguini, fettuccini.. I've even used chinese lomein noodles (for extra protein). Fresh cracked black pepper to top this is a must it truly brings out the flavor of everything. Go ahead, try this recipe and post your combination and thoughts! :)
Awesome recipe! I used white wine and boiling water with 8oz of cream cheese and the sauce was delicious. Also, using a wire whisk to break up the lumps of cheese in the pan really helps. Yummy and simple.
OOOHHH so good! This is another great recipe! I added a chopped green onion, a chopped green bell pepper and 1 chicken breast chopped (in addition to the shrimp)when sauting the mushrooms. I also used cream cheese with chives. It was heavenly! I served with "Spring Strawberry Spinach Salad" and "Great Garlic Bread" also found on this site and the combination was better than any restraunt! I will be making this meal again!
Delicious! I followed the recipe pretty closely, except I added a full pound of shrimp. For the mushrooms, I used baby portabellas, and they were terrific in this dish. I also used red. fat cream cheese, and about 1/4 cup of butter, to try to cut some of the fat. The tasate was still wonderful! I will definitely make this again!
OMG - Very good! A new favorite for my boyfriend and I! Per others - while sauting the mushrooms, I added 1/2 red & 1/2 green bell pepper (chopped), apprx 1 TBLS minced green onion and 1 chicken breast (chopped). I too used cream cheese w/ chives and added a splash of white wine (not the cooking kind wht wine!) to the sauce. It wasn't too thick like others complained about and the flavors were great. The addition of the xtra veggies made the dish look even more appealing! Served with garlic toast and you have yourself and great meal!! Thanks Karyn & All Recipes!!
Definitely a keeper. I followed some other suggestions by doubling the garlic and the cream cheese and adding 1/4 marsala wine. I didn't quite add all of the water and added some parmesean cheese to thicken it up. I used mini portobellos and extra shrimp and it was delicious! Highly recommended!
This was very good. My family loved it. We added chicken to the recipe. This is a keeper.
This was AMAZING! I took the advice from another, and added 1/2 cup wine & 1/2 cup milk instead of water. Also added some chopped fresh tomato, topped with sprinkled parmesan cheese & chopped fresh parsely. Entire family loved it!!
excellent excellent recipe! I would never have thought that shrimp and mushrooms were such a winning combination, but it worked! And the dried basil with the fresh parsley complemented the sauce incredibly. However, since I didn't want to shell out 500 cals just for a stick of butter, I changed the recipe as follows: Brown the mushrooms in 2T butter, then add garlic and basil and saute for 1minute, then add the cream cheese and melt. In a separate bowl, mix 1.5 cups milk with 2tsp cornstarch and add to the mushroom mixture, stirring until the sauce thickens. Add the shrimp and cook for 1 minute, or until warms through, then add the parsley and turn off heat. Salt and pepper if necessary.
Prepared this meal last night. Everyone loved it. I added scallops and chicken and used 1 pound of shrimp to this recipe. Seasoned and cooked all meat and seafood separately--added to sauce when time to serve. Used 8 oz of cream cheese. Sauteed fresh basil, onion, red bell pepper, and garlic, before adding to sauce. I added vegetable broth and white wine to liquid make the sauce creamy. Definitely use a whisk to help break up the clumps as another rater suggested. This one is a keeper.
The kids loved it! Very creamy and tastes good reheated as well.
Since the submitter invites substitutions to her recipe in the introduction, I did. I substituted white wine and heavy cream for the water, and added some beautiful green beans with a bell pepper medley leftover from a restaurant evening out last night. I added a glug of white wine to the mushrooms once they were cooked with the garlic and let that reduce almost completely. Next came the (raw) shrimp. which I cooked only a minute or two, knowing they would cook further once I added the cream cheese, butter and cream. Once the mixture was creamy and smooth. I tossed in the leftover green beans and kept it on the stove until it all was heated through, adjusting the thickness of the sauce, as needed, with reserved pasta water. The sauce was rich and creamy, very good, but not something I'd want to indulge in often. I'm not sure I would have tolerated this well had I not mitigated the richness of it by adding a good amount of vegetables.
This recipe is excellently good!! My family loved it.. The only changes I made were, I doubled the shrimp in the recipe because it didn't sound enough to me & I added 1 can of evaporated milk instead of the pasta water in the recipe because I had a can that needed to be used up. IMO, even after adding the evaporated milk, I could have added a bit of the pasta water to thin the sauce out a bit more.. It thickens on standing. I also added some cilantro in place of parsley and basil.. Will make this recipe many more times for sure.. We all loved it on the day of making but I loved it even more cold from the fridge for lunch the next day..
After reading a number of reviews on this recipe, it was difficult to know how to go about making this. Everyone did something different. I’m not sure anyone made the recipe as stated, including me. I will give this 4 stars, but my results were more like a 2, or 3 star at best. I made half the recipe for the two of us. First I sautéed the mushrooms in butter and removed them from the pan. My shrimp were uncooked, so I sautéed them next and removed them as well. Then on to making the sauce, which was where things headed downhill for me. As per some other reviewers, I cut the butter slightly and doubled the cream cheese and instead of the boiling water, I used half white wine and half milk. There was too little sauce and it was too thick (I’m sure because I doubled the cream cheese), so I added another tablespoon of each wine and milk. Added back the shrimp and mushrooms and had a gloppy, unappealing dish to serve. The flavor was ok, but nothing exceptional. All of my negative comments are about what I made and shouldn’t deter you from giving this a try. But if you do, don’t do what I did.
This dish was lovely.....both of my young kids couldn't get enough. I made it exactly and it was perfect! Thanks for sharing.
Absolutely delicious! I made three changes...added an extra clove of garlic (I love garlic!), used low fat margarine instead of butter and only used about a tablespoon where the recipe calls for 1/2c, and used white wine and low fat milk to thin the sauce instead of water. Cut back on some of the calories and it was still spectacular. Had it with homemade garlic toast and a glass of white wine!
I sauteed garlic, onions, and chopped spinach in butter. Added uncooked shrimp and cooked until slightly pink. I removed the shrimp and added mushrooms for a few minutes. Added 8oz of cream cheese, basil, and a few shakes of salt and pepper. Added some milk and pasta water until saucey. I shook some Mrs. Dash on the shrimp and then added it to the sauce. Heat through and served over hot pasta.
This is a 5-star recipe with a few changes. First of all, I couldn't bring myself to use an entire stick of butter, so I cut back to 3 T. I followed other reviews and used 8 oz. cream cheese, but that was too much so next time I will use 6 oz. I also followed the suggestion to use 1/3 cup milk + 1/3 cup white wine instead of the water. I doubled the shrimp to 1 lb, and used whole-wheat linguine. My husband normally just thinks these types of dishes are okay, but he really liked this one, as did I. I sent the recipe to my sisters (with my changes) and they and their families both loved it, too. Will definitely make again!
Added Parm cheese
far too much butter in the sauce- I used just a tablespoon and some milk along with the cream cheese. Lacked vibrant flavor so I added some lemon zest and fresh dill.
I made this last night nearly to the tee. The only difference is I added broccoli. This was delicious! I will definately be making this again. Simple, easy, and quick. Thanks!
I attemped this recipe and it turned out aweful. The sauce was clumpy and bland. Maybe because I tried to use lowfat cream cheese? Or maybe it was that I used dried herbs instead of fresh? But I think it still would have been very bland. Im also not sure what the addition of 1/2cup butter adds to the sauce. It didnt blend well with the cream cheese, it was a just a pool of fat... I was smart enough to taste the sauce before I added it to the pasta and was able to ditch it and made a sauce basically the same but without the cream cheese and added broth instead of water for more flavor.
Simply amazing. Added white wine to the cooking mushrooms. Yup.
My husband enjoyed this recipe. I was nervous when the cream cheese looked clumpy but it smoothed out after putting in the hot water. I doubled the recipe since my husband is a big eater. I also added chopped fresh spinach, some pepper and garlic salt. Next time I will try using chicken broth instead of water and see if it tastes even better!
This is a really great basic recipe! I used the increased garlic (5 cloves) and cream cheese (4-5 oz.), and milk instead of water as suggested by others. I also added a bit of sea salt to the sauce and sauteed some onion with the mushrooms, tossed the shrimp & 1 c. asparagus tips in with them to heat a little & added all to sauce before using it to stuff crepes instead of serving with linguine. My family, who once again thought I was nuts before they tasted it (crepes go with sugar, not shrimp! :-), demanded that I write it down immediately before I forget! Thanks, Karyn, for the recipe--and thanks, reviewers, for some of the other ideas!
Way too much butter.
Delicious recipe!! I did go along with some of the recommendations listed here and used 1 lb of raw shrimp, 6 cloves of garlic, no water, but used 1/4 cup white wine and 1/4 cup milk. I also added about 1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese.
I was really happy with this. It is the most fattening dinner dish I've ever made, but worth it =). Quite speedy too. I used baby portabellas--YUM!!!! I had to use BOWTIE pasta, but it was just fine indeed. I just couldn't add all that butter :( so I halved it in the sauce. IT DID NOT SUFFER. A quarter cup of white wine was substituted for the boiling water (HINT!! Use the PASTA water!!) and I added a bit more cream cheese, because the sauce was so thin. Finally I would highly recommend at least a pinch of cayenne...I added a lot more on my serving. I may try this again, using chicken, for guests!
It was very delicious. Did use chicken broth in place of hot water. Added a hint of red pepper flakes. Used fresh basil chopped, didn't have fresh parsely had to use dry it was okay, think fresh would have been better. Also used shallots and garlic. Added parmesan cheese. Thickened the sauce a tad with Wondra. It was deleicous. Family is too picky so no mushrooms which would have been good. And used a pound of shrimp, but less would have been okay. Very good!
In between mouthfuls, DH told me not to lose this recipe. To be fair, I gave this 5 stars, even though I changed it up a bit. I doubled the recipe, but I used two 8 oz. bricks of cream cheese; about 1 1/2 pounds of shrimp; an Italian blend of spices instead of basil because of personal tastes; thinned with milk (just eyeballed); and finally, some bell peppers were added. As I was heating the sauce after adding the shrimp, mushrooms and peppers, I found that it became a little thinner, so if you're eyeballing it like I did, be careful. This was incredibly easy and very quick to prepare. The taste was wonderful and the presentation was impressive. We eat a lot of seafood, so I will be making this often. Thank you, Karyn, for the recipe.
Fabulous dish. I am still thinking about it. Used 8 ounces of cream cheese and a lot of garlic. Also added fresh ground pepper and seasoning salt. Didn't use water but skim milk instead. I think the sauce would do well by itself with no shrimp as a vegetarian dish or with chicken. Very quick and easy to prepare.
I made this last night and it was a total disaster! When I tried to melt the cream cheese into the butter (which is odd to start with), it just turned to a gummy, gooey, curdled mess! What did I do wrong?
Five stars because this is one of those perfect basic recipes that lends itself to tweaking so well! Also love the simplicity of this. Thanks!
This was delicious. I had a hard time making the sauce creamy the first time, but the second was easier.
This made a very good dinner. Like most cooks, I used the recipe as a starting point and adjusted to my ingredients on hand. I used boursin instead of cream cheese, but do not think it would have changed my rating. Thanks.
I made it for my wife and I got lucky after supper... Changed some stuff though. 4 oz of cream cheese, 1/2 cup milk 1/2 cup of white cooking wine. Used portabello mushrooms, and shallots. Ok so cook mushrooms in butter and set aside. Then for the sauce do as instructed but add minced shallots about 3 mins after simmering, and instead of water add the milk and wine, stir often until everything is blended. I cooked the shrimp and prawns (added for fun) in white wine sherry seperately. It sounds complicated but it comes together and tastes awesome.
I have made this recipe twice and thoroughly enjoyed it with a nice salad and crusty buns (to mop up the sauce!) The second time I doubled the ingredients for the sauce, used fresh basil along with the fresh parsley and as I had about 1 1/2 cups of spinach I needed to use up, I shredded the spinach and stir it just before I added the shrimp. My son was over for dinner the last time I made this recipe and he's saying he wants to be invited for supper when I make it again.
This was absolutely delicious! The only change i made was that I used canned white clam sauce instead of the boiling water. I can't wait to make this one again. Thanks!
Awesome...awesome Awesome. I followed others suggestions with the cream, wine and parmesan cheese. I was impressed with the flavour and its simplicity.
My husband said he would pay for this at a restaurant! It is awesome. I made a few changes. I cut the butter in half and used fresh basil and used 3 cloves garlic. My cream cheese wanted to curdle in the butter even on very low heat, but once I added the boiling water, it got a lot smoother.
Loved this one!! Quick easy and ohh so good.. I cooked my shrimp with garlic and onion powder in some butter, and added a little salt and pepper to taste. My baby girl ate it and she is even pickier than me!! will probably add something green next time or maybe some sun dried tomatoes!
REALLY GOOD! Easy to make. I used 8 ounces of cream cheese and a handful of parmesian cheese. Tastes like it just came out of a restaurant kitchen. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
OH MY!!!! The pretty much perfect recipe I have looked ages for! I only made very minor changes - 8 servings takes the cream cheese to 6 oz, I used 8 oz, added a 1/4 cup white wine, used chicken broth instead of boiling water. The sauce was not too thick - actually a little thin, which made the leftovers even more phenominal (pasta didn't dry out)! I did splurge on the calories more and topped w/ fresh parmesan right before serving. Hubby wants to send a HUGE Thanks for sharing!!
A little bland and there wasn't enough sauce for the pasta. If I make this again I'll make more sauce and spice it up a little.
Ok, so I realized as I started this review, that I pretty much changed a large portion of the recipe, so let's just say I am recording and reviewing my version, so I can make it the same next time:) I used rotini pasta, no mushrooms. I used a full package of cream cheese, and I doubled the garlic and spices, and added ground pepper. I thinned out with white wine and skim milk, but don't pour the milk into the wine and then microwave it, because it will curdle, and then you will need to use more wine for the recipe, and drink more wine due to your own personal embarassment!:) I added the cold white wine to the cheese, and once it was mixed in well I added milk a little at a time until i got the desired texture. Also, as I taste tested, I found the sauce needed something else, so I added maybe 1/4-1/2 cup of grated parmesan and it was very good. due to no shrimp, I used canned crab meat, and it was delicious. I added frozen peas at the last minute, and chopped bacon for dh and he liked his a lot. I will make this again for sure.
This really is good, My husband said it tasted restaurant quality! It will make it into the rotation but I need to figure out a way to lighten it up even more. I only used 2 tbls butter total, and 2 tbls of olive oil (next time just spray?). I used 6 oz of cream cheese (next time try light) fresh basil (use more next time) fresh parsley, a dash of marsala wine, dash of white wine. 1% Milk instead of water. Added asparagus & diced onion, and bella mush, with 1lb of shrimp. Smart choice pasta. I need to add salt and pepper since I cut butter. Served with Parm. cheese. I could see baby spinach in it too.
omg, this was honestly possibly the best recipe i have ever gotten from a site. i added extra parsley and less cream cheese, because when i reheated it (which is not particularily beautiful, but still tasty) i add a little bit to re-consitute. served ir with sauvignon blanc...magnificent!!!!!!!!!!!
This was very good with some changes based on personal preference and other reviews. I increased cream cheese to 8 oz, adjusted water to 1/3 C white wine, 1/3 C water. I also sauteed cubed zucchini with the mushrooms - would actually be better with a whole pound of mushrooms. very good!
My husband is a vegetarian so I made this sans the shrimp. I just added extra mushrooms and some asparagus. It was delicious! I think next time I would make it with angel hair.
I modified this a lot based on what I had and the reviews, but I think it would turn out great as written, too. I sauteed a pack of mushrooms in an EVOO/butter combo with a big scoop of minced garlic, then removed them from the pan. Added 1/3 c. butter + a big tablespoon of healthy butter substitute to the hot pan, stirred in about 7 oz. cream cheese and more garlic and whisked til it became a smooth paste. Added 1/2 can evap milk, several sprigs worth of fresh thyme and a big sprinkle of dried basil and simmered for a few mins. Added a big splash of pasta water to thin it out a bit, then threw the mushrooms back in along with sliced chicken andouie sausage and simmered it all til the sausage was fullly heated. Served it over gnocci with fresh parmesan, salt & pepper. Sauce was fantastic and could've been done very quickly. A definite keeper to try on different pastas (linguini next!) and with the shrimp or chicken. Thanks so much!
very good although I think I thinned it a bit much with milk then realized I almost forgot the water!! next time I won't...but really good and easy. I did use broccoli cause I didn't have mushroom and no one would have eaten them anyway!
AWESOME recipe! This was very easy to make and it tasted great! I substituted the shrimp with chicken and it was very tasty! My sister loved it...thanks!
This was FABULOUS!! I made this for my Valentine and we both loved it! One dish that will be made time and time again.
After reading reviews I felt the original recipe sounded a bit bland and utilized many of the suggestions and created a dish that my girlfriend proclaimed the best pasta dish she's ever eaten and I thought to be very, very good. I doubled the cream cheese, shrimp and garlic, used sliced baby portabella mushrooms, added 5 finely sliced green onions and diced sweet red and yellow peppers. I had only dried spices which worked ok and added a healthy dose of fresh ground black pepper. To thin I used 1/3 cup white wine and 1/3 cup half and half. Finally I grated about 1/2 cup fresh Parmesan into the sauce and a little more on top of each serving. Delicious! This recipe lends itself to experimenting and I'll try it not only this way again but with Marsala. Spicing it up a bit sounds interesting to.
YUM, So easy to make! I doubled the sauce, and instead of using water I used chicken broth. I also used Italian seasoning and used a little onion when cooking the mushrooms.This recipe is gourmet.
This was a nice change of pace. I did use 8 oz of cream cheese as others had suggested and I was out of basil so I used Italian seasoning instead. (not my intention.) But this was not bad at all. I think I will cut down on the butter next time though.
too much butter! I reduced butter and still it was too much. the sauce would separate... and it looked not really good. I would rather make Alfredo sauce ...
Very good recipe! I cooked the whole 1 lb. pkg of extra wide egg noodles we used and used a little more than half of the package for this recipe. I used the whole 8 oz. reduced fat cream cheese, cut the butter down some, added 1/2 cup of white wine to the sauce and used skim milk instead of the water. I also cooked some onions up with the mushrooms and added peas, sundried tomatoes and extra shrimp to the pasta (I cooked up the shrimp some with garlic and butter in a frying pan before adding it to the pasta and sauce. We all loved it! And made some crab cakes and sauce for a side. Mmmm!
This recipe was great! Will definitely make is again. I did add more cream cheese and used angel hair pasta.
Saw this as a recommendation to a request and had to try it - has everything the husband likes! Had to use fresh basil (only kind I had), added 1 bunch of green onions and ended up using a whole block of cream cheese. Will definitely make again.
My BF said this was out of this world great! We both really loved the sauce. I steamed fresh raw shrimp and also added some spinach at the end. I used fresh basil, since we have tons at the moment. Also used baby Portobella mushrooms. This would also be really good with chicken or other kind of seafood. This is definitely a keeper! Thanks Karyn!
Excellent!!
The taste is great. I would use more shrimp and mushrooms (3/4 pound each) next time.
That was incredible! My fiance and I thoroughly enjoyed this recipe. We followed some of the customization suggestions. I sauteed bella mushrooms, 1/4 red onion, 1 diced roma tomato, and garlic in olive oil then cooked the shrimp in 2 tbsp butter and another tbsp olive oil. I cooked the rest of the garlic in the shrimp butter/oil, deglazed the pan with 1/3 cup Marsala wine (white wine could work too) and melted the cream cheese with basil, marjoram and red pepper flakes thrown in. I reserved 2/3 cup of the pasta water to thin out the sauce and may consider using a smidgen more next time. I threw everything together into the sauce and it was awesome. Very delicious!! Will use again! :)
This was a dish that will give Olive Garden a run for their money. It's also real easy to make. This is one to keep in the recipe box!!!
I'm not a huge fan of cream cheese and since I wanted less fat and calories, I substituted plain greek yogurt for the cream cheese, warmed up with the butter on very low heat so it doesn't curdle. I also used half the amount of butter and water to make the sauce creamier. I was really good served with stuffed mushrooms.
I followed this recipe exactly and the sauce came out watery and bland.
This had some really good flavors, but it was way too greasy! The recipe calls for two sticks of butter; and you feel like you're eating two sticks of butter with each bite. Also, the cream cheese does not smoothe out. This won't be a repeat in our family.
This was an excellent recipe. However, I did have to make a few substitutions just because of what I had on hand. I used angel hair pasta and I didn't have fresh mushrooms so I used a small can of stems and pieces. Also I had a jar of minced garlic so I used as directed to equal the 2 cloves. Everything else was basically the same. Thank you for such a great recipe. This is definitely a keeper.
This was so easy and delicious. I used less fat vegetable cream cheese. Next time I might cut back on the water as the sauce was alittle runny, but it was still good.
My husband loved this!!! I followed other suggestions and used 8oz of cream cheese. I also used half chicken broth and half water. The sauce was thick at the end but some pasta water solved that problem. This recipe will become one of our regulars!!
Delicious. I modified the sauce to lower the calories/fat. I used 8oz Neufchatel cheese, 2T butter, and 1/2 can (10oz) chicken broth. It was wonderful, and my husband and son loved it.
This recipe makes a very bland sauce. We've made is twice – the first time we doubled the garlic and thee sauce came out creamy but bland. We made it a second time thinking we missed something first time around. Nope, still bland. I do not recommend the recipe.
This was tasty, the whole family liked it BUT the sauce is VERY thick, I would suggest adding more milk.
WOW! This dish is amazing! My husband and daughter almost licked their plates. I love that it is simple and quick. I made this as our Valentine dinner and it made the night perfect. Thanks for the great recipe.
This recipe needs a lot of doctoring. All we could taste was cream cheese. We even used cremini mushrooms and still could only taste the cream cheese. I definitely will work to fix this recipe, so that the next time we make it, it will have more flavor than just cream cheese.
this was the best and for sure the simplest recipe for a creamy sauce ever! Of course, I made it with a low fat cream cheese, cooked my mushrooms on low heat with 1 tbs of butter (covered for the first few minutes), 2tbs of butter to melt the cream cheese (very low heat and constant mixing), replaced water with skim milk, and added 1 tbs of hot pepper flakes for an extra kick- yummy with half the amount of fat than the original recipe!
made this as written, I ate my weight in Pasta
Very Good! Tasted AMAZING!
ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT!
This went over really well. I made it last night and I tried to lower the fat too!! I used reduced fat cream cheese, skim milk, and less butter than called for (about 1/2). Subbed chicken for shrimp. Doubled the sauce ingredients (except butter), used skim milk (heated in micro) for boiling water, added 1 tsp. dried chives, 1/2 tsp. black pepper, 1 tsp. salt, 1 can drained diced Italian tomatoes, 1 cup Parmesan cheese at the end and added 2 cups frozen peas to cooking pasta in last 2 minutes to boost the veggies. Don't worry if the sauce looks a little thin; it thickens as it sits. Thanks for posting this dish; I'm sure I'll get requests to make this one again.
This is fantastic! I've made this recipe 4 times since I found it. Love it fresh and love the leftovers.
OK dish, on the plain side. Not sure if I'll make it again.
I made this tonight. When I read the recipe to my husband he seemed less than thrilled. Boy! did he change his mind. I did change the cream cheese, parsley and basil to an equal amount of Boursin Garlic and Fine Herb cheese and cooked asparagus tips with the crimini mushrooms but otherwise followed the recipe. I used whole wheat linguine. It's going to be a regular in our menu. Yum
This recipe was just okay in my opinion. It wasn't outstanding in any way and tasted like it lacked something. Plus all the butter made it seem really heavy. I probably won't make it again any time soon.
Excellent. Even better with white wine added.
cooking doesnt come natural for me...this was quick, easy, and my 2 year old and i loved it!
Very simple to make. I did not use plain water however. I splashed some white wine and used a cup of chicken broth. Next time, I will add the shrimp at the very end. The simmering time suggested resulted in over cooked shrimp. Nice and easy recipe overall.
An overall amazing dish. My guests can't get enough of it. I recommend doubling the recipe.
Very yummy! I added white wine, upped the garlic to five cloves and thinned it out with a bit of milk. I also used about 1/2 tsp of italian seasoning in place of the dried basil. I used extra virgin olive oil in place of all the butter. It was so good there weren't even any leftovers!
This was a simple recipe with lots of flavor! I love this dish. My modifications: I sauteed raw shrimp instead of buying cooked shrimp. I used fresh basil. I also doubled the sauce ingredients with the exception of the butter; I like lots of sauce. I also used baby portobello mushrooms. Delicious!!!
Great recipe w/o even changing anything. We have also used the sauce on chicken parm sandwiches! Great flavor, and simple to make!
Extemely rich, tasteful and easy to make! If you're coming off a diet or feel like cheating (like me) you will love this. Sauteed the mushrooms with some shallots and used both fresh garlic and garlic butter throughout came out amazing! Great recipe!!
With one alteration this recipe is amazing! Instead of a 3 oz package of cream cheese do a whole 8 oz! Its worth the extra fat. I also add fresh sliced tomatoes. I have served this with shrimp or with cubed, fried tofu- either way is delicious! I have served with linguini noodles, or with the "noodles" from a spaghetti squash- again, either way is delicious.
This recipe is awesome! I made this for a dinner party, and everyone raved about it. The only change I made was adding a little salt and pepper to the sauce. Otherwise, it's perfect! Served with Olive and Cheese bread (recipe on this site), salad, and a bottle of Muscado. Yummm!!
