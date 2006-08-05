Pasta Fazul

This dish was super delish!! I am not Italian but I love me some Italian food. I will definitely keep this one for future use. I did make a few changes. I used diced tomatoes and a 14.5 can of tomato sauce in place of the whole tomatoes. I believe it is supposed to be soup like and a lot of the other reviews said it was dry if u follow the recipe exactly so I also used about one can of water and chicken broth mixed and added it with the diced tomatoes and sauce. I used the tomato sauce can for the water/broth mixture. Plus I used all the diced tomato juices instead of just 1/4 of the juices like the recipe calls for. And I didn't use fresh parsley I used dry parsley. I was generous with the parsley, oregano, and basil. I used the tablespoon and teaspoon to measure them out but I didn't fill the spoons completely. I also added about 2 tablespoons of tomato paste. I think that's it. Just keep adding water and broth a lil at a time to keep it the consistency u like. It still is a very simple recipe... And yummy!!