Pasta Fazul
The classic cannellini bean, tomato and pasta dish. Hearty and satisfying.
When the stars make you drool just like pasta fazul, that's amore!. What a great recipe, and easy! The cannellini beans are like mashed potato on the inside. We were quite liberal with the parmesan. Extra tomatoes (and spice) when adding them and mashing some of the beans midway through help make it more of a sauce.Read More
This recipe was great after we made some corrections to the recipe. There was no liquid until the very end where we ended up blending the whole tomatoes with water and tomato sauce. We also had to constantly add water and tomato jucice (more liquid from another jar of whole pealed tomatoes). After all of these corrections the soup was GREAT!!Read More
I love this recipe, it reminds me of my mom's weekly pasta fazul from my childhood. I did make some changes, I used 1 big can of whole peeled tomatoes with all of the juice. I also used dried herbs instead of fresh. I did 1 tablespoon of parsley & basil and 1 teaspoon of oregano. This was full of flavor and perfect.
Delicious! I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of whole tomatoes, and I didn't have cannelini beans, so I used a can of baby butter beans; also, no macaroni, so I used thin spaghetti, but really none of these changes really changed the taste of the recipe. I have to say this is a great recipe. I think the absolute key to this recipe is mixing together the butter, parmasan cheese, and noodles. It gives the noodles a nice texture and a nice taste. I will definitely be making this recipe again. Several times.
Delicious!!!but I did tweek it a little. I added 1 cup spagetti sauce, 1 can chicken broth, and the juice of 1/2 of a lemon. The lemon juice will punch up the flavor. I left out the cheese and let that be an add on at the table.
This excellent dish is a keeper! I followed the recipe exactly - no additions or modifications. It was easy to prepare and does not require fancy ingredients not usually found in your cupboard. I have three meat eaters and a vegetarian in the house and we all enjoyed this dinner.
This turned out good ... it's really not a main dish but more of a side dish ... I served it with quiches to company and the two were good together. I doubled the recipe, using one large (25 oz?) can of diced tomatoes and one smaller can of just tomatoe sauce because of the other reviewer's complaints of it being dry. With my changes it was really good and i'll make it again.
This is delicious! I make it all the time and I don't change a thing!
This meal was excellent in terms of ease of preparation and taste. This recipe is sure to become a keeper in our house where beans seem to be a 'terrain d'entente' for a vegetarian and a self-proclamed carnivore. I tweaked it slightly as per the way we like our red pasta sauces, but overall it is wonderful as is.
This dish was super delish!! I am not Italian but I love me some Italian food. I will definitely keep this one for future use. I did make a few changes. I used diced tomatoes and a 14.5 can of tomato sauce in place of the whole tomatoes. I believe it is supposed to be soup like and a lot of the other reviews said it was dry if u follow the recipe exactly so I also used about one can of water and chicken broth mixed and added it with the diced tomatoes and sauce. I used the tomato sauce can for the water/broth mixture. Plus I used all the diced tomato juices instead of just 1/4 of the juices like the recipe calls for. And I didn't use fresh parsley I used dry parsley. I was generous with the parsley, oregano, and basil. I used the tablespoon and teaspoon to measure them out but I didn't fill the spoons completely. I also added about 2 tablespoons of tomato paste. I think that's it. Just keep adding water and broth a lil at a time to keep it the consistency u like. It still is a very simple recipe... And yummy!!
Fantastic! My family and I loved it! It was simple for me to cook which I liked, it was a nice, quick, Italian break from my regular cooking! I tweeked it just a bit, I took out the carrot, I used Tutorosso smooth tomato sauce instead of peeled tomatoes, also I took out the macaroni and replaced it wih tubatini, and took out the butter. I didn't have time to run to the store to get the parmesan cheese, but otherwise it was spot on!
I make this a lot, almost identically, good stuff. But, if you have a hard piece of cheese rind left over, don't toss it, save it; add it to soup while cooking to give more flavor. In fact, add it to most any Italian style soup if you have it. It's one of the secrets of the universe.
I'm not sure what I was expecting, but I thought this was just ok. I can't say I espcially cared for the cannellini beans. Husband wasn't wildly enthusiastic either. Oh well, thanks anyway.
The flavor is very good, however I agree with an earlier reviewer... I added all the juice that was in with the tomatoes and there was no juice left by the time I was to add in the beans. Therefore, I added a whole can of tomato juice and some water. In the end, I thought it was missing something, so I added in some Italian spiced turkey sausage and that sent it over the top fantastic!!
you Americans think you know everything FAZUL, is Bean! depending on the region you come from ( Me Acerra Napoli) this is what we called it. fagioli is beans in the proper Italian
This was a really good pasta fagioli! (Fazul is how fagioli is pronounced!). Went together nicely...although I omitted the oregano as it makes everything taste like pizza sauce to me!!
This was delicious! Perfect for a winter's night meal. My husband loved this very much. The only thing I did to change it up is as I cooked it, I added water to it so it's not so thick and had more of a broth to it. Of course I seasoned to my liking. I could not find cannellini beans so I substituted white beans from a can and worked well. I also added a can of white potatoes. Made it very hearty and satisfying. Baked up some garlic bread to go along with it and was a perfect meal!
This is a great recipe- my entire (Italian) family loves this and you can vary it according to what you have on hand and it still tastes as good. The Italian spelling of this recipe is Pasta Fagioli, it was interesting to see it spelled phonetically
This was fabulous! Very filling and deilcious. Subbed the cannellini beans for red kidney because I didn't have any and they are cousins. Will do again.
This was fantastic and flavorful. It did not end up as a soup, but was still delicious.
i added cooked chicken to turn this into a main dish. Husband is still raving about this tonight.
YUMMY! used crused tomatoes and a can of diced with green peppers. Also added sausage without the caseings. Really yummy!
Delicious and wholesome meal. My family loved it! This recipe is a keeper.
I made this recipe exactly as written. I liked it, it had pretty good flavor, not sure if it is something I will always crave, but it is good once in a while.
So, I am vegetarian... my fiance isn't, however... This soup is a great find for me - I just made some grounded turkey on the pan (with spices) and added soup mixture to that! Great dinner/ lunch for a guy! Also, I didn't use any butter for a healthier recipe.
This was extremely dry, and when I added more tomatoes and juice it tasted very bland. I ended up adding chicken broth and more garlic which helped a little.
This recipe is quick, easy and tastes great! Much better than plain spaghetti.
Wonder soup. The only tip I give is I cook the pasta/rice and serve it on the side. If you plan on eating it the next day add the pasta in at warming time. I've had so many soups and the leftovers have swollen pasta and a dryer soup. Thanks for a great recipe
Just a comment. It is "pasta fagioli". It is pronounced "fazul or fazool". Fagioli means beans.
Chuckling at that phonetic spelling of "fagiole." It does sound like fazul, but bean in Italian is "fagiole." Pasta and beans. I make this all the time and it's great--but we Italians also made pasta and peas, my son's fave since he was a little boy. You use tubettini (little tubes) pasta for it!
This was amazing. My boyfriend and I inhaled it and went back for seconds. I ended up using two cans of cannellini beans. They have such a great texture! I also used a can of diced tomatoes instead of whole and used dried parsley instead of fresh. Yummy!
Loved this. My husband and I are not fond of onions so we did not use that and it still tasted great. I used diced tomatoes instead of whole and penne instead of macaroni - tasted great!
This was very good. I wanted more of a soup, so I added another can of tomatoes and the juice. I also used some chicken stock to thin it out. I added some crushed red pepper. I also cooked the macaroni separately. Lots of Parmesan . Served with cornbread, this was a most satisfying meal.
Good recipe, but it bothers me that the name is not spelled correctly - it is spelled Pasta Fagioli.
My wife had to have a dental extraction; so I used this recipe, but blended the vegetables and used tomato sauce rather than tomatoes I also didn't have any cannellini beans, so couldn't have those. It was supereasy to make and really tasty, would have been even better with some bruschetta and a nice red wine! ;)
i added more beans.....and i did add some beef base....1Tbl ....its a quick a great recipe adding anything you prefer is more fun.
Great recipe!!! This is not a soup! It is an entree... Enjoy with lots of parmesano reggiano.
It's a wonderful working class Italian meal.
based on the ingredients i had, i went with PamHav's version of adding spagetti sauce, chicken broth, and lemon juice.. since i was adding premade pasta sauce i cut the herbs in half.. didn't have parsley so used cilantro instead.. after tasting once all the ingredients had been added it was more mexican than italian to me.. so i sprinkled on a bit of cumin.. SUPER yummy.. going to serve this straight up on the pasta w/o the butter or cheese.. im sure the original version was lovely but PamHav's really hit it home for us.. ty for the recipe and ty PamHav
Added crushed red pepper flakes, one of the packets you get with a pizza, and threw some mozzarella in with the parmesan. This was delicious!!
This was very delicious. I used just a little more than one cup of beans and think it was enough. I am glad I found this recipe, it makes a great vegetarian and nutricious pasta dish.
Great recipe, though I would suggest adding more sauce. I also replaced the carrots with a chopped red pepper. Really improved the dish! Would def recommend!
I cannot count how many times I've made this recipe. It's just that good! I add extra beans because they give such a great texture to the dish.
Didn't like the combination of ingredients in this recipe. Won't make again.
This is delicious. One of our favorite soups. I did puree the tomatoes before adding them to the soup because I don't like big chunks of tomatoes. And I was out of carrot so I didn't add that. Sent a photo to my daughter while she was at work and it got her home for lunch.
Delicious. I also had this as a cold salad with feta.. good that way as well
It wasn’t bad. I did make this by the recipe. It’s only 4 stars bc I feel like next time I will have to tweek it.
Similar to the way I make ie, but I’ve always used kidney beans, and no carrot. Do add mushroom.
I have not tried this, but I might. I have my own pasta fazul recipe, from my mom. We use garbanz o beans AND DITALINI pasta. And ours is more of a stew, not a soup.
This was really very good and filling. I served it with a tossed salad and Italian bread. With a sprinkle of parmesan cheese on top it was perfect. Something I'll definitely make again. Thanks!
Made it today for my mom, fiancé and babygirl in my stomach. 5 months pregnant, this sat very well and it was delicious. Everyone enjoyed it. Made it with diced tomato’s and dried oregano, parsley and basil though. It turned out phenomenal. I give it 5/5 stars.
I liked the beans in it as it made it feel a little heavier, for a meal. But, really it was just glorified spaghetti with elbow noodles and took a lot more time than my own homemade spaghetti sauce.
I followed the recipe and had zero sauce and too many beans. If I make this again I will use two cans of diced tomatoes and one can of beans. The flavors were all there for this to be great just needs a little help.
This was fabulous! Followed the recipe but cut back on oil and butter and used rice noodles ... it was delicious and very comforting! Thank you for a keeper in my recipe box.
