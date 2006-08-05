Pasta Fazul

73 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 23
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

The classic cannellini bean, tomato and pasta dish. Hearty and satisfying.

By MARBALET

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, saute garlic, onion, carrot, parsley, basil and oregano in olive oil until onions are tender.

    Advertisement

  • Add the tomatoes plus 1/4 cup of the can juices and the salt and pepper. Cover and stir frequently, simmering for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add the cannellini beans and cover. Simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions, drain and toss with butter and Parmesan cheese. Add to cannellini bean mixture. Serve immediately with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 15.7mg; sodium 227.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022