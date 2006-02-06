German Spaetzle Dumplings

1 of 717

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe, the flavor is BETTER! than our favorite authentic German restaurant. The nutmeg makes it so good, my family raved. I served this with pot roast in a red wine, mushroom gravy and roasted asparagus. Thanks for sharing this recipe!! **By the way, a Ziptop bag with 4 or 5 small wholes punched with a skewer was a lot easier to handle than the strainer method. The texture was more authentic as well. Helpful (853)

Rating: 5 stars These are wonderful. My kids love them. I do not have a Spaetzle maker, so i use a flat cheese grater. The first few times I made these I burned my hand a few times. *** Last time I used two clothespins to secure the grater to the edge of my pot. It worked perfectly!*** No more burns and the preparation went so much quicker. Helpful (513)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was wonderful with our Beef Strogonoff! It was a little tricky to make at first but we got the hang of it fast. One tip is to be careful not to have the strainer/colander too close to the boiling water else it may cook the dough before it goes through - making it a little more difficult. Helpful (294)

Rating: 3 stars I gave it 3 stars because its a great start. I made 2 differant batches. The first one i made it specific to the instuctions. The dough was runny, and the spaetzle came out pretty mushy even after frying. I added almost 2 cups of flour and made a second batch, and WOW what a differance. Spaetzle should be nice and firm, not mushy. The second batch was delish. But instead of nutmeg i used garlic and onion powder to go along with my creamed chicken. Also i boiled it in alted water. Salting the water makes a HUGE differance. Helpful (195)

Rating: 5 stars What a yummy recipe! It's super-quick, uber-easy and downright delicious. I found that by using my ricer, we were able to squeeze out the spaetzle in no time at all. With the medium-sized holes, it came out perfect. Since first reading this, I've made it about 5 or 6 times, as we've both gotten pretty tired of potatoes, and am making it tonight, to go with the Authentic Hungarian Goulash, also found on this site. Great recipe, Holly; thanks so much for sharing! Geez, I love this site! Helpful (155)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is perfect. I made 4x the amount so we could eat some later on. The nutmeg is a must! I didn't have any white pepper. But oh my - sooo delicious! First time making it. After cooking it, I ran it under cold water (saw that in a review) to keep it hard. After that, sauteed it with pieces of bacon and a dash of onion salt. Mmmm! Thank you!! It went very well with the Cranberry Pork Roast recipe on this site. Helpful (131)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect! My husband is from Austria and Spaezle is a favorite of our family! I am tired of paying $5-6 a package for imported spaetzle. I tripled this recipe because it freezes well. I don't know about using a ricer. Seems like it would make it too small, but I will try it next time. I used a Spaezle maker. We also make Kase Spaezle with this by sauteeing onions and garlic in butter and adding some bacon or pancetta, add the dumplings and then at the end add a cup or two of swiss cheese, (let it melt) and a dash of parsley. WOW! Serve it up in a cast iron pan and VOILA! Just like in the mountains of Austria! Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars This was extremely tasty! It's good with parmesan mixed in as well. Helpful (72)