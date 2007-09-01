Old-Fashioned Chicken And Slick Dumplings
Southern comfort!
Noticed that reviewers used "other than" chicken fat. Here's how to get the chicken fat. De-skin then cut up a whole fryer. Put chicken rub on the pieces put them in the dutch oven along with the veggies. It is going to take 8 cups water to cover. Bring to a boil & reduce to medium-high & put a lid on it. Put chicken rub on the skin and place in a skillet over medium heat. Once the skin starts to sizzle, reduce the heat to a simmer and render out the chicken fat. One chicken skin will produce about 1/4 cup fat. Just right for the recipe. Cut up the depleted skin and feed it to your cat. While the skin is rendering get the dry dumpling mix ready. Remove lid from chicken boil & all 4 more cups of water. It cools the chicken enough to fish out the larger bones with a slotted dipper, but will soon return to a boil. Reduce to a medium-low setting. Mix, roll out, cut up & put dumplings in the pot as per recipe. Found that I had to add a lot of salt at the end of the recipe. The potatoes really suck up the seasoning. I know this sounds like a lot but you might have to put almost 1 TBSP more salt in the mix.Read More
The dumplings totally flopped for me. The recipe wasn't clear enough for a novice. I didn't know if the dumplings should lay on top of the chicken & vegetables, or be submerged. I tried both ways and neither worked.Read More
this recipe was easy and fun - i really liked the way the dumplings turned out and the addition of sweet potatoes. we also used crisco rather than chicken fat in the dumpling mix, and added some chicken broth to the pot to make up for some of the lost chicken flavor.
I left out the sweet potatoes and increased the white potatoes and carrots. (Personal preference) The result tasted like a pot pie that I used to get in a Pennsylvania Dutch restaurant when I was a kid. I've been waiting a long time to find a recipe like this. Thanks.
THIS was how my mom made her dumplings!!! At first the dumplings puffed up and I was afraid they were "the other kind of dumplings", but they cooked for a while longer and became the flat, slick dumplings I ate when growing up. I didn't add any potatoes (the dumplings are enough starch) and thickened the broth after the dumplings cooked to perfection. I also used Bisquick mix instead of the flour, salt, baking powder.
Thank you!!! I've made chicken & dumplings before & wasn't too impressed with the way the dumplings turned out. Too big & doughy. The dumplings in this recipe were just what I was looking for. I did make a few changes to the recipe though. I omitted the sweet potatoes & celery tops. Used chicken stock instead of water & butter flavored Crisco instead of chicken fat. I added some flour & water to the soup to thinken it up. Came out perfect. Will definately mae this again & again & again.
Finally! Someone who knew what I was talking about when using the term "dumpling". I'm from the south and these are the dumplings my mama made, (though not with chicken fat). Brilliant. And the adding at five minute intervals worked great. No stuck together dumplings, and a little break down to create a lovely sauce. Thanks! I'll try the whole recipe next time!
This is really close to what my family called "Putsins". Thank you so much for this recipe since my grandmother passed away before I was old enough to learn it. I'll be making this for dinner tomorrow!
I made this and I have to say, it is quite delicious! But then I looked at the calories and fat. Now, if comfort food that is super yummy is all you're after, that's great! This dish is for you!! But if you are also looking for something delicious AND a bit healthier, this one won't fit the bill. With 1146 calories per serving and over 51 grams of fat, I can't justify this dish in my repertoire (I'm 5' 3" and 108 pounds and 1200 calories is my total allotment for the day, so a serving of this would be all I could eat in a day! haha). Again, I'm not slamming this dish, it really is quite delicious, I'm just making those of you who are a bit more health (and calorie) conscious aware of the nutritional facts for this dish.
I thought this recipe was good. I liked the sweet potatoes, which I thought was a bit different. However, I added some chicken broth to give it a little more flavor. And I used Crisco instead of the chicken fat the recipe called for in the dumplings.
Saw this cooked up on a tv show. Freeze your slicks for 10 to 30 min and all can be dumped into simmering liquid, they hold up better if frozen. Freeze them in single layers or put parchment paper between stacks or they will glob together. For better flavor brown chicken first and use stock vs water. To thicken stew juice you need to brown about 2-3 TBS flour then temper with some hot stock. Gently stir into slicks just about three min. before they are done. We omit potato and add diced carrots and celery.
This was pretty good. I did cook the dumplings for a little longer though. The next day it was even better!
Awesome....I did buy store bought flat dumplings....I'm curious how the homemade ones turn out, but I'm too lazy. This was a BIG HIT
This review if for the dumplings. They are so easy to make, and tasty too! Thanks for the recipe!
These are delicious and so easy, thanks for sharing. I've been searching for a dumpling recipe that was like the ones I grew up eating and this is it. The only change I made was to use Crisco, because I forgot to render the chicken fat, and I added some of the stock in place of the water. My family loves them so these will definitely be added to the rotation.
Wonderful ! Being a Brit married to a full blown Southern Man, Im surprised I havnt made it before. I used frozen stock from previous boilings of chicken carcasses...plus the fat skimmed off the top of said boilings for the dumplings. Doesnt need that amount of chicken meat if the stock is good !! Compromised on the shape of the dumplings..made half the 'proper' big and fluffy way and half the Southern way !! All in all it was delicious ! He'll have me making cornbread and turnip greens next :)
This was delicious. Didn't have the sweet potatoes so left them out. I had bone in chicken pieces so I covered them with water and simmered with bay leaves, whole peppercorns, and whole garlic cloves for an hour. Then strained the broth into a bowl and returned to pot. Threw the chicken pieces in the freezer so I could pick off the meat. Then I added the veggies and meat and cooked for about 30 mins. For the dumplings I used bacon grease instead of chicken fat. Then garnished with scallions.
I was very happy with the way the recipe turned out. Only thing I ommited were the sweet potatoes because I didn't have them on hand. Might try that though I believe carrots and even peas would give it enough richness. My family loved the dumplings. This is my first try making dumplings and they turned out beautifully. Husband said they brought bake great memories when he was a kid.
Thank you for the recipe, my family enjoyed it very much. The dumplings where easy to make and a nice addition.The sweet potatoes gave the broth a nice flavor. I used chicken stock along with water for the liquid.
Everyone loved it. Will make again.
I love this recipe! The dumplings were exactly what I was hoping they'd be! This is a classic comfort food -- so tasty, warm, and filling. I've made this a few times now. I've found any vegetables can go in and I appreciate that flexibility. So depending on what's in my pantry I've had potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, carrots, even peas in here. I like having that variety. Like others, I used Crisco instead of chicken fat, because that's what I had, and the dumplings turned out wonderfully! Also like others, I like to use chicken stock instead of water. I was new to working with dough the first times I made this so lessons learned for fellow amateurs: the dough will be sticky, don't let that worry you; the dumplings should sit on top to cook; in addition to splitting into three batches, spooning liquid over the dumplings will help prevent them sticking to one another; and once they've cooked they'll have the fortitude to get gently stirred in. Another lesson learned: don't add too much water when the veggies go in. I thought I'd need to cover them 100% but didn't remember the veggies themselves will release a lot of liquid as they cook. Add too much water early and you'll have a runny dish at the end. Finally, this last time I made it I wanted to get a thicker "sauce" instead of the stew-like dish you'll get from following the recipe strictly. I made a roux (melt butter and slowly whisk in flour) then slowly added in most of the liquid from the dish. Once this had thick
I don't even have to cook this to give it 5 stars! It's virtually identical to the recipe my family has used for generations - Freddie Bee's Dumplings! She'd roll them out very thin.... The firm texture's not for everybody, but it's the only way to go as far as I'm concerned. The sweet potato is a new addition for me, but I'll sure try it. Thanks for posting -
Mostly a good recipe. But 4 # chicken for 4-6 servings? Four thighs or breasts would be plenty and thus reduce calorie count( which I found very inaccurate), Tasted great though, and healthy enough if you don't pig out on the dumplings!
Used buttermilk instead of water to stiffen the dough, shortening instead of chicken fat, and added boullion cubes and garden fresh herbs. Next time I will be sure to add herbs AFTER I skim the broth... i always forget about skimming the broth before herbs and veggies
So I butchered/simplified this recipe. I had breast meat and brother in the cupboard, and I like simple dumplings without veggies, I’ll add potatoes next time. Basically I baked the chicken, heated 2 quarts of chicken broth to boil the dumplings in. Followed the dumpling recipe and boiled them in two sessions in two pots. I then put 3/4 the repaint by stock, all dumplings and shredded chicken breasts into the pot to simmer. It was amazing!
I made this on Friday when my daughter was not feeling well and wanted chicken soup. I added a handful of celery, cut the onions back to 2, and upped the carrots to 3 large ones. I also simmered the chicken in broth to strengthen the taste, and added 2 more cups when the chicken was done and shredded. Turned out well, my sick girl gobbled it up .
I like how this recipe makes a thick sauce. I used thighs instead of breast meat. This also renders more chicken fat, which is used to make the dumplings. I added more carrots and butternut squash, in place of sweet potatoes.
This is what we always called "Chicken and Slicks ". The puffy ones we called dumplings. I enjoyed this recipe.
This is comfort food from my childhood. (I’m 65). The slick dumplings are perfect and I prefer them over fluffy ones.
Thank You!!!! Slick dumplings are a treasure The Chicken and Dumpling Queens backhome were reviered for their dumpling prowess. These were just like i grew up with, sure appreciate you sharing this magic formula. I didnt think there was anyone left that even knew what a slick dumpling was much left would share the knowledge. Bless You...
First time making this recipe. The chicken soup is superb! The dumplings are beautiful— GREAT consistency, but a little bland for our taste. I recommend seasoning the dumplings.
