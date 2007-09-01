Old-Fashioned Chicken And Slick Dumplings

I love this recipe! The dumplings were exactly what I was hoping they'd be! This is a classic comfort food -- so tasty, warm, and filling. I've made this a few times now. I've found any vegetables can go in and I appreciate that flexibility. So depending on what's in my pantry I've had potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, carrots, even peas in here. I like having that variety. Like others, I used Crisco instead of chicken fat, because that's what I had, and the dumplings turned out wonderfully! Also like others, I like to use chicken stock instead of water. I was new to working with dough the first times I made this so lessons learned for fellow amateurs: the dough will be sticky, don't let that worry you; the dumplings should sit on top to cook; in addition to splitting into three batches, spooning liquid over the dumplings will help prevent them sticking to one another; and once they've cooked they'll have the fortitude to get gently stirred in. Another lesson learned: don't add too much water when the veggies go in. I thought I'd need to cover them 100% but didn't remember the veggies themselves will release a lot of liquid as they cook. Add too much water early and you'll have a runny dish at the end. Finally, this last time I made it I wanted to get a thicker "sauce" instead of the stew-like dish you'll get from following the recipe strictly. I made a roux (melt butter and slowly whisk in flour) then slowly added in most of the liquid from the dish. Once this had thick