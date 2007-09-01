Old-Fashioned Chicken And Slick Dumplings

41 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 16
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Southern comfort!

By MARBALET

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 - 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a large pot. Add salt and pepper, a dash of cayenne, a bay leaf, and a handful of celery tops. Cover with water, and cook until done. Discard bay leaf. Add vegetables, and continue cooking until vegetables are nearly done.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, make the dumplings. Mix together flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, baking powder, chicken fat. Mix in enough water to make a stiff dough. Divide dough into three parts. Roll out, and cut into squares.

  • Add 1/3 dumplings to simmering chicken, and cook 5 minutes. Add another third, and cook 5 minutes more. Add the remaining third, and cook 5 minutes longer. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1146 calories; protein 83.3g; carbohydrates 83.4g; fat 51.3g; cholesterol 252mg; sodium 660.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022