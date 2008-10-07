Spaghetti Carbonara I

This is a favorite supper dish that's quick and easy to make. I double it for our family of 4 growing boys. We serve it all up and then add on the goodies that are left in the bottom of the bowl - there's always bacon and eggs left down there.

By Marian Collins

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, reserving some of the drippings, crumble and set aside.

  • Scramble eggs in bacon drippings.

  • Place spaghetti in a large bowl. Pour in olive oil, and mix well; use enough to just moisten spaghetti. Stir in bacon, eggs, and Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 163.2mg; sodium 832.1mg. Full Nutrition
