Penne, Tomato, and Mozzarella Salad

I was looking for a way to use up some of my garden basil (it's growing like a weed right now) and came across this recipe that sounded delicious and perfect for the 100-degree weather. I did leave out the parmesan cheese because my family abhors it. I also added Italian seasoning and a tsp. of balsamic vinegar to the pasta with the salt and pepper. I didn't have whole olives, so I used a 4 oz. can of sliced black olives (drained), and I chopped up some tomatoes on the vine instead of chopping cherry tomatoes because that was what I had on hand, but it was fine. This was a hit with my family. They all loved it. The fresh basil sent it over the top--don't skimp on that. Next time, I think I'll add some cubed salami.