Penne, Tomato, and Mozzarella Salad

Garden fresh basil and summer sweet cherry tomatoes make this pasta salad a warm season favorite. Takes only a few minutes to put together, a quick summertime meal.

Recipe by MARBALET

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water as directed on package, until just tender. Drain, and set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in a small saucepan. Add green onions and cook, stirring occasionally, 2 or 3 minutes. Stir in garlic, and cook for 2 minutes. Add pasta, tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Cook over low heat to warm through. Stir in mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Coarsely tear basil leaves in halves or thirds; add to pasta with olives, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 337.2mg. Full Nutrition
