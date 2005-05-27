Penne, Tomato, and Mozzarella Salad
Garden fresh basil and summer sweet cherry tomatoes make this pasta salad a warm season favorite. Takes only a few minutes to put together, a quick summertime meal.
This is good, but a little bland as is, although I don't like olives so I leave them out. We like it better as a cold pasta salad after the flavors meld more. As others, I added more garlic. I also added some red wine vinegar (approx. 2 T), more tomatoes, and some uncooked green onions, now it has become a favorite.Read More
This recipe was bland as written but I made a few modifications based on reviews: I sauteed 3 garlic cloves, used drained diced tomatoes, added some oregano, basil and pepper. I let that simmer for a few minutes and then added spinach. I tossed the pasta with the tomatoes/spinach mixture and then I added fresh mozzarella. After I tasted it, it was still to bland for me so I tossed the batch with a balsamic vinagrette and it was very tasty.Read More
This is good, but a little bland as is, although I don't like olives so I leave them out. We like it better as a cold pasta salad after the flavors meld more. As others, I added more garlic. I also added some red wine vinegar (approx. 2 T), more tomatoes, and some uncooked green onions, now it has become a favorite.
Very good but I served it cold. A salad to me is cold. It had a very good taste.
I definetly listened to previous comments and I'm really glad I did cause it turned out great! I split the recipe in half. Added 4 times as many olives as the original, used 2 garlic cloves, cut some small bell pepper wedges and sauteed them with the onion and garlic. I also added about a 1/2 cup of kraft italian dressing and 2 T of vinegar. Plus extra pepper and salt, and garlic salt. I didn't heat up the ingredients though, but kept it as a cold salad and let it sit in the refridgerator for 2 hours before serving. Magnificent! (I could see how this could be a warm salad, but only if the cheese was heated just to soft - not melted.) A great summer pasta salad.
I served this at a party and eventhough I doubled the recipe we still ran out fast! I substituted bowtie pasta, and lots of marinated mozzarella. I also used extra garlic and salt to taste. I forgot the parmesan but it was still great. My whole neighborhood wants the recipe.
I thought Holly could have been more thorough in the instructions. Dont know if the mozzarella was supposed to be melted or in chunks. Overall taste was a bit bland, next time I would use a lighter pasta, maybe bow ties, add more garlic and scallions and be sure not to melt the mozzarella. Needs a few improvements but overall preet good.
This was so good, my family loved it. Just like other reviews, I changed the recipe a little bit. Instead of using fresh tomatoes, I used two cans of diced tomatoes and no olives and added extra cheese, didn't use mozzarella, and added some fried tofu.
This was delicious. But, like many others, I sort of made the recipe my own! I used a different pasta (trottole- 16oz). I didn't use fresh basil because it was too expensive. I just added dried basil to the sauce I made for it (about 1/4 cup olive oil with about a 1/3 of red wine vinegar, dash of salt and pepper (or to taste)). I mixed the sauce in with the chopped veggies And then added it to the fresh cooked pasta. I stirred that around to make sure it was dressed nicely, and then added about 3/4 cup of parmesan and a bit more mozzarella than it called for. Added a bit more salt and pepper and it was perfect! Very delicious!
Great standard penne, tomato, and mozzerella recipe. I doubled the garlic and added oregano and that may have helped avoid the bland warning.;) I also added chicken breast chunks.
Good recipe, I would add some white balsamic vinegar for some more flavor
Most pasta salads mean a variation of something like this - a boatload of mayonnaise, vinegar, sometimes sugar (yuck) and everything but the kitchen sink - plus herbs, spices, salad dressing mixes, hot sauce, and the list goes on and on. And then there's this one, with its few, simple, and fresh ingredients, unburdened by a lot of embellishments that don't enhance but distract. Keep it simple. If you're working with just a few, but great ingredients, you don't need to do that. No wonder we liked this so much. (Note: Just as a matter of preference we served this at room temperature)
This is NOT a SALAD! But, it is a very good pasta dish. It could be served as a Main dish or a Side dish, but it does not fall into the Salad category at all.
After cooking the pasta I mixed everything together and served it cold. I left out the garlic. It was a hit a my last party. Next time I will follow the directions. I am sure it will be great both ways.
I cook this at least once a week in the summer and never tire of it. Try adding some fresh green beans to the pasta water just a few minutes before pasta is done.
Next time, I will leave this as a cold pasta dish and use a tad bit less oil.
This was very good, I can never do a recipe the way it is, I always have to add something, but every one liked it the way I made it. Thanks for sharing the recipe. Melody
This was a great little pasta salad! I loved the black olives! Super easy and taste good...thanks!
I added white balsamic vinegar marinated pan fried chicken tenders. put only half the box of small penne pasta. used a medium red onion (instead of green). used 4 cloves of garlic (instead of 1). did not use any pepper. served hot with pear gorganzola salad kit from "frexh express" (I know... I was lazy) and hot dinner rolls. I was a hit!
This is a yummy dish. I used wheat penne and added crushed red pepper and it was perfect.
I omitted the black olives but that is all I changed. This is a delicious recipe!
Hubby really loved it. I, on the other hand, thought it was pretty bland. I think nest time I might try adding some sausage or something.
Great recipe! Used it for an office party and was perfect served cold. Added peppercinis and lemon far a little kick.
This was delicious in a mellow, summery way. I used piles of tomatoes. Instead of olive oil, I just used italien dressing, which was cheaper and gave it a really good flavor. The green onions are key.
Just served this for company and everyone loved it. Thank you!!
Made as specified, it was bland. Added 1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette and it was much better. Like one reviewer, salad to me, should be cold ... the tastes melded much more after the salad sat a bit in the fridge.
the real name for this pasta is: CAPRESE (because it has been cooked up first in Capri island).Instead of pepper it is better to use some oregano, and you will have a less strong flavour if you do not add black olives and parmesan cheese ( the real recipe has not these ingredients).just add a lot of olive oil and...it is ready! this recepe is good hot or cold
This recipe is great! I made a few modifications to the recipe: I used bowtie pasta instead of penne pasta, 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes instead of just 1 cup, 1 package Italian sausage links and 3 Tbsp. fresh pesto inaddition to the fresh basil chopped. I have had this salad both as a warm and a cold salad. Great with garlic toast. I will definitely make this again.
This is definitely a great salad that should be served cold!!
didn't have olives though they'd be great here, and reduced the fat by omiting olive oil and adding fat free balsamic vinegarette
My husband and I didn't particularly care for this recipe....I have to agree with one of the other girls, a salad should be cold. Sorry.
Excellent, easy to make and always enjoyed.
This recipe is so good when the fresh veggie and herbs are in season. I used fresh mozzerella. Thanks
I have made this recipe for several dinner parties and everyone loves it! I do use lots of fresh Basil.
We liked this recipe, but would suggest a little less oil, and used grapes instead of olives.
I really liked this recipe. It was one of my favorite pasta salads ever. The only thing that I'd do different is double the tomatoes, and add a quarter cup or so of pine nuts. It was good warm, but wonderful the next day when the flavor of the basil was stronger. I used three cloves of garlic, too, and would use a little more next time.
This is an excellent pasta. I followed one of the other reviews and handed a bunch of onions, powdered garlic and 3 cloves of garlic. I added Italian dressing along wit Balsmalic vinagrette. This is a wonderful recipes and i did not omit the olives they add a wonderful flavor.
The simpler the better. I would not change a thing. My family (children included) devoured this.
I have added 1 lb of shrimp and mushrooms to this delicious recipe!
I love making this with my summer tomatoes from the garden. I have friends that request this dish every time we eat over their house. Great recipe! Thanks!
Great easy summertime meal! I used bowtie pasta instead of fusilli, and monterrey jack cheese instead of mozzarella. I like more seasoning so I used more garlic and added oregano.
This was good. Instead of adding the olive oil and basil, I used Italian dressing, also- I did not have cherry tomatoes. I used the grape tomatoes (my favorite) and cut them in half. Will make again.
A little bland with the original recipe...and to me, it tasted much better cold...but a good recipe to give yourself a starting point.
Tasted good although pasta melted all the cheese so not exactly like the picture. Maybe if pasta cooled first, it would be more like a pasta salad and less like an entree.
My family loves this salad. My 7 year old who does not like tomatoes will only eat them when I make this salad.
This was a fast, easy, delicious recipe. I loved it, my boyfriend liked it. We added some garlic, but left out the olives.
easy to prepare and tasty - the perfect compliment to a broiled fish dinner
Really good. I served this as a cold salad. And added some vinegar. Also forgot to buy penne pasta when I was shopping so I had to use tricolored rotini since its what I had on hand.
My husband requests this at least once a week. He likes his warm, I think it's better cold. either way it's always good. I use a good olive oil and always use fresh mozzarella when I make this. It makes a pretty side dish.
Very good salad but I made a few changes. I lightly browned some pinenuts in the olive oil and added a couple dashes of Balsamic Vinegar when I added the tomatoes. I left out the Parmesan Cheese and black olives. After I mixed the tomato mixture into the pasta I allowed it to partially cool before adding the basil and mozzarella cheese. I served it cold and it was a HIT! I would have also added artichoke hearts and capers but didn't have any on hand. I will definately make this again!
Taking my cues from the other reviewers, I made a lot of changes to this and it turned out great! Added some toasted pine nuts, green olives, garlic salt, and white wine vinegar. I also decided to leave this as a cold dish. Besides all the modifications, this is a great base to start your pasta salad with!
Great recipe! I will change it up a bit next time I make it but great start!
This was a simple tasty recipe!
This dish was a perfect meatless summer meal. Very fresh and tasty!
Used what we had on hand - sweet onions and regular tomatoes. Only put in about 1 tablespoon of olive oil and left out the olives, but this recipe is absolutely delicious. My family loved it! We will definitely make this again!
This was light and easy. Definitely recommend following others suggestions of extra garlic, balsamic vinegar, and some crushed red pepper.
Great salad! Very easy. Used more garlic, and used fresh marinated mozzarella balls I got at an Italian specialty store and grape tomatos sliced in half. Will be making this all summer long!
Easy and wonderful! I didn't have green onions so I finely chopped a little red. Next time I want to try a shallot, I think it would compliment the flavor well.
Good flavors. Like a lot of other people, I served this cold. Added minced garlic, extra cheese, and diced salami. Great for summer.
Great recipe - took other readers suggestions and had it cold as a salad, rather than hot as a pasta dish. If you're having it cold, I don't think you should cut down on the amount of oil. I cut down on the oil and added some white wine vinegar and found the pasta almost to be a little dry. Next time I'll use the recommended amount of oil plus the vinegar.
I made this with chicken and added red pepper flakes to give it a little more 'kick' and served it hot. It was like a fancy Mac & Cheese and quite yummy.
I found this recipe to be bland, too, as mentioned in other reviews. I added 2 T. balsamic vinegar and let the salad marinate overnight in the refrigerator. Then it was pretty good. I think next time (and there will be a next time) I'll use a bit more balsamic vinegar.
This recipe, with a few slight modifications, made a delicious pasta dish. I finely diced about 1/4 of a white onion and used that in place of the green onion, and also increased the garlic to three cloves. In addition, I added a generous squirt of store-bought balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing to the finished recipe. I highly recommend this recipe and will definitely make it again.
Yes I just made it. Love it. I added goat cheese and some cream. Next time I make it I would add sun dried tomatoes and bits of bacon or sausage. Otherwise loved it!
I tried this with different pasta. Warm salad also is equally good. It tastes better with Parmesan cheese! I'm giving 4 stars.
Ok, so maybe this isn't a "salad", but it is a delicious pasta dish! My mozzarella melted a bit too much, but very good overall. I used extra cheese and basil so maybe that is why I didn't think it was bland. I will use again.
Sooo good. My favorite pasta salad by far. Yum! Everyone loved it.
easy, quick & pretty good. Did not have black olives but will add them when I have them. Omitted green onions, too. Added a splash of balsamic vinegar to brighten the flavors & served cold. I will wait to add mozzarella after pasta cools next time so it will not melt.
I thought this was wonderful! It was like a warm caprese salad. I like how it was a little warm which softened the cheese. I used grape tomatoes which I think have such a good flavor and I like some "kick" to most food, so I added a salt blend I use that has cayenne pepper in it. This was great! I am thinking next time trying some type of Mediterranean olives. Yum!
A little bland, but I liked the flavors together, next time I will use less pasta and more tomatoes and mozzarela. I used the marnated mozzarella and used twice as much as the recipe called for.A great summer dish.
Loved this.
This rocks! What a healthy lunch, with no meat! I dont like olives , so I dont add them! Thanks!
Took many of the suggestions. Used olive oil and coconut lime olive oil and sautéed green onions, lots of garlic, and zucchini. Added to penne pasta. Decided that wasn't enough, so heated another thing of olive/coconut lime oil and did another batch of green onion, garlic, a bit more zucchini and sweet orange pepper. Added some fresh thyme and oregano after cooking through a bit. Tossed in pasta. Added sliced cherry and roma tomatoes, some shredded parm, mozzarella balls and a bunch chopped basil and Italian parsley. Definitely needed salt and pepper. I basically walked out to the garden and grabbed a bit of everything! I mixed it all up and it's chilling in the fridge for dinner tonight. Wow, delicious. That hint of coconut/lime really put it over the top! (I get the coconut/lime olive oil shipped from 'the olive press' in CA - they have lots of great flavors!)
i also served this cold, i added salami to make it more hardy. perfect for a summer dinner
This was nice and light but it was even better the next day when the flavors had lots of time to meld.
Loved this. Very easy and tasty, even my picky teen loved this. I give this a 4 because a salad is cold. I didn't cook anything but the pasta. I kept everything else raw and fresh, even the garlic. I didn't have fresh basil and used dried. It turned out great.
Delicious! I make this for almost every gathering and everyone loves it even my kids!
Very good. I marinated my chicken in Italian Dressing and added garlic and onion powder to the pasta mixture (I used whatever pasta I had on hand). I also added turkey pepperoni to this. It definitely works both hot and cold!
Needs a little something extra. I think I will add a dash of ground red pepper next time.
I thought this recipe definitely needed more flavor to it, I added in some kalamata olives, some garlic powder, along with a tomato sauce and just made it into a regular pasta dish.
A very nice salad. The husband and I loved it.
This was a good base recipe. I didn't add as much oil and did not use olives. I added artichokes and baby bella mushrooms and added oragino and basil as well. I didn't use the Parm. Cheese. I added the tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese after things had cooled a bit so the cheese wouldn't melt. Like others are chilled it in the fridge as salads are served cold. Again, Great base recipe.
Very very verrrrrrry tasty. Like something you would find in a five star Italian restaurant! Only problem is that the directions are a little messed up. After I make this again, I will post the problems.
Love love love this recipe. Was able to prep ahead of time. My company loved it! 2nd time used Meyer lemon olive oil from Leavenworth, WA. Delicious!!!
The suggestion by AGENTROCKWELL, 3/6/2004, for "some white balsamic vinegar for some more flavor " is a good one for this recipe.
This was a quick and easy meal paired with a green salad and some garlic herb bread. I used whole wheat penne and Roma tomatoes instead of cherry, I also threw in some leftover grilled round steak cut into strips and it was delicious! I also didn't have green onions so I used a red one from the garden and it was good.
Loved this recipe. The mild flavor is so great and I added grilled chicken. No one could get enough of this pasta. Liked it better when served hot.
Made this for 4th of July picnic. I doubled the recipe and the only modification was that I used fresh mozzarella pearls in place of the shredded. I also made this the day before so that the flavors were well blended. Must use fresh basil as well.
This is a fabulous recipe
Great Recipe! I added feta cheese and kidney beans for extra flavor!
I love tomatos and I loved this recipe, my husband who can't stand them also liked the salad, minus the offending tomatoes. I did add cooked chicken to make it more of a main dish salad.
I was looking for a way to use up some of my garden basil (it's growing like a weed right now) and came across this recipe that sounded delicious and perfect for the 100-degree weather. I did leave out the parmesan cheese because my family abhors it. I also added Italian seasoning and a tsp. of balsamic vinegar to the pasta with the salt and pepper. I didn't have whole olives, so I used a 4 oz. can of sliced black olives (drained), and I chopped up some tomatoes on the vine instead of chopping cherry tomatoes because that was what I had on hand, but it was fine. This was a hit with my family. They all loved it. The fresh basil sent it over the top--don't skimp on that. Next time, I think I'll add some cubed salami.
As written I think this rates a four - I look forward to tweaking the recipe. I served this cold, and took care to add the basil leaves once everything had cooled - next time I'll add it warm and let them wilt. I halved the basil, and it was still a strong presence. Adding flavors/seasonings beyond the garlic and green onions to the oil is a must. I used the marinated mozzarella - while the marinade was good, none of us liked the soft texture of the cheese. I'll use the plain, firmer bricks next time and season the oil. I loved this salad because it didn't have the (disgusting) mayo-based dressings that keep me away from other pasta salads, thanks for sharing :)
Fantastic! We added some peppers and zucchini, sautéed in additional olive oil prior to adding the other ingredients.
This was a delicious salad, however I did serve it cold. I also added some vinegar and a bit of lemon juice to give it some zing, and we drizzled balsamic vinegar over it at the table. Was very tasty and I will definitely make it again.
This salad was very flavorful and colorful. Very easy to make!! Delicious..
Light and easy to make. Many requests for this recipe.
I just made this ... i had been looking forward to it all week and I am so disappointed. By the time the tomates cooked, the scallions were turning brown and then when I added the mozz it all melted and clumped together. I should have read the other reviews first. Too much oil, not enough flavor.
