Fra Diavolo Sauce With Pasta
This sauce includes shrimp and scallops, best served with linguine pasta.
5 stars for simple ingredients that contribute to a flavorful pasta dish. For ease I substituted diced tomatoes for whole peeled tomatoes, added 1/2 cup of white wine, 1/2 tsp of oregano and cut back on the red pepper flakes to 3/4 tsp, brought the mixture to a boil, and then simmered until the sauce thickened and reduced down, around 30 - 40 minutes. Added the shrimp and scallops to the sauce the last 5 minutes and let the heat cook the seafood (saves an additional pot to clean). Any type of seafood, mussels, clams, etc., would do well in this dish. Prior to serving stir in Italian parsley (flat leaf parsley) and 3 tbsp of fresh basil. Buon Apetito!Read More
i used diced peeled tomatoes with liquid from a can to save time. it needed a little something so i splashed in a bit of red wine, added basil, and sauteed onions. tasted good.Read More
This is not the original recipe I used in years past, but it is close. I recommend the following minor modifications: fresh roma tomatos, not canned--(Blech!) a half cup of diced red pepper strips while sauteing the garlic. Then a dash of half and half and capers at the end to thicken and give depth and body. Finally, I grate fresh parmeasean and black pepper at serving time. This made it much better in my family's opinion. Sorry, no photos, the diners ate it before I could get out the camera. They nearly ate it right from the pot on the stove! I served with white bean salad and a bottle of chianti and a hot loaf of foccachia with olive oil and fresh canollis for dolche!
I substituted 28 oz. crushed tomatoes. Only 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes was spicy enough for us; I think 1 tsp. would have been atomic. I'd suggest adding a smaller amount of the crushed red pepper flakes to start, tasting it, & then adding the amount that you (& your family) would prefer. You can always add more seasoning as needed but if it's too much, the recipe could be ruined. Also I just added the scallops & defrosted shrimp to the sauce at the end without cooking them in olive oil first. I served the dish over half a lb. of whole wheat angel hair pasta. Next time, I'm going to try adding some red wine to the sauce for a little extra flavor.
I've made this 3 or 4 times in the past couple months and it is just the greatest! I also added mussels to mine and this recipe is just so awesome! I also added a little red wine...to die for! My son who goes to college about 4 hours away called me up one day and said, "Mom, I'm coming up tomorrow for the weekend...PLEASE make that spicy mussel stuff!" Of course, he was referring to this recipe. We all loved it! Thanks
This was an excellent , simple to make recipe. I did add a can of Rotelle Habanero diced tomatoes to it because we like things REALLY hot, as well as a pinch of sugar for a little background flavor contrast. I doubled the recipe, and added the cooked al dente pasta to the skillet and tossed with the sauce for several minutes before serving. This allows the flavor to be absorbed into the linguine, as well as topping it with the sauce.
Couldn't ask too much more from a recipe! Quick! Easy! Low fat (I reduced the amount of oil and salt I used) thus a great Weight Watcher meal! I add shrimp/scallops/etc. if I have them on hand, but I use this as one of the staple meals to help use up any firm fleshed fish my hubby brings home from fishing trips! I just cut it up in bite sized chunks and it works great for us!
This recipe is a nice base for a diavolo sauce, but the sauce as written in the recipe I would only give 3 starts. I made the following changes/additions which made it a 5 star, so I averaged it out and gave it 4! Here are the additions/differences: I put all 4 TBL of olive oil in the saucepan with 6-8 cloves of garlic(depending on size), but instead of crushing I used a garlic press and just minced it. I also cut up a red bell pepper in strips and sautéed with the garlic. I used 2 14.5oz cans of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, oregano in it. I added 1 TBL of the "Itallian Herb" herb paste that you can buy in the produce section, and 1/4 cup of a Carbernet/Merlot mixed Red Wine, but I am sure any Red wine would be fine. 1 tsp of red pepper flakes was right on for my taste, but if you fear heat you might want to add less to begin with. I simmered it more like 45 minutes. Instead of sauteing the seafood, I just added it to the sauce with 10 minutes left in the simmering. This sauce is very liquidy, and I liked it that way, but if you want it thicker I would advise using less tomato juice or simmering longer. I think next time I might use fresh Campari Tomatoes instead of canned tomatoes.
Delicious! My husband had "3" helpings! Next time I will omit the salt. The seafood adds enough salt for my taste. I also added 1/2 mussels and cooked them with the shrimp and scallops until they opened. Yum!
fantastic. I am Italian and picky when it comes to all Italian cooking and this could not have been better. I doubled the recipe using 1 28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes and on can of fire roasted. I used 1 1b. of med. shrimp, 1/2 lb. of scallops, 1/2 lb. calamari rings and 1 and 1/2 lbs of mussels (which I steamed in advance and put in the sauce in their shells - key). I also amped up the garlic, cut back a little on the salt and the parsley and added a few splashes of red wine. Red pepper (2 tsp. for doubled recipe was not too much for my crew. In fact a added a little bit more.) This was served on Christmas eve as a first course and fed about 10 people. Comments included "best I have ever had." Thank you so much for this simple wonderful recipe. It's a keeper!
Two words-SIMPLE and GOOD. I used 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes as someone suggested. I only did 1/2 tsp of red pepper but will increase it next time. If you like alot of sauce on your pasta you may want to double the sauce.
Very good! Boil the tomatoes for about one minute to remove skins easily. Did not use scallops. Love this recipe.
This was really good. We like things very hot so I added a lot more red pepper and also maybe a 1/4 cup of finely chopped onion in with the garlic. Will make this again!!
This recipe is delicious and so simple. I love all the garlic flavor in it. It was great the next day reheated too. The only change was I put 1/4 tsp of red pepper instead of a whole tsp. We're from Minnesota you know and we don't like things too spicy! Great Recipe!
This was amazing! I did use frozen mussel meat instead of scallops as they are much cheaper and I feel more flavorful as well as adding a splash of red wine and reducing the olive oil. This is the recipe I have been searching for!
This was a good recipe but not quite what I was looking for. I used 1.5 lbs of jumbo shrimp and didn't have the scallops but the sauce was nice. It had a good spiciness to it but there wasn't enough tomatoes so I may double the sauce next time.
I thought it was very good, but very spicy so make sure to taste as you add!
This is AWESOME! I did make some mods in this recipe however. I think it really improved the taste. I added 5 minced baby carrots, 1/2 stalk celery diced finely, 3 baby sweet peppers also chopped, 1/2 pk cremini mushrooms chopped, fresh oregano, 4 links mild Italian saus-squeezed out of casing-in pieces. I added carrots and celery with the onion then after those softened added peppers and garlic to saute. Next I added my mushrooms. Then I added the sausage. Once browned I also added 3/4 small can tomato paste, about 1/2 c pinot noir red wine and seasons adding the fresh herbs then. I had 1 lg can whole peeled tomatoes and 1 lg can crushed tomatoes, and using the best brand you can find is important. San Marzano's is ideal! So yummy! I broke up the whole toms with my spoon, let it all simmer and finish cooking the sausage at least 40 mins. When I cooked the shrimp and scallops I added 2 green onions to the pan. This was superb! The sauce was outstanding! I will always make my sauce this way! I don't know that I will always use the seafood, but either way it's fantastic. The scallops really do give this dish a different, but very good flavor. Thanks!!
Sooo easy and Soooo good! I used my food processor (handheld) to make the sauce uniform - worked great!
GREAT! I love this recipe and am a huge fan of spicy foods, so I always add a little more red pepper. I also double the recipe and freeze it and savor every last bite, even when reheated. It freezes well in portions and doesn't lose any taste! Easy and delcious recipe!
Tried this tonight yummy. I used half the can chipotle peppers and a whole can of tomatoes with chilies. I used a hand blender to make this into a thick sauce. I followed the recipe and some suggestions and it was wonderful. Thanks for the recipe and everyone else for your recommendations.
This was amazing! My husband loved it! Next time I will use angel hair pasta and larger shrimp. Also I need to double the sauce. It didn't seem like enough. I will definately be making this dish alot!
Delicious! I cut the red pepper flakes in half & it was still spicy. Will definitely make again!
I liked this a lot. I can't make a whole lot of spicy food so I decreased the red pepper flakes and it tasted fine.
I gave this a 4 out of 5 because I had to change the recipe a little for my taste. I added a can of tomato paste to add more body to the sauce & more flavor. I did not have scallops, so I doubled the amount of shrimp. & I added just a pinch of nutmeg & garlic powder to add even more flavor. After these changes the recipe was great, my DH & I both loved it. I can't imagine eating it as the recipe was originally written, it seems so bland that way & without substance.
Even my mom liked this and she doesn't like pasta! Since I like things saucy, I'd double the sauce next time. I made the full 8+ servings of sauce and it was probably enough for 3-4 servings of pasta in my opinion. I also added 1/2 a large onion (should up to 1 full onion), a 1/2 tsp of sugar, a splash of balsamic vinegar (although I'm not sure this did anything), a tiny bit of cayenne (since I was running out of red pepper flakes) and a good amount of black pepper. At the end, I added a handful of spinach (should up to 2 or 3 handfuls) and some parmesan cheese. Yum!
Loved, loved,loved this dish!! Great flavor and had just the right amount of heat from the pepper. I used bay scallops, and large pink shrimp. D-lish!!
This was fantastic! I made it this evening and my husband and I really enjoyed it. I used two jars of tomates that I canned from our garden. I also mixed in a little bit of cornstrach and water (1 tsp) just to thicken it a little bit. The flavor was great, it will be put in the menu rotation. Thanks!!
The Best! Simple and delicious!
The sauce is fantasic "as is". Everyone raved about it. Perfect amount of spice and salt. We made some marinated grilled shrimp skewers, served them on top of linguini and spooned this sauce over the top and it was heaven!!
this was quick and easy. I made it with scallops and angel hair pasta - fabulous!
This was quite delightful...better than it smelled. I was kind of worried, actually, because I thought it smelled too tomato-y, but it really wasn't. I did end up adding a lot more red pepper (I started with the single teaspoon...and then probably added another teaspoon or so to the pasta on my plate) and still didn't find it overwhelmingly spicy. I ended up making a few changes. Like others, I used a 28 oz. can of tomatoes. I also used pre-cooked shrimp (because it was on sale) and omitted the parsley (because the store was out). I'd add the parsley in the future, but it doesn't ruin the dish if you can't. It's pretty good stuff.
this was fantastic. made it for my boyfriend.....was delic...also added some crushed cayenne pepper (red pepper) added onions while sauteeing the garlic and also added shallots.....used some fresh romas....boiled the romas first, took off the skins, then added it to the canned tomatoes and garlic onion mixture.....I also used extra garlic and some extra red pepper.....love it spicy....reminded me of a recipe that i would find at carrabas but only better....will make again....maybe next time will add muscles and or steamers....
I, too used canned tomatoes (oooh, for shame!) and it tasted GREAT! My husband had two heaping servings. I only had scallops so I used them with no shrimp. I added only 1/4 t red pepper flakes because DH doesn't like spicy. I also added some other Italian spices (oregano and basil). Yummy!
I followed the recipe and I didn't like it very much. The taste was really off. I don't know if I will make it again, but if I do, I will definitely add sugar to balance out the acidity.
Very good and so easy to make!
I love this. Simple and fresh.
Delicious! Love the crushed red pepper in this. Like some others, I used canned tomatoes for the convenience. Sprinkled some dried oregano and dried basil in the sauce for flavor as well. When cooking the shrimp, I seasoned it with garlic salt, black pepper, and some cayenne pepper. The dish came out wonderful. Also good with some shredded parmesan right before serving.
Really good-next time I'll add more red pepper flakes as we like it spicier. Also says it serves 8 but I'd say closer to 6 if you like it saucy (so basically one serving of pasta with 1 1/3 servings of sauce.) I threw in some fresh spinach at the end too which was really yummy. Topped it with a little feta and mmmmmgood! Excellent recipe-we've been trying to eat healthier but don't want to sacrifice flavor-this is definitely a have your cake and eat it too entree.
Great sauce recipe and very easy! I added more pepper flakes (I love it spicy!) and onions and green peppers. It added thickness to the sauce that I believe it needed since the tomatoes were not drained. I will buy diced tomotoes next time, it took more time to cut them up to get the same consistency. I will also use larger shrimp, the small were slightly swallowed up by the flavor of everything else. This is a great recipe to use with other red sauce recipes where I purchase canned spaghetti sauce. Taste just like the restaurant!
As written just OK - there is no way there is enough sauce for 1 pound of pasta, I would start with a half of box. Needs modifications, but decent.
This was absolutely fabulous. It was better than local restaurant's Diavolo. As with most every recipe, I read comments and then followed the recipe as best as I could. I did not have whole tomatoes so used 3 cans of diced tomatoes. Other than that I followed the recipe and was very glad I did. It had a certain hotness, but not overpowering, that was great with the seafood. I will add this to my list of special recipes for guests. It was easy enough to fix and tasted out of this world.
simple yet good
I substituted the tomato liquid with pesto. One of the best pasta dishes I've ever had!
Fantastic!! I added a bit of red onion and some extra spices. Served it with angel hair instead of linguine. We will definately make this again!!! Thanks!
This was delicious!! I made it for New Year's Eve dinner and it was even better then it is at my favorite Italian restaurant. Great recipe and very easy to make!
I made this exactly as the recipe is written with the addition of 1/2 cup of white wine. This was delicious! We like things spicy and the tsp of red pepper flakes definitely gives this dish kick. I was able to use fresh tomatoes from my garden. I will definitely make again.
I really enjoyed this for dinner tonight. My hot spice limit has always been 1/2 tsp. but next time I will up it a bit. You can taste each and every ingredient both individually and how deliciously they taste combined. Unfortunately I had no scallops, just the shrimp. I'll for sure add them the next time. I like to add my cooked and drained pasta to the sauce rather than have the sauce poured over. The pasta will pick up more of the sauce flavour this way. Thank you marblet.
This definitely had some heat to it, a little much for my taste. But my husband loved it.
I used canned fire roasted tomatoes with garlic and we really like heat, so I added the red pepper flakes and some chayenne pepper as well. Good recipe.
Great recipe, I used only scallops and added 1/2 cup chopped onions to the garlic and basil to the mixture. At the end I stirred in 1/4 cup sour cream to make it thicker. I will definitely make this again!
I wasn't so sure abou this recipie at first. I read the reviews and decided o try it...I'm sure glad I did! It was fantastic!
My boyfriend loves seafood and I love pasta so this was a perfect combination for the two of us! We also used a can of the crushed tomatoes and I think that was the right decision. Really delicious.
Was very good! Added some garlic powder and onion powder for extra seasoning. Next time I might use crushed tomatoes (I ended up cutting the whole tomatoes in quarters anyways). Quick and easy. Enjoy!
I also added diced tomatoes, but I thought it looked a little watery and I ended up adding a can of tomato paste to thicken it up. It turned out perfect, but VERY spicy!
We will eat this again, it's very good. For me, it was a little too hot - you might want to cut back the red pepper to 1/2 tsp - cook the sauce for a while and taste it to see if you want more. Also, there is no way that this will serve eight people and there is too much pasta for the amount of sauce. Flavor is very good. It's very easy to make. We really enjoyed it. Next time, I'll saute up some onions and celery to put into it, also.
Love it! As good as in the resteraunt. And so easy
This recipe is a great start. I have made a few changes though. I sauteed a quarter of onion in addition to the garlic. After adding the tomatoes, I included about 1/2 t of oregano and thyme and just a touch of sugar for sweetness. You can also add basil at the end if you don't have parsley.
I made this for the first time yesterday I really loved. My boyfriend's family enjoyed it. I definitely make this again. I followed the recipe just as it said. It had a little kick to it too.
This was very good, with a little kick. A couple friends who do not normally enjoy spicy foods thought this was good. I used a can of chopped tomatoes instead of chopping whole ones myself--a great timesaver! I will definitely make this again.
Excellent! My family loved it. I can never make a recipe without adding something, so I added a tablespoon or so of sugar, a little red wine and about 10 leaves of fresh basil chopped up.
I made this Friday night. It was quick and simple and I love its short ingredient list. Definitely be making this again.
I personally do not eat shrimp but I made this for my husband and he loved it. I did modify it since most said it needed more spices. I added approximately a tablespoon of Italian seasoning to my tomatoe mixture as well as 1/2 tablespoon or less onion powder. He loved it! Thank you...
Very good. I didn't even bother with the scallops, but I am sure they would have only made it better. I did add some Parmesan cheese and fresh black pepper when serving as someone else suggested. Will definitely make again. Super easy!
Made this again the other night, but for the first time for my boyfriend. Yummy! We ate the whole pot and ended up in a food coma haha. I think the trick is using the seasoned oil as the base of the sauce after the shrimp is cooked.
Loved it! A creamy, garlicy sauce that really fit the bill for our family! Thank you!
This is a great dish Holly and just the perfect amount of spice for us. I used canned crushed tomatoes as I enjoy a smoother texture to my pasta sauce. Good one and thanks!
This is an easy to make recipe. I like things spicy so I added a little more hot pepper flakes.
Delicious! Just the right amount of spiciness without being overwhelming. I will make this again!
This was a delicious, very simple recipe. The only reason that I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 is because the amount of red pepper asked for in this recipe is too much, even for someone like me who enjoys spicy dishes! I wish I had listened to another reviewer's advice and cut the amount of red pepper in half. Otherwise, it was fabulous and I will be making it again, with that adjustment. I made mine with some sweet Italian sausage and fresh clams, which was a variation on the typical shrimp fra diavolo.
Ooooooooh YES!!! This was wonderful!! I had the most beautiful roma tomatoes that had been given to us by a friend and I used them to make this. I’m lazy so I didn’t peel my tomatoes and I salted to taste, not using nearly the amount indicated. I used shrimp only, and instead of parsley I used fresh basil. I couldn’t resist adding a glug of dry white wine and I thickened the sauce just a little with cornstarch, just enough to give it some nice body. Hubs grilled the shrimp, but in winter I can see just adding the shrimp to the sauce to cook – why dirty another pan? Regardless, this one is worth repeating!!!
Really good but WAY TOO SPICY!! We normally all like spicy foods but felt the red pepper really overwhelmed the taste. Will definitely make again but probably only use 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes.
This was decent. I made this for my parents and they felt it was too spicy. If you don't like spicy, you may want to cut the red pepper in half.
This is one of the first things I ever made off this site, and it's still one of my favorites. As far as the sauce goes, I think this is a good basic tomato sauce. I find that adding a few pinches of sugar balances out the acidity of the tomatoes quite well and rounds out the flavors. If you don't want the sweetness, you could use a pinch of baking soda to cut the acidity instead. Otherwise if your sauce tastes like it's missing something, it probably just needs more salt! I used large shrimp (because small shrimp gross me out) and slightly undercooked them in the pan so they could finish cooking in the sauce. I never get tired of this dish!
This was fantastic! My husband said it looked and tasted like it was from a top notch restaraunt! I loved the spicy tangy sauce! I added extra crushed red pepper and extra garlic of course! I only used shrimp, but I give this recipe 5 stars!
Ive tried this receipe and though it was great!so very close to the one I make,receipe from my grandmother.
This is so fabulous and easy!!! I thought it would be one of those "just ok" dishes, because there are so few ingredients and it is so simple, but I loved it! The red pepper adds just the right amount of spiciness. I used canned diced tomatoes with italian seasoning which I think added some extra flavor. Will definitely make again...thanks!
My husband whipped this up in no time, with outstanding results! He used 2 cans diced tomatoes to make it quick and easy, and followed the rest of the recipe to a "T". While I like a little spice, I would prefer slightly less red peppers, but it was still delicious. While he was preparing it, I was worried that the sauce would be too watery, but once it was finished, it was a prefect consistency. I can't wait for him to make it again!
This was such an easy and really tasty recipe. This sauce could easily be expanded and used with many other types of seafood.
awesome! best fra diavolo sauce ever and super easy too.
Great simple recipe, but be careful with the red pepper. I threw in a little too much and had to make more pasta to cool down the sauce enough to eat it. The flavor was excellent, though. I used two 7 oz. cans of fresh crab meat and it was wonderful.
This was one of the best pasta recipes I have ever had. I like spicy pasta, so next time I would add more crushed red peppers in than what the recipe called for. Great with Garlic Bread!
Excellent! I didn't have scallops so I used 1 1/2 lbs. of jumbo shrimp. I will definitely make this again with the only change being to double the sauce. The pasta soaked up all of the sauce after combining, and felt it became too dry. Otherwise, this was outstanding!
Served with green beans/bacon/cherry tomatoes, salad, & white wine
This was a good basic tomato sauce- definitely a try because it is flavorful, however I wasn't as thrilled as I thought I would be from the reviews. Don't skip out on the parsley addition at the last minute- a definite must. I am going to try adding mushrooms or something else to the recipe next time as it was missing some kick. Also, the spice wasn't quite enough for me, so if you like it to be a little more spicy, I would add another 1/2 tspn of the red pepper flakes.
I have never been been more than a meat a potatoes cook for my family. I am with a man who is a chef now, who likes spicy! I have searched many sites for a recipe like this (I love fra diavolo). I have adjusted minor to our own taste, but did not find anything close to this recipe! I made a surprise dinner one night that have turned into a regular. WE LOVE IT!!!!!!!!
I love this recipe. I used Angel Hair Pasta instead of Linguine. My family loved the recipe, but next time I will use 1 can of Tomatoes, and 1 can of Tomato Sauce. I prefer a more saucy flavor that coats the pasta. I will definetly make this recipe again!
I used a 12 ounce package of frozen, cleaned (but not cooked)shrimp and a 15 ounce can of diced tomatoes with juice. It was simple and had just the right amount of heat. A definite keeper.
Deliciously spicy. I would increase the amount of tomatoes if using fresh ones. I also made this one with canned chopped tomatoes and it was great, although not as good as with fresh tomatoes.
The family loved it. It's a pretty simple, classic-tasting Italian dish. Will definitely make again!
Fast, Easy and delicious!!! Highly recommended.
I am a novice cook and this was easy to make and it turned out absolutely delicious! I love spicy foods and the crushed red pepper gave the dish a wonderful touch. I only put scallops in the sause and it tasted great. I will definately make this dish again!
Great recipe!! Followed as written and made no changes!!
It was a winner in this house! I did reduce the spiciness significantly to suit our tastes. Will definitely fix again.
Wow I have never gave a review. My family loved loved it. My husband doesn't care for seafood so I just put his in another bowl before adding shrimp/scallops. Side note my boys friend was over and ate.. He said he has never sat down as a family to eat beside christmas. He will be eating a lot more. glad he liked it
I suppose it would be 4.5 only because I did make a few very minor adjustments...and people say how can you rate something accurately if you've altered it. I don't feel my adjustments were major enough although just enhanced just a little for what I know my preferences are...I added maybe 1/4 c of white wine and about 2 tbs of chopped fresh basil to the sauce. I did choose to use a can of crushed tomatoes like many others and had half a can of diced tomatoes left over so added that-I don't see that altering the flavor. I tasted the sauce after it cooked about 30 minutes and loved it! My rating is based off that. I then opted to add maybe 1/4 tsp of sugar to see the difference since some mentioned it. Only because I had a taste for it and to stretch the seafood flavor (couldn't buy scallops but used 3/4 pounds of shrimp) I added a can of minced clams. That took it to 5 stars for me, but bottom line it's a great recipe and if I ever have fresh tomatoes I may try that way :)
Excellent Meal with flavor & taste
This recipe was great, easy to make. I found that roma tomatoes worked very well with this recipe. There is some heat but I loved it.
This recipe was quick and easy to make. It was delicious! I am sure I will make it many more times.
