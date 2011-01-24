Fra Diavolo Sauce With Pasta

This recipe is a nice base for a diavolo sauce, but the sauce as written in the recipe I would only give 3 starts. I made the following changes/additions which made it a 5 star, so I averaged it out and gave it 4! Here are the additions/differences: I put all 4 TBL of olive oil in the saucepan with 6-8 cloves of garlic(depending on size), but instead of crushing I used a garlic press and just minced it. I also cut up a red bell pepper in strips and sautéed with the garlic. I used 2 14.5oz cans of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, oregano in it. I added 1 TBL of the "Itallian Herb" herb paste that you can buy in the produce section, and 1/4 cup of a Carbernet/Merlot mixed Red Wine, but I am sure any Red wine would be fine. 1 tsp of red pepper flakes was right on for my taste, but if you fear heat you might want to add less to begin with. I simmered it more like 45 minutes. Instead of sauteing the seafood, I just added it to the sauce with 10 minutes left in the simmering. This sauce is very liquidy, and I liked it that way, but if you want it thicker I would advise using less tomato juice or simmering longer. I think next time I might use fresh Campari Tomatoes instead of canned tomatoes.