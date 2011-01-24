Fra Diavolo Sauce With Pasta

708 Ratings
  • 5 485
  • 4 171
  • 3 37
  • 2 10
  • 1 5

This sauce includes shrimp and scallops, best served with linguine pasta.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil with the garlic over medium heat. When the garlic starts to sizzle, pour in the tomatoes. Season with salt and red pepper. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat, and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over high heat. Add the shrimp and scallops. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently, or until the shrimp turn pink. Add shrimp and scallops to the tomato mixture, and stir in the parsley. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the sauce just begins to bubble. Serve sauce over pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 51.8mg; sodium 655mg. Full Nutrition
