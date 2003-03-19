Spinach Lasagna I
If you like spinach, you'll like this one. Enjoy!
Try cooking and draining the spinach prior to adding it to the recipe so that you can remove the water that is released when the spinach cooks. Otherwise the lasagna will turn out watery.
I used whole wheat noodles to make it even healthier. It did turn out a little watery, but that wasn't a big deal. I added lots of herbs and seasonings, and it tasted great!
It would be good to mention that the spinach should be uncooked, and torn into smaller pieces. Enjoy!
This lasagna was AMAZING! Ok, so I did change things. I think "tomato sauce" really means "spaghetti sauce" in this recipe, so that's what I used. My guess is that the people who thought it was bland used plain tomato sauce. (If you use plain tomato sauce you'll want to add some sugar and Italian seasonings to make up the difference.) I also added a zucchini, a yellow squash, and a portabello mushroom, all chopped and saulted with the onions and garlic and added to the cheese mixture. I used more parsley than the recipe called for. I didn't have fresh parsley so I was using dry. Normally with dry you want to use less, but I decided to throw in 1/4 cup. My casserole dish was overflowing before I'd used all of the ingredients, so I didn't get a chance to use all of the tomato sauce. Even so there was a lot of extra liquid once I cut out the first piece. No harm done, but I'll probably cook the spinach first, like other people suggested and drain off all of the extra liquid. Oh and one last thing. 1.5lbs of spinach seemed like a ton so I only ended up using half. I definitely recommend chopping it first. When chopping greens a good hint is to put them in a glass measuring cup (or similarly shaped container) and use kitchen scissors to chop them up (the scissors should point into the container). Enjoy!
my sister in law and i made this recipe last night. We enjoyed it very much. we changed a few things though, we used italian sausage instead of tofu and we made alfredo sauce instead of red sauce. it was delicious. difinatley something we will make again.
This is a good recipe but I had to make 2 changes out of necessity. Instead of the tomato sauce I used a can of diced tomatos - italian style and stirred that into a little spaghetti sauce. I also omitted the tofu - husband not a fan. Great way to get veggies into a kid's diet, though.
I don't know what went wrong, but it SUCKED! It was all watered down and the flavor just wasn't there. I'm sad that after all of the work I was so disapointed.
I prepared this for one of my Christmas dinner dishes. I omitted tofu for the non-vegetarians in my family. It was a hit for my family who are used to me preparing lasagna with meat.
this was pretty good, tho i should have heeded other reviewer's advice about adding more spices and maybe cutting up the spinach. i thought it could have been a little hotter when it came out of the oven, too, but no one else complained. so overall, quite tasty and good for you.
My 2 year old LOVES this stuff, go figure. I did make changes though: 1) saute misc garden veggies together(onion, zucchini, mushrooms) plus garlic in olive oil, and then add tomato sauce, let simmer. 2) Added a little extra tomato sauce too.
This lasagna was well-liked by my discerning tasters. A few things I changed: Left the foil off, and it turned out fine (there was plenty of water that needed evaporating), added some sauteed veggies that i mixed in with the spinach/ricotta portion (carrots, mushrooms, peppers), and added more spice. Tasted even better the next day!!
Really good. I was concerned about the lack of spices in the sauce, so I tried adding a couple of cloves of garlic, fresh basil, rosemary, thyme, dried sage, salt and pepper to mine. It was pretty good, but I think I need to cook the sauce to mix the flavors.
This was a bland recipe. It was very good and healthy, but bland nevertheless. I made my own pasta sauce, so I suppose I could've enhanced the sauce more. It was very hearty and good. Maybe I'm just not a big lasagna fan, but overall it was a good recipe.
Next time omit garlic, smelled for days Used ricotta instead of cream cheese, tasted great
Whats great about this dish is that non vegetarians love it as much as a meat lasagna...niether my boyfriend nor I are vegetarians but I eat a lot of health foods so I'm used to tofu but my boyfriend is a meat and potatos type guy who smothers everything in cheese...but I didn't tell him what was in this lasagna before he ate it and he loved it...he said it was the best lasagna he'd ever had! I've even made it only with tofu cheese and he still devoured it. Its a great recipe because its delicious and healthy.
This was yummy. Because of previous reviews, I used a flavoured tomato sauce with basil and only 4 1/2 cups of it, added 1/4 c chopped fresh basil, and seasoned my layers with freshly ground pepper. I substituted cottage for ricotta since that was what I had, and used close to a pound of mozza. I also did my cheese & spinach layer in the food processor so it was all a nice consistency. The dish seemed a bit watery when I first took it out of the oven but set beautifully with pretty layers overnight in the fridge.
Wonderful taste. No one even knows there is tofu in it. This freezes well, too.
Came out soggy. I would recommend about 2/3 the tomato sauce and 2x the mozzarella cheese. The spinach/tofu/ricotta filling also needed way more pepper and a little salt. Make it if you like lots of spinach. My friends & I enjoyed it.
Great dish! I loved it! Good flavor, easy to make, and good for you.
I think this is a great place to start for Tofu Lasagna! Just to be clear, I used this recipe as a base because I could not find the last recipe I used. I used fresh Arugula instead of Spinach and added wine instead of water to deglaze the pan. I didn't use any parsley as I was using a store-bought sauce (Prego) and figured that would take care of most of the seasoning. I also used no-boil pasta (mostly because it was easier) and everything turned out great.
I love this recipe! I make for company all the time and get rave reviews!
This was interesting. The tofu added a unique texture and I think it picked up the spinach flavor making it almost too spinach-y. Great vegetarian option.
This is a great starting point recipe. I made it to the letter the first time around and found it to be quite good. I then took some tips from other reviewers and almost tripled the amount of spinach and I added 8oz. of crumbled feta cheese along with double the amount of mushrooms. THEN I found it to be FANTASTIC... A New Favorite Recipe has been born. THank You for posting your recipe. I love it
