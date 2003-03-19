Spinach Lasagna I

If you like spinach, you'll like this one. Enjoy!

Recipe by Karen

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 - 12 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain. Saute the onion and garlic in the olive oil, adding water as needed to keep from sticking.

  • Combine the ricotta, tofu, Parmesan cheese, spinach, egg whites, black pepper, parsley, and sauteed onion and garlic. Mix well.

  • Spray a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Arrange a layer of cooked noodles on the bottom. Top with 1/3 each of the ricotta mixture, the mozzarella and the tomato sauce. Repeat layers twice more, ending with tomato sauce. Cover with foil.

  • Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake 10 to 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 37.8mg; sodium 1313.2mg. Full Nutrition
