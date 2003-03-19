Spinach Lasagna I

This lasagna was AMAZING! Ok, so I did change things. I think "tomato sauce" really means "spaghetti sauce" in this recipe, so that's what I used. My guess is that the people who thought it was bland used plain tomato sauce. (If you use plain tomato sauce you'll want to add some sugar and Italian seasonings to make up the difference.) I also added a zucchini, a yellow squash, and a portabello mushroom, all chopped and saulted with the onions and garlic and added to the cheese mixture. I used more parsley than the recipe called for. I didn't have fresh parsley so I was using dry. Normally with dry you want to use less, but I decided to throw in 1/4 cup. My casserole dish was overflowing before I'd used all of the ingredients, so I didn't get a chance to use all of the tomato sauce. Even so there was a lot of extra liquid once I cut out the first piece. No harm done, but I'll probably cook the spinach first, like other people suggested and drain off all of the extra liquid. Oh and one last thing. 1.5lbs of spinach seemed like a ton so I only ended up using half. I definitely recommend chopping it first. When chopping greens a good hint is to put them in a glass measuring cup (or similarly shaped container) and use kitchen scissors to chop them up (the scissors should point into the container). Enjoy!