Hearty Vegetable Lasagna

I found the recipe to be off target.If you use a fairly large size saucepan the ingredients come up to almost the top making it difficult to stir as instructed. Also I found that the vegetables released water while cooking this way that needed to be drained. The next issue was the amount of tomato sauce to use. I would use 2/3 what they recommend. I found that the ratio of sauce to vegetables was off quite a bit. I used high quality thick sauce but using 2 jars of sauce (23oz each) was way too much. I found myself using a slotted spoon to fish out some of the vegetables an I had about 8 ounces of tomato sauce left over. If you ever make regular lasagna the meat you add to the sauce makes the sauce really thick so when you are finished cooking and cooling you can slice the lasagna and it is solid enough to retain it shape. If your sauce it too watery it is going to get really messy and wind up being more like spaghetti on your plate than a slice of lasagna. Also the recipe states use 1/2 of everything for first layer and then states noodles, sauce, cheese, and parmesan. You cannot use half of the noodles, only about 3 or four over lapped. An do not use half the sauce if you used the recommended 2 23 oz jars or you will have soup and not lasagna. Thankfully I made adjustments as I went and it came out perfect. It was delicious but could have been a disaster due to a poorly written recipe.