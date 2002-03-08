Hearty Vegetable Lasagna
This hearty, vegetable lasagna is the only lasagna my husband will eat. We love it!!! Hope you all enjoy as much as we do.
Finally! A veggie lasagna I like. I added thawed and drained frozen spinach to the ricotta mixture (what is lasagna without spinach?), and I also followed other suggestions and added about 3/4 cup each of finally chopped carrot, broccoli, and zucchini. It was great. This recipe has become my mainstay for veggie lasagna. Thanks!Read More
This is a decent base recipe, but the proportion of the ingredients I felt was way off. A whole package of lasagna was way too much. I used 12 noodles total. I also felt 2 jars of pasta sauce would have totally drowned this lasagna, and I am a huge sauce fan and tend to use more than others. 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 was more like it. It also lacked spice, and I added several spices to the veggies while cooking them (garlic salt, onion powder, onion salt, garlic salt, parsley). I also used different veggies since I hate mushrooms: 1 red pepper, 1 onion, 1 zucchini and 1 package of microwaved frozen chopped spinach. I'm always trying to lighten things up a bit so I used reduced fat (not fat free) cheeses and only used 1 egg and it was really good.Read More
I love the basic concept of this recipe, but did make a few changes. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Also, I loaded up on additional veggies such as chopped spinach as well as shredded zucchini, yellow squash, and carrots. Instead of making one large tray, I divided into 10 small bread pans for individual portions and froze half of them for later quick meals. L-o-v-e-d this....
This was excellent! I was VERY skeptical when I was making this because my family are total carnivores but honestly we didnt miss the meat at all. I read a lot of the reviews and made the following modifications: I used 1/2 a box of lasagna noodles. I reduced the mushrooms from 1 pound to 8 oz,in addition to the green bell pepper I added 1 large carrot shredded, and 1 medium sized zucchini chopped. I sauteed all of this & added 1.5 jars of spaghetti sauce (which I doctored up w/ season salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, sugar & fresh basil etc to taste.) I layered like this: sauce in the bottom of pan, noodles, ricotta cheese mixture -- which I added dry parseley to (approximately 1/2 tablespoon) and then I did a light layer of fresh chopped spinach and then the suace mixture and I repeated that. I topped mine w/ mozzarella instead of parmesan. It was really good. My changes SEEM like a lot but they are really small nuances that I added so my family would love. They didnt even realize the amount of veggies they were eating. Everyone loved it. I made meatballs on the side for an extra but didnt even need them.
this was totally great. Added spinach, celery, zucchini, stewed Italian style tomatoes and a splash of balsamic vinegar to the sauce; with the extra liquid it was able to simmer longer so the flavor really developed. Everyone at dinner loved it.
I think the result of this recipe really depends on the spaghetti sauce. I made the mistake of using a generic brand sauce, which made this dish only average. Will use homemade or quality sauce next time!
This lasagna was delicious! I am not usually impressed with vegetable lasagna, but this recipe had a great taste. I left out the mushrooms, and reduced the amount of mozzarella because of cholesterol consciousness, and still the recipe was fantastic. This recipe is just as tasty made in advance and baked for 1/2 the time and refrigerated for up to 3 hours; then cook the other 1/2 time just before you serve it. I tried this so I could spend time with my company instead of being tied to the kitchen, and it worked well.
Very delish! And healthy. You can use just about any veggies you want. I used portabella mushroom, carrots, fresh baby spinach, red onion and bell pepper. I tossed all my veggies together in a bowl with some fresh parsley and minced garlic, then spread them out on a baking stone and roasted them in the over at 400 for 25-30 min. The veggies had a nice crisp still to them and not too mushy that way but it was enough to remove the moisture that can make your lasagna soupy, then I just layered the sauce, veggies without mixing them together. Oh I made my own tomato sauce and made it chunky with some diced tomatoes.
Excellent, very tasty. I served it to my family and dinner guests. Served with garlic bread and salad. I used 1 package of frozen chopped spinach and 3 zucchini instead of the peepers and mushrooms. It was a hit, but the children - some liked it and some didn't. I followed other suggestions, added extra ricotta and used a larger pan. Also used the no boil lasagne noodles. I'll make this one again. It made enough for more the next day. (I learned the hard way that I should not pre-cook Zuccini before saute.) Used extra sauce (I like Prego).
Excellent! This recipe really does make what is likely the best vegetable lasagna I have ever had. I think its success is due to two main things - first, the lasagna is not "healthy" - it is merely meat-free but retains the usual cheese and eggs. Second, the method of cooking gives the veggies just the right texture. So many vegetable lasagna recipes have you include raw or almost raw vegetables in the baking dish. The end result is undercooked vegetables and/or watery lasagna. I love crisp vegetables in dishes like stir-fry, but they don't work in lasagna. I have on more than one occasion followed a recipe and included raw veggies, only to have the water in the veggies cook out and prevent the lasagna from becoming a cohesive dish... instead, it falls apart. This recipe instead includes a rich, hearty veggie-filled sauce, avoiding the usual problem. I only modifed a couple things - I used whole grain noodles, and olive oil. (I cook almost exclusively with olive oil.) I also swapped out half the mushrooms for peeled, chopped eggplant. I chopped the eggplant into small pieces - approximately 1/2 inch cubes, and tossed them with salt to draw out water before cooking them with the other veggies. I think the eggplant MAKES the lasagna. I also ended up using a lot less than one box of noodles - I never use a whole box. This lasagna is not only great vegetable lasagna, but it would hold up against a meat lasagna as well! Also - it makes AMAZING leftovers!
This recipe is fanastic! I made it for our Christmas party and guests raved about it! Although not recommended for those watching their diets, this would have to be one of the best lasagnas I've ever made. I substituted the green peppers for sauteed mushrooms and zucchini, as suggested by other reviewers. This recipe will definately be a keeper in our household!
This veggie lasagna was delicious! I served it along with my own meat filled lasagna for Christmas dinner. Hearty Vegetable lasagna was the definite winner. My brother-in-law who NEVER eats lasagna tried some and asked for the recipie! I varied a little by adding chopped broccoli and shredded carrots.
Fairly simple to prepare, amazingly yummy. We substituted spinach for the bell pepper.
This was delicious! I did change it, but this is a good base. I'm always trying to make things healthier, so this is what I did: 1. Used part skim mozzarella cheese 2. Replaced all of the ricotta with organic low-fat cottage cheese 3. Made my own homemade sauce (the jarred sauces have a lot of sugar) Sauce: 5 cans organic diced tomatoes, 1/2 cup fresh basil, 2 tablespoons fresh oregano,(can used dried herbs if you don't have fresh) 1 cup carrots, 1/2 cup dry white wine, and 1 tablespoon brown sugar) 4. Put 6 cloves of garlic instead of 3. Good and will make it again! Next time I will add a little more veggies...maybe one zuchinni and another bell pepper. It was so good that between 6 adults we finished it off in one sitting!
Love, love, LOVE it! I followed the directions, except I added some diced zucchini and shredded carrot to the sauce (sauteed them with the rest of the veggies first). I also added a box of defrosted, thoroughly drained chopped spinach to the ricotta mixture. So yummy, and a GREAT way to get the kids (and grownups!) to eat their vegetables! :)
I made quite a bit more hearty with chopped carrots, chopped zucchini, more garlic, a whole large sweet onion, and chopped red pepper. This only needed one jar of spaghetti sauce--I used an organic brand. Because I'm on a budget, I used Trim cottage cheese instead of ricotta. I also took a tip from Pioneer Woman and used deli sliced mozzerella cheese instead of shredded which made it a snap to put together (TIP: This makes for a firmer lasagna, too.). This was a good meatless dinner for us to trim down the budget a bit (and our dinner guests that don't eat meat). We all enjoyed this. Next time, I would add a little more spice--like oregano and a little red pepper flake.
Yum! I used oven-ready lasagna noodles, so the prep was really quick and easy. I subbed spinach for the green peppers, and put a little salt & pepper in the cheese mixture, but those were my only changes. It was perfect--satisfying, saucy, and cheesy. I'll definitely make this again!
Excellent. Added spinach, grated carrot and red pepper, not green.
Loved it! I have turned to a new process for the lasagna noodles: lay hard noodles on sheet pan. Pour boiling water over to soften. Layer as usual. Works every time. I also like spinach (frozen pkg. thawed & drained) in with the ricotta mix.
This was a great recipe to start with. I added some spinach and used some really great locally made marinara sauce, so that definitely made a big difference. Unfortunately though, the last time I bought mozzarella at the store, I bought the fat free kind by accident. So when I ran out of the regular kind, halfway through the recipe, I had to use the fat free kind on the top and it was just disgusting. Reduced-fat cheese is fine, but fat free cheese is absolutely horrid. Avoid it at all costs, as it has the potential to ruin this and pretty much any other recipe.
I used olive oil, red pepper, carrots, broccoli & spinach in the veggie mix with italian seasoning, salt & pepper. Fresh basil, salt & pepper in the cheese mix and TJ's mix cheese instead of all moz. Also the TJ's organic marinara as sauce. A little wine in the sauce and baked it _____?
I make this one every now and again and every time it's better than the last time. I do agree that the proportions are a bit off. I always end up with a lasagna and a half lol but it's always delicious so I absolutely can't complain about having extra.
this is a great recipe. my roommates always love when i make it. i don't put in mushrooms (because my roommates dont like mushrooms), i normally substitute zucchini which makes it really tasty.
Really yummy! I followed other reviewers and added additional veges but I also increased garlic to 5 cloves. Also used Trader Joe's spaghetti sauce.
This was much better than I expected! I don't really like mushrooms, so I cut that back to 8 oz. So glad I did, because even 8 oz of sliced mushrooms is a lot! I added zucchini, spinach, and shredded carrot. I added some parsley and a touch of salt to the ricotta mix, which, by the way, is great! I will add mozzarella to my ricotta mix in any lasagna I make from now on. I love a cheesy lasagna! Great recipe, very versatile! p.s. toddlers ate it up...great way to hide some veggies. :)
I made a few alterations but used this as the general guide. I took a few ideas from other posters and this is what I changed. For the sauce: no bell pepper and no mushrooms, instead I used broccoli, zucchini and carrots (3/4 c each) . I also added 1/4c red wine and an extra tsp basil and parsley, and 1/4- 1/2 tsp salt (to make up for the extra veggies). I only use 1 and a half jars of sauce so it is a little thicker. I had used summer squash in the sauce but it was better without it in case you were thinking of trying summer squash. For the ricotta mixture: I added spinach (I use thawed frozen spinach), 1 TB dried parsley and I mixed the 1/2C Parm in with the ricotta. Also, I use whole wheat noodles and only 9 noodles per batch and there isn't any cheese/sauce left over so I don't know how/if people use more than 9 lasagna noodles. People have RAVED about this lasagna and it is even better the 2nd-3rd days, after the flavors have really blended. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!!
The sauce makes or breaks this dish! Please use either homemade or really high quality store-bought sauce. I used medium-quality sauce in my recipe and I could tell. I followed the recipe as directed, and although I thought the sauce was going to make the dish too runny, it didn't at all! So don't be afraid of using two jars of sauce. I also used the oven-ready lasagna noodles, which eliminated boiling them in a separate pot. Will definitely make again!!
I cleaned out my refrigerator drawers full of veggies I needed to use by just throwing it all in here. I also used spinach which was fantastic. Every time this lasagna is different. Delicious:D
I've made this lasagna several times and it's absolutely wonderful. Meat lovers wont really know the difference because it is so hearty. I add whatever vegetables I have on hand… broccoli, zucchini, spinach, carrots, etc.. Also will add a splash of hot sauce or red pepper flakes for a little kick.
This was really good! I didn't have all the veggies on hand, only mushrooms, but it was still excellent. I always skip the boiling noodles step when making lasagna, though, as the noodles cook in the oven because of the sauce that surrounds them. Saves some time!
Really good. I made this for a dinner where only one person was a vegetarian, but everybody thought it was delicious. Even my husband joked about giving up meat after that, and he's a real cave-man!
I was quickly trying to find a veggie lasagna to make for my father who is vegatarian. I normally make meat lasagna and so I used most of the ingredients on here, except since I did not have ricotta cheese, I used a homemade substitute that I usually use anyway for my lasagna. I also did not have parmesan cheese :( The green peppers, mushrooms and cheese really made this great though! I hope to make it the full recipe next time. I love parmesan cheese.
I have made this a couple of times. Love it. I added so many other veggies and used whole wheat lasagna noodles.
This was awesome! I have a farmers market right down the street from me, so I've added fresh spinach, broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted onions and roasted red peppers. I'm a single individual, and I usually end up making way too much. So everyone at work loves how chunky it is and the roasted red peppers really add an extra zip to it.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was fun to make and very good. After we had finished eating I made a comment about it being vegetarian and my husband was surprised. He had not missed the meat at all.
Great tasting, i love veggies and this was nice and chunky.
This was a good basic lasagna recipe, but not a "hearty vegetable" recipe. You could easily add more veggies, or sub something in place of the mushrooms. I added spinach and it was delicious. In a 9 x 13 pan I was able to use a whole box of lasagna noodles unlike some of the other reviewers. I also felt that the 2 jars of sauce IS necessary especially if you plan to have any leftovers that will be reheated. I can't imagine using just one jar of sauce, it would be really dry.
I loved this recipe.Just made few changes ,i dont like mushrooms so added 3 finely chopped carrots instead.Used 1 Jar of sauce and i can of petite diced tomatoes(basil oregano flavored)Used no boil noodles.Added 1 pack of spinach with ricotta mixture.
Just ok, but definitely worth a second try. I read the reviews and made sure to use great sauce, and also added some chopped spinach and zucchini. It was pretty bland. I think the parmesan should be added to the ricotta, that may help. Also, maybe some fresh parsley to the ricotta? I'm a veggie lover and would really like to work this into a great recipe!
This was my 1st Lasagna ever and it was AHHH-MAZEING!! Next time, I'll be adding spinach and zucchini to put it over the top. Great, FOOL-PROOF recipe :)
My daughter loved this, but I need more flavor. It might be what another reviewer suggested - the sauce will make or break the recipe - I will definitely try this recipe again, I will probably season the veggies and sauce before it goes into the oven. Great recipe though, very easy and goes a long way!
Very good, but I think you need to add more veggies to make this "hearty." I added a zucchini to the vegetables listed in the original recipe. Also, to save time, I used lasagna noodles that didn't need to be cooked beforehand.
We love this recipe and so do our two kids - ages 3 & 1. Great to take to any potluck dinner.
I found the recipe to be off target.If you use a fairly large size saucepan the ingredients come up to almost the top making it difficult to stir as instructed. Also I found that the vegetables released water while cooking this way that needed to be drained. The next issue was the amount of tomato sauce to use. I would use 2/3 what they recommend. I found that the ratio of sauce to vegetables was off quite a bit. I used high quality thick sauce but using 2 jars of sauce (23oz each) was way too much. I found myself using a slotted spoon to fish out some of the vegetables an I had about 8 ounces of tomato sauce left over. If you ever make regular lasagna the meat you add to the sauce makes the sauce really thick so when you are finished cooking and cooling you can slice the lasagna and it is solid enough to retain it shape. If your sauce it too watery it is going to get really messy and wind up being more like spaghetti on your plate than a slice of lasagna. Also the recipe states use 1/2 of everything for first layer and then states noodles, sauce, cheese, and parmesan. You cannot use half of the noodles, only about 3 or four over lapped. An do not use half the sauce if you used the recommended 2 23 oz jars or you will have soup and not lasagna. Thankfully I made adjustments as I went and it came out perfect. It was delicious but could have been a disaster due to a poorly written recipe.
I made this tonight and it was wonderful! I only used 2 cups of mozzarella because that's what I had on hand and just spread that amount on the top layer of the lasagna. I added zucchini, yellow squash and only had half a pound of mushrooms on hand. I made the sauce from this site, Kay's Spaghetti and Lasagna Sauce, instead of using store-bought sauce and since that recipe uses onion, garlic and green pepper, it was a great match! Oh and I also only had half a container of ricotta cheese so I substituted the rest with extra cottage cheese. Yummy! I'll be making this again and again!
This was so delicious. My husband and i go to a friends for dinner every wed. and we are in the process of becomming vegetarian. everyone loved it. It was soooooo good. i made used chopped spiniceh instead of peppers but next time i would use both! yum yum yum
Healthy and tasty.
I use homemade sauce, add spinach to the ricotta, a red pepper (instead of green), and added zuchinni. Was delish. Even meat-eating husband liked it.
very delicious. I added fresh spinach layered on the cheese mixture, and added 1/4 cup brown sugar, with cayenne pepper to sauce.
I loved this recipe! I tasted amazing, like actual lasagna, as opposed to just vegetables and cheese. I followed the recipe pretty much, though I did use red onion, a little red pepper along with the green bell pepper, and skim mozzarella. Yummy!
This is better than meat lasagna! My kids even love it! I mince the mushrooms and add shredded carrot to the sauce, then use the idea someone posted of putting spinach in the ricotta. It's fantastic! I am making it again tonight!
Very good! I threw mushrooms, kalamata olives and broccoli in the mix. Homemade ricotta is a must!
You can't go wrong with this - it's noodles, cheese and a ton of veggies! I added zucchini, celery, mixed frozen spinach with the ricotta; and used mozzarella. I also used a homemade arrabbiata sauce (from this site) instead of plain marinara for a flavorful kick. A great staple recipe!
Needs more veggies! I added shredded carrots, spinach, and chopped zucchini.
This is so delicious & satisfying! Even my very carnivorous boyfriend LOVED it. I made it today for Thanksgiving and it will now be a regular on my menu. Everyone will like this, vegetarian or not.
This lasagna was fantastic. I added some things -- I mixed sundried tomatoes and spinach in with the ricotta, and also layered in some thin zucchini slices (put in a dry pan beforehand to reduce water), and also layered fresh basil leaves in. AMAZING. Do listen to other reviewers and be careful to use a good sauce, preferably homemade. The dish held together so well, too, hard to find in veggie lasagnas. I made it for 'girls night' and they are still talking about it!
This is so delicious!
This was the bomb!! I didn't miss the meat AT ALL. Made my own sauce, crushed tomatoes in a can, olive oil, lots of garlic, an onion, 8oz of mushrooms, 2 zuchini, 2 small carrots, some spinach in the ricotta and mozerella cheese mixture and bam!! it was awesome, thanks so much. I added some spices to my liking.....It was so good. Will make this again, I don't mind not having the meat in it at all.
Didn't use bell pepper or parm or tomato pasta sauce (not on type A diet) PESTO SAUCE Blend together in food processor: 1 handful pine nuts OR Walnuts 1.5 tsp parsley 1.5 tsp basil handful fresh mint 3 cloves garlic 1/2c. olive oil (add more if u want to thicken) 2 handful cheese lemon zest garlic salt
I loved it and so did my family. I added in some zucchini and yellow squash. It blended right in. Thanks
I made this and took it over to my cousin's on a Friday evening and it was a hit. Everyone enjoyed it. Simple and delicious. Can't get much better than that.
I've made this dish twice now, and both times I didn't change anything, I made it as directed.. It is a good, hearty lasagna. I'm not sure who determined portion sizes, though. I tried to make it into 12 servings, and they were just too small. I'd say it makes about 9.
This was very, very good. I did make a few small changes. I used mushrooms, green pepper, zucchini and frozen spinach (thawed and drained). I also added a little Italian seasoning to the veggies while cooking. The flavor was wonderful, the only thing I would do different next time is to chop the veggies into smaller pieces, especially the mushrooms.
YUM!!! This recipe was wonderful. I must disclose i DO NOT COOK. I have little to no experience in cooking. My husband feeds me ;). However for his birthday i wanted to cook him his favorite dish, lasagna. This recipe was easy to follow, even for me. I did however use some recommendations in the comments (thanks btw to all the suggestions). I added spinach in the ricotta mix & added zucchini & shredded carrots. I did use Segernto? Italian 6 cheese blend instead of just mozzarella & Parmesan. Even I know you can't go wrong with adding more cheese, ever. LOL We had 4 dinner guests & they all seemed to love it. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!! You made my first cooking experience delightful!
Thank you this was an excellent base for a tasty meal. As others rec'd I added a mix of veggies I had: Spinach, 2 bell peppers (yellow and red), 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, 1/2 med eggplant. Changed rep: doubled the garlic, 1 cup of fresh basil, used olive oil, 1/2 cup of fresh parsley, and lastly 1 1/2 cups of parmesan cheese on top. I was concerned about the sodium so I only used 1 jar of pasta sauce and added 1 box (pt I think) of cherry tomatoes cut in half and 1 small 100 natural tomato sauce can (5 oz). I grilled all my veggies separate (left the bell a bit peppers churchy) and layered them.
My first time making lasagna and it tasted great! The mushrooms really helped give it a good consistency
This lasagna was probably the best I've ever made. The recipe was simple and all but the top layer being really crunchy, this was a really good recipe.
I make this using the quick lasagna noodles so it's easy and delicious!
True to the name 'hearty'! I also added fresh spinach and sliced zucchini to the mix! My family loved it!
I've made this twice now for different friends and everyone loves it. Next time, I'm making one just for me!! It's a huge hit with carnivores and vegetarians. I followed the advice from other reviewers and added carrots, celery, onions, garlic, yellow & green zucchini and orange & green peppers to the sauce. That's an excellent way to sneak in more veggies. Now I use that as my go to recipe for sauces. Also, I used sliced mozzarella instead of shredded and added spinach to the ricotta. Delicious!! Thanks so much for posting this recipe. YUMMY!!
All 13 of us loved this. I added one 10 oz. package of spinach to the cheese mixture, omitted the mushrooms, and added sliced carrot, sliced zucchini, and chopped broccoli to the sauce. I never cook lasagna noodles ahead of time, either, and they always turn out just fine. Excellent recipe.
Really, really good lasagna! I used 1.5 jars of Newmans Sockarooni sauce, only 8 ounces of mushrooms and added brocolli to the veggies. will definitely make this one again!
Mmmm. This was the best I have ever made. Cut the calories with out losing the flavor. Sub. 1/2 egg beaters for eggs and used 1 eggplant thinly sliced in place of the noodles, thus cutting the calories to 313 per serving. Also add 10 ounces of thaw and squeezed dry spinach mixed into the ricotta. Next time I may try zucchini in place of noodles.
This was a great recipe. I too made a few changes. My family does not care for mushrooms so instead I pureed 2 cans of kidney beans and fresh spinach together to use as the "meat". I also added more veggies and used olive oil instead of the vegetable oil. I left out the Parmesan ......just seemed like overkill to me. Needless to say, not one of them realized there was no meat and they actually liked it better than my normal lasagna! Thanks again!
Delicious- made a few changes due to reading the reviews. I used shredded zucchini and carrots instead of the green pepper and used 3/4 lb. mushrooms. I ended up using half as many lasagna noodles as the recipe calls for. Olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Used 1 and 1/2 jars of pasta sauce.
Absolute Success! Having just recently adopted a vegetarian lifestyle I've been experimenting with recipes. I have enjoyed most of them but my meat loving boyfriend usually ends a meal by saying,"It's pretty good but it'd be better with (insert any type of meat here)". Also a pretty big eater, he would usually not have more than one serving of any of my vegetarian dishes. UNTIL TONIGHT! He wouldn't let me take his plate from the table because he planned on having another serving. I dont think he has figured out that there is no meat in this recipe and I'm debating whether or not I'll tell him.
We had friends over for Christmas Eve and my traditional meal is lasagna. However, since one of our friends is a vegetarian, I made this recipe instead of my tried and true. It was delicious !! Definately will make again. The only thing I added was some sliced zucchini. I didn't miss the meat at all. I had never used jarred sauce in my lasagna before, but it was good. I think simmering it with the veggies makes it pretty good. The only thing I think I will do different next time is not so much pasta. My regular recipe calls for only 8oz. This seemed to be alot of noodle. Maybe I will use about 3/4 of box. I might experiment with more/different veggies, too, just to try it out. All in all, though, a really good recipe and one I am glad I tried !
This is great! It is now my favorite lasagna. I added the extra vegetable as suggested by other reviewers and it was perfect, didn't miss the meat at all. Instead of the jarred sauce I used 2 28 ounce cans of crushed tomatoes and seasoned it like my regular pasta sauce. Also, I never cook my noodles first and they always cook perfectly in the oven. Why dirty another pan if you don't need to. I did cover the lasagna with foil, baked 45 minutes, uncovered and baked 15 minutes more to brown up the cheese. Thanks for the wonderful dish, I plan to make it often!
I have tried at least 3 or 4 lasagne recipes and this beats them all hands down. Easy and very delicious. Highly recommend. I didn't have ricotta, so I used cottage cheese instead. I think I actually liked it better that way.
This lasagna is absolutely delicious, also fo non-vegetarians !!!
OMG! this recipe was a hit in my household. I subsited red and yellow pepper instead of the green peppers. I also added olives and spiced up with a few jalapenos. just a few didnt want to spicy (have children). however you could not tell the jalapenos were there. My husband went back for 3rds and my picky eater first started off by saying that it smelled like onions in the house, but once eaten she was Sold! Great Dish
I love this recipe! It has become my stapel lasagna recipe for over 6 years now. I will sometimes add browned meat/hamburger to give a meaty version but everything else stays the same. Even though we are not mushroom eaters we still eat them in this! You can also try using the food processor to blend up the vegetables for those picky kid eaters. Makes it more of a thick hearty sauce vs chunky sauce.
A tasty alternative to meat lasagna. The men eating this felt that although this was very good, meat lasagna is much better. One thing I changed was to use just 8 oz of lasagna noodles...the 16 oz box had 20 noodles which is just too many for a 9x13 pan.
Very good recipe!!! I also added some more veggies (spinach and zuchinni) and it was delicious. I also used baby portobello mushrooms because I love their thickness.
We all really liked this. Even my five-year old ate it, even though I added a couple cups of spinach we had on hand! It is very filling and easy to make. We will keep this recipe.
We have a winner! I've been trying different lasagna recipes over the years to find a good one to use for every occassion, and have finally found it. I used a chunky garden style sauce to add to the veggie mix and have gotten rave reviews every time I serve this. Thank you!
I made this as directed, except that I added 10 oz. of chopped, formerly frozen, spinach to the ricotta cheese. I was asked to make this for a vegetarian who came to a New Years party. I made it the night before I baked it. The vegetarian raved about it, as did several others, and she said it was just as good the next day. I tasted it and I think it would be better with Italian sausage and ground beef in it, but I'm not a vegetarian. I'll use this recipe with meat in it for my family, though, because it was good. I used Ragu for the pasta sauce.
This was absolutely DELICIOUS. I was a bit wary at first, since I have never made lasagna w/o meat--but I was gladly suprised by the wonderful result. The only changes I made were that I added chopped zuchinni's (1), used mozzeralla where it stated parmesan, and added some fresh mozzeralla slices to the very top. Cheesey, wholesome--I will be making this time and time again!
I just made this for dinner 2 nights ago. I followed the recipe almost exactly. The only thing I added was some vegetarian "ground beef" so that it woud have the meat texture for my other guests. It was fantastic! Everyone loved it and I will be making it again soon! Thank you for this fantastic animal friendly recipe!
The whole family loved it! It's been years since I made a vege lasagna and this is a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
My guests and I loved this recipe. I added zucchini and yellow squash along with a layer of fresh spinich. After eating it we were all relaxed and satisfied. Great recipe!
This was very tasty! My family was pleased. I also added spinach and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil.
This was delicious - used combinations of advice from previous ratings: replaced green peppers with shredded and roasted (12-ish minutes at 375) carrots, zucchini and yellow squash which I added to the tomato sauce. Increased mozarella, a little too much; if did it again would leave as is and increase the parmesan. Used tomato sauce recipe from this website "Tomato and Basil Pasta Sauce". Could have used a little more sauce than this recipe yielded. Used 14.5" x 9" pan. Overall, this was a winner and a big hit!
Oho! This is sooooo yummy!! EVERYONE cleared their plates (this is rare in a family of 7) and several asked for seconds. Happy Mama.
this lasagna was awesome. i used a lot of vegetables, way more than it called for. grated carrot in, put some chopped zucchini in, a package of frozen spinach ( half i put in the ricotta cheese mixture). i was so so so happy with this. also used no boil pasta. so it stayed in the oven for about 1 hour, 45 covered with foil, 15 uncovered. serious delicous.
This was the best lasagna I have ever made! I followed the directions for the most part, simply adding extra veggies (shredded carrots, zucchini, onion, spinach, and red bell pepper). I also made sure to season the sauce and ricotta mixture. Instead of using only mozzarella, I used shredded Monterey Jack too. I needed to make more of the ricotta mixture and only used ten pieces of lasagna. My husband thought it was a 4, but for a lasagna...I have to give it a 5!
My husband loved this recipe. I used olive oill instead of vegetable oil, along with whole wheat pasta. I also used low-fat cheeses. It still tasted fantastic!
This was soooo good. It's actually 10X better than the meat lasagna. I omitted the mushrooms but added spinach, carrots, and zuccini. It was delicous!