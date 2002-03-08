Hearty Vegetable Lasagna

This hearty, vegetable lasagna is the only lasagna my husband will eat. We love it!!! Hope you all enjoy as much as we do.

By deleteduser

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook the lasagna noodles in a large pot of boiling water for 10 minutes, or until al dente. Rinse with cold water, and drain.

  • In a large saucepan, cook and stir mushrooms, green peppers, onion, and garlic in oil. Stir in pasta sauce and basil; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes.

  • Mix together ricotta, 2 cups mozzarella cheese, and eggs.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread 1 cup tomato sauce into the bottom of a greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Layer 1/2 each, lasagna noodles, ricotta mix, sauce, and Parmesan cheese. Repeat layering, and top with remaining 2 cups mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 40 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 76.9mg; sodium 843.2mg. Full Nutrition
