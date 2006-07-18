Tasty Tortellinis

Serve these marinated tortellinis as an appetizer with party toothpicks. Can also be used for a nice pasta salad lunch in larger size servings ...Optional ingredients: celery chunks, snow peas, artichoke hearts, salami or cheese chunks, green, yellow, or red pepper chunks, thin carrot slices, pearl onions (use your imagination!). Garnish with fresh parsley, if desired.
I have made this many times in the last few years and it is always a hit. In fact, I must brag that at the last potluck we went to, my pan of this was the first one emptied. I add salami chunks, provolone chunks, red peppers, artichokes, black and green olives, and sometimes mushrooms. I usually use dried basil because I have it on hand. My husband just loves this dish. Thanks for a great recipe!
This combo was Okay. I added some pimentos and some red onion to add some flavor- it was a little bland, for my taste as a salad. I have made an appitizer simular to this, but using salami & mozz. cheese and also marinated with Wishbone Robust Italian Dressing. I'll stick to that, thanks anyway Nancy ;)
I have made this many times in the last few years and it is always a hit. In fact, I must brag that at the last potluck we went to, my pan of this was the first one emptied. I add salami chunks, provolone chunks, red peppers, artichokes, black and green olives, and sometimes mushrooms. I usually use dried basil because I have it on hand. My husband just loves this dish. Thanks for a great recipe!
This combo was Okay. I added some pimentos and some red onion to add some flavor- it was a little bland, for my taste as a salad. I have made an appitizer simular to this, but using salami & mozz. cheese and also marinated with Wishbone Robust Italian Dressing. I'll stick to that, thanks anyway Nancy ;)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2001
Made this recipe for a graduation party. I served it as an appetizer with toothpicks. Next thing I knew they wanted a serving spoon so that it could be eaten as a main dish! Everyone loved it.
They were fabulous. The only problem I had with them was the flavor not holding up between my prep time and our picnic time (about 3 hours). Even with refrigeration, it didn't hold. In the future, I'll just prepare them and eat them soon after. All in all, a great recipe.
I made this as a pasta salad and it turned out great! I only added a little mustard because I thought the taste was too strong. I used red peppers, green peppers, cubes of cheddar cheese, and lots of garlic!
I made this at home on Saturday because I really wanted something quick and easy with tortillini. It was okay, but not what I was expecting. I will make it again, next time with a better brand of tortillini, but I think I may cut down some on the olive oil.
i actually had my own recipe for the salad but needed a dressing and this one was excellent!!! i used the tortellinis with sundried tomatoes, olives, and yellow/orange/green bell peppers w parmesan cheese. everyone always loves it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2001
It definately was a hit for the 4th of July Picinic!
Made this for the frist time on sunday it was excellent. The dressing didn't seem to taste much but after drizzling it and mixing it in the salad it was wonderful. I added cubed mozz cheese and sliced pepperoni, along with articokes, red and yellow peppers and a chopped purple onion to it. Delish. will make again. awesome.
I have served this over and over again at some different parties we have thrown. Everyone loves them. The only thing I do differently is that I double the marinade otherwise everything else is the same.
I made these using balsamic vinegar, a little less oil than called for, and used jack daniel's spicy mustard. I put them in a ziploc bag to marinate and let them sit in the fridge for almost 24 hrs before serving. everyone loved them!
I made this as a pasta salad and thought it had a very nice flavor. I left out olives (don't like them) and replaced them with cherry tomatoes. I also cut back on the oil (to about 1/2 cup) b/c I knew 3/4 cup would be too much for me. I also only used 1 tbsp. of mustard since I didn't want that flavor to be overpowering the vinegar and garlic. The only reason I am giving this four stars is because I did have to make changes to it to suit my tastes, but I did really enjoy it. Thanks for the recipe, Nancy :)
This was a fantastic recipe...I loved the marinade! The only modifications I made was that I used dried spices (basil and parsley) because I didn’t have fresh on hand, and I added in some fresh grown cherry tomatoes along with chunks of fresh mozzarella cheese.
Excellent. I usually don't like to rate unless I've followed the recipe exactly, but I followed some of the suggestions from others and they were great. I cut way down on the olive oil, all the way to 1/4 cup, added 1 extra clove of garlic, and some roasted red pepper. I didn't add any parmesan, because frankly I forgot. It tasted a little vinegary so I added another 1/8 cup of olive oil and I wish I hadn't. By the time everything mixed, the vinegar taste wasn't as overpowering, but it was a little oily.
I thought this was rather bland. I did not have garlic or black olives. I replaced basil with dill because I thought it would go well with the cucumbers I added. The leftovers that had marinated overnight did taste a little better, but this still wasn't a keeper for me.
I really liked this recipe, but I changed a few things. First, I cut the oil to 1/2 a cup and added another TBS. of mustard, and a dash of sugar too. I sauted the garlic with shallots and red peppers and fresh corn. Added raw halved grape tomatoes and it made more of a salad, but it was super!! The fresh basil is the perfect finish along with fresh grated parm. cheese!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.