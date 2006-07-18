Tasty Tortellinis

46 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 18
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Serve these marinated tortellinis as an appetizer with party toothpicks. Can also be used for a nice pasta salad lunch in larger size servings ...Optional ingredients: celery chunks, snow peas, artichoke hearts, salami or cheese chunks, green, yellow, or red pepper chunks, thin carrot slices, pearl onions (use your imagination!). Garnish with fresh parsley, if desired.

By Nancy R

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 appetizer size servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook tortellini according to package directions--al dente.

  • While tortellini is cooking, prepare marinade. Combine vinegar, mustard, garlic, basil, chopped parsley, onions, and salt and pepper to taste.

  • Drain tortellini and rinse in cold water. Pour marinade over tortellini, add olives (and optional ingredients, see above) and refrigerate. When ready to serve, add Parmesan and some fresh parsley for garnish, if desired. Serve with toothpicks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 311.6mg. Full Nutrition
