Smoked Salmon Alfredo Sauce

Can be served with fettuccine, linguine, or penne.

Recipe by Jennifer

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute onion in the butter in a pan until clear. Add the salmon and saute at medium to low heat for approximately 2 more minutes. Very gradually, start to add the cream. Stir constantly until thickened. Sauce should be very thick once you have added all the cream. Top with tomato and parsley; season with pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
588 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 58.1g; cholesterol 206.6mg; sodium 574.8mg. Full Nutrition
