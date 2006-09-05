Smoked Salmon Alfredo Sauce
Can be served with fettuccine, linguine, or penne.
Very good! I left out the tomatoe. I added some white wine, fresh squeezed lemon juice, lemon pepper, and a little garlic. Turned out great, we enjoyed it very much!Read More
This recipe was in need of some flavor. I added mushrooms, garlic, red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning. I served this with linguine with some parm cheese on top. A good starter recipe.Read More
My family loved this recipe, including my 3 children (13,9,3). I used a package of smoked salmon bits that cost less than $4.00. I used half and half (because that is what I had in the fridge) and it came out just fine, just remember to reduce it down a little. The basic recipe was plenty for all 5 of us. This is fancy enough to serve to company.
I was looking for a recipe for a dish I had recently had at a local Italian restaurant and this WAS it. Very easy to prepare, very tasty and reheats well, too.
Wow, this is just great. I did cheat a little, used some fresh oregano and basil (just a pinch). Did the wine thing also, but I did throw some wine in the cook too. Served this on angel hair, tossed it and served. Everyone was very impressed so the cook had another glass of that good wine.
I would have paid a lot of money for this in a restaurant. Are you sure I made this? Wow, so easy and delicious!
My husband loved this! I used light cream and thicked it a little with flour.
This is a great dish - fantastic taste and good enough for company dinners. The first time I made it I overcooked it trying to thicken the sauce - the sauce is not very thick even when using heavy whipping cream, however when tossed with pasta it's ok - keeps it from being too rich. Be careful not to overcook after adding the diced tomatoes as the skins come off.
This was a great dish, although there wasn't much left of the original recipe when I was done. Unfortunately, my salmon went bad by the time I got to use it, so I substituted shrimp instead. I also added broccoli florets and chopped mushrooms with the onion. I added 2T. flour to thicken the sauce, and added the tomatoes at the very end. Overall, a good dish.
this was great for a quick meal. I omitted the tomatoes and added pepper,diced garlic,and lemon juice.
I really enjoy this recipes, one of my favorites, and have made it many times. Don't usually include tomatoes and sometimes throw in a pinch of sugar as well. I've also been known to throw a bit of white wine in there too.
Excellent recipe, however very high in fat
Everyone enjoyed this. I used 2% milk and some corn start in lieu of cream. Worked out really well.
With a little tweaking this becomes a 5 star meal. Basically it just needs more spices. We added garlic powder and adobo powder. Since our smoked salmon comes in jars I use an entire pint of smoked salmon (which is about a full pound), added garlic & adobo, served on angel hair. It was great. But for our tastebuds, it needed those extras to give adequate flavor.
This is absolutely the best! Tastes like a 5 star restaurant dish. I added chopped garlic and dry white wine. Makes my mouth water just thinking about it ... and, it is so easy!
This was a big hit! I wish the recipe had clearer directions with times but that's okay. Also, I had no idea how to chop and onion or dice a tomato so Google came to the rescue. For a first timer its really not bad, I tossed it with pasta and I ca't afford fresh parsley so I used the flakes... For all of you that want your fish fresh its called "nova lox" Happy Cooking!
Wow. Way too rich and way too delicious. Added the lemon juice (one lemon) as suggested as well as a few cloves of garlic. Amazing. Way too rich for normal dinner, though...not that I regret making it. Mmm..
Wooooooooo! This recipe tastes like it came from a four star eatery! The creamy blend of the delectable sauce, combined with the delicate smoked salmon (I prefer Publix Nova Salmon) make for treat that's great to eat! The creator of the delicacy not only made my immediate family happy.....but even friends who joined us for a meal. Thanks so much! Post more!
A bit rich for our taste. I made a roux and used milk instead of the heavy cream. I really like the tomatoes with the parsley and smoked salmon. Great combo.
I added cilantro instead of parsley and smoked my own salmon to make a very delicious dish. At the table, we added salt and ground black pepper for additional taste. Great basic recipe!
This is with the recommendations of others to add garlic, white wine and lemon juice. I added about 1/8 cup white wine and half of a lemon. Very good flavor. I made the mistake of not noticing this was only for 4 servings and mixed in too many noodles, so it was a bit dry when I served it. I will make a double recipe next time for my family of 5.
I winged this with all my might: 2% milk, flour to thicken, margarine instead of butter, canned salmon and the freshest of my bottled herbs thyme and basil and it was STILL the best pasta sauce I've had in a long time. Heaven knows what the real thing must taste like but I'm going to try again - the day after shopping day, not the day before.
fantastic sauce, easy and fast, but my sauce came a bit of a red color but still very good, i assume it was the color of the salmon. :) 10x
SERVING: We used this recipe with Canadian smoked sockeye salmon (lox style)and served with linguine. It turned out great, with salmon in every bite! ADJUSTMENT: We added fresh lemon juice and some salt to finely chopped fresh tomatoes and parsley, and served it on top of the hot pasta. It looked beautiful and the lemon went well with the salmon and the sauce. FREEZING NOTE: We froze the leftovers and it reheated wonderfully, as the sauce did not seperate on heating, as most cream sauces do.
Very pleased. I added 3 cloves of garlic and substitued dill for parsley and it was very rich and tasty.
Dish was good. Was very similar to tuna casserole. Infact I think dish would have been better had it been prepared as instructed but placed in baking dish and topped with crackers or bread crumbs and cheese. Then baked for 30 or so at 350. Until top was brown and cheese melted
Ive never made any kind of Alfredo sauce before so I was kind of worried about what it would taste like. I shouldnt of worried this was GREAT! I was almost full by the time I had dinner done because I couldnt keep my spoon out of the sauce!
This was very tasty. Even liked by my boyfriend who is not fond of salmon. I added minced garlic for a kick.
This recipe was yummy but a bit bland. Added some garlic and creole seasoning to it which bumped it up to 4 stars for me.
I made this using a 3 oz package of smoked salmon from the grocery store. It still turned out fantastic. I was a little worried because I wasn't sure how long it would take for the sauce to thicken, but it did eventually. Thanks!
Very good! All I had was regular salmon fillets and sun-dried tomatoes, but it still turned out nice.
The only thing I did different was add about 3 TBlsp. scotch to the sauce. It turned out pretty good. I might make again and fiddle with it a little bit, but overall I was a little dissapointed. Thanks for the recipe, Jennifer.
Turned out good, but directions leave out tomatoes. I added them with the salmon. Very rich.
i added chopped asparagus and a handful of baby spinach to add some more color, flavor and nutrition. i'm not a big fan of salmon, but my fiancé LOVED it (he adores salmon)!
I made the recipe as given. It was delicious! It takes patience to pour the cream slowly enough, but the result is worth it.
very good. I put the tomatoes last, along with the parsley.
Like other reviews suggest, a very good starter. I added a handful of spinach, 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, dash of lemon juice, 2 tsp pepper and a dash of garlic powder, which did a lot for the flavor. The sauce thickened after about 20 minutes of simmering and stirring. Got to be patient with it.
This was easy and fab. It's now in my cookbook.
With a few tweaks, this was heavenly! It needed some minced garlic just after the onion goes clear, and white wine after adding the salmon. I used half and half instead of whipping cream and added a grated parmesan/romano blend (the kind in the plastic canister) to help thicken and a dash of dried basil and parsley for flavor and very gradually reduced while simmering. Didn't bother with fresh parsley. Perfection. Thanks for this fantastic recipe!
I made this for my husband last night and he loved it. Something different and something easy to make.
Very rich and delicious! Followed recipe except left out tomato, added some garlic and lemon juice. It was wonderful!
This was great. served with spaghetti. Like others, I too omitted the tomatos only because my crowd was hungry. I also doubled the recipe. Thankfully, there are left overs. It was a big hit with everyone. Thanks for a wonderful recipe Jennifer!
I added some cooked asparagus pieces and overloaded it with salmon and that made it more flavorful. I also used shallots instead of onions. This dish is easy to make but otherwise somewhat bland. However, my husband loved it.
I cant get over how good this is. I made a huge heap thinking to save some for tomorrow and my husband and I finished it all off leaving only a couple scraps to save! Oops!
This was amazing! I didn't add the tomato because I didn't feel it was necessary with the abundant flavor of the smoked salmon and parmesan cheese. I used St.Mary's oven smoked Atlantic salmon fillets.
This recipe was absolutely delicious! Thoroughly enjoyed it.
This was delicious !! Didn't have parsley, but I did add a pinch of dried dill. It was Great !!
This is so good! My husband, who always says he doesn’t like smoked salmon, even got seconds. I added a little corn starch to thicken the sauce, and also added some garlic powder because my family tends to like a little more flavor. I used rotini noodles in hopes that it would pick up more of the light sauce, which kind of worked, but I’ll definitely use a little more corn starch next time.
I have been making Alfredo Sauce for decades and have NEVER made it without Parmesan. I would add at least 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan to make this sauce.
Great base, but needed quite a bit more seasoning to suit my family's tastes.
I found this recipe bc I was looking for a use for a can of salmon I had in the cupboard (which has bones, surprise surprise). Anyway I sauteed a clove of garlic with the onion, & I used half milk & half cream, plus a spoonful or 2 of corn starch to thicken. But I thought the milk wasn't as rich & tasty as the cream would have been. I also thought it needed more zing, so I added a few dashes of lemon & herb seasoning. I threw the diced tomato into the sauce just as I was getting ready to serve, and grated some parmesean over the top. It was actually quite good! Even my spouse (an Alaskan who hate salmon?!) said it wasn't too 'fishy' and that he liked it a lot.
This recipe is very simple to make and can be very good, especially if you're talented with herbs. Note that your results will vary greatly depending on the type of smoked salmon you use, because it provides the only flavor in the sauce other than butter/cream. Some are very mild, verging on bland and some overwhelming. The recipe omits or poorly explains some important information: remove the skin from the salmon, consider gently rinsing the salmon if it is packed in oil, the goal is to REDUCE (boil-away) the heavy cream - not simply stir until thick, consider leaving the sauce on the slightly wet or thin side in order to flavor a full pound of fettuccine.
Nice. A great way of using up leftover smoked salmon. I added tomato paste to the softened onions as I didn't have any fresh tomatoes. Came out lovely
Standard recipe that works, but unless you have a death wish the butter/cream to fish ratio is far too high.
Pretty easy & great tasting
I made this for my wife for valentines day. Let me say that it was romance on the grill.
Excellent recipe! Here is a variant: I replaced half the butter with olive oil. Added garlic and ginger with the onion to be sauteed. Also added some spcies (a pinch of salt, a tsp of ground cayenne, and half a tsp of cardamom with the black pepper) to the mix... and it turned out great.
The only change was adding a couple glugs of white wine after the salmon, before the cream. All kids and husband said it was the best ever! Probably doesn't need to be the best salmon in the world.
Tasted good. I had to ad cornstarch at the end to thicken it. Also I substituted sun dried tom' for the real thing. This didn't really work. The flavors clashed a little. But it was still really good and I will make it again and easy
Absolutely Outstanding! If I could give it a 10 I would! Thank you so much for such a blissful taste of heaven (ignore the fat content). Perfect fast dinner when my daughter is with her dad.
I added mushrooms, garlic, sugar snap peas, chives and grated Parmesan cheese. It was a hit
Best ever. I added some chopped garlic but that is all.
This was an excellent and easy meal to make and with 5 star quality. I did make some changes to this, I added sauteed zucchini and mushrooms to the onion, then tossed in the smoked salmon, let that saute for another 2 minutes then added the cream, once cream began to thicken I added 1/3 cup of Parmesan cheese, then poured the sauce over homemade fettuccine noodles. viola delicous
(My dad loved it, so thank you for helping me cook some delicious food for him!) I didn't follow the directions exactly. I just used what I had in the fridge because I had some heavy whipping cream and wanted to get rid of it. I stirred in some frozen peas when it was done. I think the base recipe was great! I saw another recipe that had garlic added. I think I'll try adding more salt, some garlic, and maybe some cheese next time. Adding garlic powder near the end didn't do anything for flavor, so I think I should have thrown some fresh garlic in with the onion.
This is a great recipe! My boyfriend and I made it and ate it within his 30 minute work break. It was fast and awesomely delicious. We did have to add a couple of tablespoons of flour to thicken the sauce even though we continuously stirred in the gradual heavy cream. We also ate this with bowtie pasta instead. :)
This was really good! I think I'll use the tomato as a garnish instead of adding it at the end. The recipe didn't specify when to add it and I ended up picking out the skins before serving it. My mistake! Thanks for the great recipe!
Added dill and shrimp. A little bland
Very tasty, of course how can you go wrong with finely smoked salmon..
this was sooo yummy! definitely has a strong salmon favor, but it is wonderful if you love fish!
This makes for an amazingly simple elegant dish. My family loved it.
Very easy to make. My family loved it.
Tasted great I got presmoked salmon and I added minced garlic cloves. Also I added chopped green onions with the parsley & tomatoes.
