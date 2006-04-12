Easy Chicken Tetrazzini

786 Ratings
  • 5 422
  • 4 259
  • 3 71
  • 2 21
  • 1 13

A delicious recipe given to me by my sister, Ruth Clark. This is a favorite with my kids and their friends. The recipe is easy to double.

By Marian Collins

  • Put cooked spaghetti into 9x13-inch baking dish. Place chicken on top of spaghetti.

  • In medium saucepan heat together soup, water, butter, and bouillon. Bring to a boil and then pour over the pasta and chicken. Put shredded cheese (to taste) on top and press down a bit.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 76.8mg; sodium 898.3mg. Full Nutrition
