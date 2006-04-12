Easy Chicken Tetrazzini

My new favorite!!! I used a whole fryer, reserving ALL of the broth and straining it. Many other reviewers said to add 1 cream of chicken and 1 cream of mushroom soup, and that's what I did. I also used chicken broth instead of water for the saucepan mixture. I also added 1/4 tsp. garlic powder and 1/4 tsp onion powder, and I salted and peppered to taste as well. I boiled Angel Hair pasta 16 oz. in the remaining chicken broth, It made ALL the difference in the world! I used a Kroger brand cheese, they have a wonderful medium sharp cheddar, yum! To top off the cheese I sprinkled a little Progresso Italian style bread crumbs over all(another reviewersuggestion). I think you could lay some broccoli, or some other green on top of pasta and pour chicken mixture on top of that and have a one dish meal. I also think I remember that from another reviewer, thanks. The recipe I had was SO bland, but not this one, full of flavor! Oh, and I did put in mushrooms and it was wonderful!!! Thanks so much for the new addition to my recipe box. I am not a creative cook that throws in a pinch of this and a little of that, I cook strictly from recipies 80% of the time, so these reviews from everyone really help me. Thank you to EVERYONE!!!

