Easy Chicken Tetrazzini
A delicious recipe given to me by my sister, Ruth Clark. This is a favorite with my kids and their friends. The recipe is easy to double.
My new favorite!!! I used a whole fryer, reserving ALL of the broth and straining it. Many other reviewers said to add 1 cream of chicken and 1 cream of mushroom soup, and that's what I did. I also used chicken broth instead of water for the saucepan mixture. I also added 1/4 tsp. garlic powder and 1/4 tsp onion powder, and I salted and peppered to taste as well. I boiled Angel Hair pasta 16 oz. in the remaining chicken broth, It made ALL the difference in the world! I used a Kroger brand cheese, they have a wonderful medium sharp cheddar, yum! To top off the cheese I sprinkled a little Progresso Italian style bread crumbs over all(another reviewersuggestion). I think you could lay some broccoli, or some other green on top of pasta and pour chicken mixture on top of that and have a one dish meal. I also think I remember that from another reviewer, thanks. The recipe I had was SO bland, but not this one, full of flavor! Oh, and I did put in mushrooms and it was wonderful!!! Thanks so much for the new addition to my recipe box. I am not a creative cook that throws in a pinch of this and a little of that, I cook strictly from recipies 80% of the time, so these reviews from everyone really help me. Thank you to EVERYONE!!!Read More
This was pretty good. Rating recipe as is...I did alot to spruce it up which means this recipe isn't all that great. Im scared to know what it would take like without all the seasoning I added. After it was all said and done, my husband said it was good just needed some pepper.Read More
After reading the reviews I realized what a great base recipe Marion has provided. You add or delete to your personal preference. I like to cut my chicken breast into cubes while frozen since it's easier to cut and it makes less mess and let them thaw in fridge. I added lemon pepper, garlic powder, a little salt and fresh ground black pepper to ziplock bag with chicken and tossed to coat. I used one tbsp of butter and 2 tbsp of olive oil and sauteed chicken till just about cooked through. In place of the bouillon and water I also used low sodium chicken broth. I used 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of cream of chicken 99% fat free since I only had one can of each on hand. I also diced up a small onion and added one can of mushrooms. This turned out really good so thanks again Marion for a recipe that can be tweaked to everyones preference.
This was the best chicken tetrazzini I've ever had! I used boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into small pieces and seasoned with lemon juice, paprika, rosemary, thyme, oregano, minced garlic, and black pepper. I also used whole wheat spaghetti, and one can cream of chicken and one cream of celery. Preparing the soup according to the directions, I was worried that the dish would be too liquidy, but it was perfect. SO flavorful and good! As other reviewers have noted, it might be a little bland if you prepare it as written, without customizing with your favorite spices. For me, the seasonings I used in baking the chicken worked out perfectly for seasoning the tetrazzini. This is a recipe I'll definitely make again. Thank you!
Like others, I used 1 can Cream of Mushroom, 1 can Cream of Chicken and 1 3/4 cups of the broth from boiling the chicken, also added 1 1/2 teaspoons of chicken soup base. To the soup mixture I added 1 small can of sliced mushrooms, 1/2 bag frozen peas, 2 TBS butter, about a teaspoon of garlic salt, 1 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, some seasoning salt, and about a tablespoon of dried parsley. Cooked the soup mixture to heat then then added the cooked spaghetti right into the pot to mix. Poured all into a baking dish - - topped with cheddar cheese and baked. I also took others advice to add buttered ritz cracker crumbs to the top - - I did this in the last 10 minutes of baking. Overall turned out good - - You really need to dress this one up a bit - - I think it would be pretty plain without the extras. My boys didn't like the cheddar cheese on top because it got a little hard -- next time maybe I'll mix the shredded cheese into the noodle mix before baking?
Slight variations: use egg noodles or corkscrew pasta in place of the spaghetti (it holds the sauce better), you really only need to use one bullion cube (lowers the sodium in this recipe drastically! still great flavor), DO NOT USE LOW FAT OR FAT FREE SOUP! ( DOES NOT MAKE FOR CREAMY CONSISTENCY).Mix cheddar cheese w/ 1/4 cup (or more if you like) Italian flavored bread cumbs for crunchy browned topping!
Just a request to the very kind ladies (or men) who take the time to write reviews that change (or augment) the recipes. We rookies that cook for out ladies (my case) often copy these recipes. In my case, I almost always copy half a dozen of your comments along with the recipes to help me improve the dish…and it usually works out great. So my hat’s off to you. So when you say that you’ve added “herbs,” please write what herbs you have added or in other words be specific as to what you have done. You can’t imagine how helpful your comments are to guys like me lacking your years of experience with this. Thanks again.
Very good and wow! It makes alot (as others have warned)! I used fettucini noodles (broken in half) b/c I'm all out of spaghetti and the first thing I thought this dish needed was a little color from some veggies. When melting the butter (B4 adding the soups), I added some fresh/sliced mushrooms, some chopped celery, minced onion, and some chopped green bell pepper. I sauted them for a few min until soft and then added the soup. Also, I used 2c water and added 1/4c white wine. Finally, when mixing it all together, I added a jar of diced pimentos and a little more sharp cheddar cheese. Very basic recipe that allows you to easily add/subtract and the result was very tasty! Thanks Marian!
I gave this a 5 because it was sooo good and so simple to make. I did add some onion, garlic,red pepper and broccoli to the chicken when cooking to make it healthier, and also some spices as well. Instead of water I added chicken broth. It was very tasty and not bland at all.
AWESOME RECIPE! HUSBAND SEASONED WATER W/SEASONED SALT, PEPPER, GARLIC POWDER, AND ONION POWDER THEN BOILED CHICKEN. I USED THE SAME WATER TO BOIL THE NOODLES. REALLY KICKED UP THE FLAVOR. ALSO USED 98% FAT FREE SOUP FOR A LIGHTER RECIPE. ONLY 6 WW POINTS PER SERVING.
i really liked this recipe, I mixed in more cheese with the noodles and chickes(I used Rotini noodles) and I also topped with more cheese and Italien bread crumbs, very tasty and creamy
Very delicious dish and so easy to make! I tweaked the recipe a bit for more flavor. I shredded my chicken instead of cubes. Boiled 4 chicken breasts in a pot of water and added chicken boullion cubes. Let the chicken boil at a medium simmer for 3 hours. The longer it boils the easier it shreds. Use A LOT of water so you can use it for boiling the spaghetti and for the rest of the recipe. 1 can cream of chicken, 1 can cream of mushroom. Added chopped celery and chopped broccoli and chopped red bell pepers. Instead of water I used the broth from the boiled chicken. Also used part of the chicken broth to cook the spaghetti (what a difference!) Mixed the soup mixture, added the veggies and the shredded chicken into one large pot to boil and them mixed throughly. Pour over pasta and mix. Added sharp chedder cheese (not too much because you don't want it to be overly cheesy. Last 10 mins add crushed ritz crackers or bread crumbs. So delicious and makes a lot!!! Great leftovers - even tastier the next day!!
I used a can of cream of chicken soup and one of mushroom and boy was this tasty. Really good heated up too. And super simple.
The first time I made this, I made it exactly according to the recipe (except halving it) and I thought it was so-so, but had potential, so I made my own version, with leftovers from a roast chicken. I put the cream of chicken (low sodium this time), water, boullion, butter, and the not-fat part of the pan drippings from a roast chicken (cool it and scrape the fat off) in a saucepan and set to simmer, then added the meat from two chicken thighs/legs, chopped into smallish bits. I let that simmer while the spaghettic cooked, then made the rest as normal except subbed panko bread crumbs for the cheddar cheese. It was YUM! I know, it's not really even the same recipe anymore, but it was so good I had to share!
Easy, but needs sseasoning. This always happens when I follow the recipe too literally. I forgot to season the chicken before cooking it. As a result, the chicken was very bland and it taste like cream of chicken soup over pasta. I gave it 4 stars because it was easy and would have been very good if the chicken was seasoned. I also substituted spiral pasta for the spaghetti (it holds the sauce better). And I addded fresh mushrooms. I might add peans next time because I intend to try it again.
My family loved this recipe, however I altered it...I used cream of chicken soup, milk instead of water, added a couple tablespoons of sour cream, garlic, 2 types of cheese, and Italian bread crumbs on the top. I baked 20 minutes and broiled on high for 2 minutes.
I made this for a crowd of 20 and it was a hit! I followed the recipe and adjusted it according to the reviews. I sautéed the chicken in butter and added chicken stock, celery, onion, garlic, sweet red peppers as some suggested. After it was cooked, I drained the chicken and discarded the vegetables. The chicken was tender and flavorful. In making the soup base, I used half cream of mushroom and half cream of chicken soups like most reviewers suggested. I also added onion salt, minced garlic, a little cayenne pepper, chicken broth, and white cooking wine (in place of water)to the soup mixture. When I added the cheddar cheese, I mixed it in like several suggested and topped the dish with some additional cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese and butter pats. The results were wonderful--very tasty. Several asked for the recipe. If I make this for just my family, I would add broccoli or another green vegetable. I'll definitely make this again. Great for a carry in dinner.
Yummy! My whole family really enjoyed this. The only thing that I did different from the original recipe was to mix the spaghetti with the sauce and chicken before adding it to the baking dish. I added half of this mixture to the dish and added a good layer of parmesan cheese then the rest of the pasta mixture and a good layer of extra sharp cheddar. We will have this again and again!
This is a very easy recipe, but absolutely incredible! My husband was skeptical at first, but once he tried it, he loves it!
This was really good! I am in Italy right now so I had to compromise a bit: Instead of chicken bouillon or even condensed chicken soup, I used Chicken Broth. This would have been fine, had I not read the instructions on the tin: 1 scoop per person. So, I was cooking for two people and used half a tin :S OOOPS. Otherwise, everything was perfect. I took a lot of hints from reviews: I didn't broil the chicken, I sauteed it first on a bed of olive oil, with lemon juice, paprika, oregano, black pepper, fresh garlic, onion powder. In the noodle water I added paprika, sea salt, pepper, and onion powder. I added sliced mushrooms and onions to the "broth" mixture, and used egg noodles. Voila! Very tasty (minus my own salt issue with the 1/2 tin of chicken broth). Will for sure make this again!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe!! I added mushrooms, and red peppers, a few onions for taste, some fresh and dried herbs. Instead of using water and bouillon cubes, I used white wine! Absolutely DELISH!!
I am a teen who is the oldest of nine children and I tried this recipe on my family. They loved it! It was easy to make and the texture was perfect.
This is a really great, versatile comfort food. I like to use a rotisserie chicken and shred the meat. I saute chopped onion and garlic and add to 2 cream of mushroom soups. Any pasta will work, but we prefer the vermicelli. I also stir the cheddar cheese in with the entire dish so that it doesn't get hard on top. Yummy!
If you like salt, and don't need salt again for another week-make this recipe, but cut the salt in half and you'll still find this dish freakin salty!!! Are there any other spices in your life other than salt? This recipe is overly simplistic because it relies too heavily on the one flavour. Instead of cream of chicken soup, you should use cream of mushroom soup and leave out the bouillon cubes. The noodles are wrong-use Bowtie pasta and maybe some fresh peppers in it would make it have a fresher taste. I'm going to be retaining water for days!
Yum, this is the first time I ever had chicken tetrazzini and it was great! I cut the recipe in half since it's just me and my husband. I used angel hair pasta and followed the directions to a "T." The only thing I added was a sprinkling of Italian bread crumbs on top of the cheddar cheese.
This was a good recipe. I followed it with one exception - I used cream of celery instead or cream of chicken because it's all I had. I liked it quite a bit, though it was a little bland. One daughter was sold on it because it's spaghetti. The other daughter didn't go for it.
I made this and it was immediately a hit. I tweeked it a great bit though since previous reviews stated that it tasted bland. I sauted the chicken and seasoned it with my mix of seasonings (seasoning salt, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon pepper. I also added 1/2 pound of smoked sausage to the chicken as it was sauteing. When it came to the sause I added a can of cream of chicken instead of two cans of cream of mushroom. I also added another bouillon to the sauce. One the sauce started boiling I added the seasoned chicken and sausage. (I also had sauteed a can of drained mushrooms with butter and added to the chicken and sausage) and let it boil for a few mins to add some of the flavor from the chicken and sausage. I also added a bag of fozen peas and carrots to give it some color and vegetables. I also mixed it all together before pouring in the pan and used kraft Casserole cheese on top instead of the Cheddar. EVERYONE loved it and it turned out great!
My family LOVED this recipe! I followed the directions exactly and they ate every last bit. Even my seven-year-old niece, who is a very picky eater, asked for seconds.
Very good basic meal, I think I am going to try adding garlic to it next time!
To bland for my family and I. It's missing something. Need some kind of spices added to it.
The word "easy" normally means to stay away from on here because it is just a poor recipe with an excuse to be since it's fast. But this recipe is sooooo good. I've tried doing it "fancier" with other recipes and they rarely turn out as good as this one. Plus the other recipes take twice the amount of time. Thanks for such a delicious and fast recipe for one of my favorite meals.
I never write reviews even though I use recipes from this site all the time. Also, I rarely cook with canned soups ( high sodium and preservatives) and neither my husband nor I indulge in second helpings of almost any dinner. Let me tell you, I just finished my third helping of this and am considering a fourth. This is TRUE back-to-your-childhood comfort food. As other reviewers noted, it's a basic "make it your own" so I added minced peppers, onion and garlic powder, broth instead of water and cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. Next time I will add broccoli. Cheese and breadcrumbs on top, YUM.
Not a true tetrazzini. Tastes like a chicken casserole.
The recipe as written is just 3 stars, but is fantastic with a few additions. I halved the recipe and used 2 cans of chicken (short on time). I put the chicken in the saucepan with the butter and a tbsp of garlic, and sauted for a couple minutes. Then, I added a heaping tbsp of sour cream to the soup mixture, as well as garlic salt, onion powder, and pepper. I also added a can of mushrooms and peas, and topped with the cheese and Italian bread crumbs. The fiance loved it, and so did I! Very flavorful and perfect for a cold night.
Nice easy meal. Kids like it. I'm not crazy about the cream soup. I would like it better if made with a real homemade cream sauce or something. But it's good for a quick and easy weeknight meal.
used the suggestion to use 1 can cream of celery and 1 can cream of chicken and instead of water 1 cup half and half and 1 1/4 cup milk. I thought the dish had a very good flavor. Everyone liked it. My husband suggested a little more sauce so next time I'm going to add one more can of cream of 'something' and a little more half and half.
Yummy!!!! I did mix some of soup mixture with noodles plus 1/4 cup of cheese and lots more cheese on top. Everyone loved this...had no leftovers and they were wanting more! Thank you for the recipe.
Thanks for this Easy recipe. I had no trouble at all whipping this up last night. Not only did my mom and boyfriend go back for seconds but my boyfriend took a serving home and asked for the recipe. The small things I did differently are season the water that I boiled the chicken in with two bouillon cubes and the spaghetti with one, added mushrooms, a small can of pimento and more cheese (only because my family is super cheese freaks)! Thanks!
fabulous!!! my kids gobbled it up and even ate leftovers for the next two days.
amaaaaazing!!!
I gave this 4 stars because I had to modified the way that I made it. I used 1 can cream of chix, 1 can cream of potato, 1 can corn, and I added 1/2 tbsp of crushed garlic, some parsley, and salt and pepper to taste. It turned out really good but I think without these modifications it would have been pretty bland. I will make this again experimenting with spices and veggies.
Soooo GOOD!!!!! Soooo EASY!!
This went over so well in my house, that I am often asked when I'll be making it again. I love how budget friendly it is, which is always the biggest factor in the "what's for dinner?" decision.
This was a Very easy and good recipe. we added mushrooms but you don't have to. We did add some shredded cheddar cheese inside the pasta mixture and I feel like it MADE this taste just like a tetrazzini. We also added extra cheese on top and then some bread crumbs on the very top. It was fabulous! We will be keeping this recipe.
Really loved this recipe. I didn't have any chicken so I used some turkey breast instead and used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of chicken instead of both cans being cream of chicken. I also added frozen peas as well for nutrition and color. I also need to mention we used a whole 8 oz. bag of shredded cheddar cheese. Overall, it was one crowd pleasing meal with my family. There are plenty of leftovers for us to take for lunch the next day as well. Good recipe!!!!!
We didnt like this at all. All we could taste was the soup
I read the reviews and decided to do what others had already done: diced frozen chicken breasts seasoned the chicken with adobe pepper, garlic powder, lemon peel, and cilantro (pretty much what I pulled out of the cabinet, went on the chicken!). Then I cooked it in olive oil (Pam spray). I used chicken broth instead of the water, and omitted the chicken bouillon. Then I added crushed club crackers and topped it off with shredded cojack cheese. My family definitely want this again! It is a great base recipe that you can easily adapt to your taste!
This was a great dish. Takes a little prep time cooking the chicken and pasta ahead of time, but the result is delicious. Only difference is that we added salt/pepper to the chicken when we cooked it and added more cheddar cheese. This will be a favorite!
This was very fast and easy - didn't seem like much when I put it in the oven, but it came out wonderful! My 14 month old went crazy over it. I recommend a lot of cheese. Thank you!
This recipe was super easy. I subbed a can of cream of mushroom soup for one can of cream of chicken. (I just had one, but it worked out well.) I also added ground chicken because I was using the remnants of chicken from the night before. (Also my husband thought the ground chicken looked interesting in the store, so I had that on hand.) The roasted chicken was the better part but ground chicken helped stretch the meat distribution. I added freshly chopped onions, garlic and celery with fresh ground black pepper. I boiled angel hair pasta in low sodium chicken broth instead of using bouillon. I used broth instead of water. I added seasoning salt to dish. But if you are looking for a low sodium dish, maybe you would not need. This recipe serves more than 8 servings. I have a GREEDY family of five and everyone were stuffed with enough for everyone to have a serving the next day, I guess. But upon waking, I learned that the crowd had either finished it off or brought it to work for lunch. ::::Empty casserole:::: It looked like a dish on the cover of a magazine. I was going to take a picture but the crowd had already started digging in.
I was looking for a recipe for something that I had everything on hand to make. Was I surprised to find this one! The only thing different I did was to add a package of frozen broccoli as I was sauting the veggies. I did as others suggested and added onion, bell pepper and celery. Opps! I also instead of water used a can chicken stock and a cup of water. For the cheese I used a mixture of Colby and Jack. Guess I changed it more than I thought! HA! Anyway........It was GREAT! A keeper in our home! Thanks!
I used chicken stock instead of the water and bouillon and boiled my spaghetti in it. I also added chopped roasted red peppers and more seasoning to my chicken mix
This recipe was OK. My husband would have given it more stars but the rest of the family agreed on three. I made it as is the first time and it is pretty bland. Next time I would take the suggestions of some of the other reviews and spice it up a bit. I think I might try it with broccoli cheese soup and add some fresh broccoli in the mix. Also, it's very important to UNDER cook the pasta before adding it to the pan. The additional cook time in the oven continues to cook the pasta and even though I started with al dente pasta ours was way over done.
Yum! My boyfriend (a definite non-cook) managed to cook this, and he's never followed a recipe before! Delish!!!
I had higher expectations with the high ratings. I thought it was ok. Kind of bland. Next time I make tetrazzini I will search for more of a cream sauce rather than soup.
I used 1 can of creme chicken and one can of creme mushroom, added some fresh parmsean cheese and 2 tablespoons of sour creme to the sauce and topped with mozza instead, it was AWESOME, also added some garlic, instead of water milk and no butter
Excellent recipe. I did modify a bit...cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts in olive oil whole (keeps it moist if you cook them whole) with a few light seasonings. Then cut them in strips before placing them on cooked noodles. For the soup mixture, I used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, chicken broth, butter, & 1/2 cup of sour cream. After pouring over the pasta & chicken mixture, I sprinkled a little more seasoning and basil, added the cheese and cooked on 400 for about 15 minutes. My family loved it!!
My entire picky family LOVED this! I added 1/2 bag of peas, 1/2 tsp garlic, 1/2 tsp onion powder, and 1 tsp boulling powder to the liquid. I also layered the cheddar on top of the chicken. and to top it all off, I added Italian breadcrumbs(all I had) and paprika. I also cooked covered with parchment paper and foil for 25 minutes, and then uncovered for about 10 minutes more.
A great base recipe. What didn't I add to the sauce! I added: milk, crushed garlic, pesto, white cooking wine, crushed red pepper, sour cream, mustard, pepper, old cheddar cheese, fresh cut mushrooms, green onions, red pepper and tomato. I skipped the butter and cooked the chicken cut into pieces in sauce and let it simmer on low heat for at least 30 mins. Once sauce and ingredients were spread evenly over spagetti I lightly dusted corn starch over it to thicken sauce then covered with old cheddar and feta cheese. I baked until a few areas of cheese golden brown.
I made this for my family and we all enjoyed it, even my picky eater. I used 1 cup of half and half and 1 1/4 cups of milk instead of the water and it made the sauce thicker. I also added some parmesan cheese, a pinch of garlic powder and a pinch of onion powder and I used 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. I will be making it again.
This is a great recipe. It tastes every bit as good as my traditional version of chicken tetrazzini with half the work! I prefer to mix everything up together in the drained pasta pot with the sauce and then pour it all into the baking dish. I will add peas and canned mushrooms next time. I substituted Parmesan cheese for the cheddar cheese, but that's just my preference. This is probably the version of chicken tetrazzini that I will use from now on. Thanks, Marian for sharing!
Very good basic recipie. Definetlely will make agian. I used 1 can cream of mushrooms and 1 can cream of chicken. Added diced onion, about 1 1/2 cups of frozen peas, 1 can kroger mushroom pieces no salt(could use 2), couple tablespoons garlic powder, 1 tablespoon pepper, smart balance butter, and wyler's no sodium chicken bouillon, plus about 3oz sharp cheddar on top. I also simmered the chicken breast, not boiled, then used some of the water for the broth, then cooked the pasta in the rest. And also mixed all the ingredients together in the pot, minus the cheese and pasta. One thing I will do next time is put sauce/chicken mix onto the pasta immediately after putting the pasta in the dish. I let the pasta sit to long and it kind stuck together to much, calling for a little, no, a lot of stabbing to get the sauce to seep down. Was definitely a FULL 13x9!
Made this for dinner and it was compared to alfredo sauce. I sprinkled onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper on the chicken and seared it in a hot frying pan with a little olive oil. Cooked until browned on both sides but slightly pink in the center.It gets cooked again in the oven so I didn't want the chicken to become tough. Then I cubed the chicken and followed the rest exactly as described. Everyone loved it.But it would have been way too bland had I not cooked the chicken the way I had first. The chicken was delicious and very tender.
3 out of 4 of us liked this a lot. Only change I made was using 4 chicken breasts instead of 5 and adding some seasoning. I gave it 4 stars because it didn't wow the whole family but otherwise a good dish. I'd make it again.
We really liked this dish but the next time I'm going to add some things .Adding some onions and red bell peppers would be good and for some color. We like spicy so also some hot pepper flakes. Overall very good and will be making it again.
Super yummy and creamy- I will say that I gave it a 5star even though I doctored it up with my favorite seasonings- thyme, rosemary, oregano, fresh crushed garlic, poultry seasoning and fresh black pepper, I used one bullion cube because I dont care for so much salt and I added a bag of frozen peas and carrots for some color and nutritional value. I used fettuccine because that's what I had. Otherwise I followed it exactly! This is a great base recipe and my whole family gobbled it up- so creamy and delicious! Thanks
This was a success! The only changes I made was to sautee up some mushrooms, onion, and garlic. I put that on top of the chicken, before pouring the sauce over it. It might could use some herbs added or maybe I should have just used extra sharp cheddar cheese. I used a milder Swedish cheese, so maybe I just needed a stronger cheese. Anyways, it was good!
This was very good. I was worried about the salt (from the other reviews) so I put in just one boullion cube....two probably would've been a little better. I also reduced the water by 1/4 cup and added 1/3 cup Marsala wine (didn't have any sherry). Lastly, I added a butter/plain bread crumb topping. My 4-year old and 5 year-old practically licked their bowls clean!!
This was awesome!!! Really had great flavor and my whole family absolutely loved it!! I used cream of mushroom instead and added onion salt and garlic powder to the sauce and garlic salt on top of the noodles and chicken before pouring on the sauce.
a big hit with my family I used cream of brocolli soup and put chopped brocolli in it to make it a complete meal
Exactly what I needed to use our leftover turkey. I sauted some onions and garlic in the sauce pan before I added the ingredients to add some flavor. I did use one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken. I also used parmesan inside and layered cheddar on the top. It was delicious! Thanks for posting.
Came out great whole family loved it! Will keep and make again
YUM!
This recipe was easy, but I found it to be VERY bland.
This was very good!! The family loved it. I did add some fresh mushrooms in with the onions while sauteing. Added a little more cheese - can't have tooo much cheese - will keep in the monthly rotation!
Great base recipe. I added a ton of frozen veggies and let it bake about 15 minutes longer.
We really enjoyed this the second time around. It was very bland the first time we cooked it as listed (3 stars) so for my 2nd attempt I made the following changes per various reviews (5 stars): I cooked the spaghetti noodles in chicken broth. I used chicken broth instead of bouillon/water in the mixture. I put the cheddar cheese in the mixture, not on top. I added sauteed onions, sauteed garlic, salt and pepper to the mixture. I mixed the noodles and mixture together and poured it in the dish and topped with just breadcrumbs. Not very healthy but definitely delicious comfort food!
My husband and I are onion lovers, so I added a chopped onion to this recipe. It turned out fantastic! I'd definitely make this one again! Yum!
So yummy & easy!
I halved the recipe because I cook for two. Then I added a can of mixed veggies just to add a little flavor, color, and to make it go a bit further. If you plan on doing this I would add two cans for a full recipe. It was a good and cheap dinner.
This is just a heavy chicken casserole. Tetrazzini has mushrooms, pimentos or roasted red peppers and white cheese cream sauce (parmesan, swiss, etc....)
This was an easy recipe. It was very tasty. I will make this again.
I did as others recommended 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of chicken, instead of the boulion cubes/water, I just used chicken broth. I added a couple of tablespoons of sour cream and only did three chicken breast b/c the ones I bought were pretty big. I also threw in some frozen peas/carrots. It turned out great. I will be making this again.
Did not put mixture on stove, just mixed in a bowl then poured on top. A little soupy, so next time add broth gradually. Added garlic and onion powder (or flakes)...thyme..oregano...italian seasoning...can of peas...salt and pepper to taste. Put breadcrumbs on top.
I made a few minor changes, used 1 can of cream of mushroom, 1 can of cream of chicken. Instead of using water and bouillon cubes, I used 2 cups (1 can) of chicken broth + 1/4 cup water. Instead of cheddar cheese on top, I mixed some bread crumbs with parmesan cheese to sprinkle on top. Good and easy, will definitely make this again.
I made this for dinner for a few girlfriends. It was really easy to make, I added some chopped broccoli to add some flavor. It was a little bland, but I would definitely make it again, but add some more spices.
I needed something easy and fast to make with some chicken breasts I had defrosted. This was pretty good. I would make it again but I would boil and shred my chicken and I would add a little sour cream, cream cheese or half and half to the sauce as it was a little too dry, and I only cooked this 15 minutes. I did season my chicken quite a bit and added some onion and some mushrooms. Next time I would probably add some vegetables also. Thanks!
Very good. This recipe is also very basic so it makes it easy to add in things that fit your personal taste. I added sliced mushrooms, peas, and garlic. Delicious.
This was really tasty! We all really liked it. I followed the directions exactly. When I cooked my chicken I sauted it seasoned with lemon pepper and a little garlic powder (after it soaked in buttermilk a bit). If you use unseasoned chicken I can see where the dish could be bland. But this was enjoyable...a great comfort food dish!
We loved it - although a very basic recipe I did add mushrooms and fresh vegetables as I love 1 pan dinners and extra cheese. It is a keeper
Awesome recipe, as many suggested, I swapped cream of mushroom for one of the soups, went heavy on the cheese (enough to fully cover the dish) and tossed the cubed chicken with a mix of lemon pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. One last change was swapping chicken broth for the water and bullion cubes, again great recipe
I used cream of chicken and cream of celery and it turned out really good.
My kids thought this was ok but I didnt care for it. That doesnt mean that others wont really love it. Thanks for the recipe.
I have always loved tetrazzini, but lost my recipe. Tonight I made this and it will now be one of our favorites. Since there are only two of us I cut the recipe in half. I put in mushrooms and about 1/2 cup sour cream. I got RAVE reviews from my husband, and my tummy thought it was pretty good also.
I happen to love chicken tetrazzini - and, guess what - it is on the bland side! When you add all the "extras" in to "spice" it up, you no longer have "ckicken tetrazzini"!
Sooo good if you spice it up a bit!! I added to the soup mixture: Lawreys perfect blend for chicken & poultry, garlic powder, cayanne pepper, a generous amount of plack pepper, and green onions. Once hot taste it a few times adding a bit of spices here and there until you have a flavorful taste you like. I used ROTISSERIE chicken which really adds a nice flavor. I also added brocoli to the top of the chicken. I mixed pepper jack cheese with cheddar and then added equal amounts of italian bread crumbs. My husband the notorious casserole hater even loved it!
My sons are always saying I cook the same thing all the time....."chicken & pasta" I was looking for something a little diff. and one night I made this and they LOVED it.......when they asked what it was I smiled and said "chicken & pasta" ;)
Pretty good family dish. My two picky daughters ate it, so it must be pretty good. I only used 3 chicken breasts, and it was the right amount. Also added garlic and a cup of shredded cheddar to the soup mixture to add flavor (in addition to the cheese I sprinkled on top before baking).
