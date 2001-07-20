Linguini with Broccoli and Red Peppers

First, I have to say that I did change the recipe up quite a bit, but it was a GREAT base recipe to make your own. I ended up adding fresh mushrooms, an onion sliced up, and vegetarian chicken to it. I used spaghetti noodles, a little more butter and olive oil (probably because I had more "stuff" in it, and doubled the amount of garlic. My pan is not big enough to saute all the veggies at once, so I sauteed the garlic, onion, red pepper, and mushrooms together in the 3 Tbsp olive oil and 1 Tbsp butter till they were mostly cooked but still a little crispy, then used a slotted spoon and moved them into the pot of already cooked and drained pasta. Then to the liquid that was left I added the steamed broccoli and Morning Star chicken and heated through. Added that to the pasta with a little more olive oil and butter and mixed well. My hubby didn't even know it was Morning Star Chicken and not the real thing, and it was so quick to make.