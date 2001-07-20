Linguini with Broccoli and Red Peppers

This is a wonderful side dish, but on many occasions we make this our whole meal, along with a salad and bread!

By Chris Catley

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Steam broccoli with 2 tablespoons water in microwave for 6-7 minutes.

  • In 10-inch skillet, heat olive oil and butter over low heat. Stir in garlic (more or less to suit your tastes) and red pepper slices; saute gently.

  • Drain broccoli and add to skillet. Sprinkle lightly with garlic salt and saute broccoli and peppers until soft.

  • Toss vegetable mixture with hot pasta. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 147.4mg. Full Nutrition
