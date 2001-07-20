Linguini with Broccoli and Red Peppers
This is a wonderful side dish, but on many occasions we make this our whole meal, along with a salad and bread!
This is a wonderful side dish, but on many occasions we make this our whole meal, along with a salad and bread!
Great dish! I made it lowfat by omitting the butter and using less oil. I would also recommend either doubling the veggies, or cutting the pasta amount in half. The second time I made this, I added 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion to the peppers, and it made a difference in the flavor! Timesaver tip: add the broccoli to the boiling pasta for 3-4 minutes, then scoop out and add to the red peppers. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I'm sorry but this was BORING! Others have stated to increase the oil/butter to equally spread over the lb of noodles, which is what I did but I would think that 1/2 cup of chicken broth or white wine would have been a much better option. It wasn't that it tasted bad but basically, this meal was just butter, oil, noodles and broccoli. I think it put my tatse buds to sleep. Thanks anyways.Read More
Great dish! I made it lowfat by omitting the butter and using less oil. I would also recommend either doubling the veggies, or cutting the pasta amount in half. The second time I made this, I added 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion to the peppers, and it made a difference in the flavor! Timesaver tip: add the broccoli to the boiling pasta for 3-4 minutes, then scoop out and add to the red peppers. Thanks for the recipe!
Read through a lot of the reviews and suggestions and also made a few modifications and it was excellent: No butter, only olive oil, for sauteeing. One red bell pepper, one green bell pepper, three diced fresh tomatoes, ten oil cured black olives (when we couldn't find any anchovies), and three heaping soup spoons of diced fresh garlic from the Sams Club jumbo container. Also a teaspoon and a half of salt Strongly considered adding some red pepper flakes or salsa, but were afraid to push the envelope too much... Instead of linguini, we used penne pasta, and it turned out as good as any Whole Foods pasta salad, delicious warm and room temperature.
I'm sorry but this was BORING! Others have stated to increase the oil/butter to equally spread over the lb of noodles, which is what I did but I would think that 1/2 cup of chicken broth or white wine would have been a much better option. It wasn't that it tasted bad but basically, this meal was just butter, oil, noodles and broccoli. I think it put my tatse buds to sleep. Thanks anyways.
This was very tasty and easy to prepare! I added some roma tomatoes to the saute of garlic, broccoli & peppers. It was a hit with my family and my best friend! I will definitly make this again!
Very tasty! I found that a whole pound of Linguini was too much for the sauce/vegetables. I recommend only cooking half the box (1/2 pound) or else doubling the rest. I used half and it came out very nice.
I've made this dish about 5 times already and just love it! I've discovered though that i like to add more veggies than called for, and extra parmesan cheese.
Simple, uncomplicated, but delicious. I skipped the garlic salt (seemed redundant considering you've already including fresh garlic) and as for the cooking method, the step of steaming the broccoli is not necessary - I simply sauteed it along with the red peppers.
1/2 the pasta, flourettes of the broccoli, no stem, double the red pepper, 1/4 cup cheese before grating, double the garlic, 4 slices bacon, crisp, crunbled, add a drizzle of olive oil, and some dipping spices. Toss. Wife wants it again tomorrow.
I'm sorry but this was BORING! Others have stated to increase the oil/butter to equally spread over the lb of noodles, which is what I did but I would think that 1/2 cup of chicken broth or white wine would have been a much better option. It wasn't that it tasted bad but basically, this meal was just butter, oil, noodles and broccoli. I think it put my tatse buds to sleep. Thanks anyways.
Loved it, my daughter & I ate most of it ourselves. It figures that on the day I go to get red peppers ...they have none. I used 1 yellow & 1 orange pepper, it looked wonderful! I did use double olive oil, YUM! Some may not consider this a "meal" but worked great as a nice, light side dish, I'll also put it in my lunch rotation. Thanks Chris!!
I really enjoyed this dish. It makes for a very nice light supper with a green salad. It is a little dry, but I just added an extra tablespoon of olive oil. The flavors of the vegetables really come through.
Molle888 - Great go to recipe when you want something light and fast! Agreed there is not enough "sauce" for a pound of pasta. I also add 1/2 red pepper flakes to kick it up. I do substitute chicken broth/white wine for the veggie broth. I've even thrown in grill boneless chicken breast at the end for additional protein. Try it cold with cubes of mozzerella cheese and grape tomatoes for a side dish!
I added more olive oil and butter and it still was a little dry. I also added 4 cloves garlic--next time I will add 5. My husband, who is a meat and potatoes man, liked this. Will make again, just adding more oil or maybe some chicken broth.
I made this last night for dinner along with garlic herb marinated chicken and a salad and it went well together. My family does not like red bell peppers so I took that out and next time I will use twice as much broccoli. I had to use more olive oil since it was dry. It turned out good and I will make it again.
I found this dish under the side dish area, and it suprises me that a few people think it's meant to be a main dish. I did make a few changes to the recipe, I used spaghetti noodles, and added in yellow squash and some fire roasted tomato cabernet marinara sauce. It was very good and simple to make.
Very good dish! I have made this many times with whole grain spaghetti (for a little bit of a healthier version). I have served this with grilled chicken and also with salmon mixed in and it was wonderful! I have also added other veggies like zucchini....Thank you for sharing!!
made exactly as state except doubled the sauce, this fantastic, I also used real parmesan cheese not the stuff in the can. I do not understand the bad reviews, we loved it thanks a real keeper
The flavors in this dish are great together. I blanched the broccoli in the microwave for about half as much time as the recipe suggests so it wouldn't be limp and overdone after sauteeing. One could also simply add it to the pasta pot for the last few minutes of cooking. I used a Romano + parmesan cheese blend for the cheese for more flavor than parmesan alone. Next time I'll change the proportions to more veggies, less pasta, as a good way to get more vegetables into my diet. PS I just noticed that a reviewer didn't like it, but didn't use any red pepper. Well, duh, that's about 1/3 of the dish ingredients, people!
Nothing too special.. I didn't add peppers because my mother is allergic to them; the linguini with the brocolli was too boring. There should have definetly been some sauce in there. Meatball sauce, perhaps. Otherwise, its a filler and VERY QUICK!
Mama Mia, I added some shrimp to this dish and boy was my family in heaven, YUMMY!!!! My mother-in-law love it too, so I know it's good :) thanks for the recipe and as a tip - add more garlic.
I omitted the pasta, since I was already serving a main course with rice. Great broccoli and red bell pepper side dish! I found it needed a little more flavor at the end, and stirred in a lot of garlic salt. Next, I'll do it as a main course, but for hubby, I'll have to toss in some cooked chicken breasts! Thanks for the recipe!
I added lots of other veggies and a can of diced tomatos, but this recipe for me was a very good base recipe and very healthy.
I usually just look for recipes to use as a guideline, and this one looked pretty good. I used regular thin spaghetti instead of linguini and used half of a green pepper, half of a red pepper and half of a yellow pepper along with the broccoli to give it more color. I used some italian seasonings while sauteeing the peppers and added a bit of parm cheese to the mix. I didnt see anything about tossing the pasta with oil, so i did that separately and then combined it with the veggies. It was really delicious. My SO and kids (3 years old and 10.5months) all devoured it! I will be making a rendition of this again in the future.
This is similiar to another recipe I have. I used 2 red peppers and would use more broccoli next time. Oven- roasted vegetables worked great with this recipe also.
I added sliced mushrooms to the peppers, plus more garlic. And I added the broccoli to the boiling water with my pasta. We sprinkled extra parm on our servings.
I absolutely love this recipe. I add some turkey kielbasa and use whole wheat past and make it a pretty healthy meal. Sometimes I even grade some cheese on top and throw it in the oven to make is a baked casserole. My husband loves it too!
I have made this recipe once a week since I found it. We love it. Thank You, Joy B.
This was surprisingly delicious. I added 2 # of baby potobellas, sliced, and 1 jar of chopped roasted red peppers in oil (drained) to the saute. Added another tablespoon or two of butter and more than a pinch of garlic salt. Hubby and I loved it! Served it with Lemon Butter Chicken.
Great light and quick dinner- I doubled the butter and parmesean, and added some halved black olives and carrot slices which made it very colorful. Really good! tasting!
I doubled the veggies in this recipe. It was fantastic. I gave the recipe to several of my friends to try out.
Amazing. So simple yet so flavorful and delicious. My three kids husband and I all loved it. Didn't change a thing.
This is a pretty good basic recipe. I was glad to find it and enjoyed it. But it is not very flavorful to me. I was happy to have some left overs, so I am going to add a bit more olive oil and some sun dried tomato pesto to it. Perhaps I didn't add enough pepper... and maybe I overcooked the broccoli.
We really liked the dish a lot! I would suggest sauteing for a while - until the broccoli starts to break up into smaller pieces (about 25-30min at low -- keep an eye on it and stir). Also, cut the peppers VERY thin (Julie-anne style), this way the sweet flavor is shared throughout the entire dish. We loved the mix of flavors!!
Excellent! One of my favorite easy meals. I served this on the side with Broiled Tilapia Parmesan (from this site), and it was Delish. This goes great with fish, shrimp, chicken, scallops, or by itself. Don't forget a loaf of crusty Italian bread and a green salad.
The sauce was a little dry, but I liked it that way. I also cut down on some of the oil and butter, to make it a little healthier.
I didn't think this was going to taste like much but was wrong. I think it could use some more veggies though.
This was very good! I didn't give it 5 starts because there just wasn't anything too special about it. I cut up some chicken breast and sauteed it with the peppers and used whole wheat linguine - yum!
I made this dish and the entire family loved the dish. We even has used chicken breast cut in in small pieces into this ... Great !!!! and light.
Recipe was just OK.
This was good! I have to agree with others to add something-tomatoes, broth, wine-to make it saucier and add flavor. I added about 1/2 a can of petite diced tomatoes to the veggies and it was perfect. If you like spice, add red pepper flakes. It was a great dinner! Plus quick and easy too-will def make it again!
OK...I ommitted the red pepper and I'm sure thats part of the reason why I had a bit of a problem with this. The peppers release water while they are cooking so I think there would have been more liquid to coat the pasta with. I used frozen chopped broccoli (was all I had on hand), cooked it in a half cup water with 1 chicken bouillon. Then sauted the garlic in the butter/oil then added the broccoli and all the oil was gone. Also there was too much pasta. Made like this I would use half a pound pasta and an extra tablespoon of both oil and butter. Some fresh herbs would add some nice flavor too!!
it was very good but needs a liitle more if you know what i mean.
A very nice recipe. My husband has some diet restrictions (low fat and low acid)so we have a hard time having pasta because of the amounts tomato or high fat content. This dish was a nice treat. I used this as a side dish and scaled down to 2 servings. Personally, I think 6 minutes is way too long to cook the broccoli. I put it in for 2 minutes so it stayed mostly crunchy.
Made this for lunch with a few changes: I used yellow pepper and threw in a few mushrooms I had on hand. It has a very good taste but it definitely needs more spices and herbs. However, thanks for posting this : I'm always on the look for quick recipes featuring a lot of veggies!
Excellent!!! I moved out on my own and I wanted to prove that I could actually cook for my parents--threw this recipie together one night, made some garlic bread and a nice ceasar salad--what better way to impress them; it was even better than me taking them out to the Olive Garden!!!! I recommend this recipie to anyone who loves Italian food!
This was absolutely delicious and fairly easy. Visually very appealing as well. I used lots of garlic--yum.
i love that this is a really easy recipe. the brocolli in the microwave saved time & i didn't have to wash up another pot. i used spinach instead of bell peppers though just because i love spinach & it came out really good.
Add some more stuff like chicken and onions and its a easy success.
I used only 8 ounces of pasta, as another reviewer suggested, but it still turned out dry. I added crushed red peppers to zip up the flavor a little bit, but it really needed more moisture. If I make this again, I will add some liquid or more olive oil.
We cooked some cut up chicken and mixed it with the pasta and veggies. Good, but a little dry.
I substituted mushrooms for the red peppers in an attempt to make it more palatable to my kids, but it didn't work. (They suddenly decided they didn't like broccoli.) I loved it. My husband added some hot sauce to it and loved it. I must say I ate waaaaaay to much of it by myself.
I have made this twice and both times have had to change it up a bit. First I followed others advice, used rice and added mushrooms. Next time I used the pasta but found it bland, so I added soy sauce and made it into chinese style pasta with chicken! this turned out tasty, So all together I used soy sauce, mush. broc. garlic and peppers and slices of chicken breast.
This was delicious! Even my kids ate it! I did add 1/2 cup of milk, as it seemed a bit dry. Next time, I'll try adding it to the skillet before I mix with the linguine.
Very good. It did need alittle more flavor. So I added some salt and basil olive oil. It was great! Also I have a spice called slap your mama...that kicked it up a bit too. It's just a combo of salt, garlic powder and red pepper.
This was pretty good. It would be better as a side than as a main meal.
Awsome! Delicious, easy and a real hit with ALL AGES, even my 2 year old!
A good combination of veggies and an excellent side with sweet and sour meatballs. I omitted the parmesan, but if I was eating this as a light entree, I'd certainly use it.
Not bad, not five stars because it was missing something. Maybe more garlic?? Just a bit dry.
This dish was kind of dry. I think it would be better with a light cream sauce.
A simple and flavorful recipe!
Nice taste and was quite fast to prepare. I stuck with the recipe, adding shallots and pesto in lieu of the butter. I will try adding a little cayenne pepper or chile pepper the next time around. I also like my veggies crunchy so I microwaved the brocoli for 90 seconds and that was plenty.
First, I have to say that I did change the recipe up quite a bit, but it was a GREAT base recipe to make your own. I ended up adding fresh mushrooms, an onion sliced up, and vegetarian chicken to it. I used spaghetti noodles, a little more butter and olive oil (probably because I had more "stuff" in it, and doubled the amount of garlic. My pan is not big enough to saute all the veggies at once, so I sauteed the garlic, onion, red pepper, and mushrooms together in the 3 Tbsp olive oil and 1 Tbsp butter till they were mostly cooked but still a little crispy, then used a slotted spoon and moved them into the pot of already cooked and drained pasta. Then to the liquid that was left I added the steamed broccoli and Morning Star chicken and heated through. Added that to the pasta with a little more olive oil and butter and mixed well. My hubby didn't even know it was Morning Star Chicken and not the real thing, and it was so quick to make.
This is a light, but tasty, dish. I added some veggies that I had on hand - bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes and fresh tomatoes on top. Great as a side dish or light main meal.
Beautiful photo!
SIX YEAR OLD BOY ATE IT ALL!!! Changed a few things, so can't give it a 5, as I didn't make it exact. Added cheddar instead of Parm... omitted butter & garlic salt. Added 3 twists of sea salt. Topped it with crushed seasoned garlic croutons & extra cheddar. EXCELLENT!!!!!
This is a really simple recipe so I thought it would taste pretty bland. I am becoming a vegetarian and that is why I tried this recipe. It was sooooo good, I just used 2 tblsp of canola oil and lemon pepper seasoning to season teh vegetables. I definitely recommend this!
This was really yummy, without being at all heavy. A very flexible recipe - you can add almost any of your standard veggies to suit it to your tastes. Thanks!!
I cannot say enough about this recipe. It is flavorful, delicious, and light. I especially enjoy cooking it in the warmer weather as the pasta is not heavy at all. It's a wonderful way to take whatever seasonal veggies you have lying around (peppers, zucchini, broccoli, onions) and cook them in a new way to make a creative new side dish. It's a wonderful compliment to seasoned chicken or barbequed steak.
This rocks! Sometimes I make it into a main dish by adding chicken breast or (my wife's fave) pan fried and sliced chicken sausage. Amazingly quick and tasty.
This recipe was too bland. I had to add a stir fry sauce to give it some taste.
I gave 4 stars only because my 5 years old ate it. He is very picky and this is a good way to feed him broccoli and whole wheat noodles. Otherwise, I would give it 3 stars. Main problem: it was bland, it needs some spice in it. Next time I'll add some sausage. Took recommendations of other reviewers and used only half pound of linguini. Another problem is that broccoli and pepper come out really cooked if you cook by this recipe. So, if you like different texures in your food make some adjustments for cooking time. I like to try recipes as they presented by they authors, incorporating just a liitle changes suggested by most reviewers. This time I had veggies cooked, next time I'll make them a little crispy. Overall, this one is OK but not gourmet. Try it if you have little children. They might like it.
i omitted the butter and parmesan cheese, then added about 1/2 cup cream cheese spread and a little milk. it was delicious!!
Good. This was simple and easy. The dish was also light. Thanks for the recipe.
Needs at least twice as much olive oil. It was too dry to start.
This recipe is easy and light. I have made it several times and really enjoyed it.
This recipe was good, I am only giving 3 stars because it was indeed a bit boring, but great for a last minute throw together meal. I will make it again and maybe I will take my boyfriend's advice of "it needs bacon"
I added onion, white wine & a teaspoon of better than boullion. I was liberal with the garlic salt too. So good!
Quite delicious. I will add a splash of white wine next time. I left out the garlic salt. I simply sautéed the fresh broccoli with the bell peppers instead of steaming it first. Thank you for the recipe.
Delicious as is! This will be a regular dish at our house. Also goes very nicely as a veggie side for a main dish that already contains pasta, e.g. tuna noodle casserole, lasagna, etc. Simply omit the pasta. Easy and yummy!
Very good, light and healthy. I didn't have broccoli so I didn't add it, but I did add diced tomatoes, garlic, mixed green and red pepper strips (only 1/4 cup), a sprinkle of crushed red pepper and 1/4 cup of chopped spinach. This was really good. Served with pork kabobs. Nice and easy meal
Kids totally loved this. Made some adjustments per others comments. Added rotisserie chicken pieces, tomatoes and lots more vegetables no butter and also used some chicken broth during the sauté of the vegetables added 6 cloves of minced garlic will add more next time
This w as so good. Didn't change a thing. Very colorful and delicious
I loved this recipe. I made a few tweaks which made it perfect for me. First I used a mix of olive oil and walnut oil (2 tbsp of each) to saute my onions & garlic. I added the broccoli right to my pan rather than microwaving it first. I used red, orange & yellow peppers & served it over brown rice. It was full of flavor & I will definitely make it regularly. Thank you for sharing it!
My Family loved this. Butter and Garlic give it just the right flavor. I also added a couple of fresh tomatoes. We will be making this again!
This was wonderful. I added lots of crimini mushrooms to the saute.
Very tasty, and very easy to prepare. I read the reviews, some thought it was boring, so I added mushrooms and shrimp- delicious! I also added some hot pimento paste for a little kick, a little bit more butter so the pasta wouldn't be too dry. Definitely will be making it again!
I added a sweet onion to this. And did my own eye measure of portions. I'm only one person.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections