Grandma's Noodles

these came out a bit dense, not quite what i was looking for but still very good. I think i'm going to play around with these a bit next time. I did not use the baking powder. EDIT: These are my favorite noodles! They turned out to be exactly what I was looking for after sitting in the soup overnight in the fridge and were perfect when I defrosted some soup I had frozen. I've made them a dozen times now and this is the easiest way I've found: I make these in my food processor, I combine all the dry ingredients and pulse in the wet ones until combined and dough forms into a ball that pulls away from the sides and then roll out the dough. Keep in mind that these to grow when cooked so roll them out thinner than you think you need to and cut them smaller than the size you desire. Oh if making for a group of 4 or more you're going to want to double the recipe or triple it if making a large batch of soup to freeze. I now make extras because they're the favorite part of the soup in our house. Try this recipe, it's a keeper!