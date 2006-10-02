Grandma's Noodles
Homemade soup noodles.
This is a wonderful recipe & so simple. I used my food processor. Just mix the egg & milk together in one bowl & put the dry ingredients in the processor bowl. Put the top on,turn on the processor & slowly pour the wet ingredients through the food chute. In just seconds, it will form a ball. Stop the processor immediately & VOILA that's all there is to it! Just have to roll it out. Thanks for the recipe.Read More
I wasn't very impressed with these, now a days, it's hard to come across recipes (at lest on the internet) where you don't need nifty and highly expensive tools or gadgets to do your prep work for you. I just found out that unless you use a blendeder, this recipe doesn't mix right. I was looking for something a little more old fashioned where you can make a flour and dry ingrediant mountain with a little pool at the top with your eggs and wet ingrediants to go into and mix all together, but I found this to be too much flour. I was afraid ,because I couldn't test try these, of adding another egg or too much milk.Read More
I have made these for years. I don't use the baking powder and I roll them as thin as I can. The broth is what really makes them good. I just use some cans of chicken broth and add a few bullion cubes to it to make it stronger. Everyone loves it and I am asked to make it a lot. To keep from making a big mess you can roll it out onto some floured wax paper and toss the wax paper flour and all when you're done.
My family loves it when I make these noodles for my chicken noodle soup. I have made these several times with baking powder, w/o baking powder, rolled thin, rolled thick, dried out , not dried out. Personally like to add the baking powder it makes them a bit more airy, I also like them rolled thicker, & they don't need to be dried out at all. I make them & in to the pot they go,very quick & easy. These noodles are also great the next day as they sit over night in the soup they don't get mushy. Yummy comfort food!
Good recipe but should definitely double amount for a family of 4. To make sure noodles aren't tough, do not knead. Kneading this at all will make a rubbery, tough noodles. Mix the dough until ingredients are just combined. I mix all the ingredients in a KitchenAid mixer then rolled it out by hand. To minimize overworking the dough, mix all the wet ingredients first before adding to the flour. I then divided the dough ball into two halves (4 sections if doubling the recipe) and wrapped in plastic to let it sit for about 20 min to let the gluten relax. This will make rolling easier and prevent shrinking. I then cut the pasta with a pizza cutter and immediately cooked them. No need to wait 2 hrs. Also, I found 1/4 tsp of baking powder was plenty to give the pasta some airiness. Freezes well too, just make sure to flour cut noodles well before freezing. A great simple recipe. 4 stars for lack of directions, 5 stars for recipe itself.
I use an extra large egg and 1 1/2 cups of flour-no baking powder/Ukrainian recipe ( I am Ukrainian) I have been using for many years. I boil my noodles separately in salted/oiled water. The flour in the noodles would make the soup too starchy therefore cook noodles separately el dente. I fry pieces of chicken in spices, steam carrots separately and add green onions and finely chopped celery and then add all to the chicken. I drain the noodles and add some to each bowl and pour soup over the noodles. If noodles are left in the soup, they would get too soft. Once noodles are ready,
I, too, didn't realize how easy it is to make your own noodles! The only suggestion I have is to make sure you flour the surface that you are rolling them out on, otherwise the dough can be a little sticky. They do nearly double in size once you boil them. I boiled them for 5 minutes in a pot of water with one chicken stock cube, drained them, and then added the noodles to my homemade chicken noodle soup that was boiling for the last 5 minutes. I did not use the baking powder. I will definitely make these again! Thanks for this easy, yet delicious, noodle recipe!
I was surprised how little work it took to make noodles, especially since I used my stand mixer and dough hook to mix the dough. Using a pizza cutter makes cutting the dough into strips quick and easy. Great addition to homemade chicken noodle soup! This is a keeper.
Great comfort food. Follow directions and there is no way to mess these up. I boil a whole chicken with onion, celery, bay leaf,salt and pepper corns covered in water. Strain broth and remove chicken from bone. Cook noodles in broth then add chicken at the last minute. YUM!
I love homemade noodles and these are easy and taste fantastic. The only thing I don't do is dry the noodles- not necessary. I throw them in a bowl, sprinkle in a little flour, so everyone gets coated a little and chuck them into boiling chicken stock (with shredded chicken already in it) and cook just until the noodles are done and the broth thickens up. I love chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes. Yes, it's heavy on the starch, but boy, is it ever good (Midwest-style) eating. My mom used to fix it that way when I was a little girl and I'm proud to carry on the tradition.
these came out a bit dense, not quite what i was looking for but still very good. I think i'm going to play around with these a bit next time. I did not use the baking powder. EDIT: These are my favorite noodles! They turned out to be exactly what I was looking for after sitting in the soup overnight in the fridge and were perfect when I defrosted some soup I had frozen. I've made them a dozen times now and this is the easiest way I've found: I make these in my food processor, I combine all the dry ingredients and pulse in the wet ones until combined and dough forms into a ball that pulls away from the sides and then roll out the dough. Keep in mind that these to grow when cooked so roll them out thinner than you think you need to and cut them smaller than the size you desire. Oh if making for a group of 4 or more you're going to want to double the recipe or triple it if making a large batch of soup to freeze. I now make extras because they're the favorite part of the soup in our house. Try this recipe, it's a keeper!
My mother used this recipe, and its been passed down three generations. Personally, I think the baking powder is key. I usually triple the recipe, use some that day, then freeze the rest. To freeze, flour the noodles really well, lay them flat on a cookie sheet, then pop them in the freezer. When frozen, I put the noodles and the extra flour in a ziplock bag and return to freezer. They are good to go whenever you need them. The extra flour acts as a thickening agent when you cook them in broth.
I like the fact that this recipe has much better directions than the Grandmas Noodles 1 recipe did! Very easy to make and taste great in soups or as a side.
I enjoyed the fact that I made my own noodles...never did I imagine doing this. As I was reading the reviews, I noticed people saying how fast and easy these were - they didn't seem so fast to me. The drying for 2 hours part really slowed down my process. If I'm going to use them in a pot of soup, do I still need to let them dry? I told my husband to not dismiss them becaues it was my first shot, so we're going to perfect this and have the best darn homemade noodles!!!! I will use this recipe again :-)
I prepared the recipe by hand with a couple of changes. I did not let the dough stand after rolling it out (mainly because I forgot to). Also, I only let the noodles sit for about 10 minutes before adding to my chicken stock. This is definitely a keeper and will be added to the weekly rotation. A note of caution to everyone, the noodles do increase in size so roll them thinner than you want them and cut them smaller than you want the finished size to be. Really enjoyed this recipe and thank you for sharing.
Good noodles! Worked great in our soup and tasted yummy!
I love these noodles. I've made them twice now and I've used the baking powder each time (I like my noodles big and hearty). I followed another reviewer's suggestion to use my food processor and the dough only took minutes to make. I let them dry for 20 minutes, but after that just put them straight into my soup and they turned out wonderfully. The size of this recipe is perfect for a single batch of soup. Today I was craving them again and just boiled them in chicken broth and had noodles and broth for lunch. I added a little garlic powder to the dough this time and it was a tasty change, but they are still wonderful as the recipe is written.
I've used the same recipe for years but it always seemed that they were the right consistency the day after they were cooked in any left overs. However these made a perfect noodle for soup on the day I made them. I rolled them thin (1/8"), and threw them into the soup about 20 minutes before serving. They were amazing! I will not use another recipe - ever. It is amazing how baking powder makes all the difference in the world - I would NOT omit it unless you want a more al dente textured noodle today, and left overs with a "soup texture" noodle the next. Perfection. Thanks so much for sharing the recipe!
Excellent recipe, with simple ingredients and methods that anyone can pull off! It is also very versatile; I actually used this to make a sort of pizza-dumpling creation when I was close to moving and had little in the way of food in the house; just cut circles from the dough, plopped on some spare pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella, then boiled it briefly and voila, midnight munchies cured;)
Delicious and turned out just like they are supposed to! I didn't have to alter the recipe on bit!! Thank you!
Mine came out ugly as sin (nothing like the photos shown), but they were chewy and delicious. This recipe is a keeper! EDIT: Second time, I rolled them paper thin, and when it was time to cut, I lightly floured the top and folded the dough over on itself, slicing off long, even strips. The kidlet even helped out. Easy breezy - whole pot of egg noodles for $.25 and a half hour's labor.
These were some of the best homemade noodles I have ever made. This recipe is one I will now use all the time. Hubby loves homemade noodles, and was really impressed with these.
So easy! I was scared to try this but am so glad that I did! My mother-in-law rolls these to cut them, but that didn't work out for me. A pizza cutter worked wonders, very easy to get nice uniform noodles. She also has given them to me frozen and sys that they will last in the freezer for a very long time!
I have to give this 5 stars...it took some getting used to, my first time making pasta. I made a creamy/meditarranean/chicken mixture and fold the cooked pasta in. Topped with cheese and into a warm oven (just so the cheese melts) and sprinkled the top with dried parsely. DH was VERY impressed. I didn't mention that i made the pasta from scratch, but i got stopped during the meal and asked, "where did u buy this pasta? It's amazing."....Enough said :)
I can't believe I made homemade noodles. It was so easy and made an inexpensive meal when I added cooked chicken, a little carrot and peas.
I liked this simple recipe but made the following changes. Since it said baking powder optional, when I doubled the recipe I only used half as much baking powder. I also cooked in broth almost instantly after running it through my noodle press.
I have made homemade noodles for many years and my recipe is very similar to this one. However, a really easy way to cut them is: After rolling your dough out thinly, roll it into a roll and cut across at intervals as wide as you want your noodles to be. Then just pick up the outside end of each noodle and drop them into your soup. Much easier and faster than cutting each one individually.
so simple, easy, and really really good! i used baking powder, and didn't dry them. my sick neigbor i am cooking for thought i went all out! i have always made my own noodles but my ingredients were not exact. these are just the right amounts in my opinion.
These are a work of art! I felt like Kung Foo Panda...well minus the awesome Kung Foo moves :) My 8 year old son now knows how to make noodles from scratch!!!
Wonderful flavor and texture. I used them for my homemade alfredo (just low-fat cream cheese and enough milk to create the perfect consistancy, creamed together and heated, some times I add a touch of nutmeg) and I don't think I can use dry store bought noodles for it ever again! Now thats comfort food. I did double the recipe for 4 entree size portions.
Was a fantastic addition to my homemade chicken soup last nigth. They were perfect!!! Super easy to make, my 7 year old did most of the work! Only thing I would do differently would be to double the recipe, didn't have quite enough for the likes of my family. We love our noodles!!!
Great addition to my homemade chicken noodle soup. So much better then the box noodles---could not have been easier to make. I didn't bother to let them dry out, they worked fine.
Followed directions to a "t" and loved the results. Paired this noodle recipe with the "Spaetzle Chicken Soup" and my husband said it was the best chicken noodle soup he'd ever had!
Wow! I can't say enough about how easy this was! Having never used a rolling pin to deal with dough, I was pretty intimidated but even if my noodles were various shapes and widths, they dried out great. I boiled a couple chicken breasts, chopped them up, dumped in a can of condensed cream of chicken soup, some shredded carrot and the noodles and voila. It turned out excellent. Thanks!
Great! Needed a hearty noodle for my chicken soup, and this one was just what I needed. Thank you!
Roll out as thin as you can and cut very this strips, they get very large when added to soup. Excelent recipe!!!!!!!!!!!
If you like homemade noodles, you better double this recipe because it won't be enough for everybody! Tastes just like grandma made.
These noodles are fantastic! They go perfectly in my chicken noodle soup!
So delicious! I used the broth & chicken from the "Boiled Chicken" recipe by George & added these noodles. YUM! Just like my Momma used to make.
Very easy, fast and delicious. Added to chicken soup. Wonderful
Easy and tasty. Just add broth. I couldn't roll my dough out thin enough, so just cut thinner slices to make up for the width. Very flexible and easy recipe.
A WINNER! Great texture. Noodle lovers: double the recipe. Didn't use baking powder. Didn't let dry, cooked right away. For more flavor, cook in salted water.
Amazing noodles. Perfect for any noodle dish, especially asian dishes. Serving amount very small though - would need to make recipe x4 to get amount for family
I've tried several Noodles recipes. So far this one is the best! I used all the ingredients, including the baking powder & mix it my mixer, then cut it with the pasta attachment. I didn't dry the noodles, but boiled them right away. They were so good. This one is definitely a keeper. Thanks for the recipe!
This is just what I needed tonight! So melt in your mouth fantabulous! I have an ear infection and an ulcer in my throat and some homemade chicken soup with these beautiful noodles hit the exact spot I was hoping for. Thank you for sharing this with us.
Excellent taste and easy to make. I took some to work and everyone loved them.
exactly like the grandma's noodles from the grocery store, and super easy/cheap! the only advice i have is to cut the noodles pretty thin because that expand so much after cooking!
The dough is very sticky and I had a tough time cutting it (forget getting uniform shapes and sizes) but didn't find this too difficult so I will use again.
These were the best noodles ever for chicken noodle soup. I like my noodles big so I cut them a little wide but then they almost tripled in size so they were huge, (I added the baking powder) but they were amazing. I was a little worried at 1st because I boiled them in a sauce pan with some of the broth from my chicken in the crockpot for about 10 min and they were a little tough and firmer than what I wanted, but after boiling them for 10 min I added them to my crock pot mixture and left it alone for about 20 min and they turned out perfect and soft. Amazing and way easier than I thought, I'll never make chicken noodle soup without homeade noodles again. Thanks!
I made 24 servings of these for Thanksgiving dinner and they were delicious. Only problem I had was not making enough :( Ive been looking for a recipe just like this one. Excellent!
Made them without baking soda for chicken soup. Simple to make, though my Kitchenaid dough hook did not reach low enough in the bowl, so I used my hands.
this is great, ........it's how my mom made them! I use about a teaspoon of poultry seasoning with mine. I add chicken boullion and cook in the broth I had cooked the chicken it..........yes it gets starchy but what's comfort food all about?? No need to dry the noodles first!
I made these today to add to homemade turkey/veggie soup. They were really, really good. I cut back on the salt, but think I will use the full amount next time. I did not add baking powder. I rolled them really thin (on parchment)and cut narrow. Can't wait to try them for chicken 'n dumplins. Trust me, they are very, very good. Followed the recipe as directed (except for the salt). They are surprisingly easy and I know what is going into them!! A definite 5+.
Excellent noodles. I used my pizza cutter to cut them and it worked out super. I made chicken noodle soup with them and it was amazing. Thanks for posting!
more dumpling like than noodle.... roll and cut VERY thin
This was my first time making noodles, they turned out great!! I omitted the baking powder, followed the directions to a T and VIOLA delicious noodles!! Oh, and the dough was really easy to work with, just make sure you use plenty of flour so it won't stick.
I've made these twice now and I love them! I don't even dry them out. My second batch I mixed in the kitchenaide - I think it took me 10 min total, very easy! My first time making noodles.
I really wish they had half star option because to me its really more like a 4 1/2 stars. I needed to add extra milk (almost 1/4 cup) to get the dough to get like its suppose to. I rolled the noodles out thin and i left out the baking powder. They took awhile longer to cook then what i thought but They turned out well. I just wished i had something to compare it too. My two year old loved the noodles in his soup and they looked exactly as pictured.
These turned out great and were so easy to make! My husband asked that I make 'homemade' noodles with my chicken soup and I thought - no way, that'd be too hard. But it was a snap, and much tastier than storebought noodles. Thanks for the recipe!!
Perfect. I made these last week and have been given orders to make them again soon by the most picky eaters on the planet.
OMG these noodles turned out great!!!! I will make them again. They were easy to make,light, and taste great. The only thing I had to do was add a little more flour as I was making the dough since it was a little sticky, other than that I followed the recipe as stated but doubled the amount. Try this one out a definate keeper!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks
I grew up on homemade egg noodles... still make them today..... LOVE them!! I use 1 egg per person to make noodles
These are perfect ..I make often and use for beef and noodles, chicken and noodles, or chicken soup ...five stars every time
These are the best noodles ever!!!! They also cost about an 1/8 of what they cost in the store and the taste is out of this world !!!
Yummy and easy! I used about 1/2 tsp baking powder.
These were very good! I added the baking powder but didn't let the rolled noodles dry. Added to chicken broth and it was excellent. Next time I'll make a double batch.
Delicious and very easy to make.
Super easy to make and taste great.
I did not care for this recipe.
WONDERFUL recipe! I have used the same old recipe from my late grandma! Wonderful recipe, but wanted to try a new one! This was great! May have been better than my grandmas recipe!
Awesome! Very easy to make and very good!!
Yumm!!! I love the way these noodles absorb the flavors from my soup! Thanks for posting :)
I use self-rising flour and eggs ( one whole egg and two egg yolks). that is all i use. very easy and good.
First time noodle making, it was very simple and quick. I had to add just a touch of water to make the dough stick. I boiled them for 10 minutes then simmered them for another 15 to make them tender as I like my fat noodles softer. All in all a good experience and I will be making them again.
Mmmm perfect homemade noodles:) Hearty and filling. Yum!
Great tasting noodle. To speed up the proces: after rolling out the dough I loosley rolled the dough onto the rolling pin. I then slid the pin out of the dough and using a sharp knife, cut noodles off the roll.
These were not only fun to make but very easy. I thought the texture and taste was even better after being refrigerated overnight...but that could just be me :)
Wonderful recipe! I left out the baking soda because I wanted thin noodles. They turned out like my Grandma's noodles and perfect for Thanksgiving.
I had trouble getting it to form into two balls, the dough didn't want to stick together that good but I added a little water, I don't know what I did wrong but they still turned out good, and I used the pizza cutter as one of the other suggestions, worked great. I will try it again some day. thanks
Awesome & Easy!
I use this recipe every time I make chicken soup. They are very good, just be sure the soup is boiling or nearly there before you drop them in. They were just the right consistency, and remind me of the noodles my grandma used to make.
This is easier than I'd anticipated! So versitile too! I have made then 3 times in the past 2 weeks, and anticipate getting more use of them in the future! Really good in those comfort soups for the winter!
Super Easy. I'll always make my own now.
As a dad doing the cooking they are so easy. I have people that ask me to make these noodles for all kind of occasions. I add 1/3 cup of melted butter to this recipe. Getting ready now to make more. My son loves to help !!
These were AMAZING exactly what I was looking for great recipe!
First time making homemade noodles. I loved these and so did my kids. Would love to find a beef n noodle recipe to go along with these noodles.
Wonderful recipe!! this was my first time making noodles and they turned out better than I ever could have imagined!
5+. Use Baking Powder.
MmmmMMmmm, my homeade chicken soup has really improved since I started making these noodles to go in. They are just right for a soup.
Who knew that making noodles could be so easy and so YUMMY! Made these in like 5 minutes and added them to a homemade "no chicken" noodle soup. My three year old could not get enough and to be honest, neither could I!! :)
So incredibly simple and absolutely delicious!
Great, easy recipe for homemade noodles. Followed it exactly including the baking powder. Took others suggestion for using the food processor- worked beautifully! I made chicken noodle soup like most others. Will definitely use this again maybe for something other than soup. Thanks for posting this recipe!
Having to wait two hours is tough, but the noodles were delicious. This is not four servings. Double it! Also, make sure that you roll it thin before cutting. Very delicious. I could not believe how easy!
Super easy. I thought with such a little amount of dough it wouldn't be enough for my soup but went with it anyway. I used the baking powder and rolled them out to the point that I thought they might be too thin. I cooked them seperately due to some of the excess flour from rolling them out and I am glad I did. These puffed up as soon as they hit the boiling water! I should have cut them thinner and they would have been perfect (I cut them a little thicker not thinking they would almost triple in size!). Easiest recipe I for noodles I made so far. I made the dough first and then let it sit while starting the soup base and cutting my carrots and celery. I rolled them out and cooked them seperately and they were ready right on time. Thank you.
Made this for family with the flu. They loved it in soup.
Even for a novice like me, this was a very simple and easy way to make homemade noodles. Quite a workout too! Thank you Sandy.
So easy and tasted wonderful! Made these for a family dinner and everyone raved about them! I had to make 2 double batches
Wonderful recipe- made with a roast and the whole family loved them!
This is a good recipe and very!
