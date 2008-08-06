Homemade Noodles
Easy, homemade noodles for two.
This is a nice beginning to a recipe I grew up with. My family is a homemade noodle family from at least 4 generations I am aware of. To make this recipe for a family of 4, I use 5 eggs, mix in enough flour to form a dough. Then I put the dough on a well floured counter, mix in enough flour to keep the dough from being sticky. I roll it out paper thin, in a circle. I cut the circle in half, put the right half on the left half, then cut it again. I then have a pie shaped piece of dough that is 4 layers thick, I roll it up jelly roll fashion, cut the noodles in thin strips. I shake the flour out of the little pinwheels, and place them on a cookie sheet. I set them aside to dry a little. (I never let them dry all the way, because generally they are made when I need them) Boil your broth, place a few noodles in the broth at a time, stir to keep them from sticking together. Pick the meat off the chickena, add at the very end. We serve this over mashed potatoes. This is a tradition that is almost religious in my family. Thank you for trying to put a recipe out here. It is not easy for people that have not seen the process. I am afraid it might be a dying tradition. We just spent a weekend with my nieces teaching them all to make noodles, the youngest was 6, she rolled and cut and did a fine job. Keep practicing if you have trouble, it is well worth the effort. There is really nothing wrong with this recipe. I never add any liquid to my noodles, I am 51 and have been making them sRead More
I tried this recipe and it does not work. How long do the noodles sit for? Do you beat the egg before adding to the flour? When I added the egg to the flour, all I got was a crumbly mess that wouldn't roll or cut nicely at all.Read More
Few things are better than homemade noodles. In central Indiana they are an essential part of a holiday meal. Local cooks are judged by the quality of their noodles. The only problem I see with the recipe here is that there is not enough liquid. Try this: 3 egg yolks 1 egg beat until light 1 tsp. salt 3 tblsp. half and half (or milk) beat again 2 cups flour This is a perfect dough for noodles. If you need more liquid, add egg yolks or half and half until it is the desired consistency. Noodles are weather sensitive, so don't be afraid to add more liquid or flour if needed. Hope this helps.
My kids love these noodles in chicken broth with shredded chicken. If you are in a hurry you can drop little chunks of the mix into boiling broth instead of rolling, cutting, and letting dry. They are more like dumplings than noodles this way. (They must be VERY small chunks because if they aren't dried first they puff up...)
Like many other reviewers, this is very similar to my grandmother's recipe. For those who had trouble: Be sure to thoroughly beat the egg before you add any flour. Then, with a fork, whisk in the flour a little at a time. Also, my grandmother never measured anything, and for noodles her strategy was to just keep adding flour until it wouldn't take any more. You'll soon realize you have to mix by hand, and just keep kneading it in. This way I didn't have to add any other liquid, and it didn't retract like pizza dough does, so it was easier to roll out. Hope that helps.
I received this same recipe from an Aunt in Indiana. My family loves it and requests it especially at holidays. One thing I do differently is add a few drops of yellow food coloring to the beaten egg for a little more yellow color and then after they are dried I use a pizza cutter to cut the noodles - much easier than a knife!
Every couple of months a group of OLD friends get together for a "retro dinner" ... This time dinner was at my house, and Homemade Chicken and Noodles was on the menu along with Cornbread ... Having never made noodles before I was a bit afraid they would turn out like the ones my Grandmother used to make, which were like "anemic rubber bands" ... All I can say, is WOW!!! I WILL NEVER purchase egg noodles in the grocery store again. Craig, you posted the recipe in memory of Elizabeth, I made the noodles this morning with my 96 year old Grandmother's Rolling Pin. Perhaps both of the ladies were with me, while I was making these delicious noodles. Thanks again for submitting the recipe. I cooked for 8 and just quadrupled the recipe, must say I did have to add a couple of extra eggs to get the correct(or what I thought) consistency to roll out ... I wish my Grandmother "had her mind" so she could enjoy the outcome. I doubt she'd be impressed, as her food is pureed these days.
Nice simple recipe for delicous noodles. Egg noodles are supposed to be a littler "firmer" since they cook up so much. I did add a dab of milk to my egg yolks before mixing into the flour mixture. I tried noodles 2 ways, 1 with whole eggs and this one and I have to say that my family liked these noodles better plus I liked working with the dough better. It's a more old'fashioned type of noodle. They were delicious!
This recipe is a good ratio for noodles, however it fails to tell the beginner how to make it, by making a well in center of dough, placing egg and salt into the well, mixing in the flour slowly. Then kneeding the dough for ten minutes, and then covering the dough with plastic wrap and letting it rest for ten- thirty minutes. Rolling dough very thinly is important. then boiling for 1 to 2 minutes. 15 minutes would be for dried pasta, not fresh made pasta.
my grandmother taught me how to make this same recipe. It is truly awsome. I tripled it so i could have leftovers. so much better than store bought.
I love this recipe, it's the same as my grandmother's. My mom and/or my grandmother used to make it every holiday. Now it's my turn. I do have one question, can I substitue a whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose?
It was amazingly easy HOWEVER, I had to use 1 cup of flour with 2 eggs as opposed to 1. Plus, I added a touch of olive oil.
Used a pizza cutter to cut the noodles...also the recipe needed a little more liquid...my husband loved these and I will make them again
This recipe definitely needs more liquid, but not a lot. I mixed the flour, egg & salt right on my countertop, and left my tap water running very lightly - almost down to just a steady drip. As I mixed with my hands, I would cup a few drips of water in my hand and mix in. My guess is that I used 1 - 2 tsp. of water, total. After I mixed it into a ball, I only let it sit for about 10 min, then rolled out to about 1/4" thickness and cut into thin strips. I added them to my chicken broth right away, brought to a boil, then lowered to a simmer for 20 min. They were just right! My kids couldn't get enough!
Homemade noodles are such a treat. I remember my grandmother making them, then my mother and I took up the art! Everyone always wants the recipe, and my daughter-in-laws office friends always want me to make a pot of them when I visit them in Rocklin, Ca. To those who can't make them the first time, just remember the dough must be the consistency of a pie dough, so if crumbly, add a tad of water until able to roll out. Good luck. And happy eating.
Had to add liquid to make it into dough.
super easy. decided not to run them through my kitchenaid pasta attachement to have a more homemade feel. just fine. no problem, and my kids ate them. Even used whole wheat flour, and consistency fine after adding about 1/4 c. water so dough would stick for rolling out.
My mom and I always make these noodles especially for holidays. They're wonderful! She taught me how to make them when I was younger. My question is how do you store them? We've tried several different ways but it's tricky with the egg. Please let me know any suggestions you may have or if you know something that works!!!!
I made a well in my flour and added the egg and a little olive oil. The dough was too dry and so I added milk a little at a time. What I should have done was mix up the egg, salt and olive oil THEN add flour until I got the consistency I needed. They rolled out quite easily and are drying as I write, so I haven't tasted them yet.
My mother-in-law gave me her recipe for homemade noodles many years ago. It calls for an egg, plus a half an egg shell of milk, salt and as much flour as you can mix in. This is the only noodle my husband will eat. They are a little firmer than store bought, but delish.
These are the best egg noodles, I make a lot at a time, and freeze the ones that I wont be using, boil a chicken, add alittle salt, carrots, potatos, parsley, celery and you have a meal,, all you need is fresh baked bread.
I have never made noodles so I had a few problems with this recipe. The recipe didn't say that you had to beat the egg, so I didn't. As a result, it was very crumbly, so I added enough water in order to roll it out. Then I rolled it up like a jelly roll and in retrospect, I think that Craig meant to say "roll it out as thin as you would a jelly roll." He also didn't say how long to let them dry and 30 minutes wasn't long enough. I am a "seasonings" person, so I added small amounts of garlic & onion powder, salt, pepper and a minute amount of italian seasoning. My noodles were REALLY tasty but when I dropped them in the soup (because they weren't dry yet) ended up like dumplings. My husband loves dumplings however so the end result was great.
THE RECEIPE WAS QUICK AND VERY SIMPLE.
These are wonderful. This is also a fond childhood memory for me. I remember going to my grandmother's home and sitting to watch her roll out and cut her noodles. She made the best noodles, bless her heart. She's gone now, but her homemade noodles live on. My aunts and mother would make homemade chicken and noodles on special occasions as all the family (aunts, uncles, cousins and more) would gather to enjoy this wonderful and hearty meal. One suggestion though is to roll the noodles thin enough or else they are rather dry in the middle and even though the taste is good... they are a bit too thick. These also go well ith homemade biscuits. UPDATE:: A good trick for cutting the noodles is to roll them thin and use a pizza wheel to cut out the strips. It works great!!
This was a very tasty noodle recipe that I used to make lasagna noodles. I did have to add some water to the mixture because I was unable to roll it out. I increased the recipe to 6 servings to make 3 large lasagna noodles. I let them dry for about 3-4 hours. Then I cut each in half to fit in the pot, boiled, and let cool. Lastly, I used the "White Cheese Chicken Lasagna" recipe.
This takes a little time,but worth the effort.Elaine in CA.
This recipe has been in our family for at least 60 plus years with great results. It takes a little time kneading. But its worth every moment. My grandkids and kids love the noodles.Were all happy campers.The amount of flour should be about.
My dough came out crumbly when following the directions provided, so I made a few adjustments to this recipe. I used 1 cup flour, 2 eggs, 1 tsp oil, and pinch of salt. They rolled out nicely and cooked up tender.
This is pretty much the same recipe I use...so I tried yours. The only thing I changed was that I used 3 cups of flour and 4 eggs, and probably about an 1/8 teaspoon of salt. Still a little crumbly until you really compress and roll it out. Tastes Wonderful.
I made these noodles today and was so delighted with the results. They are delicious! And so simple and quick to make!
The standard for noodles. The trick to noodle dough is to make it stiff enough, almost dry. Made for company with beef bourgignon. Lovely.
good base to start with. Like other reviews stated, I doubled the recipe the first time and had plenty left over, which I loved!
sounds yummy...gonna make them with my homemade chicken soup today :)
Noodles are harder to make than it looks, or for that matter, the recipe seems. I wasn't able to do it without adding water, it was way to dry without. After starting over after the first batch failed, they were really good! A wonderful addition to any soup, and nothing beats the texture and chewiness of homemade noodles!
I guess I missed something here. My noodles turned out to be tough, little bits that, if not eaten, could substitutes for scrable tiles.
LOVE this recipe! i searched forEVER before i found a recipe that didn't require the noodles be "dried" first. thank you!
I don't think you're supposed to simply mix these together. The way I do it is to create a well with the flour and crack the egg in it. With a fork, I slowly mix the egg with the flour until everything is incorporated.
This did not work for me. I could not get the flour to stick. I even added an extra egg and a little watter and it still did not dough
super easy!
perfect...just like my Mom makes..yummy!!!
Our family has been enjoying this recipe for well over 100 years. Though my grandmother has been gone for 25 years she will be at my side as I roll out the dough this morning in preperation for Thanksgiving dinner. I use a laundry dry rack to dry the rolled out strips a little before I cut into noodles
It's great that so many people could make the recipe work with more liquid, but the recipe AS WRITTEN is way too dry - it produces a crumbly mess! I had to add another egg while the dough was already half formed, and it was difficult but not impossible to incorporate it. Two tbsp of liquid (milk or water) would probably do it as well. With the addition(s) it makes a chewy, delicious noodle, but the recipe posted here does not work. :(
Very good! I have been making them for years but never had a Recipe. I tried this and it is what I have been doing for years. Sometimes I had a bit of real butter to the batter it makes it richer! I like to use farm fresh brown eggs for a prettier color to.
Ok...I am so undecided as how to rate this. It is a very old fashioned recipe, and I respect that. However, it seemed to me the directions were very vague, as if you were giving someone the directions who is famaliar with the recipe and had seen it done a 100 times. I have never seen homemade noodles made so I was totally lost! The jelly roll suggestion totally threw me off. I had read the reviews and followed what people were suggesting like adding milk to the recipe (my dough was VERY dry, even with a little milk added)...anyway, my noodles turned out a lot like dumplings except long and thin. They tasted like dumplings, too. Which is not bad, I liked the taste of the dish, but I think I will stick with my tried and true method of chicken and dumplings.
Thanks! I have been looking for this recipe for a long time. I added the noodles to beef stew. It was great and my family loved it!
It was a little bland.
These noodles have been a holiday tradition for all my 55 years. I have tried following this recipe but it is impossible to get all the flour mixed in...the original recipe calls for 2 tbsp of milk. Beat your egg before adding other ingredients. Once everything is mixed, be sure to have a very clean wide space of countertop. Spread a c. of flour on the counter & roll your dough out, turning it over several times to keep wet parts from sticking. Roll very thin because the noodles will swell when cooked. Once it is the right thickness, roll the flat dough jelly roll style, making sure every part is covered with flour or the roll will stick. At this point, I like to lay mine on a cutting board because I spent years with counters that would be cut using a knife. I suggest sharpening your knife before cutting. I like 1/2" slices,and once they are cut, I throw them all back onto the flour I rolled them out on, and unroll them, making sure all noodles are covered in flour, then shake off the excess. I leave them out on the counter overnight to dry. They will still be somewhat moist so if you are not using them immediately, put them in a ziplock & freeze, otherwise they will stick together if closed in a container. I make 3 individual batches for up to 12 people...trust me, making each separately will make the dough easier to work with. The last,& most important tip, make sure your broth is boiling, adding & stirring a handful of noodles at a time.
Well, they were GREAT once I added some water (about 1/3 cup)! I made them in my Cuisinart. Put the egg & flour in, pulsed it, then turned it on & slowly added water thru the top 'til it formed a dough ball.
These taste like a lot of chewy nothing. You need to add some milk or you won't be able to get the mix to form a ball and roll. I had a terrible time getting the dough rolled out then enough (it kept re-compacting itself). When I added to soup, they puffed up twice the size. So I tossed orzo in my chicken soup instead, and it was much better.
I have been looking all over for a recipe like my mother's, even she lost the recipe!!! This is the exact one. It's wonderful, easy, and fun!! Thank you.
Easy recipe. I needed some egg noodles quick and this worked great! You need to beat the egg and add the flour gradually until combined. I did not require the full cup even though I had an extra large egg. It will depend on the humidity of your day. Thanks!
I'm giving this 5 stars because of its simplicity. As many reviewers have pointed out, the dough from the above recipe may be too dry, so add a little half & half, or milk, or an egg yolk, depending on your preference. I just made these and needed to add both half & half AND an egg yolk and ended up needing to add a small dollop of flour to bring the dough to the proper texture. Be brave and take the plunge, it isn't difficult to resolve if you understand how to work with dough. If you don't, you'll learn. In the end, you'll have delicious homemade noodles with NO preservatives and a taste that's terrific!
Like Hanna it was all crumble. I found adding some water made it work alot better I think it calls for to much flour.
This was a great recipe! I ended up having to add 2 eggs total & about 1-2 TBSP of water to get it to the dough consistency. I rolled it out on a hard surface. Just make sure you roll it REALLY REALLY thin or you'll have thick chunky noodles. I added these to my creamy chicken noodle soup at the end of cooking the soup & it turned out delicious!
Great noodles, I can't get by with using 1egg though for my soups so I use 6-8 eggs and add my flour as needed to get the right consistency. Just like Grandma made!! mmmm good!
theese are so easy i had never made noodle to tell you the truth i am just getting into cooking. I had the water boiling and as soon as i droped them in the water they were ready. Thank you so very much
This was my first attempt at homemade noodles. I used this recipe and made chicken noodle soup. I thought I had made enough for leftovers but my husband who "doesn't like soup" and my nephew who didn't think he would like it finished it up in one sitting! It's been two days and they are already wanting me to make more.
Couldn't be simpler! I added an extra egg to get the dough to hold together. I hadn't made homemade noodles in so long, this was a great refresher recipe. Actually had fun making them! My broth is boiling now...time for the ultimate test...Taste!
I tried this and like someone else, only ended up with a crumbly mess. I added an extra egg. I added some water to try to get a dough. It still didnt work well. I think I will do what someone else said, Put eggs in the bowl, then add enough flour to form a dough. This seems more sensible to me.
This is a good basic recipe, however some seem to find it dry. I suggest you start with your egg (I usually am making for a large meal and use 6-8 eggs), mix your flour and salt to taste, then combine a little flour at a time until the mixture sticks together well, then add a little more flour and move to a bread board or a floured smooth service to knead by hand until you can pat it out, then sprinkle a little more flour and start rolling it out and adding flour as needed to avoid sticking to surfaces. Once it is rolled to 1/8" then let it rest and dry a bit before cutting into noodles. I like to cut the large circle into about 4-5" strips, then start cutting into noodles with a pizza cutter, it works really great and is faster than with a knife. Let dry several hours then drop into boiling broth a few at a time. If making a large batch, it is better to pinch off a smaller ball to work with on your bread board. You can also lay the noodles on parchment paper to dry to clear your working surface. Hope this helps. I've been making these for 50 years and everyone begs for my noodles.
Use this recipe all the time! Great! Why do people feel the need to post thier own (very different) recipe in the Rate and review?
Very similar to my mother's recipe. She added just a pinch of baking powder. For a little extra moisture she would add half an eggshell of water.
This was my first time ever making homemade noodles. My husband was craving them and asked me to make him some chicken noodle soup. So I did. I followed this recipe, but didn't know to make the well to drop the egg and salt into. Plus I had to add another egg, was too dry. Plus I added garlic powder, red pepper flakes to the mixture. After reading one of the reviews I realized I needed to turn off the soup after a few minute because I didn't let them dry out first. Sitting here now, enjoying the best homemade noodles every.. Hubby will enjoy dinner tongiht!
This was my first time making homemade noodles and was not sure what to expect. However, I agree with some of the previous reviews where the combination of one cup of flour and one egg did not form into a ball. I had to add two eggs to get the right consistency. Tasted GREAT!
This is very near to the recipe I use. I gave this one a try today to see what the difference was. This one is a bit too dry. I usually do 2 cups of flour, 4 eggs, and salt.
The taste was good, but for some reason mine came out a little tough. I'll try it again though. :)
I'm sorry, no offence to the recepie holder. This recepie was very vague and I received nothing but a crumbly mess!
Crumby mess.
A good starter recipe- but it took 2 large eggs to 1 cup of flour to make the dough. And I don't bother to let them dry before cooking; I throw into boiling broth right away and they're great.
This is similar to my granny's noodles for chicken-noodles. She used 1/2 eggshell measurement of water or sometimes 1/2 eggshell of oil to make it knead-able. Wrap it in plastic wrap and let rest before rolling out. You can run the dough through a pasta machine or roll by hand. My granny let the noodles dry before boiling. FYI the noodles will be thicker when done as they absorb the broth. As with any noodle, the noodles take on the taste of your broth,sauces, or gravy.
These were fantastic in a pot of home made soup I made. Only reason for 4 stars instead of 5 is you definitely need to add a tablespoon or two otherwise it won't turn out right. Will use this over and over.
This was fabulous! I quadrupled it for turkey and noodles. I got rave reviews on my homemade noodles!
I'm 66 years old and have eaten these ALL my life. My mother taught me how to make them. As my grand mother taught her.The only difference is for every 1 egg and 1 cup flour we add 1/2 egg shell water.All 4 of my son's like them. In fact my mother made them and my youngest son told me he liked mine better. I was in heaven because I got my Mama's HaHa I boil the meat (chicken hamburger or beef) and cook my noodles in the broth after the meat is done.
Good basic noodle recipe. My mothers was only slightly diferent. 1 egg and 1 egg of water 1 cup flour pinch of salt and 1/4 tsp or less of baking powder if you want them to "puff up" when you boil them.
Good basic egg noodle. I recommend starting with about 3/4 cup flour per egg and a splash of olive oil. Add more flour as needed.
If the dough is crumbly then too much flour was used. I have made noodles for years and I learned the hard way that the flour should be added last. Add a little as you go till you get the right consistency for rolling.
I too remember these from my grandmother's kitchen. These turned out exactly as I remember them. The stock thickens ever so slightly from the flour and you get a wonderfully homey thick noodle coated with an almost gravy. Mmmmmmmmm. Thanks so much for sharing and bringing back such a lovely memory.
This recipe did not work. way to dry i had to add water and oil to make it able to roll out to cut.
Simple, easy, and delicious. They worked will in my chicken noodle soup. Thank you :-)
I had to use three large eggs to get the dry ingredients to form a cohesive ball, in order to roll out. Great tasting, easy and economical to save over the cost of Amish noodles in-store.
I have tried a few, prior to this one. I like this because it is simple to make, and tasty.
I used to make homemade noodles but it's been years, and this recipe is pretty close to what I remember. I did use two eggs, since they were small-ish eggs, and I like to add a pinch of ground thyme & sage to the dough as well. It mixed up easily in my Kitchenaid mixer & the pizza cutter idea was helpful. I dried them on my stacking cookie-cooling racks. Yum, thanks!
This is the first time I made homemade noodles and they turned out pretty well in my chicken noodle soup. Next time I will use a little less flour though.
u can also buy a noodle cutter which u roll dough out flat and cut your dough a lot better than rollin it up
This recipe didn't work for me at first, I added another egg and 2 tbsp cold water. It turned out great. Was the egg supposed to be beaten; what size of egg should be used? Maybe that would help.
I quadrupled the recipe, using four eggs and a little over three cups of flour, added gradually. I overworked my dough (they were a little chewy, and it wasn't because they were al dente or overcooked) but otherwise the noodles turned out great.
So easy and yummy!! I just keep adding eggs and/or water until I get the correct consistency. We love these!
I followed directions fairly well. . I'm sure I probably did something a lil different. Delicious noodles. Ended up making chicken Alfredo with them. Super easy. Love this recipe. ..thanks.
I thought they were really good with the exception of I used about a 1/4 cup of broth from the chicken. Gives the homemade noodle flavor. My whole family loved them so I would make them again.
Without changing the recipe, this doesn't work at all. Follow other reviewers' advice and noodles happen. Original recipe is just a crumbly mess.
Scrabble tiles is right. Lol. I used two eggs and a little less flour. This recipe IS vague. More moisture is needed. I season mine with parsley or black pepper or celery seed which pairs beautifully with chicken. You can make this work.
Yes I used gf flour and added 2 extra eggs and 1 c water
Fist time it didn't work. Second time, I added 3 tablespoons milk to my egg, beat it, and added it to my dry ingredients. The dough formed up nicely, it rolled out without issue. I cut it into strips and dried it out for a couple of hours and added it to my simmering chicken soup 15 minutes before dinnertime. It was delicious!
This is a simple noodle recipe, it will work if you measure properly and know the way to incorporate your egg into the flour. Mix the salt and flour well, I usually add it to a measured amount in my sifter, sift them together into the bowl. Make a well in the middle of the flour, add your egg, and scramble the egg in the well, and then gradually add in flour from the sides until all is incorporated. If it is too dry and crumbly, add a bit of water, tsp by tsp until you can roll out the dough on a floured board. Depending on the humidity of your working area, will determine the drying time. For me, to be on the safe side, I let them dry about an hour.
How long do fresh dried noodles take?
I make my own pasta and soup noodles quite often. To mix, I put everything in food processor adding a few drops of water until small pellets form. Keep processing until it forms into a big ball. Turn out onto floured board and put through pasta machine. First on setting #1 twice flouring in between, then setting 3 and then 5 for fettuccine and #6 for soup noodles, flouring in between. Put through cutters and cut to chosen lengths with kitchen scissors. Hang finished pasta on pasta rack until dried. This also freezes well.
I cut the recipe in half but added an additional small egg yolk. These turned out beautifully and tasted wonderful in the homemade chicken soup they went into. This recipe worked splendidly, no issues with roll out or drying. I'd lost my old recipe, and this thankfully has become the new standard.
Fantastic! The best I ever had! Try putting into chicken noodle soup!!!!!!
