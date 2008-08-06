Homemade Noodles

3.9
123 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 44
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 13

Easy, homemade noodles for two.

Recipe by Craig Smith

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix all ingredients. Roll thin with flour, then roll like a jelly roll. Cut into 1/2 inch strips. Let dry.

    Advertisement

  • Drop into hot chicken broth. Boil for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 36.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022