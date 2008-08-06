Homemade Noodles

This is a nice beginning to a recipe I grew up with. My family is a homemade noodle family from at least 4 generations I am aware of. To make this recipe for a family of 4, I use 5 eggs, mix in enough flour to form a dough. Then I put the dough on a well floured counter, mix in enough flour to keep the dough from being sticky. I roll it out paper thin, in a circle. I cut the circle in half, put the right half on the left half, then cut it again. I then have a pie shaped piece of dough that is 4 layers thick, I roll it up jelly roll fashion, cut the noodles in thin strips. I shake the flour out of the little pinwheels, and place them on a cookie sheet. I set them aside to dry a little. (I never let them dry all the way, because generally they are made when I need them) Boil your broth, place a few noodles in the broth at a time, stir to keep them from sticking together. Pick the meat off the chickena, add at the very end. We serve this over mashed potatoes. This is a tradition that is almost religious in my family. Thank you for trying to put a recipe out here. It is not easy for people that have not seen the process. I am afraid it might be a dying tradition. We just spent a weekend with my nieces teaching them all to make noodles, the youngest was 6, she rolled and cut and did a fine job. Keep practicing if you have trouble, it is well worth the effort. There is really nothing wrong with this recipe. I never add any liquid to my noodles, I am 51 and have been making them s

