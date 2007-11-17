Grandma's Noodles I

2.8
8 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 4

My grandmother made these noodles almost every Sunday for dinner. They are eaten over mashed potatoes. They are simple to make with a pasta machine and are still very much in demand in my family.

Recipe by Jayleen Morris

Recipe Summary

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Put all ingredients in the pasta machine. Let dry an hour or so.

  • Add noodles to boiling chicken stock. Cook for ten to fifteen minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 63.8g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 435.9mg. Full Nutrition
