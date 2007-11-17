Grandma's Noodles I
My grandmother made these noodles almost every Sunday for dinner. They are eaten over mashed potatoes. They are simple to make with a pasta machine and are still very much in demand in my family.
I own a 5-star restraunt in the Hamptons and I use a recipe for noodles almost identical to this one. It is the biggest hit on the menu.Read More
Wish I didn't have to give it one star. The proportions are all off. You need 1 cup of flour to 1 egg plus a little salt & baking powder and add as much milk as half a cracked egg shell. You won't go wrong this way.Read More
I can't put into words how awful this recipe was. I had to add an extra egg to get the dough to the point where I could even work with it. Will never make this again!!
The noodles turn out great if you use about 1 cup less of the flour .I have made them a few times and my family love them.
Much like another reviewer, this recipe failed for me. I had to add extra eggs to get to a point where I could actually make noodles. Though the noodles tasted good enough, I would suggest that anyone who attempts this recipie to be ready to use at least one, possibly two extra large egg/s.
I made these noodles for a sunday dinner for my family it was great. I highly recommend these noodles they are great.
I tried these noodles last night. I followed teh recipe exactly as written and there was about 1.5 cups of flour left. I added more eggs, 2 mor ein fact to get teh flour to mix and incorporate. I wish now that I would have used a little milk or water. The noodles are not bad, but I think the addition of the eggs may have made them a bit more chewy than I would have liked. If you use this recipe I would try using a little milk if it is too dry. How much will probably depend on your egg size. I used large eggs and still ended up using 2 additional eggs. All in all... they didnt taste too bad.. but I won't use this one again.
awesome. no changes needed.
