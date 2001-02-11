Spaghetti Pie
The crust is made from spaghetti and then layered with cheeses, meat and sauce. Mm, mm!
Just made this tonight! Super easy and delicious!!!!! I made it even easier on myself! I used jar sauce and we didn't add meat for tonights verson. I had a half container of ricotta and mixed half ricotta and half cottage cheese! Love the flavor! I like this better than lasagna! Thanks so much! - SharonRead More
Ok--first off, this recipe is great for leftovers. i butter and season the cold spaghetti with butter, garlic, salt, pepper, oregano, parmesean, then warm it in the microwave. I also mix in some sauce so its not so dry. instead of beef, i used left over chicken parm cutlets sliced up into bit size pieces. i also omitted the cottage cheese and the ricotta and just used a shredded italian blend. delicious!Read More
I made this for a cooking club I am in and all loved it. In most cases even the children ate it and they are all in the picky stages (ages range from 2-6 yrs.) I'll keep this one. The only thing I did different was mix in some sauce with the noodles before making the "crust". That made the "crust" part not as dry.
Very Good! One of few recipes that my husband and I agree on.
I substituted ricotta cheese for the cottage cheese and sausage for the ground beef and it was wonderful! My picky boyfriend even liked it.
Very easy and delicious recipe. I made some changes. Made the spaghetti crust just like the recipe called. Then mixed mozzarella & ricotta for the cheese layer, put a layer of browned sausage on next, then a layer of spaghetti sauce, followed by a layer of mozzarella and parmesan. Baked it for 40 minutes. My guys loved it a lot. It was easier than lasagna and I think it'll stay in the rotation of recipes we like. :-)
This recipe is a family favorite and fairly easy. We prefer skim Ricotta with a bit of oregano, basil, and garlic mixed in, rather than the cottage cheese. Excellent recipe Kimberley, thanks!
I had to change alot in this recipe due to my kitchen not being fully stocked and it came out so yummy. I didn't have any parmesean cheese, so I used mozerella in my pasta and on top, I am a vegetarian so I cut the meat out, and used mushrooms, zuchinni, and green pepper instead. I also didn't have any ricotta, or cottage cheese in my fridge so I cut that out as well. So I layered pasta sauce, garlic infused veggie mix, more sauce, then more cheese. It was really good. My whole family enjoyed it. I am sure it's better with added ricotta, but it's defitely not a must. Thanks for a great recipe, I will defintely make this again.
I have made this recipe for years (an old Betty Crocker card recipe collection in the 70's) and it was always a family favorite, especially with the kids. I always bumped up the spices too, and have substituted the cottage cheese for ricotta instead.
Really enjoyed this!! Had a couple of cups of leftover meat sauce so used that. Probably doubled amount of spaghetti as I made a 9 by 13 inch dish. Also spiced up cottage cheese with more parmesan, garlic powder, some Montreal seasoning and Italian herbs. I layered everything and then baked about 45 min. Sort of like a quick, "poor man's" lasagna, but that's a good thing!!
Five stars because after a few changes as stated by some of the reviewers, it's a great, basic recipe. I used this recipe to clean up the leftovers from our spaghetti dinner earlier in the week. Used the leftover, cooked, plain spaghetti for the crust, mixed some cottage cheese with ricotta, used the leftover spaghetti meat sauce, and smothered the "pie" with the rest of the grated mozzarella leftover from pizza night. Everything I used for this recipe was either cooked, mixed or shredded from nights earlier in the week. What a great disguise for my leftovers! Thanks!
Yum! The only change I made was to throw some mushrooms in when I added the tomatoes. So good!
I read other reviews before making this and decided to add more butter and some sauce so that the crust would not be dry.. It was very good. It reminded me of a quick-easy-less sloppy- lasagna.
PERFECT recipe for my homemade left over spaghetti sauce .... THANK YOU!
Very much like the one I make except the thickness of the crust and filling are equal in my pies. I make this with my own leftover spaghetti sauce, so prep time is drastically reduced. My daughter loves the crust mixture before it's even cooked, so I have to make a little extra for snitching!
This is the best spaghetti that I have tried. Whenever I am with my aunt she talks about how good it is. I make it for her all the time. Although I did not use the green pepper, it is still a delicious recipe!
Something is just not right about this recipe. I must agree with a previous reviewer, there is a very bitter taste to the noodle mixture. Not sure what it is, could be the Parmesan cheese. This recipe is also very, very dry. I won't make this recipe again, but will use it as an "idea" of how to make spaghetti pie in the future. I made it exactly as written, but it just was not very tasty. But I appreciate your post Kimberly and thank you for letting me try it!
LEAVE OUT THE CHOPPED TOMATOES FOR DAT
Good - could have used a little garlic or some more spices but overall a good start. I used ricotta in place of the cottage cheese. I think next time I will leave out the eggs as when I added them to the warm (not hot) pasta they started to cook a little and I really don't see any reason for them. Thanks for the recipe!! :)
Absolutely wonderful. My mother used to make this and I have been looking for the recipe for years. The only thing I did differently was to add more mozzarella over the top.
Tried this recipe for my family and I think that we have found a new family favorite! It was delicious!!!
This was an "OK" recipe. Kids weren't crazy about it, nor was I. I found it to be bland, no one in the house cares for chopped tomato, so I used a tomato sauce as well as the tomato paste. I added a can of mushrooms as well. I likely won't make this again,or if I do, I'll have to doctor up the "crust" That was that part we found least flavourful. Thanks for the recipe anyway, I am trying to find new things to make for the family, and this was one of them.
Delicious and a great way to use leftover spaghetti noodles. Love using cottage cheese (healthy way to add protein). I omitted the green pepper - I know most recipes for spaghetti pie have green pepper but the taste is too strong. Super yummy and a new comfort food favorite!
Couldn't ask for a better, & easier way to use up "all" that extra spaghetti we always cook!!(admit it)
Made to this evening's meal. Made several changes. Used 15 oz. container of ricotta. I recommend beating the eggs and melting the butter before adding to the spaghetti and parmesan. I used 1/2lb. ground beef, little more green peppers plus cremini mushrooms. Thinly sliced 2 cloves of garlic, Goodfellas style. Botta-boom, botta-bing. Sauteed everything and added teaspoon of Italian season. I topped the sauce with the park and then added the mozzarella. I think I'll cook it for 45mmin. just get more binding from the eggs and cook the ricotta a bit more. Tasted very good.
Very good and easy to make. The leftovers are even better.
GREAT leftover!
Delicious and easy to make. I did use 8 oz of spaghetti instead of 6 oz. I also used much more mozzarella.
Other than the extra dishes to wash, it wasn't all that different from regular spaghetti, tastewise. One cup of cottage wasn't enough, in my opinion.
This recipe is awesome!! I substituted the ground beef for mild Italian bulk sausage, and added 1/2 tsp. of crushed red pepper (we love spicy). From the first bite, I knew this recipe is a keeper (my husband wholeheartedly agrees ??). I've only made spaghetti pie once before and believe me, it was awful (dry, no flavor). So glad I found this recipe! (and the presentation was beautiful...looked just like the picture!) Thanks for posting this!!
made this several years ago, forgot how good it was. Came across recipe again, tried it , it was better than what I remembered. Used jar sauce as I was pressed for time, everything else was the same. Will make it again, as a matter of fact making it right now for dinner.
It was OK.
My husband heard I was making spaghetti pie and thought it sounded horrible. When he tasted it, he had 3 servings!!! It was wonderful! What a great recipe!
I wouldn't make this again. I was not impressed with the sauce. The layering of the spaghetti, cottage cheese and mozzarella were fine. I thought I'd give it a try. I didn't find that much difference in taste between this recipe and Spaghetti Pie II by Jennifer Meakings.
Really good - the whole family liked it!
Quick and easy meal and the kids loved it!
Tasty recipe, easy to make and can be easily adapted to personal tastes. I made it once with riced cauliflower instead of spaghetti for the crust. It made it gluten free and Keto friendly.
loved it and will make this again
Quick and delicious. The family could not get enough of it!
this was pretty good. I did make a few changes, ommitting the beef and tomato and green pepper chunks, instead using a tomato sauce that I seasoned up over it. It reheated well as leftovers and I even turned it into a low carb meal with low carb pasta. I will definitely make this again.
I have been making this for years and it is great. I use whatever spaghetti sauce I have on hand ,they all work great. I mean sometimes I make it from scratch or sometimes I do like the Pioneer woman does and doctor a bottled sauce up. Best to have extra sauce on hand for those who like more sauce. I also add about a 1/2c of parmesan cheese , garlic power to taste and parsley to the cottage cheese for more flavor. Always a go to when I have extra spaghetti sauce made
This is pretty good. I added sliced zuchini to the meat mixture, as well as fresh garlic and onions. I also used skim-ricotta, fresh mozzarella, light sour cream and light cream cheese, along with some italian seasonings to make the filling. I might make this again, but I think we prefer a saucier pasta, and I will probably stick with my baked ziti...It was a good change from regular spaghetti though!
I really liked this. It is easy, tasty, economical and fantastic the next day as leftovers. I can't wait to make for my grandkids when they come for a visit. Thanks. Update - grandkids are here and I made this again and they loved it. Quick lunch.
very tasty, although i did change a few things as per others i added ricotta instead of cottage cheese and while cooking meat i added green pepppers onions and whole garlic also uses ragu sauce as that is all i had and i added imported provolone to the top with a little garlic and herb feta cheese it was very tasty and i will defintely be making this again! thanks for sharing!
Awesome..... only change, I used canned spaghetti sauce.
This was SOOOO good. I forgot to put the cheese on it but it was really good!
I made it exactly like the recipe. Only with 1/2 cottage cheese and 1/2 ricotta cheese. My family loved it! Served it with a little spaghetti sauce on the side, if anyone wanted it a little juicer. Definitely a save and remake recipe.
This was probably closer to a 3 1/2 for me, but I rounded up. I did take some of the reviewer suggestions, and used canned sauce (Paul Newman's Socakrooni) instead of making it myself, and ricotta cheese instead of cottage. My main problem was that the beef was very bland, although I did like the remainder of the dish. However, with the leftovers I felt as though there was a bitter taste to the noodle crust part.
This was decadent and delicious. I shudder to think how many calories but for an occasional treat...yum. It's a bit time consuming to put together but ends up as a cross between pizza and lasagna. What's not to like there?
It turned out perfect! We're in love with this dish.
Delicious, we will definitely be making this again!
It was alright. A little dry. Not sure if I will make it again.
I think the spaghetti pie is a really interesting and fun idea. I am sure that any child who liked spaghetti would love the idea. It is also quite ease to make. It is a great recipe.
Came out perfectly and tasted amazing, though we did not put in the green pepper, it didn't matter much because the taste of everything else more than made up for it! A recipe worth remembering!
This recipe is delicious! Easy to make too. I made my 'crust' thicker, and added mushrooms to the sauce. I'll be making this again for sure!
A great new way to do spaghetti! A new family favorite!!
Fast and simple. Added hot pepper flakes and some basil. Will make again.
This was a tasty recipe but my husband and I like it a bit more spicey so next time I'll add a few hot peppers.
Added 1/4 lb Italian sausage to meat mixture. Hubby and I both thought this was a little dry. Will serve leftovers with additional spaghetti sauce.
Also made a few changes. Crust with a little sauce in it and used my regular homemade sauce in a little thicker consistency. Had company and all of us totally enjoyed it. Great with a salad and garlic toast
Taste Great! I made a few Changes I used Ricotta Cheese instead of Cottage cheese and added Hot Italian Sausage and Garlic.
I tried it today and it was absolutely delicious! My family said it made their tummy happy.
EZ recipe. Very tasty meal.
Love it
