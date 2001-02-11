Spaghetti Pie

The crust is made from spaghetti and then layered with cheeses, meat and sauce. Mm, mm!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook spaghetti in water with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 tablespoon oil until tender but still firm. Drain. Add eggs, Parmesan cheese, and butter. Mix and shape into a crust in a greased 10-inch pie plate or springform pan.

  • Spread cottage cheese over crust. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir the beef, onion, and green pepper until beef is thoroughly browned. Mix in tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and garlic powder. Spread mixture over cottage cheese.

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

  • Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and bake 5 to 10 minutes more, until cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 144.5mg; sodium 1587.3mg. Full Nutrition
