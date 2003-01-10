Easy Pizza Sauce I

This is a very good sauce. I have tried quite a few and this is my husband’s favorite. I cut the water amount in half because of others recommendations, I highly recommend this or the sauce will be very thin and watery. I also add a ½ teaspoon of sugar. We make this now once a week!
Thanks Frank for the recipe......to make it a quick sauce, cut the water down to a cup and the oil down to 1/4 cup......simmer for 15 minutes and add flour to bind the oil, water and tomato and spices......voila! a fast pizza sauce that's ready while your dough is rising!
Excellent! I always use this recipe when I make my famous homemade pizza. I make the sauce and dough in the morning and let them both sit on the counter until dinner. Thus, the sauce has a marvelous flavor and the dough has had time to ferment. When making the sauce, I add less water and oil than the recipe calls for. This sauce has an incredible flavor! Thanks for a tremendous recipe. My family and friends rave about the pizza!
My whole family liked this sauce a lot. The only thing I did different was I put all the ingredients together and simmered it for about an hour and than I just let it sit for another hour before I made the pizza. It came out great. Thanks.
Great Sauce! I used double the garlic for my garlic loving family. I did not have rosemary, so I used Italian Spices instead. I also only put 1 cup fo water.
Well. THIS IS WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO: Its a great recipe. I tasted it and said yuck..Then it sat in my frige for 4 days. And WOW!! The paste eventually thickens All. Anyhow, with the time it had all was Delicious. A big factor I think..I used it with Ravioli and was Delish..
This is the best pizza sauce! I only used 1 cup of water and it was great. I froze the rest. Also I didn't have time to let it sit before using and it still tasted yummy! Try Jay's Signature Pizza crust on this website.
Easy, yes but way too watery if you follow the recipe. I adjusted the water down to 2/3 cup and replaced the oil with 2 Tbsp. of wine. I added a little salt and 1 tsp. of sugar along with a 1/4 tsp. of onion powder and cut back on the oregano, basil and rosemary to taste using a little over 1/4 tsp. each. Overall, not bad but don't use all that water unless you want a very, very thin sauce.
Goes with Jay's Pizza Crust. We've found it tastes much better if we make it the night before and let the flavors blend in the fridge overnight.