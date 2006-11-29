Pasta Carbonara I

Lots of crispy bacon is tossed with hot, buttered noodles, whipped egg and cream, and a generous measure of Parmesan cheese to make this delicious classic. Stir until the heat of the pasta cooks the eggs, then serve with parsley and ground pepper.
I made this using regular milk for the cream and left the butter out. I'm sure it would have been creamier with those included, but for those who are looking to cut corners with fat and calories, it was still really good without that extra fat.
Yummy dish, but make sure to stir the eggs in for awhile to ensure their cooked and well-heated. I also chopped up an onion and fried it with the bacon. Add the bacon at the very last minute so it stays nice and crunchy, also sprinkle a few diced tomatoes on top.
01/02/2002
This was delicious! I used penne pasta because it holds in a lot of sauce for each bite, and I also added chicken and peas. One thing, though, make sure your eggs really are room temperature and not still chilled. I was in a hurry and did not do this the first time I cooked this dish and the pasta was a bit cold. Thanks for the recipe!
Very nice and easy to make. Tasted great as well! I changed the recipe a bit though. I used single cream and skim milk more than what was stated for the double cream as we like pasta with sauce and not dry plus I used 3 eggs and loads of parmesan.
LOVED IT!! I will make this over and over. Not lo-cal but oh well. I used a combo of recipes and this was the closest to what I did. I used more then a half a pound of bacon and I did like the texture it gave by cutting up the bacon first instead of just crumbling whole pieces into it. I cooked some sliced baby ports. and diced onions in the bacon fat. I whisked in about 3 TBL of butter into the drippings. I whipped about 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1/2 cup grated parm into the 1 egg and 3 egg yolks. Tossed the pasta into that and then threw it into the pan for a minute or two and kept it moving. I did not get this creamy like sauce but the taste was out of this world. I could not stop eating it.
Very good, but sauce wasn't smooth. Maybe use fresh parm instead of grated? I added some garlic powder for flavor, but could have added more. Might keep the bacon drippings in the pan to add bacon flavor, b/c it seemed like the bacon flavor didn't have much time to dissipate through the sauce. Overall very good though.
Wonderful recipe. This was the first time I was making pasta carbonara for a picnic lunch and it turned out just right. I guestimated the amount of bacon and more would have been better but that was me, not the recipe. Make sure to get your timing right. My pasta was ready before I was, so I left it to sit in the water to retain its heat. Unfortunately this added "cooking" time made it overdone.
This is a great recipe! Classic carbonara made of eggs and parmesan cheese! Changes: I sub skim milk for the cream and more than double it (1/2-2/3 c), I sauté onion (1/2 onion) and garlic (2 cloves) in about 1/3 of the bacon grease and use the bacon grease in place of the butter, I use dried parsley and always add peas! I stir the pasta/sauce over low heat for about 5 minutes and it comes out very creamy but the noodles do get a little mangled! This is one of our go to recipes because you can make sure to have all the ingredients in the house and they don't really go bad!!!!
I am a grad student and this recipe was super easy and affordable for me. I used dreamfields low carb penne for mine. I also added mushrooms and onions. I think it is important to go a little bit over the ingredients. I made this twice since I didn't want to waste the cream or parmesan (two things I don't normally use). The second time I went a little more than what the instructions asked for all the cream, cheese, and butter and it was even better. I agree to save the bacon drippings and put some in the mixture at the end.
Maybe I did something wrong, but I thought this pasta was disgusting. I actually threw it away and ate cereal for dinner. It's definitely possible I did something wrong, or perhaps I just don't like any version of "Carbonara" pasta. Other people seem to like it though, so maybe it's just me. If you make it be sure to have some cereal on hand. Just in case.
Very good dish and a fast meal. My picky daughter also liked it. I added frozen peas (I microwaved the peas first) and it was delicious. Next time I make this I will add another egg and a bit more cream because it could have been saucier :-)
I made this with Rotini pasta. I used fresh shredded Parmesan and then sprinkled the final dish with salt and more Parmesan. I added the egg mixture to the hot pasta as soon as the butter was mostly melted so it would completely cook. This was absolutely delicious!!!!! And it was so quick and easy! What's not to love?
I made this recipe directly according to the recipe. It was very easy to make and yummy. It was just kind of bland. I added a little garlic powder and extra black pepper to make up for it. We'll probably make this again but I'll add more bacon and then not have to worry as much about the garlic. A good recipe to have on standby when you're overdue for a trip to the grocery store.
I am a very new cook and made this for my boyfriend for valentines day. of course, i had to make extra for my whole family too. my mom is a veteran, very italian cook and said it was the best carbonara she's EVER EATEN. i was floored. (it clearly is the recipe). i used pancetta instead of bacon, because i've been taught bacon in carbonara is a sin (it's much more flavorful), and my eggs never quite made it to room temp before i made it. as long as you're quick: you're fine.
Good recipe, might need a little extra liquid/oil/eggs....something. Comes out a little on the dry side for the amounts listed so I ended up compensating for it with a little extra oil... (yeah, not the best decision...) all in all, once I messed with the liquid a little more it came out perfect!
This was awfully good even though I used heavy whipping cream instead of 1/2 and 1/2 (it's what I had handy). Might that have accounted for the fact that there wasn't as much sauce as would have been ideal? I have only been cooking seriously for less than a year, so I'm still learning. I served this with Toasted Garlic Bread, available on the Allrecipes website and a spinich/artichoke dip I found elsewhere (as an appetizer, with chips and the garlic bread). If anyone has any ideas on how I can keep this from trending toward the dry side next time, I would appreciate the advice.
This is delicious! I scaled it down for 4 servings but next time I will double the sauce because my parapalle (sp?) pasta sucked up the sauce! I used half and half instead of heavy cream, but other than that didn't change a thing! Served with garlic bread and a salad with homemade Italian dressing, and my husband said he wants this again and again---yay!
Made this tonight and I was sooo excited to have some, but I was a little disappointed. I think next time I would only do 3 eggs and increase the cream. It was too eggy for my taste and not enough sauce.
I really wanted to like this recipe, but it was a no go for us. The sauce was barley enough for a full box of pasta. Also, once everything was combined the flavor wasn't there and the whole dish tasted bland. The only good part was the bacon. :(
In order to make dinner for Lent, I used this recipe and simply eliminated the bacon. It would have been more interest with it so I compensated with a small bit of red pepper flakes. It was so much better than the scrambled eggs I originally thought to make. Thanks for an easy, tasty recipe.
10/10/2000
I exceptionally recommend this recipe for it's creaminess and superb taste,it is so easy to do and my daughter loves it. I bet your husband can do this to!
06/14/2011
THIS. WAS. DELICIOUS. Also super easy! I followed the recipe with only 2 exceptions. I cooked one cubed chicken breast, half an onion and 3 cloves of garlic in the bacon grease and added it to the pasta after the egg/cream with the bacon. I also added a can of petite peas. Really fast and easy pasta dish!
Like others I added some chopped onion and only used 3 eggs. Also be sure to use REAL shredded parmisan, it is MUCH better that way. A tip: To save on time buy the bacon in a bag (already cooked) and add it to the onion and garlic at the very end of browning. It works great!
Simple, easy and extremely tasty. I had some leftover ham so I sliced that up and cooked it in a little of the bacon fat. At the end I added some peas and it was delicious. I will definately make this again!
Bmoody
05/21/2008
I decided to make this because I thought I had everything needed for this recipe and since we're in the middle of a move we needed something quick, easy and filling. I started out this recipe incredibly sceptical and once I realized I was short on bacon I only became more sceptical. During cooking it looked so odd to me (with my substitute left over rotiserrie chicken and mushroom sauted in the bacon grease) that I really stopped trying to make it good. I just wanted to finish it and call it a day and perhaps call in a pizza. BUT, even with the substitutions and my complete lack of effort it was a DELICIOUS recipe! Honestly, if I can't mess it up (as a novice) with a ton of substitutions and with out even trying to measure or do it right, then I doubt that there's a way to really mess it up. Totally worth trying!!!
This recipe was fast and easy to make and tasted fantastic! Family loved it:) Thanks for this recipe!
06/23/2005
I found this to be very bland. If I ever make it again, I'll definitely add fresh basil and oregano and maybe some sundried tomoatoes and mushrooms. I followed the directions and the sauce came out perfectly.
Very good recipe. I added onion while the bacon was cooking to add more flavor. I left a box of frozen peas on the counter while I was cooking to let them thaw out a little and then just sprinkled some in at the end of the recipe. I doubled the amount of heavy cream but kept the amount of cheese and eggs the same. I left the eggs and cream on the counter for about an hour and they were still a little chilled so the pasta wasn't very hot. Make sure you leave enough time to let the eggs and cream sit out for a while. I used cheese tortellini instead of linguine.
The flavor was not bad. I added half an onion and 2 cloves of garlic(chopped finely) to the mix to give it a bit more flavor. The only thing is, it took me a bit longer to cook than i had planned...almost an hour!!!! im not sure if im just a slow cook or the recipe??!?!!??!
This recipe was easy, inexpensive, and delicious! I added some some onion and garlic while the bacon cooked and it added a really nice flavor. I reheated it for dinner again tonight- just added a little milk to the skillet and it tasted just as great as the night before. I highly recommend this recipe :)
Really easy to follow, the taste was fantastic, my man loved it,so did I, he had never tried carbonara before. It was really tasty, I altered the recipe slightly, I added garlic to the cream and basil to the butter, I was very careful to have everything at room temperature.
This was very tasty. I sauteed onion and garlic, and substituted prociutto (only cook it a short time or it gets gamey)I substituted milk for cream, but I regret it. I also threw in steamed broccoli florets, but I recommend peas for a more authentic Italian flavor.
I found this recipe quite a few months ago and have probably made it over a dozen times. My 15-year old daughter loves it. The fresh sauce is loved by my whole family. An inexpensive and quick dish. Thanks Jackie for sharing it with us!
Easy to follow and very yummy...I love cheese so of course I used more and was so good! Also, I use angel hair pasta instead of fettucine because angel hair is smaller and I like that better - soaks up more of the sauce!
I am new to the whole cooking realm and my family really liked this food. Because I'm new and not the brightest when it comes to cooking it did take me a bit longer than what was said. The wife normally cooks but we just had our 3rd child and I thought this a way to help out. It is very easy to make and tastes great!
This was really good and extremely easy! A few changes I made: skim milk instead of heavy cream, less pasta (about 3/4 of the package), and added some steamed diced carrots to make it a bit healthier ;) I cooked the bacon in strips in the microwave oven and then cut them in small pieces. I heated the cheese-egg mixture for ~15 seconds in the microwave before pouring it with the noodles, because I was not quick enough and I had let my noodles cool down a bit. Even with the skim milk this was a very heavy dish.
My husband loved this dish- especially the second helping. Kids were less enthusiastic but enjoyed the spaghetti, anyway. I add sauteed garlic and onions per earlier reviews, and next time would probably reduce the eggs to 3.
02/08/2004
"Heart attack on a platter" is what this dish was nicknamed. But we LOVE it!!! I added garlic and doubled the heavy cream, and cut eggs to 2. The garlic for flavor, the extra cream for "more sauce", and less eggs to worry about! Came out very yummy!
FABulous! My husband made this and followed the recipe exactly. It was divine! We both agreed we'd make it again and again -- if it wasn't so darn high in fat. It will be part of our 'favorites', but unfortunately won't make the weekly rotation. I highly recommend trying this as an occasional dinner treat!
02/13/2004
I've been looking everywhere for a good carbonara pasta recipe, this one is awsome!!!
I thought this was a good recipe. I used cheese tortellini instead of fettucine and I only used 2 eggs. I also added a little minced garlic to the bacon right before I was finished cooking it. A lot of changes, but it turned out really good!
If you're finding that your sauce comes out lumpy or doesn't come together, before you post a negative review, make sure you're using the right cheese; don't use the powdered stuff obviously, but also make sure that your cheese is VERY finely grated (not shredded... It should be basically pulverized). If yours is shredded, pulse it in the food processor for a few seconds and you're good to go! Anyway, this recipe was awesome, although I don't use cream (it's more traditional that way) and thin it out with some of the pasta water. I also brown up some garlic in a touch of butter and mix that in. Perfect!
I happened to have some ham and chicken in the fridge. I diced those up with the thick sliced bacon. I didnt have fettucini, so i used Penne. Made it easier for the littles to get in their mouths. Very easy to make, delicious & packed with protein. I have 4 kids that need the added nutrition. Five stars from everyone in the family.
I cooked this for a classroom of kids of an "Italy" report my daughter was presenting and they ate it all up! I put in the pre-cooked bacon to save time and it is very true, as others say, the ingredients must be room temparature or it will not make the right sauce. I made it in haste a few days later and it was not all perfectly room temparature and it was grity as the sauce did not melt together. So, if you follow the instructions, it will be perfect!
I am a complete newbie when it comes to cooking. I made this recipe the other night and it came out great! I added chicken, mushrooms, and spinach and used penne pasta. My brutally honest boyfriend loved it and all but licked the plate! :)
This was a very easy recipe, and my husband and 3 year old son loved it. I did cook some chicken with garlic and add it in. It was delicious and we have enough leftovers for tomorrow.
mistycolleen
03/07/2008
i have always loved this dish but have been worried about the raw eggs and making it at home. well i finally bit the bullet and just tried this recipe and we loved it. even my very very picky eater boyfriend loved it. i have made this atleast 3 times a month since i first tried. great recipe!
I use Salted Pork and it knocks it out the park. Had some when I went to Florence and it was not as good without it. My wife asks for it for her cheat days. I go to the gym five days straight after eating it. It's that good!
My family and I loved this recipe, all but the 2 year old had seconds. I used angel hair pasta instead of the fettuccine noodles. I didn't have the amount of bacon on hand, so I added a little Canadian bacon to the dish. I would definately make this again.
Loved this! Made it after reading several reviews; did not add the butter listed in the recipe and didn't miss it. I did add a tablespoon of sherry because I like the flavor it imparts. I will do this again in place of alfredo! I'll serve this with shrimp, chicken, pork . . . .!
I love how simple it is to make this dish. I usually like to make a dish before I make it for company. But they were close friends and family so I went for it. Everybody loved it! I know that traditional carbonara is on the dry side but my husband and I like it creamier so the next time I made it, I just added more cream. Great dish!
