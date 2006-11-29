Pasta Carbonara I

I decided to make this because I thought I had everything needed for this recipe and since we're in the middle of a move we needed something quick, easy and filling. I started out this recipe incredibly sceptical and once I realized I was short on bacon I only became more sceptical. During cooking it looked so odd to me (with my substitute left over rotiserrie chicken and mushroom sauted in the bacon grease) that I really stopped trying to make it good. I just wanted to finish it and call it a day and perhaps call in a pizza. BUT, even with the substitutions and my complete lack of effort it was a DELICIOUS recipe! Honestly, if I can't mess it up (as a novice) with a ton of substitutions and with out even trying to measure or do it right, then I doubt that there's a way to really mess it up. Totally worth trying!!!