Pasta Carbonara I

Lots of crispy bacon is tossed with hot, buttered noodles, whipped egg and cream, and a generous measure of Parmesan cheese to make this delicious classic. Stir until the heat of the pasta cooks the eggs, then serve with parsley and ground pepper.

Recipe by Jackie M

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

  • In medium bowl beat together eggs and cream just until blended. Stir in cheese and set aside.

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to pan. Toss with butter until it is melted. Add bacon and cheese mixture and toss gently until mixed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 132.5mg; sodium 450.4mg. Full Nutrition
