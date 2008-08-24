Pasta with Spinach Pesto Sauce

Ok so I have a few comments. 1. Cover almost anything in Parmesan cheese and bacon and I will eat it. This needed extra of both to be edible (I really hate wasting food.). 2. I do NOT recommend using a blender to make this recipe. It took forever and was VERY frustrating to make - I had to keep stopping the blender and pushing all the spinach leaves down to the bottom. 3. This is MESSY to make! I just scrubbed the kitchen floor this afternoon and now it has little green stains all over it from me splashing from the blender and the pan on the stove. 4. Despite the fact that I know there is tofu in this, I keep wanting chicken tossed in it to add protein. If I made it again - which I will not - I would skip the tofu and just toss grilled chicken in with the pasta. All that being said, considering this is ridiculously healthy for a pasta dish, I appreciate the innovation of using spinach for pesto and adding tofu for its added health and nutrition benefits as well. But overall, the flavor of this is off I will probably force myself to eat the leftovers, but I won't make this again.