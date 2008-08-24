Pasta with Spinach Pesto Sauce

3.9
73 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 12
  • 3 10
  • 2 9
  • 1 4

A healthy, low-fat alternative to high-fat pesto sauce. Can also be made with basil or cilantro.

Recipe by Sheila Martin

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 -6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • While pasta is cooking, in food processor or blender, combine spinach, tofu, lemon juice, garlic, broth, cheese, pepper, and Italian seasoning, process until smooth. Set aside.

  • Spray a large non-stick saute pan with cooking spray. Over medium heat, cook onions and mushrooms until tender. Reduce heat to low, add pesto mixture and heat until hot.

  • Toss pasta with sauce and bacon bits. Serve with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired. NOTE: If sauce seems too thick, thin to desired consistency with pasta cooking water or broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 76.7g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 416.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022