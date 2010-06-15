Sour Cream Noodle Bake
This is a warm and satisfying dish. Kids like it too!
This is a warm and satisfying dish. Kids like it too!
Great recipe. Have made it numerous times. I simmer meat mixture for 20 mins. I keep the meat mixture separate from the cottage cheese, sour cream etc mixture and layer it in the casserole dish starting with the meat mixture and then cottage cheese, sour cream etc mixture .. repeat and then top with cheddar cheese.Read More
Im sorry, but I thought this was terrible. Missing flavor- all of it.Read More
Great recipe. Have made it numerous times. I simmer meat mixture for 20 mins. I keep the meat mixture separate from the cottage cheese, sour cream etc mixture and layer it in the casserole dish starting with the meat mixture and then cottage cheese, sour cream etc mixture .. repeat and then top with cheddar cheese.
I'm happy to find a "hamburger helper"-like recipe that doesn't use condensed cream soup. My kids love HH, but I can't eat it because of the MSG. This recipe was great, but I made a few changes. Used no butter, less salt, used garlic powder instead of garlic salt (and more of it), more pepper. Substituted white onion sauteed with the beef for the green onion, fewer noodles -- and used whole wheat rotini. We loved it this way. Just what we were looking for!
This was a pretty good recipe. I used real garlic instead of the powder. I also left out the butter, and used 1% cottage cheese, 1% sour cream, and 93% lean burger. It turned out quite tasty.
This is one of my husbands fovorite meals. I use real garlic, and a package of cream cheese instead of cottage cheese. We love it!
Very tasty. Easy to make. The combination of sour cream and cottage are great together!
This was delicious and my 2 year old loved it too. I did what one of the reviews said and cut out the green onions (because my 2 yr. old won't eat them) and substitued about a teaspoon of Onion Salt. I also omitted the regular salt since I used Onion Salt. I will DEFINITELY be making this again!!!
This is one of our favorite recipes to make. My husband loves it, and I do too :) Easy to prepare, great texture and flavor. This recipe has become a "regular" in our house!
My 12 yr old daughter was bored and wanted to cook and picked this recipe. We used lean ground Sirloin but did not saute in butter. We substituted fresh garlic for the garlic salt and used whole wheat noodles. We couldn't WAIT to eat this for lunch because it smelled so good! I think the green onions and cottage cheese really enhanced the flavor of this dish. Definitely a keeper!
I adore this dish, quick, easy, tasty, and comforting. We have it here often and it never gets old.
Im sorry, but I thought this was terrible. Missing flavor- all of it.
This is a really good, basic but hearty casserole that my family liked. I followed the recipe exactly and it was super easy. Just a good stick to your ribs dinner.
I made this dish because I queried all of the leftovers I had from Super Bowl Sunday ...... sour cream, shredded cheese, cottage cheese, green onions, and some chili. This one came up as one that sounded the easiest. I used the chili in place of the browned ground beef and followed the rest of the recipe. It was good. My husband said it was delicious and had 2+ helpings!! I wasn't really that crazy about it, but it was good, used all my leftovers, and we have more for dinner this evening!! Glad I found it!! I think it could be tweaked in many ways!!
Very good. I left out the green onions and added white onions to the cooking meat. Thanks.
I tried the Cody version and it was great. I used ground turkey, added more salt/pepper and used lasagna noodles.
I think maybe another can of tomato sauce or diced tomatoes...probably won't make it again
Everybody liked this recipe. I altered it a bit by adding oregano and opting for mozzerella instead of cheddar. If you like this, you'll also like Husband's Delight. Thanks for sharing!
Really good, my son said it was restaurant status! Everyone liked the sour cream and onion flavor. I subbed turkey but better with a bolder flavor like beef. Also subbed out the cottage cheese cuz I didn't have any, and used 1/2 cup plain yogurt and 1/4 cup parmesan cheese instead of the cottage. It was fine that way, also put some bread crumbs on top when baking.
Excellent! So easy to make & taste delicious! This recipe is so versatile, you can use any noodles, sub. turkey for the ground beef, and jazz it up with extra spices & herbs. Next time I make this I will try it with ground turkey and replace the cottage cheese with ricotta cheese. The sour cream definately gives this dish good flavor, otherwise it would be bland. I be making this in the future if the husband asks for hamburger helper. This tops it for sure!
I thought that this recipe was AWESOME!!! All of us did...no matter what you add or subtract from it is your own choice...but this is good. And I am going back for seconds right now. :) Good job; and I will be looking for more excellent recipes like this one!!!
Wow!!! My VERY picky husband loved this! My son and I thought it was wonderfull also. A KEEPER!!!!
I made this dish for dinner tonight and my family loved it. It was very easy to prepare so it was right up my alley.
Delicious. Better than expected.
Meal was very good. Changed up a few things...no green onions, added 1 extra cup tomato sauce, and extra 1/2 cup cottage cheese. I didn't brown the meat in butter either. Didn't see much point to that. I also added some oregano to the sauce which added a little bit of flavor. To top it off, I used a mixture of cheddar cheese and mozzarella. I thought it was great, and my daughter who never likes much of anything had seconds.
Of course, I changed it but kept to the basics and that led to a few ideas. I changed the plain tomato sauce to Ragu traditional because it was already open in the fridge, I left out the chedder cheese topping and substituted ricotta for the cottage cheese because that's what I had on hand. Not only did these substitusions add more flavor it was even better the next day. Definitely a keeper!
My mom always made this growing up. A quick, easy recipe for a busy family!
Kids loved it, I thought it could use some more flavor. There wasn't much for leftovers.
My boyfriend and I LOOOOVED this. I have been trying out a bunch of new recipes over the last month, and I would say by far this was our favorite. He wouldn't let me put the leftovers up because he wanted to come back for more later in the evening :)
This meal is good for something quick for the family. I probley wouldn't make it anytime soon. But was ok.
It's a great casserole that is rich and filling.
Prob one of best casserole recipies Ive gotten off here.. Very good with salad on the side for our 'simpler' evenings. I made 2 of these at once to freeze one & substituted lentils b/c I only defrosted the 1 lb of beef & had a 12 oz bag of Egg noodles for the 2 casseroles too. Probably added a little extra cheese to the top & a little extra garlic/pepper seasoning to the beef. EXCELLENT!
We double the recipe and eat it for a few days my kids love it and ask for it all of the time.
Good, simple kid-friendly dish with ingredients you probably already have ---- love these kinds of recipes! My family gobbled it up! I served sauteed spinach on the side and used fresh garlic, low-fat ricotta (my bunch hates cottage cheese), and non-fat plain Greek yogurt instead of the sour cream. Delish!
I really enjoyed it! I left out the green onion and chopped a yellow onion. I only had colby jack cheese but it turned out great!
I knew my kids would like this, but I really enjoyed it as well. It is very similar to lasanga or baked spaghetti, but a lot easier and faster. Great weeknight meal.
I did not like this recipe at all!
5 stars! Years ago I made this recipe for my husband and I and we just loved it. Somehow along the way I lost the recipe! So glad to find it again :)
This is a good hearty casserole, easy to make and kid-friendly. I didn't have tomato sauce, so I had to use a can of diced tomatoes. I liked having the tomato chunks in there, but I think it would have been better with sauce (next time I'll do both). I also added a can of kidney beans. I especially like the sour cream flavor. Will make again!
Very quick and easy to make. Thanks
My husband and I did think this was very good at all.
Easy to make. A great "comfort" food. Kids ask for it regularly!
I changed it by using sirloin steak, pan grilled and then simmered in mushroom soup. Later I sliced it and used the soup mixture in place of the cottage cheese. Used bow tie pasta. Excellent!
another winner
This was super easy and delicious. Our picky 11 year old loved it. I omitted the green onions and added onion powder while browning the beef instead. KAMY
this recipe was good. I added more seasoning to the meat and used white onions instead of green. I also added more cheese. Delicious.
My husband enjoyed this dish, but I thought it was just okay. Very much like stroganoff.
Good casserole dish. I used a can of tomato soup instead of tomato sauce. I also only had about 6 ounces of noodles to use. I layered the dish in a glass casserole. Beef/soup mix, then the noodles, then the sour cream/cottage cheese mix, then a second layer of each and topped with the cheese. It was not creamy this way, more like a lasagna.
easy to substitute any other kind of pasta. i used up what i had on hand
Yesterday it snowed all afternoon and into the evening, so last night I was in the mood for some good old-fashioned comfort food. This looked like it would fit the bill so I tried it. I made half the recipe omitting the butter. There wasn’t enough sauce to allow it to simmer for 5 minutes, so I skipped that part. I also put all the cheese in the casserole instead of on top. Other than those minor changes I followed the recipe. I was concerned it might dry out, so I baked mine covered for half the time and uncovered for the last half. This was good and yes, comforting – just what I was after. I served it with a salad and garlic bread and we had a nice dinner on a snowy, and did I mention cold, night!
Easy, tasty enough, and kid friendly.
I really like this recipe. I made it with fat free cottage cheese, fat free sour cream, and 7% fat ground beef. The only thing I would recommend is adding more garlic salt. Other than that- this is yummy- even in a low fat version :)
Better the 2nd day after it is all blended
This is a good dish; I used chicken instead of beef and everyone liked it. I will make this again.
I did not care for this recipe.
I have made this recipe for thirty-plus years. I don't alter it except to leave out the onions when I don't have them. The entire family loves this and it is a hit when I take it to pot-luck dinners. I have shared the recipe with numerous people. I don't understand people using this site who change the recipe and then give it low ratings for not being good enough. Maybe they should try it the way it it is written once.
I made this with low-fat cottage cheese, ground turkey, omitted the butter, regular cheddar cheese and whole wheat egg noodles. It turned out pretty good and was easy to make. My husband even liked it, so that's really saying something because he is picky sometimes.
My family loved this recipe! the kids had seconds (and thirds), and my husband said it was a hit with everyone (including him - which doesn't happen often!). We didn't have egg noodles, so I substituted elbow/macaroni noodles. I wasn't sure what "creamed cottage cheese" was, so I just used it as is. I also used 12 oz. instead of 1 cup. And I forgot to put in the onion. It was delicious and easy. We'll definitely use this recipe again and again! Oh, I was also out of shredded cheese, so I put slices of american on top.
Hubby and I both love this! One small change, I added an extra cup of cheese between the layers. I mean, can ya have too much cheese???? :) Wonderful casserole.
I made this for my kids because I had a lot of the ingredients on hand. They liked it. I didn't have cottage cheese so I used cream cheese and it was good.
I think it needed something. It wasn't bad, but wasn't the greatest either. You should cut down on the sour cream a little bit and some sort of spice. Other than that easy to make.
Made it with pizza sauce yummy
My husband really enjoys this. Its "different" for me since I don't eat cottage cheese, but its good for when I don't have anything else to make, and it reheats pretty well.
This was just "ok." I didn't have cottage cheese so I used ricotta instead. It was overall kind of bland.
This was really delicious. I used a brown onion and a green bell pepper rather than the green onions and added them to the meat when browning. Didn't require any further additions - great as it was. Hubby has requested it again next week.
Easy to make. Not bad, but not something I'd look forward to at dinner.
After reading the reviews it was evident to me that this needed to be kicked up some. I used 1/2 cup of tomato sauce and 1/2 cup of salsa, that really helped. I used minced garlic instead of powdered garlic with 1 tea of oregano. That did the trick for us.
I used salsa instead of tomato sauce and added a can of mexi-corn. My husband loved this!
Has a lasagna flavor. Our picky kids ate it!
boring, nothing special about it.
It was very easy to prepare, although I simply *refuse* to cook beef in butter! The taste reminded me of stroganoff (which is great!!). I would have given it 5 stars except that it doesn't reheat very well.
Yum!
needs a little bit more flavor
So just following this recipe it was ok, pretty flavorless. I altered it and it came out a million times better. I added oregano, garlic, mustard and onion powder. About 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire, and a beef bullion cube to the red sauce for more flavor. Instead of cottage cheese I used half a block of cream cheese and the sour cream, added a little sprinkling of garlic salt and fresh cracked pepper and some reserved pasta water to make it creamy but not too thick. Then layered as usual and topped with Colby jack cheese. Much better
Well, I'm kind of torn with this recipe. It tasted pretty good, but not much better than spicing up a box of hamburger helper. It's a great recipe if you want a casserole and want a little bit more flavor than Hamburger Helper, but it didn't "wow" us very much. Still, for a casserole, it worked.
This recipe goes by many names including Divine Casserole and Husband's Delight in addition to the name this submitter used. You can find versions of it many places and they all seem to vary the amounts of ingredients as well as method. I found this to be a delicious, easy, and super creamy alternative to lasagna. Here is what I did: Lightly grease a casserole dish and preheat the oven to 350. Cook 12 oz of egg noodles to al dente and then rinse in cold water to stop the cooking process. Mix the noodles with 1 cup (8 oz) softened cream cheese, 1 cup cottage cheese, and 1 cup sour cream. Brown 1 pound ground beef along with 1/2 cup white or yellow onion. Drain the fat and then add a 24 oz jar of your favorite tomato pasta sauce. You may add additional seasoning to the sauce if desired such as Worcestershire, hot sauce, garlic powder, or even cajun seasoning. Simmer the meat/sauce mixture for 20 minutes. Spread half of the noodle mixture in the dish, then drizzle half the meat/sauce mixture over top, then sprinkle over 1/2 cup each of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Repeat layers of other half of noodles, other half of meat/sauce, and another 1/2 cup each of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Bake for 35-40 minutes and finish with a few minutes on broil to brown the top cheese layer. Delicious!
It's okay. Needs more flavor somehow
Very good recipe, though I did make a few changes: 1. I cooked and drained the ground beef first then put it back in the pan and added the butter etc... 2. I added a handful of fresh chopped basil to the meat sauce. 3. I substitued ricotta cheese for the cottage cheese. 4. I mixed the meat sauce and the noodles and put in casserole dish then poured the sourcream/ricotta cheese/onion mixture over the top and swooshed it around with a spoon 5. I topped it with parmesean and mozzerella cheese
Yummy even though I substituted plain yogurt for the sour cream. It made enough to freeze half for another time.
This was good. Something like hamburger helper but much better. I also added a can of cream of mushroom soup to make the sauce a little more goey.
This recipie came out kind of bland. My family said it was just okay. I followed the directions to a t. I think it would have tasted better if you added cream cheese instead of cottage cheese. Maybe just spice it up a bit more also. Probably won't make it again. Sorry
I really liked the zip to this recipe. My two small boys didn't care for it though. My husband thought is was ok but wasn't terribly impressed. I was looking for some way to use sour cream that wasn't beef strogonaff. This was very close to strogonaff, but very good!
This recipe was my husband's kind of thing, not mine. He gave it 4 *'s, I only 2. If we make it in the future, we will half the recipe so I don't have to eat any : ) But again, my husband really liked it.
I liked it, but substituted quite a bit and changed a bit. I browned venison in oil with 3 cloves chopped garlic and 1 cup reconstituted onion flakes and a can of chopped mushrooms, seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I didn't have ricotta so subbed a block of cream cheese, and added a can of regular Rotel and a can of black beans, rinsed. Didn't have egg noodles so subbed Rotini. Didn't have tomato sauce so used a can of tomato paste, added 1 cup water and 1 tsp sugar and mixed. Mixed everything but noodles together in saucepan and simmered for 10 minutes. It was beautiful and creamy, but definitively bland. Spiced it up with a dash more of pepper, a few shakes of chili powder and 5-6 splashes of Franks Red Hot. This did the trick. Covered noodles in dish and stirred together, covered in mozzarella and breadcrumbs. My 2 y.o. sometimes picky eater gobbled it up, wasn't too spicy, just flavorful. Sauce with all the extras made a full 9x13 and 8x8, though I had to make more pasta for the 8x8. Sauce was so good I was eating it with a spoon during assembly. Froze 8x8 and sending it to grandma's for an easy meal when she watches 2 y.o. tomorrow. Great recipe for any leftovers, and so easy to sub things in, use what you've got! Put this in the recipe box for a quick, filling meal. DEFINITELY BETTER THE NEXT DAY!
This dish had a wonderful flavor. It was a warm and satisfying dish. My husband really liked it. Will cook again.
This recipe was good...but not excellent. It was easy to make and good for times when you are in a pinch. My husband loved it, but to me it tasted just like a "jazzed-up" version of "hamburger helper"! Probably won't be making it again.
One of my go to recipes. it's simple and satisfying on a cold fall or winter day. I use real garlic and a whole container each of cottage cheese and sour cream. I mix sour cream mix with cooked noodles and layer like a lasagne. do not omit the green onions!
Entire family loved this. Similar to baked ziti. I added a can of diced tomatoes. Will definately make again. Great leftovers!
Wonderful, hearty casserole recipe the whole family LOVED!! Eliminated the garlic salt and added clove garlic, also used white onion instead of green, but used a little green for topping. Very yummy!
Really very good...tasty. However, next time I think I will use pork sausage to give it a little bit of zip.
Delicious! My mother and I thought it was very tasty. I had to make a few changes. Since I'm allergic to wheat and eggs I had to use gluten free penne pasta. Also I had some ground turkey meat on hand and used that instead of beef. I replaced the garlic salt with a tsp of garlic powder to keep it low sodium. That's one reason I like this recipe, it doesn't call for any soups. Soups are tremendously high in sodium - blows my mind - they are very bad for my mom's blood pressure. Unfortunately I didn't have any cottage cheese so had to use parmesan cheese. I think it will taste even better with the cottage cheese. And I will be making it again!
I thought this was pretty good. I used Ricotta Cheese instead of Cottage cheese, minced garlic instead of garlic salt and left out the green onion. It was a good dish and very easy and quick to make.
I wasn't in the mood for tomato sauce so I added a can of cream of mushroom and used gruyere cheese instead! It was a huge hit. Can't wait for the leftovers!!
This was pretty good, though I did find the sour cream a little overpowering. I think I’ll add some veggies to make it more hearty if I decide to make this again.
Will definitely make this again, my husband loved the flavor.
This was very good and easy to make. Family liked it. May use Rotel next time in the meat sauce to add a little spice to it.
Left out the onions and the butter. Family really enjoyed this. I liked that it was quick and easy.
I did make some changes - I cooked the beef with regular onions and mushrooms in a cast iron pan, added all the other ingredients, then put that pan in the oven (fewer dishes - YAY!). It was enjoyed by all, including me for ease of preparation and cleanup as well as taste. I will make it again.
Looks really good. I might try sausage as one reviewer mentioned or ground dark meat turkey. Not a fan of beef. Also I think I'll try it without any meat.
This recipe was great. Very easy to make and makes great leftovers.
Next time I'll add a little kick on the flavor.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections