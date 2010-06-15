Sour Cream Noodle Bake

I liked it, but substituted quite a bit and changed a bit. I browned venison in oil with 3 cloves chopped garlic and 1 cup reconstituted onion flakes and a can of chopped mushrooms, seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I didn't have ricotta so subbed a block of cream cheese, and added a can of regular Rotel and a can of black beans, rinsed. Didn't have egg noodles so subbed Rotini. Didn't have tomato sauce so used a can of tomato paste, added 1 cup water and 1 tsp sugar and mixed. Mixed everything but noodles together in saucepan and simmered for 10 minutes. It was beautiful and creamy, but definitively bland. Spiced it up with a dash more of pepper, a few shakes of chili powder and 5-6 splashes of Franks Red Hot. This did the trick. Covered noodles in dish and stirred together, covered in mozzarella and breadcrumbs. My 2 y.o. sometimes picky eater gobbled it up, wasn't too spicy, just flavorful. Sauce with all the extras made a full 9x13 and 8x8, though I had to make more pasta for the 8x8. Sauce was so good I was eating it with a spoon during assembly. Froze 8x8 and sending it to grandma's for an easy meal when she watches 2 y.o. tomorrow. Great recipe for any leftovers, and so easy to sub things in, use what you've got! Put this in the recipe box for a quick, filling meal. DEFINITELY BETTER THE NEXT DAY!