Sour Cream Noodle Bake

This is a warm and satisfying dish. Kids like it too!

Kim

6
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook noodles in boiling salted water. Rinse in cold water and drain.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Brown meat in butter; add salt, pepper, garlic salt and tomato sauce. Simmer for 5 minutes. Mix cottage cheese, sour cream, onions, meat sauce and noodles. Place in a casserole dish and sprinkle with cheddar cheese

  • Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
589 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 36.7g; cholesterol 139.8mg; sodium 1068.4mg. Full Nutrition
