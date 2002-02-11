Cheddar and Macaroni Salad
This is a good make-ahead side dish for a summer dinner.
This was a GOOD recipe but I changed a few things to make it EXCELLENT. First I doubled the Basic Recipe, then I added 1 C. Monterey Jack w/Jalapenos Cheese, 1/2 C. Purple Onion, 1 Jar Sliced Black Olives, 1 Jar Diced Pimento Peppers, 4 T. Fresh Chopped Cilantro. Everyone loved it at my BBQ and gave the recipe out to almost everyone . THANKSRead More
I've made this a couple of times, once as written (really like the crunchiness of the bell pepper and celery) but I prefer it with broccoli instead of peas and celery. Be prepared to add more mayo/ sour cream as it does dry out a lot when you let it sit for 24hrs. Thanks, Karena!Read More
Held back a star because I made some crucial changes that seriously change the taste of the dish. I do NOT like sweet relish (I know most cold salads like this always use it, so I change it!), instead I used dill...and more of it...more like 1/4 cup. I added a little chopped cucumber (seeds removed), a dash of garlic powder, and used green onion in place of regular onion. Great base recipe though. Thanks for posting.
I loved this! I cut the cheese in small cubes (finger nail size) and used a dill pickle instead of sweet (don't like) then I sprinkled paprika over the top. Next time I will use Miracle Whip instead of the mayo for the "zing" that it was missing and add some pepper too. Would be good with tuna. Thanks Karena, I will make this again.
This was a good recipe. The only adjustment I made was adding two hard boiled eggs. It seems the dressing was the perfect amount and didn't make it overly creamy like so many other recipes do. I will continue to use this recipe.
I fixed this recipe for my 4th of July picnic, and everyone just loved it. I did use shredded cheddar instead of cubed cheddar, however. This recipe is definately a keeper!
Pretty good. I did use miracle whip instead of mayo, omitted the peas, and used shredded cheddar cheese. Also, I took a previous reviewer's advice and added a jar of diced pimetos for color. Not much different than other pasta salads I've had before but still pretty good.
Loved it! I did add more mayo and sour cream b/c I like my mac salads very creamy.
A nice, quick recipe. It does need a little something, and it tends to get a little dry after being in the fridge several hours (add a little more mayo and/or milk, and that helps a lot). I've made it a few times, and I'm still tweaking it. Garlic powder helps! I made it yesterday, added a little leftover chopped cooked chicken. That would make a great light lunch, would be awesome at work! Could probably add tuna without hurting the recipe... Oh, one more thing: I always put in dill relish instead of sweet relish, the pickle adds extra yumminess! :)
This recipe was great! I made this for a camping trip the night before, and having it set overnight really brought out the flavors. I will make this anytime. Very easy!
This is by far the best macaroni salad recipe I have ever tasted! Its easy to make and everytime I've served it, the recipe is requested!
This is THE macaroni salad my family and friends absolutely love. I've been making this salad for years, but do change the vegetable ingredients at times, according to what I have on hand. Instead of using all green pepper, I might use half green, half red, red onion or green onions if regular onions are not in the fridge. For the cheddar, I use a mixture of 1 part orange cheddar & 2 parts white cheddar, as I'm more fond of white chedder.
The whole family liked this and I liked the flavor as well. I added a little bit of extra sour cream since we love it around here. I also added garlic powder, salt, pepper, dill, and chives to spice it up and it needed it. I think it would have been bland otherwise. I would have taken 1 star off because it was a little dry but my daughter wouldn't let me- she loved this. Next time, I will just double the sauce part and add a little more milk to make it creamier. This does make a large bowl and we ate it all in 2 days. Thanks for sharing- this is a great recipe with a few tweaks. By the way, I loved the cheese. It would probably be even better with a sharp cheddar instead of mild.
very good and easy, can add ham pieces also. I didn't use much onion and mine was a little strong but that could have been the onion.
This has a wonderful taste. I added a little more Mayo and sour cream to make it creamier. I used green onions and left out the green pepper and peas. I will make this again!
I thought it came out bland so I added a packet of ranch and added a little more sour cream and it was really good. I took it to a party and someone there told me it was the best pasta salad they had in a long time.
I made the recipe as is - just had shredded cheese on hand I needed to use. I also went with reduced fat sour cream and mayo, used skim milk. Terrific salad and easy to make!
This salad was great!! I added broccoli, garlic salt and a dash of Tabasco sauce. I didn't have any sour cream or milk but the salad was great without it anyway.
This was very bland...even moreso the next day.
Very good!
It's OK. Nothing special, but not bad either. However, the next day it is DRY! Extremely dry. I doubt I will make it again. There are other, better options if you want macaroni salad.
This salad was great, althought I did add a view more ingrediants to make it even better. First I added some red bell pepper, and green onions instead of using red, yellow or white onions. I also added ham cubes to the salad as well. It was great. I love red bell pepper and I love how it gives such great flavor. I reccomend making this salad the night before, that way all the veggies come together and it becomes full of flavor. Other than that I love this recipe. Great to eat with crackers too!
Best Macaroni salad EVER!!!!!
I Loved it... And so did my family of four I had to double everything and made just a few changes like the onions I added green onion and I also added bacon to it and a three hard boiled eggs this was great my husband took some to work with him and said "I need to make more of this" (Note: that day was 90 degrees and 78% humidity) and he said it was so good to have something that filled him and didnt make him hot. I just want to thank you for this recipe.
We were looking for a new (and different) macaroni salad to serve at our wedding party. This is excellent! There were no leftovers. Everyone liked it. This salad will be regular our barbecues.
It was pretty bland and dried out quickly. In order to be a keeper, this would need a lot of tweaking. I'll keep looking the the elusive perfect summer pasta salad.
I made this as is and found it was VERY close to the mac salad i love in our markets deli. But it was alittle dry.Then i added 1/4 tsp garlic powder and 1/4 tsp celery salt and a small jar of pimiento to it, a little milk and that is all it took to make it taste like the deli mac salad i love infact it is even better :0 I will be makeing this again again Thank you :)
I'm not sure what it was about this that I did not like, maybe the sour cream taste? It was also pretty bland. I did love the added cheese, and I might make this again without sour cream or peas... which pretty much makes it plain macaroni salad with cheese.
This is so yummy! I always double the recipe because it tastes better and better the longer it sits in the fridge! I also add chunked ham black olives. Thanks so much for sharing!
Love this recipe! I was hungry for macaroni salad and this recipe was perfect. I have now made it several times and would not change a thing!
This is a very good macaroni salad! A classic and always a favorite. I took this to a 4th of July picnic, and several of my friends raved about it.
Not at all what I was looking for. Will not make this one again. Not bad, just not different enough to make.
Made it as a side for dinner and leftovers for lunches. Wanted something different. It was very good, I also added 2 boiled egg and used dill pickle and some pickle juice. I forgot the milk but didn't seem to make a different since I had the pickle juice. I like to try a new recipe before I make it for a potluck or bbq and this will definently be one that I will be making
very good and easy to make
Did not like this recipe. Very dry and no taste. Won't make again.
I made this once for a family get-together of my in-laws. Now every time we have a family get-together I am asked to make it. It looks green for a macaroni salad and I don't like peas, but I love this macaroni salad! I have to watch it in the fridge if I make it for something the next day, or else my husband will eat it all!
Finally!! A pasta salad that I like. My family and grandchildren loved it, too. I also tried it with some leftover Macaroni and Cheese [of the popular variety] and it was also delicious, I just omitted the cubed cheese. It's a good way to use it up without eating it as "leftovers".
Loved it. Took it to work, ate with some crackers and it was filling.
I've been making a version of this salad for years. I use ditalini pasta instead of elbow and coarsely chopped gherkins instead of sweet relish, since I love the crunch of the pickles in this with the cheese. And I leave out the celery and peppers, but add about 5 chopped green onions and a small jar of pimentos. It is also much better with sharp cheddar than mild cheddar. My Mother made this when I was growing up and it's tasty with these alterations. Perfect for summer. Yumm!
I really liked the mayonnaise, sour cream and milk part of this recipe as it is much lighter than just mayonnaise. However we found that it needed "something" to zip it up a bit. When trying this for the second time I mixed the mayo, sour cream and milk together and added in approx. 1 tbsp prepared pesto. That did it, now we love this recipe.
This was my first time making a pasta salad and I found this one dries up ALOT after being in the fridge overnight. I had to add more milk and mayo and oil to make it move cause it had stiffened up. The sweet relish really brought out a great taste, but I will not use cheese next time cause it actually subtracts from the flavor. I adjusted the recipe a bit by adding eggs, raisins, a purple onion, and corn!! I will make this again, but will tweak it some more until i get it just right ...in the meantime I am rating this pretty low ...sorry!!!
This was so delicious, a huge hit at my cookout. I did make some changes. I left out the celery and peas. I had to add a little more sour cream/mayo so that it wasn't too dry. I also added dill. It was soooo good. Definitely making it again!
This is a scrumptous salad! Thanks!
Found this recipe to be bland.
It was very creamy but tasted too much like tartar sauce for my liking. I will probably go back to my original recipe though. Thank you. Chris.
A nice twist to summer macaroni salad. Loved the cheese cubes and wouldn't change a thing about the recipe.
This recipe was very good,made some small changes though to suit my taste. I left out the relish, milk and peas added some dill as someone else had mentioned, i also used yellow bell pepper because thats what i had and a bit more dressing . Overall a very good base to start from mabey next time i would even add some cherrie tomatoes!!
Eh. I made this alongside "Amish Macaroni Salad" and "Cooking Light's Macaroni Salad" (from this site), and this recipe came in last. My husband and I found it boring and bland, although the peas and cheddar are a nice touch. I think I'll keep looking, thanks.
This is my new favorite I only put onion, green and red peppers and cheddar but it was fabulous and I look forward to using some of the reviewer suggestions.
I loved the recipe. I have been buying this type of salad from my local supermarket and found making it fresh was much better. I omitted the celery and peas and added sandwich pepperoni, salt, pepper and a dash of chipotle chilli powder for some zing.(This is smokey so use sparingly). Outstanding taste, Thank you!
This was good. I didn't use the peas (kids don't like) and added additional salt and pepper. I also like to reserve (or make additional) dressing to apply after refridgerated, to make the salad creamier.
This is a pretty good recipe, nothing special, but I'm sure I'll make it again and just keep looking and trying new ones. I would probably have to suggest adding red bell pepper instead of green mainly just for color, the green peas and the green pepper give it too much green. All in all, the recipe was ok. I took the picture in my new temp-tations bowl.
very dry
This was great! I added 1/2 cup of pepper jack cheese and used colby/jack instead of cheddar, and used dill relish instead of sweet and added some black olives. I will definately make this again!
A very good recipe. We will be serving this with many BBQ menus. Even my children loved it.
Very good flavor.
I used shredded cheddar instead of cubes and it was a great hit at our Christmas get-together. I think I would also leave out the peas (not many people like them) and "spice" it up a little, next time. A little bland for my taste but my "older" relatives didn't mind.
This has a fantabulous flavor and texture that my whole family just LOVES! Thanks!
I tried it and it is outstanding!!!
This was just o.k. I used Jack cheese. The flavour was sort of bland. It was fun to try a new recepie. I'll try others before I make this again.
I used shredded cheddar, and omitted the celery (I didn't have any on hand, so I added more onion), and carried a bowl of this in a car for three hours, and it still tasted pretty good! It was a hit at a family party.
I made this using low fat sour cream and mayo. At first I thought the amount of veggies used would overwhelm the amount of pasta, but was pleasantly surprised by the end result. Will definitely make again!!
This was a great little recipe to whip up. I am not an onion fan and found the onions overpowered the salad but I'll just leave them out next time. My husband didn't mind the onions at all. My toddler ate it with full gusto!
A huge hit! I added a shredded carrot for color, as well as some freshly ground pepper to the cream mixture for a little extra zing. A definite make again salad!
This is my new all time favorite macaroni salad!!!
This was very good! I enjoyed it very much. Only thing I did different was add cucumbers and used canned peas because I can't stand frozen ones! :o) Thank you so much for sharing!
This was a really good salad Karena. We used all mayo and left out the celery and peas. We tripled the recipe and there was very little left over. Thanks for sharing.
I thought this was pretty good, but my husband didn't like it. I added black olives to the recipe and more relish. Next time I might try and use miracle whip instead of mayo.
This is delicious, I have made it several weeks in a row. Something about the pickle relish and sour cream combined with mayo perks up the flavor. Crunchiness from the celery and onion along with creaminess from the cheese and peas.
This was pretty good. Had some extra pasta shells to use up and this was perfect for it. Had to add more like 1/2 cup of sour cream and mayo. Instead of sweet relish, I chopped up a couple of dill pickles I had. I left out the peas and chopped up a couple of eggs instead.I also used shredded cheddar instead of the cubes. A little garlic powder was a nice touch.
Good recipe for summer evening dinner.
This is my go to easy pasta salad. I opt out the green peppers and pickle relish simply cuz I do not like.
Didn't like
This was a wonderful recipe!! I did add a little onion powder, garlic powder and a sprinkle of allspice. Also, I used light sour cream, tofu (silken pureed) as well as tofu "mayonnaise" and it turned out great. Even my Hubby didn't realize there was tofu in it. It blends really well and I will be using the dressing for potato salad also! Thanks for a great recipe = )
I'm just gonna give this one 4 stars because I made some changes. I took other reviewers suggestions, and used miracle whip instead of mayo because of preference. I also threw an egg, and some garlic salt into it. It turned out delicious.
The salad was o.k. but nothing to write home about.
Doubled the dressing for this salad, we like it creamy. Other than that it is my husbands favorite!!
This was OK. I thought it was a bit bland so I added some garlic salt, garlic pepper, sharp cheddar, and boiled eggs.
This salad was a nice change from the same old Miracle Whip dressing. It just seems to get better in the refrigerator, too.
ok, not great. something seemed "off" with the taste, can't explain it. it just needed something else to give it a little "zip"
All I can say is WOW!!Great recipe!We skipped the celery and used sliced carrots and omitted the peas but other than we followed the recipe to a "T".This was a big hit for a 4th of july picnic and we will definitely make again!Good Stuff!!We substituted scallions for the onions to give it a little more zing also.
This was tasty. I would rather use red or yellow pepper for better color.
I made it exactly as directed and really liked it. Next time I might add a bit of mustard to the dressing to give it a bit of tang.
Pretty good. I think I would like it better with a stronger-flavored cheese for more punch. I didn't feel using mild cheddar did much for the salad.
I'd say this is an excellent recipe -- after I "tweeked" it to adjust to our personal tastes. Definitely needed more mayo and sour cream so we adjusted it to include mayo, sour cream and Miracle Whip salad dressing -- added 1/2 more of each.
This was a pretty good macaroni salad. I left out the cheese and added carrots, salt, and a little pepper. My company seemed to enjoy it very well.
Good recipe except for the pickle relish. I left it out. I also added purple onion.
This is a nice twist on macaroni salad.
Fast, easy and tasty. We took this to a school picnic and there was none left over.
Our family loved this. I made a lot of variations, based on what I had available, and needed it for a party that same afternoon. I doubled the recipe. I dropped the celery and bell pepper, added red bell pepper instead. Changed the sweet relish to dill relish, added an extra 1/2 cup of diced cheese, and sprinkled the top with paprika. At this point, I tasted the dish and I believe I added a little bit more of mayo and sour cream, but just a little bit. This is an easy and forgiving recipe. Add anything you like, and remove what you don't. Delicious!
Found this dish to be on the bland side & starchy with the cheddar. I'll likely use some of the other reviewer's suggestions & change the cheese if I make it again.
The sour cream gave this salad a rich flavor. I tried this using a jack cheese instead. Delicious!
was pretty good, i added eggs to mine though.
I loved it! I doubled everything about it for a picnic with about 6 people and still had plenty of left overs! Great basic pasta salad but slightly different also. YUM!
I liked this pasta salad. I used old cheddar which i wouldn't recommed..it was too strong. and i used a spanish onion.
This is kinda similar to the macaroni salad I found in an old cookbook of my dads. I didnt like that one because it tasted too much like plain ol' mayonaisse - this was better with the sour cream & relish but still wasnt great in my opinion. Thanks.
My first macaroni salad. It looked good and I made it according to the recipe, except I added a little more mayo, but it just didn't taste right to me.
