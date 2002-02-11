Cheddar and Macaroni Salad

The whole family liked this and I liked the flavor as well. I added a little bit of extra sour cream since we love it around here. I also added garlic powder, salt, pepper, dill, and chives to spice it up and it needed it. I think it would have been bland otherwise. I would have taken 1 star off because it was a little dry but my daughter wouldn't let me- she loved this. Next time, I will just double the sauce part and add a little more milk to make it creamier. This does make a large bowl and we ate it all in 2 days. Thanks for sharing- this is a great recipe with a few tweaks. By the way, I loved the cheese. It would probably be even better with a sharp cheddar instead of mild.