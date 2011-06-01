Unique Spinach Noodles

These green spinach noodles have a very interesting texture and flavor — but they taste better than store-bought noodles because they're fresh. Use in soups, or serve alone; they are great either way. This is an easy recipe, and you'll get lots of compliments because you made them yourself.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine spinach and water in a saucepan. Cover, and cook till spinach is very tender. Cool slightly.

  • Place spinach and liquid in a blender container. Add egg and salt. Cover, and blend till smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Add enough flour to make a stiff dough.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead for 1 minute. Roll very thin on a floured surface. Let rest 20 minutes. Roll up loosely. Slice 1/4 inch wide. Unroll. Cut into desired lengths. Spread out on a rack to dry for 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 633.2mg. Full Nutrition
