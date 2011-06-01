Unique Spinach Noodles

These green spinach noodles have a very interesting texture and flavor — but they taste better than store-bought noodles because they're fresh. Use in soups, or serve alone; they are great either way. This is an easy recipe, and you'll get lots of compliments because you made them yourself.
We really enjoyed these! Just a couple tips for anyone using a pasta maker to prepare these noodles (as I did). First- I didn't cook down the spinach. I used a food processor to chop the spinach and then added the water, egg, and flour and blended the dough. This saved on pans/prep time. I plan to do it this way again next time, however, I will omit the water or add more flour in order to create a more dry dough. Otherwise- flavor was very good. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
My first attempt at homemade noodles! I followed DarcieA's advice - used my food processor, did not cook the spinach and did not add any water. I rolled out by hand and cut with my pizza cutter (without rolling first). I let air dry for a bit and then bundled into individual serving sizes, placed on a parchment lined baking sheet and froze (placed in plastic bags once frozen). To cook, I got my water good and boiling and dropped the pasta in frozen, it took mine just a bit over 3 min to cook. I loved it but found it too thick, I may need to invest in a pasta machine to get it thin enough :-) Cant wait to try this again! Its such a pretty green color!
Excellent recipe :) it made a fantastic tuna noodle cassarole. I had lost my great grandmother spinach Amish Noodle recipe and this one came very close to the one I lost. There is still one ingredient that is missing but I cannot remember what it was. Anyone out there have any ideas?
Very good and surprisingly easy. Just to note, the way the recipe was worded, I thought that perhaps 1 & 1/4 cup of flour was an overestimation so I added flour very slowly. You don’t need to be as careful as me. It was a very dry day when I made these, and I definitely used over a cup and a quarter. Next time, I’d add the total flour, and then slowly work in more until the dough was manageable. Thanks for the recipe!
I am excited to try this recipe. I am going to try adding some fresh basil with the spinach to give it some more flavor...and also follow DarciA's advice on using the food processor...plus it will reduce the amount of nutrients taken out of the spinach and basil by omitting the boiling technique...this is one you can probably have fun with. Thanks for sharing!!!
I came from Amish background so I added 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and since was wanting it gluten free made 3/4 of the flour with King Arthur Coconut and the rest with spelt flour. Turned out fabulous and got more of the spinach out of the garden LOL
Fantastic! My first attempt at making flavored homemade pasta and it was delicious. I think I ended up using almost twice as much flour. I also added a little dried basil and garlic powder which added a great additional flavor. Highly recommend this recipe. Thank you!
This is my go to pasta recipe! everyone in my family loves it and I love that I can add spinach to their diet. I followed another posters suggestion about not cooking the spinach first and because of that I didn't need the extra water. This is a very light pasta and next time I'll try it with some whole wheat flour.
