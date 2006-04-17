Quick Gnocchi

An easier version of an Italian favorite, using instant mashed potatoes. This recipe can easily be double, tripled, etc. I make multiple batches, and freeze. To freeze, put on cookie sheets until frozen, and then put into plastic bags. Serve with your favorite spaghetti sauce.
I don't think this recipe is intended to replace real gnocchi, it's meant to be a GREAT short cut alternative! Hence the 5 star rating. If it was being compared to real gnocchi, I'd probably only give it a 4. I really was expecting to hate this recipe because I HATE instant mashed potatoes. You would never know there was anything instant with these gnocchi. On a whim I decided to serve Good Friday dinner, I was a little strapped for time and served these to my Italian husband and mother in law. My husband knew what was in them and said they were not as good as the real thing, but very very close! I didn't tell my mother in law, she had second helpings and liked them! I would use this again! It takes some time to prepare, but it saved time from peeling the potatoes, boiling, ricing, letting them cool so you can add eggs, etc. As others have mentioned add flour gradually. Dough should be soft not stiff. Too much flour makes tough gnocchi.
I found this recipe labor intensive for what it was. Although we liked the gnocchi, I wouldn't make this recipe again. First, you can only make a few at a time, so we did not really get to eat as a family. We have a local brand of frozen that are just as good or better. Sorry!
I grew up making gnocchi with my Italian grandmother and she would substitute instant potatoes sometimes. I never knew a good ratio though so I was so glad when I found this because with real potatoes is a lot of work when you have 2 year old twins. I will definitely be making this again. I didn't need as much flour as the recipe called for. It does get very sticky but that is how it should be. After you mix it all together into a dough, if you put it on a floured cookie sheet in the fridge for at least 15 minutes, it will make it a ton easier to work with. It will get stickier as it warms though. Also, if you roll them 1/2" thick, they will be less dumpling like as some people stated. I found this recipe to be extremely good and will definitely be making them again!
Learn from my mistakes: I didn't follow this recipe the first time, assuming the ratio of liquid to potato flakes on the box of instant potatoes was correct.. Big, big mistake. Follow this recipe EXACTLY and the Gnocchi will turn out fabulously! I did add some chopped spinach to the dough for color and a hint of flavor, and served it with a tomato-vodka-cream sauce. My friends are still raving about it!!!! Oh, let some people come early to help you roll and cut the gnocchi pieces, it was a fun group task...
Wow! Thank you so so much for this recipe. We LOVE gnocchi, but had never considered making them at home (only restaurants and the occasional store bought). I was looking for recipes that would freeze well and stumbled upon this one. Excellent! I did take the advice of another reviewer and seasoned with rosemary instead of pepper. The rosemary flavor jumped out beautifully in the finished product. I also added a bit of Romano cheese to the dough. I couldn't taste it so it either needs more or should just be left out. I want to emphasize that my husband is a food snob. He has eaten at some of the finest restaurants in the U.S. He never "LOVES" what I make. It is always "okay" or "fine." A constant critic of gnocchi in restaurants, he loved this one! I could see trying to make it a little lighter in texture, fiddling with flavors, etc, but this is a great base recipe to work with. Enjoy!
Wow! Gnocchi DOES NOT get any easier then this recipe! I don't like instant spuds like everyone else, but you can't taste them in this recipe. I agree they needed a little kick so I added some finely minced fresh basil, and garlic salt to the dough. I also used the fork "dent and pull" method to set the ridge pattern in them. People say you should make those little indentations with a fork so that the sauce has something to cling to. It did work and there were little puddles of sauce hidden in all the wrinkles. YUM-O! I'm thrilled the other rater mentioned they freeze well too! Another perk!
Can I just say WOW. I never knew fresh gnocchi could be this easy. Granted, dough is always a pain to work with, but this was very simple and took no time at all. I recommend being heavy handed with seasonings and adding seasoning salt, garlic powder, rosemary and Italian seasoning to the dough. As suggested by others, I would add some Romano next time myself. And I would double this recipe if feeding another person, seeing as I ate the whole batch myself no problem! They were delicious with a bottled Alfredo sauce! Bon appetit!
This is a very good recipe for what it is. Nothing is ever going to compare to real made-from-scratch gnocchi, but these come pretty darm close. I'm excited to try some of the flavor variations that others have mentioned. Just two notes: Keeping the size of each dumpling quite small (about the size of your thumbnail or a bit bigger) will produce a better result. Also, I didn't need anything even close to 1 1/2 c. of flour. I doubt I used even half of that. So, add the flour very slowly--too much will result in dense, tough gnocchi.
after reading the stellar reviews i couldn't resist making this gnocchi recipe. overall i thought the taste was pretty good but my boyfriend loved them. cut the size of your gnocchi a little smaller because they puff up during the cooking process. this dish served well with the "tomato cream sauce for pasta" recipe also on this website. thanks sandy!
this recipe is very handy and lets you serve a dish of gnocchi in no time at all. Well, so they are not THE real thing (believe me, I know what I'm talking of, I'm Italian, my mum makes them starting from boiling potatoes an all). But this process is definitely quicker and not so messy!!!
I'm always trying new things so I decided to attempt this last night since my husband LOVES gnocchi & often orders it at Olive Garden. I trippled the batch & invited my mother in law over who had never tried it before. Now, keep in mind I've never made gnocchi a day in my life before last night. My husband always likes what I cook (not sure if I'm that good of a cook or if he's really just not picky lol) but last night he told me this was the best meal I'd ever made. My mother in law raved about it & told me it was restaurant quality. Granted, I did make my own garlic cream sauce w/ spinach & mushrooms to serve over it along w/ sliced chicken & spicy italian sausage but my husband told me that just the gnocchi & sauce together would have made a great meal, & that's impressive because he is definitely a meat eater. The only thing I really did differently to the gnocchi themselves, is I added italian seasoning, garlic & onion powder so they wouldn't be quite so bland if eaten alone & did put indentations in them w/ a fork to hold sauce and look more traditional. I also served them w/ bruschetta (usually you would use french bread but I had some homemade bread that needed to be used &worked wonderfully-just drizzl olive oil on bread, cover w/ diced garlic, tomatoes & onions & cover w/ mozzarella& bake @ 375 for appx 20 min & broil to brown) which complimented it wonderfully. So, thank you for this awesome recipe, it will definitely be making it into the rotation of dish options.
For quick gnocchi, this was absolutely incredible! My husband and I discovered gnocchi shortly after we married at a little Italian hole-in-the-wall not far from where he was stationed. We both LOVED it and have ordered it nearly every time we eat Italian! This was my first attempt at making it homemade. I agree with some others that it isn't quite as tender as in the restaurant, but I think I may have over-kneaded my dough too. It's a bit of a mess to make but I had a happy hubby, so I'll come back to this one again and again! Tip: after rolling out my "ropes," I snipped off gnocchi-size bits with my kitchen shears -- MUCH easier than a knife. Also, lay your gnocchi separately on a floured tray or cutting board before you boil -- I heaped mine in a bowl and they stuck TERRIBLY! I had to re-roll and re-cut them. Thanks for a great dinner!
I tried using potato beads (LDS cannery kind) instead of flakes and they turned out pretty tasty. I cut my salt down to 3/4 tsp because it seemed like a lot, and they were fine, though next time I'll try the full tsp. The only other change I made was the amt of flour. I only needed 1 cup of flour to get a stiff dough. 1 1/2 cups would have made them way too dense. I had some left over hunts spaghetti sauce, so I made a simple roux/white sauce, dumped in the hunts and some italian seasoning, and it was a pretty tasty improvised creamy tomato sauce, and was the perfect compliment to the gnocchi.
I made this in a pinch because I couldn't find the whole wheat store-bought gnocchi I always get. I will never buy it again! I made as is, doing 3/4 cup white flour and 3/4 cup of whole wheat flour. Tasted exactly the same as the store-bought brand but waaaaaaaaay cheaper!
SO GOOD! My husband and daughter loved this- he said it was better than what we have previously bought in the stores! Made some for my in-laws as a quick lunch when they were over and they loved it too! (I tripled the recipe and used the half that I had frozen- it was as good as the fresh!) Used only 3 cups of flour; added one at a time and stirred in (remember, I tripled the recipe) Also added Italian seasoning and garlic salt. Make sure you flour everything (countertop, hands, knife and fork for teh dents) will definitely make again.
This was really good, I used about 1/4 cup less flour then the recipe said and added some italian spices to the dough. I also refrigerated the dough before working with it and froze the gnocchi before cooking it
This was so quick and easy. Instead of using water with the instant potato mix, I used chicken broth... and used the roasted garlic instant potato mix. It turned out super yummy!!! Totally saves a lot of time!! Thank you!!
Awesome, Awesome, Awesome!!! I loved this recipe, it was so easy its a crime! My only modification was in the amount of flour. Gnocchi is supposed to dissolve in your mouth you shouldn't have to chew it. I only used a 1/4 cup of flour and they turned out delicious.
Awesome, quick, easy recipe! I have loved gnocchi since I was a little girl and used to go to a wonderful Italian Restaurant in the South Chicago suburbs and I've never tried making them myself! This brought back memories! My three year old enjoyed helping and it was very fast and simple. I only used about a cup of flour, and tried different sizes, some with the fork marks and some without. Overall I liked smaller gnocchi without the fork marks, but they were ALL fantastic! Thank you, it's a keeper!
This was so good! I've will never go back to old-fashioned, real potato gnocchi. I made this recipe exactly, except I added 1/2 c. grated parmesan and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. Because of that, I used slightly less flour than called for. Also, I made it about 8 hours in advance, refrigerated it, then rolled and cut it just before boiling it. I would completely recommend you try it! Just as good as real potatoes and 100 times better than store bought.
These are great! I will never buy another store bought gnocch again!!!! Just make sure you make a double batch because they go fast! I followed the directions exactly escept I don't add salt to anything I make. I also let the dough sit in the fridge for 15 minutes as another reviewer suggested. I also roll each with my fork after I cut them! YUMMY!
I was very surprised with this recipe. I was raised on Italian food and very skeptical about this recipe. Having some potato flakes on hand I thought I'd give them a try, I wasn't dissapointed. Now these aren't as good as a ricotta cheese gnocchi, but all things considered I'd make these again since I normally have the simple ingredients on hand.
Made it with instant sweet potatoes to test out for a side for Thanksgiving. They were very light! I just did a browned butter sauce, but will use some gravy on them for Thanksgiving. My 3 and 5 year olds ate them up!
I loved this recipe! I love gnocchi-I've only had from restaurants. The thought of all the potato work scared me away from trying to make it at home so when I saw this recipe I thought I'd try it. SOOOOO glad I did! I only needed about half the four, I didn't use pepper and I added onion and garlic salt. My huband tried them first and said they were better than restaurant-I didn't believe him until I tried them myself-they ARE better!!! Delicious!!!
Fantastic. I pinched off pieces and shaped them by hand --not pretty, but easy-- which worked beautifully. Drop them in 6 to 10 at a time just till floating and pull em out. I used Betty Crocker Roasted Garlic flakes and worked like a charm! Also, used slightly less flour than called for.
These were great. I used 1 cup of flour, as suggested by others, and kept getting a little more flour on the board to roll them out. I put a couple TBS of dry crushed basil and some garlic powder in the egg mixture. Hubby and I ate the whole recipe. These were much better and more tender than store bought gnocchi. Thanks for sharing this easy, delicious recipe!! BTW I am Italian and have tried to duplicate my aunt's homemade gnocchi many times, what a mess!! I will never try to make them from boiled potatoes again.
I had never tried Gnocchi - though I had heard of it before. Yesterday, my husband and I were having lunch at a fancy Italian restaurant and they had Gnocchi on the menu - for $17.50. I wanted to try it, but I didn't want to spend that much money, so I came home and searched for a Gnocchi recipe. I happened to have all the ingredients for this one on hand. Though I am not a fan of instant potatoes - this didn't have that "instant" taste. It was quick and easy to make - my 9-year old son rolled out the dough and cut it into bite-size pieces, while I did the cooking. We loved it! I had mine with some parmesan cheese - he ate his out of a bowl like he was eating chips. I can't wait to try it out on my husband with marinara sauce. Thank you!
DELISH! I have never made Gnocchi before and this recipe made it very simple! I used the 4 cheese instant potatoes and added some Italian seasoning to the dough to give some added flavor. I just served with a red sauce and this was GREAT! Thanks!
This is an excellent gnocchi recipe. I dreaded making the traditional potato gnocchi-the boiling, peeling and putting the potatoes through the ricer is very labour intensive. This recipe gives you the same flavor with very little effort. I used my Kitchen Aid to mix and then knead the dough. No need to only put a few gnocchi in boiling water at a time. If you use all the flour as listed they will not stick or fall apart. Thanks for sharing!
I have no basis for what real gnocchi tastes like, so this is just based on my taste and texture preference. I thought these were easy to make, and i only ended up needing about 1 cup of flour to make a soft dough. Used a fork dipped in flour to press on the tops and to give it a more authentic type of look. Served with marinara sauce and Parmesean cheese. They reminded me a lot of dumplings. Would prefer these as part of a blend of sauce and meat, rather than just gnocchi and sauce.
Very good. I've never made gnocchi from scratch so I don't know how much quicker/easier this recipe is. After cutting, I did "roll each piece down a fork" to get those sauce-holding grooves. Fun recipe to make with kids.
This is EXCELLENT! I was reminiscing about eating gnocchi in Campo de Fiori in Rome on our vacation, and was inspried to make my own. I was going to do a ricotta gnocchi, but I thought it may be too heavy/fattening. I was so pleased to find this recipe. It is awesome! You cannot tell there are instand mashed potatoes in the dough. I added some chopped rosemary and garlic powder to the dough mixture. They were so flavorful! I made a sauce using diced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, rosemary, basil and Italian blend cheeses. My husband and I loved it! The only thing I would say is to double or triple the quantity. I always like a little bit of leftovers to pack for my hubby's lunches...
They turned out quite well, but the three star rating is because they were fairly bland. I imagine the flavor is supposed to come from the sauce. I will try them again and the next time will add a bit more spice. More pepper, a bit more salt and maybe some garlic powder as well.
I made these tonight. They are very very good. I've been making gnocchi for many years, usually ricotta gnocchi, which are no fail, but this is a very close second. Very light, not hard, but beware of the flour amount. I used not even one cup, used the rest of that cup for flouring as I rolled and cut. Great gnocchi is only good with a great sauce.The type of potato flakes I used are Betty Crocker's roasted garlic. Very tasty. I'm going to try other flavours.
Thanks for the simple recipe to add to the lineup. Mashed potato flakes are versatile & made this gnocchi recipe easy to manage. Next time I think I'd like to try to add some extra ingredients such as sun-dried tomatoes or maybe a cheese center.
I’ve made gnocchi before using peeled, boiled and mashed potatoes and this recipe is so much easier . The finished result is a fluffy pillow of potato-y goodness. I added ½ c garlic sautéed baby spinach (sliced supper thin, like confetti), 1/2 t. herbs de province and ¼ c parmesan roman blended cheese, all added before the introduction of the water, so that the heat could ‘active’ the flavors. I served them with grilled chicken, creamy mushroom sauce and finely shredded farmer’s cheese. Delicious!!
This was FANTASTIC! Very easy, very fast, and very very good. I used the "Tomato-Cream Sauce for Pasta" (with spinach added) from this site. Added cooked Italian sausage, dumped it all in a casserole and baked it. It was just wonderful stuff! And the leftovers were even better.
I was terribly impressed by this recipe. Based on other reviewers’ experience, I spiced them up quite a bit. I threw in about 1T of garlic, and dumped way more Italian seasoning in than I intended (silly me, the lid fell off.) Still, though – it worked out! I paired the gnocchi with this gorgonzola sauce recipe: allrecipes.com/Recipe/Gorgonzola-Sauce/Detail.aspx. It was a PERFECT pair. Honestly, I was shocked that it turned out well. The texture of the gnocchi when I tried them fresh out of the boiling water left quite a bit to be desired. But once they sat for a bit, and I covered them in the rich sauce, I was very pleasantly surprised. Instead of cutting them into chunks, I just ripped off pieces from the dough ball, rolled them gently, and imprinted a fork around them. This helped the sauce stick to them, and gave a more aunthentic…Gnocchiness!
My 5 year old is addicted to gnocchi after buying some frozen ones with sauce at a local grocery store. I decided to give these a try since it looked so easy to make. I followed the recipe but cut the salt in half and added more pepper. I made a huge batch since this only served 2 and I have big eaters in my family. I decided to roll them to their normal look. That was a sticky and tedious mess. I added salt to the boiling water and served them with Italian sausage, mushrooms, and spaghetti sauce then sprinkled shredded mozerella cheese to top. They were pretty good. Everyone liked them. Froze the rest for later consumption.
Yum. I had to refridgerate mine for a few hours because I made them too far in advance, so I'm not sure if they would be fluffier if I hadn't done that, but they were good. Paired with a delicious mushroom cream sauce with parm cheese.
For being made with instant potatoes, these are great! I added lots of fresh basil, thyme, and garlic. As another poster mentioned, it was easier to work with refrigerated dough. I served these with the Gorgonzola sauce from this website, and it was delicious.
Sauce is needed for this to be successful but it's a great non-dairy pasta alternative. I tossed a chunk of goat cheese in with the still hot gnocchi, tossed to coat, plated and drizzled with pesto. If my gnocchi weren't all such random sizes and shapes it would have been quite elegant.
First, this gets 5 stars for not tasting like quick potato flakes! I was heavy-handed with spices: added Italian Seasonings, garlic powder, salt & pepper. Used a fork to tear them on the well floured surface - they didn't look perfect but held my "Easy Alfredo Sauce II" (from this site). This fed the two of us with some left over to freeze! Recommend using all the flour called for - just add about 1/4 cup at a time! THANK YOU FOR SHARING - I love gnocchi and have never attempted to make it, until now.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2006
Yummy Yummy! I put scallions, fresh mushrooms, zucchini, garlic, and some radishes in the blender and blended them until they were extremely fine and added them into the dough, they come out wonderful! Thanks!!
This was such an easy recipe. Made my first batch I doubled the recipe and added some parsley and garlic to give it some flavor and color. They came out so good I sauted them in butter and garlic added some fresh parsley and the juice of 2 lemons and some fresh parmesan cheese. Amazing!! I immediatly made 2 more double batches to share with friends. These are so awesome. Everyone loved them! Thanks for the recipe Sandy
It was fast and we all cleared our plates. I only had flavored instant potatoes (cheddar and sour cream)and this added a great flavor. I noticed that the smaller pieces had a better texture, so be careful to get uniform size.
This was good! I know the purpose is "quick" gnocchi but we always like to have the ridges in our gnocchi - it's worth the extra time. As per other reviewers, we didnt use all the flour, added italian seasons and used a herb potato flakes for extra flavour. Yummy! Will be coming back to this recipe with the above updates.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2010
I use these as dumplings. I make as written EXCEPT once they are boiled, I fry mine in butter & breadcrumbs (either italian or plain) and serve w/ my polish sausage. Kid friendly, easy & delish!
My grandmother literally came off the boat from Italy. She is one of those grandmas, whose hands can perform magic in the kitchen. If you are Italian, you know what I mean. This recipe can fool them all!!!! I used Roasted Garlic Instant Mashed Potatoes (Betty Crocker, I think). And I made a Three Mushroom Cream Sauce with lots of freshly grated Romano Cheese on top. What a crowd pleaser!! Five stars are not enough! Thank you.
BabaEva
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2002
These gnocchi taste just like my Croatian Grandma's did!!!!! We love them! I made 8 servings and it could have fed 12 easy. Simply wonderful with my sauce!
These tasted good, but what a lot of work and a big mess! This was my first time making them, and I guess they just aren't worth the time for me. I would rather have store bought tortellini. I used garlic mashed potatoes, and I still thought they were pretty bland. I ended up only cooking about 3/4 of the batch and the whole thing still took about an hour.
I tried the recipe yesterday, I didn't know what to expect, but I got to admit, it came out pretty well. I did find the taste a bit bland, so I would suggest for those of you who want to try it, add some herbs to the dough. Myself, I added some rosemary, great add, but I suggest you play around with it a little. I too didn't use all the flour in the recipe, but that's just a matter of taste. Definitely gonna make this again! Update 07/06/11 Did not make again, not so appealing after all...
This recipe was extremely quick & delicious. I was skeptical of the concept but it turned out perfect. I've since tried making this recipe using Betty Crocker Garlic & Cheddar instant potatoes (2 packets per box) with great success. Each packet has exactly one cup of flakes so it works great with this recipe, and give the gnocchi an extra something, but not overbearing. Be sure to cool the flakes thoroughly as it makes the dough a little easier to handle, and less sticky. Also, add half the flour all at once, then gradually added the rest until you get a tough, but not too tough consistency (you may not use all of it, but it's good to have extra to keep your hands floured well while shaping/rolling. I was able to roll out 4 decent sized breadstick shaped dough rolls, align side by side then cut using preforated knife, and shaped by pressing 2 fingers in the middle of each piece while gently rolling forward, then back and slightly pinching to form the final gnocchi (fork marks optional). One cup of flakes was enough gnocchi for 2-3 people. I boiled in large pot with some regular & garlic salt for about 4 minutes in 2 batches, then served with hot italian sausage and it was great. You won't be disappointed. The trickiest part is getting the dough to the right consistency, but this recipe cost so little to prepare, you can afford to mess up a batch or two until you master the dough.
This has to be one of the greatest recipes ever! I've had genuine gnocchi in Italy, and these aren't far off. If you want to make it a fun food for kids, it's easy to divide the dough and add some food coloring- they make a beautiful rainbow dish.
I made this recipe a few weeks ago and it turned out great. It was also the first time I've ever made Gnocchi so I'm not really sure how hard it is to make using real potatoes, but this way was super easy and fast. They tasted just like the ones we buy from the local restuarant! I made 2 batches one with a garlic cream sauce and the other with a marinara sauce. Great recipe I will be making these again soon.
I have never had gnocchi in a restaurant, so I can't speak to how authentic they are. My first batch were very mushy, so I added more flour to get a much firmer dough, and was very pleased with the results. Now I know what texture to aim for. They came together quickly and were quite easy. I added some garlic powder and Italian seasoning to the dough and we ate them with a "chicken cacciatore" type of stew. Recipe worked as given, all were eaten, and will definitely make again. Plus I can use up my open box of instant potatoes!
Not as good as a restaurant. I have tried many times to duplicate gnocchi from scratch and this is just as good but with way less time and work. The texture was even better after I froze them. Anyways, I reccoment trying this because I think that it is just operator error that I can't make gnocchi.
These were on my daily email from allrecipes today, never heard of them before and don't know how to pronoun them. WOW! I added some chopped fresh Rosemary as others suggested and some garlic salt. I made them earlier in the day and refrigerated them until dinner time. It only took a couple of minutes to zap them in microwave, served them will hamburger patties smothers in onions and alfredo sauce, yummo!
I was stuck with a big box of potato flakes from a visiting relative and had no idea what to do with them...and then I found this recipe! Now I actually do buy potato flakes on purpose just to make gnocchi. As good as all of the authentic italian restaurants I have gone to in south Philly. It was SO easy to make and So tender, NOT CHEWY/HArD! This IS a time consuming recipe to make, but do keep in mind that using whole potatoes just takes even longer. This recipe just cuts the time in half!
now given that i'm not into being uber exact on anything cooking unless it's baking- i know mine turned dumpling-ish and i didn't have enough flour, but the end result regardless was really good. i didn't have to substitute anything or fuss with it. i DID add some frozen spinach and turned out just fine/good/ no mess ups. served up with tomato sauce and sauteed veggies
Excellent. I used a Kitchen Aid mixer for this. I put 1 cup of flour,1/2 cup of parm cheese, some salt, pepper, a tad of onion powder, and cilantro flakes into the mixer bowl. I let these mix by themselves for a minute or two. I then boiled up a cup of water and added 1 cup of instant flakes to it. Mixed it really good and let it cool for a few minutes. I then dropped one egg into the mixer bowl, and then dropped the mashed potatoes into the mixer bowl. I let it mix on a low setting until it started to clump up and turn to a sticky dough. Take it out and then add and sprinkle as much flour to the dough ball as you need to get it to the desired consistency. I managed to get about 20 gnucchi pieces with this amount. I drop a small hand full into the boiling water, stir gently and let them boil for about 3 min. This makes them nice and firm but still easy to chew. I suppose if you let them boil for a shorter time they come out softer. Depends on what you prefer. I made a simple olive oil sauce with minced garlic, salt, pepper, and a small amount of hot pepper flakes and cooked them in the sauce for 2 min. Finally I topped with more parm. Came out perfect. I was cooking for two and we wish we made a little more. I would double the recipe and if the dough makes too much just freeze it for later.
Like others, I didn't use as much flour. I tripled the recipe and only needed 2 cups of flour, and probably could have gotten away with less. But the recipe was easy and delicious! Next time I will probably add some spices to the dough to give a little more flavor, but this tasted comparable to what I order at restaurants!
I tried this but it came out just awful, maybe I was doing something wrong like adding not enough or too much flour but it was just a mess. I ended up making some frozen ravioli i had instead. I may try this again when i have some extra time. Thanks though.
I have never made gnocchi before so maybe I disliked this recipe because of my inexperience in making them. I love them in restaurants so was disappointed. I found the dough to be too soft and sticky. I added more flour but then was afraid the gnocchi would become tough. I will probably keep to see if I can find a simpler way for me to get them to turn out.
This is awesome! I used to be married to an Italian and always made my own pastas. I have now shared this recipe with several friends. Making extra tonight and hoping I can freeze any leftovers......doubt there will be any though. LOL!
I love this recipe, i made a chicken soup with it a while ago and tonight im making noodles with recipe with cabbage, potatoes and dried beef mmm cant wait!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2000
My kids helped me make this wonderful dish - they had so much fun and they LOVED it! They actually cleaned their plates, which is a rarity in my house. I have passed this recipe on to a couple of my friends to make for themselves. It makes a great mass quantity recipe, too!
Comapring this recipe to mashed or riced potatoes, this recipe comes out smooth and easy to make. I give it a thumbs up and encourage everyone to try this delicious pasta dish, which by the way restaurants cannot seem to bother making, they say its too hard and alot of work?? I make it with a homemade meatless sauce and its so yummy! Thanks for the easier way to make this and also try semolina instead of white all purpose flour and its even better!!
This is my second review of this recipe, mostly of the technique. I just made this for the second time, but this time I used some leftover potatoes I'd made last night (Sally's Spinach Mashed potatoes from this site). I wasn't sure if it would work because of the added ingredients in the potatoes. I warmed the leftovers a little to loosen them up, and following this recipe's proportions (adding the egg, and then the flour a little at a time once it neared the dough stage), it made awesome spinach gnocchi! I made it early in case it didn't come out, but I will serve this for dinner tonight with an Alfredo sauce. The upshot is--this recipe is fantastic and forgiving. Don't be afraid to play around with it. Thanks again for sharing, Sandy.
I added flour very carefully and sparingly, ending up with a very sticky and hard to work with dough (on purpose) the results was messy but incredibly tender and soft gnocchi, much better than I have ever bought! Perhaps next time I will add enough flour to make the dough less annoying, but the tenderness was worth it.
