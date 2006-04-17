Quick Gnocchi

I'm always trying new things so I decided to attempt this last night since my husband LOVES gnocchi & often orders it at Olive Garden. I trippled the batch & invited my mother in law over who had never tried it before. Now, keep in mind I've never made gnocchi a day in my life before last night. My husband always likes what I cook (not sure if I'm that good of a cook or if he's really just not picky lol) but last night he told me this was the best meal I'd ever made. My mother in law raved about it & told me it was restaurant quality. Granted, I did make my own garlic cream sauce w/ spinach & mushrooms to serve over it along w/ sliced chicken & spicy italian sausage but my husband told me that just the gnocchi & sauce together would have made a great meal, & that's impressive because he is definitely a meat eater. The only thing I really did differently to the gnocchi themselves, is I added italian seasoning, garlic & onion powder so they wouldn't be quite so bland if eaten alone & did put indentations in them w/ a fork to hold sauce and look more traditional. I also served them w/ bruschetta (usually you would use french bread but I had some homemade bread that needed to be used &worked wonderfully-just drizzl olive oil on bread, cover w/ diced garlic, tomatoes & onions & cover w/ mozzarella& bake @ 375 for appx 20 min & broil to brown) which complimented it wonderfully. So, thank you for this awesome recipe, it will definitely be making it into the rotation of dish options.