Quick Gnocchi

An easier version of an Italian favorite, using instant mashed potatoes. This recipe can easily be double, tripled, etc. I make multiple batches, and freeze. To freeze, put on cookie sheets until frozen, and then put into plastic bags. Serve with your favorite spaghetti sauce.

By Sandy Metzler

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Place potato flakes in a medium-size bowl. Pour in boiling water; stir until blended. Let cool.

  • Stir in egg, salt, and pepper. Blend in enough flour to make a fairly stiff dough. Turn dough out on a well floured board. Knead lightly.

  • Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a long thin roll, the thickness of a breadstick. With a knife dipped in flour, cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Place a few gnocchi in boiling water. As the gnocchi rise to the top of the pot, remove them with a slotted spoon. Repeat until all are cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 91.3g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 1224.6mg. Full Nutrition
