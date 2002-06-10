Baked Ziti I

8543 Ratings
  • 5 6585
  • 4 1528
  • 3 328
  • 2 69
  • 1 33

A lady I worked with brought this in one day, and it was a hit. Now it is the favorite of all my dinner guests. It's great for a covered dish dinner too. I have made this also without the meat, and it is well received.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add ziti pasta, and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes; drain.

  • In a large skillet, brown onion and ground beef over medium heat. Add spaghetti sauce, and simmer 15 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish. Layer as follows: 1/2 of the ziti, Provolone cheese, sour cream, 1/2 sauce mixture, remaining ziti, mozzarella cheese and remaining sauce mixture. Top with grated Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until cheeses are melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
578 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 58.4g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 71.3mg; sodium 913.6mg. Full Nutrition
