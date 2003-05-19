Italian Confetti Pasta Salad

I don't think you can give a recipe a 5-star rating when you've changed it substantially. I made this salad exactly as the recipe stated and found it not worthy of serving as is, hence my honest 2-star opinion. The garlic and basil were completely overpowered by the flavor of the mayo (used Hellman's- not some off brand). I used a 16 ozs of noodles, I'm sure that's more than two cups dry so I don't think that was the problem either. It took a lot of tweaking to get this to taste just ok. After two hours of playing with it I ended up with something that tasted more like macaroni salad than I had hoped for but at least didn't taste so strongly of mayo. I think half of the mayo should have been replaced with sour cream or yogurt but it was too late for me to do this at the point I realized the problem.