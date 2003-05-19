Italian Confetti Pasta Salad

424 Ratings
  • 5 252
  • 4 122
  • 3 37
  • 2 10
  • 1 3

This recipe is so easy to make, and always such a hit! It is great for backyard barbecues. For best results, chill overnight.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse in cold water, and drain.

  • In a large mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, black pepper, and garlic until well blended. Mix in basil. Add pasta, tomatoes, bell peppers, and olives; fold gently until mixed. Chill several hours. Stir gently before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 702.4mg. Full Nutrition
