Simple Mac and Cheese
Super simple macaroni and cheese to make without having to make a white sauce! I have a casserole setting on my microwave and use that. Takes only 20 minutes.
i used cream of chicken soup, instead of mushroom, added half tsp of minced garlic, 1/2 tsp paprika, and used 2 cups of cheese. The recipe turned out very flavourful, and I'll definitely be making it again.Read More
Changes made and this is a good recipe. I like it because it is easy and I have too under the age of 3 (they loved it). I did make the changes as suggested ~ more cheese, evap. milk and some spices. I also made a bread crumb and margarine crust which was the best part. I would also cook longer next time or perhaps a little higher, like 350 or 375.Read More
With a few spice additions this recipe shaped up very well. I added (all to taste) garlic powder, dry mustard, cayenne pepper and tripled the cheddar cheese.I also used evaporated milk instead of the regular kind. Mmmm! great basic recipe
My family absolutely loved this recipe. I added 3 times the cheese as someone else had suggested and also added garlic powder to it, it turned out wonderful. In fact, I am making it again tonight :)
A little plain but good and creamy. I added a few things and jazzed it up a little bit. I mixed in 2cups cheese instead of just the 11/2 cups,1 1/2 cups milk instead of the 1 1/4cups, 2TBS cream cheese, salt, pepper to taste. Baked for 30min Then topped with 1cup french fried onions and 1cup more of shredded cheese and cooked another 10min or until french fried onion have lightly browned.
Very good, but I used condensed cheddar cheese soup instead of mushroom...husband loved it!
I MADE THIS RECIPE FOR THANKSGIVING AND IT WAS A HIT WITH ALL MY FAMILY. MY SON ASK FOR MORE, HE HAD THREE PLATE OF IT.I ADDED CRACKER(CRUSH RITS). THIS WILL ALWAY BE ONE OF MY FAVORITE.THANK YOU
I thought it was okay, but my husband really liked it, so I will probably make it again - especially because it was so easy. I added 2 teaspoons minced garlic, 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard, a few drops of tabasco. I also used a full 2 cups of cheese and replaced all of the milk with evaporated milk. That gave it a good amount of the taste.
It was not all that great. It needs to be cooked longer and add maybe more cheese so it is not so bland or something. NO one in my family ate it.
Very good. Kids love it.
Very good! I added more cheese and that was all I did different. Thank you for the recipe! Thank you? Ya know, I was looking through all 66 reviews and only 3 people out of the reviews said "Thanks or Thank you." Very sad!
Mine came out on the dry side. Next time will add more milk or try adding sour cream too. Added french fried onions on top for last 10 minutes. That made the dish! Quick and easy!
This recipe is the base that I use for my macaroni & cheese then I spray some pam on the bottom of the pan sprinkle shredded cheese & top with cheese then bake it. YUM!
I used Cream of Chicken Soup and added a tsp of minced garlic and added salt and pepper and increased the cheese to 1 cup and everyone raved over it! Will definitely make this again and maybe try the Cream of Mushroom Soup in it next time!
This recipe is fantastic! It's easy to remember and tastes good too! For mine, I doubled the amount of cheese to make it thicker, I used 1.75 cups fresh grated parmesan and mozzerella with 1.25 cups colby jack. I also used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom, because that's what I had. And I tripled the cheese sauce, doubled the noodles. So, I used 3 cans of soup, 3 can-fulls of milk, and 3 cups of mixed cheeses I had on hand, and 1 pound of macaroni noodles. It came out perfect and creamy, my husband (who's a restaurant cook) loved it, my 15 month old who doesn't usually like ANY mac n cheese loved it, and my niece who's a mac n cheese expert loved it!! It's a great recipe, but it also has room for people to give it their own spin on it. I think it had plenty of flavor, wasn't bland at all. I've already got it memorized! No more searching for a mac n cheese recipe for me, this is it! Thank you so much for posting! This was EXACTLY what I was looking for!!
Great base mac and cheese. I would have never thought to add soup to it myself. I actually put this all in a 1.5qt slow cooker I have. I used cream of broccoli and threw in about 8oz of chopped frozen broccoli and some cayenne pepper. So good!
This wasn't something my family enjoyed. I have a different recipe I generally use, but thought I'd try something different tonight. My husband suggested adding tuna and peas to it to make it more of a tuna noodle casserole. My kids refused to eat it...and dh said he'd eat it, but asked me not to make it again.
It needed more flavor so I added some cayenne pepper, paprika and garlic. Also I put some bread crumbs on top. My husband didn't care for it because it needed more flavor. Next time I'll addmore spices. Easy to make
This is one of my favorite!! I use Cream of cheddar cheese soup instead of cream of mushroom, and use about 4 times as much cheese. My husband like a mixture of cheddar and mozzerella chesse about a cup or so of each for some extra flavor.
Not the best mac and cheese I've had, but it was pretty tasty and easy. I doubled the cheese and added salt and pepper. I will make it again.
Good call on using mushroom soup, I wouldn't have thought of that and it makes the sauce nice and thick. Only thing I would suggest is using more cheese for better flavor, as it was SLIGHTLY bland next to the usual mac and cheese I'm used to. I added crushed croutans on top in addition, which made it DELICIOUS! It gives it extra crunch and finishes off with a mild spice.
Really good! I used condensed cheese soup and a whole block of cheese, though. It had a very mild cheese flavor and was just the right consistency. It helped to microwave the cheese mixture before adding to the pasta.
It was very good and easy, I'm so happy I didn't have to make a roux! I used cream of chicken b/c its what I had on hand. I added much more cheese based on the other reviews. I used a 1 1/2 cup of milk, 1 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar, then the secret flavor adding ingredient, a cup of pepper jack cheese. I needed no further doctoring after that! It was creamy and not too spicy. I also used shredded cheddar, crushed ritz cracker and melted butter to top. Baked until the top was bubbly and brown. MMM gonna eat some for breakfast.
Not bad for simple. The main thing this had going for it was the creaminess factor. I did have to add another 1/2 cup cheese at the end because the soup had such an overpowering taste. Much better after I stirred in more cheese.
I thought this turned out really good for a simple recipe. kids liked it. i used canned milk and cream of chicken soup. I know there are alot of cream soup recipe haters out there but for families who are barely making it until there next payday these recipes are cheap when the cupboards are bare!
LOVE THIS RECIPE! SO darn easy and soooo good. I have made it (3) times in the last (3) weeks for holiday gatherings both personal and at work. I added a bit more cheese...other than that---DELISH!
Very good but I did change a few things. I used about 2 cups of cheese and 3 cups of pasta. I added garlic powder, dijon mustard, a dash of nutmeg, dash of worcestershire sauce and pepper. No salt! It is salty enough from the cheese and soup. I do like this recipe even though I adjusted it because the creamed soup is a lot faster then making a roux and tastes very similar in the end.
It came out really good! I added some frank's hot sauce to the cheese sauce and I also added some browned hamburger. When I baked it I put shredded cheese, grated parmesan cheese and paprika on top. Came out good, but still a little bland. I may add more types of cheese next time? Or maybe Italian sausage?
Although I'm not a mac and cheese lover, I have to admit, this was good and a hit with the family. I did make some additions: Add 2 cloves garlic, 1/4 teaspoon of dry mustard, 10 drops of Tabasco and tripled the cheddar cheese. Topped with Italian bread crumbs. Great comfort food.
Thought taste was ok and was a nice easy recipe
this is so gooood mmmmm..!!!! i luvvvvv it!!
Needs a lot more cheese. Not much flavor to it as posted.
It is ok everybody in my family liked it excepted my little brother tyler but he's just weird
I doubled the amount of cheese and added spices as advised by other reviewers. That made this a 4 star recipe. As written it's worth two stars. The cream of mushroom soup flavor overpowers the cheese.
should be called macaroni and cream of mushroom soup. i failed to read the comments with additional ingredients before I started... recipe as written, not good.
This was indeed a super easy recipe. I made it once exactly as posted and it was okay. But the second time I made it, I added about a half teaspoon of garlic powder and a half teaspoon of Italian seasoning and it made it wonderful! Good comfort food and so easy!
Great recipe and easy. After reading other reviews I did the following. I used 2 cups of shell macaroni. I also added more shredded sharp cheddar cheese (1 cup). Instead of the mushroom soup I used condensed fiesta nacho cheese soup. I also chopped up about a half of a cup of onion. In addition to that a also blended in a can of fiesta nacho cheese dip sauce. My son said this was the best Mac and cheese ever. Just enough spices to give it a kick and oh so cheesy. It was w real winner.
This really is a simple mac and cheese! And everyone loves it. It is the most requested thing I make.
I wasn't a huge fan of this Mac N Cheese and neither was our little one. I added in some garlic but it may have been a little too much. This will be on our dinner menu again, but next time I'll make a few adjustments.
I love this fast and easy mac and cheese recipe. I change a few things, though I use cheddar cheese soup instead of mushroom soup and I add butter, salt and pepper. And if you are like my family we like cheese so the more the better it is. So I put at least 2 cups in it, but they love it. I use this recipe whenever I am cooking mac and cheese it is fast and easy and nothing beats the taste of homemade mac and cheee vs. that nasty stuff out of the box.
Delicious! Fast, simple, and a great recovery food from the stomach flu! We will definitely use the recipe again as a base for other mac and cheese dishes, or just as it is!
I have to say I was surprised at how good this was and the kids gobbled it up, so I'm pretty sure they would agree. I did add 1/2 tsp of garlic powder and 3/4 tsp of season salt to the soup and cheese mixture, then topped it with Ritz cracker crumbs since I had some on hand. By the way, stick with the cream of mushroom soup. I tried this recipe a second time with cheese "soup" and it wasn't nearly as flavorful!
THIS IS GREAT!Added some sweeted celery and cubed chicken and A lot more cheese.
After a few adjustments, it's a 5 star recipe for my family! Once the pasta was ready, I mixed in the ingrediants as well as 2 tbls of sourcream and substituted processed cheese rather than the cheddar. Then I poured it all in a casserole dish and baked on 325 for 30 minutes. It was divine!
This was a great recipe. My husband usually hates cream of mushroom soup but he really liked this recipe. it made the sauce so creamy and yummy! he's already asked when i'm going to make it again.
This dish looked interesting going into the oven, but tasted wonderful after it was fully cooked! Paired with sweet cornbread and lemonade it's a light summer treat that's got a wonderful, original taste.
It was very good, I added some extras. Diced onion, more cheese, and added a ritz cracker crust. Also added some fresh garlic, came out wonderful, and very flavorful. Thank you for the starter!
This was really fast, easy and delicious! Like others I tweaked it a bit. I used cheddar cheese soup instead of the mushroom soup, doubled the shredded cheese and added 1/2 c. sour cream to the recipe. Yummy!
This was ok in a pnch. I think it could be adjusted some and improved on. I will probably make it again but would make some adjustments.
It tasted okay. But I definatly wouldn't call it mac and cheese. It tastes like nooles with cream of mushroom and a faint taste of cheese. (I even put in 4 times the amount called for) But as long as your not expecting mac and cheese you'll probably like it.
Great simple recipe to base variations. I added double the cheese - but should have done triple like others had, and added some panko bread crumbs on top before baking. Turned out beautifully. I also opted to use cream of celery, but will try cream of chicken next time.
Quick, cheap to make, and delicious! I added at least twice as much cheese. Once it's done cooking I crumble French's french fried onions on top then add another layer of cheese then another layer of the french fried onions then I put it under the broiler for maybe 3 min. so it has a nice crunchy cheesy layer on top. Yum! Have a green salad on the side to balance out the meal.
Good basic recipe - great with a few additions! I tried garlic powder, paprika, cayenne, and an extra cup of cheese. I wanted to use 2 cups of pasta, so I added a cup more milk as well, which turned out to be a good idea because apparently Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom is super salty (if you're using Campbell's, I'd recommend extra milk for sure). I did use regular milk, as in the recipe, and although it did get a teeny bit grainy it seemed less so than with a regular cheese sauce - evaporated milk should solve that problem. Baked at 350 for 50min; about 5 minutes before it was done, I stirred it through with a fork, sprinkled extra cheddar on the top, and left it uncovered to brown a bit. Simple, tasty dinner, and enough over for tomorrow's lunch! I'll definitely try this one again.
Terrific starter recipe. I added sauteed onions and frozen peas. Also, I used 2 cups cheddar and baked mixture with breadcrumbs on top. Made it twice in one week - went fast at a potluck!
I added an additional 1/2 C. of shredded cheddar and some onion. Topped w/ french fried onions .. and it was still gross.
Great recipe.... with a few added spices it was a great family lunch.
Overall it was really good but the mushroom soup turned us off a bit so next time will try either cream of chicken/celery or condensed cheddar cheese soup, as another reviewer suggested. I love how easy this was. We had tried another version once that was way too much trouble. This recipe is just so simple it is worth playing around with it until we find the right ingredients for us to make it work 100% for our family. :)
I LOVE Mac 'n' Cheese!! This recipe was simple and fun to make. I up'd the serving size to six, instead of adding more milk I used 3/4 cup of cottage cheese. I also added a dash of parsley, italian seasoning, fresh ground pepper, and a pinch of garlic powder. I also doubled the cheese. I baked it at 350 degrees in a 12x8 pan covered for 30 min, then uncovered for ten min to crisp the bread crumbs. AWESOME!!
Tasty. In fact, when I fed this to my son and wife, they both enjoyed it. She called it "naughty good"...which in my books is a winner! I did add a great deal more cheese than the 1/2 cup in the recipe, which is probably the "naughty" part. Made it again today (doubled the recipe), this time I added cooked bacon, after all, whats better than bacon and cheese. I'll let you all know how it turned out, and the rest of the family's response
Good basic recipe. Like many others I increased the cheese to 2 cups. I also decreased the milk, added 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup diced jalapenos, and topped with panko bread crumbs.
This was not the best mac and cheese I've had, but it was okay. I added way more cheese, salt and pepper, and a pinch of dry mustard. It was just okay for me. My husband said he liked it. I probably won't make it again.
I used Cream of Chicken instead of Mushroom and I also added a half pound of chicken sausage. It turned out to have a very distinct chicken flavor. I think the next time I use sausage I'll stick with Cream of Mushroom. Overall it was really good and really easy, I'll use this again for sure!
I didn't have time to bake this, so I halved the milk and soup. Added a teaspoon of flour to thicken it, and added 1/4 cup more of cheese. It was very good and quick! Next time I will try to strain the mushroom chunks out for the kids. But it was so simple and good!
I added 3x the amount of cheese and some broccoli. Turned out pretty yummy for some quick Mac and cheese :)
I made this tonight for my kids. I substituted cream of chicken for the cream of mushroom (it's what we had in the pantry) and added some sour cream. The kids ate it, but I thought the flavor of the canned soup was too prominent. Maybe it would be better with mushroom.
This recipe is very good with a few adjustments. On the advice of previous reviewers, I use 3/4 c evaporated milk and the rest skim milk. Also, I use around 2 cups of cheddar cheese - 1/2 cup is just not NEAR enough for my cheese tooth! :) With those adjustments, this is a super easy and delicious mac 'n cheese recipe. My toddler loves it and so do I. I make it a few times a week!
Easy recipe, added more cheese like other reviewers, but definitely needs some seasoning, and will be adding some bacon for more flavor next time I make this.
It seemed pretty average. Short on flavor.
This recipe came out very bland. It definitely needed some salt and pepper and maybe some other spices! I also was not a fan of the chunks of mushroom in it so next time I will try cream of cheddar soup instead!
I like the recipe and I followed it exactly. It just was not flavorful enough. So the next time I make it I’ll have to make substitutions.
I made this tonight and it turned out DELISH. I used Mexican blend cheese (all I had!) and added a little parmesan too. I heated the soup-cheese-milk mixture up before I added it to the pasta. Put some cheese on top and baked it... 2 thumbs up from the fam!
This is a very good and VERY easy recipe. I have always admired other people's versions but I couldn't cook it myself. Now I think I have the best recipe that I have ever tasted. It is so easy that we allow our daughters who are 9 and 11 to go into the kitchen and cook this for us. The only additions we make to this recipe is that we add extra seasoning to the sauce and waaaay more cheese. GREAT RECIPE and THANKS
I did not care for this. Too bland for my taste. I tripled the cheese, and added mustard, seasoned salt, and pepper to the soup mixture, and still not much taste. I tasted no cheese at all in this recipe. My 5 year old loved it, though, and my fiance said it wasn't bad,so I might make this again if I'm short on time.
I thought this receipe was great, but it did need a few additions. To give it more flavor I lightly sauted 1/2 cup of onions with 2 cloves of minced garlic, and also double the cheese. Topped it off with the breadcrumb topping, dash of pepper and it was good to go. Everyone loved it! Will definitly make again.
My family liked this. I used 2 cups of cheese and 1/2 cup more milk plus some seasoning. The only mistake I made was to overcook the pasta so it was a little mushy. I will make this again.
Really easy and good! I also added onion and, left out a little of the milk. I did not have any bread crumbs so I crushed some garlic crutons and used that! Big hit served it to 7 kids 5 and younger and everyone loved it,and NO one knew it had onions :)
I followed other comment suggestions -doubled cheese and added garlic & paprika, baked at 350 for 40 min. So much easier than making an roux. I also added ham left over from Easter dinner for a one-pot meal (served with salad on the side). Definitely a keeper for my family of 7!
i made this and did not like it very much. Next time, I will use cream of chicken and cook that along with the cheese and milk before I add it into the baking dish. The concept was easy and i'm a mac n cheese lover so that is why I rated and shared.
I love this recipe! It is super easy and open to many alterations. I used Campbell’s Cream of Celery Soup since it was all I had. My 9 yr. old LOVED it!! Thank goodness for simple recipes.
This recipe makes a great base to about a million different casserole options. Throw in extra cheese, some ground beef, and freshly sauteed mushrooms and call it a day. :)
I thought this was very good, however my children didn't like it. I did as another had suggested and used the cream of chicken adding minced garlic and paprika. Also used triple the cheese.
Well it's good but there's something missing. My sister used to make mac & cheese similar to this but I never could recreate it. This one is very close, it's creamy and simple to make with the same ingredients. Bottom line is it gets the job done but needs something.
We make this recipe for holidays w/ cream of chicken, cream cheese and through in different kinds of cheeses, evaporated milk and salt/ pepper to taste and everyone looks for it every year.
Awesome! I only had mozzerella - and I added a few slices of processed cheese cut up and it was fabulous. My company loved it!
I wish i could do like, 4 1/2 stars. I follwed GENELLEBs spice instructions and this was one of the best homemade mac and cheeses I've made! I only rated it a 4 because it cost more to make then the boxed version.
My mother made this quite often while I was growing up, and she used white American cheese. I couldn't remember the measurements, and I'm glad I found this. I also don't bake it, just serve it right out of the pot. I used a little more than 3/4 can if milk, 5c of cooked pasta, and cheese to taste. Swiss is pretty good.
Substituting the cream of chicken soup in for the cream of mushroom is very necessary. Also, adding enough cheese to make it more cheesy is vital to the dish.
I traded the cream of mushroom soup for the cheddar cheese soup. Very cheesy and still easy!
Really bland. I used garlic cream of mushroom soup and doubled the cheese--no flavor at all. The only thing that made it edible was the salt I added. Won't be making again.
Tried it with cream of mushroom soup and didn't much care for small pieces of mushroom in my mac-n-cheese. Did follow suggested spices and added more cheese. I am trying it again with cheddar soup. Overall, tasty recipe for an old favorite.
I made this for dinner when my son hd a loose tooth and we all loved it!
This was amazing! I'm a big mac&cheese fan and this was some of the best. The soup sounds a little strange, but with enough cheese it made it incredibly creamy (without the use of the dreaded "processed cheese food"). With that said, I used tons more cheese than it called for-about 2 cups. I used one can of soup and re-filled the can with half and half, and I added half of a kielbasa (think grown-ups mac&franks). At the suggestion of others, I used a teaspoon of minced garlic and a few shakes of hot sauce. This was restaurant quality and was even wonderful the next day. Thanks for the tasty and easy recipe!
I add chorizo and i use cream soup powder. It taste good. I don't need to add seasoning.
