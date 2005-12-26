Simple Mac and Cheese

This recipe is fantastic! It's easy to remember and tastes good too! For mine, I doubled the amount of cheese to make it thicker, I used 1.75 cups fresh grated parmesan and mozzerella with 1.25 cups colby jack. I also used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom, because that's what I had. And I tripled the cheese sauce, doubled the noodles. So, I used 3 cans of soup, 3 can-fulls of milk, and 3 cups of mixed cheeses I had on hand, and 1 pound of macaroni noodles. It came out perfect and creamy, my husband (who's a restaurant cook) loved it, my 15 month old who doesn't usually like ANY mac n cheese loved it, and my niece who's a mac n cheese expert loved it!! It's a great recipe, but it also has room for people to give it their own spin on it. I think it had plenty of flavor, wasn't bland at all. I've already got it memorized! No more searching for a mac n cheese recipe for me, this is it! Thank you so much for posting! This was EXACTLY what I was looking for!!