Chicken Pesto a la Lisa

Rating: 5 stars This turned out fantastic. My husband raved!. Next time I might try adding a little more sun-dried tomatoes and maybe some artichoke hearts... Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Of all the recipes that I've tried on allrecipes.com this one has to rate as the tastiest. The pesto flavor comes out well but is not overpowering. I put the feta cheese on a little too early but that just added to the tanginess of the sauce. I highly recommend this. Thanks Lisa!! Helpful (20)

Rating: 3 stars This was pretty good but not my favorite. Maybe I did something wrong but I had to add a lot of spices. Family said it was ok! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent. I am eating the leftovers for lunch right now. I think next time I will cut the chicken into bite-size pieces and after browning cook them in the sauce to keep it moist and flavorful. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I've tried this recipe several times now and it turns out great every time. Try this recipe if you want to impress your friends and family - it really does look and taste like restaurant food...maybe better. By the way pesto is super easy to make if you don't want to buy it already prepared. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Feta cheese and sun-dried tomotoes really make this dish great. I also added broccoli sliced grape tomotoes and used whole wheat penne pasta. Took the advise of another and substituted 1/4 cup white wine for some of the chicken broth. Can't wait to make again. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was great. I am a vegetarian and my boyfriend isn't so I divided it up in half and sauteed his chicken with the sauce in a separate pan at the end. I used the sauce for the 6 serving to serve the 2 of us since we love sauce. I also added fresh spinach. For rehydrating the sundried tomatoes boil the chicken broth first then soak the sundried tomatoes in that for 5 minutes. They will turn out nice and soft and easy to chop. Helpful (11)

