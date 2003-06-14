Chicken Pesto a la Lisa

Rating: 4.52 stars
194 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 119
  • 4 star values: 59
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

The true family-loved pasta dinner--fast and furious with flavor.

By Lisa Jolley

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak sun dried tomatoes in chicken broth.

  • Cook chicken in oil with garlic in a large skillet over medium heat until done.

  • Stir cornstarch into a couple of tablespoons of chicken broth. Stir remaining chicken broth, sun dried tomatoes, pesto, pine nuts, and basil into the skillet with the chicken. Mix cornstarch mixture into the sauce, and cook until thickened. Add feta a few minutes before serving.

  • Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain. Serve sauce over pasta, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
702 calories; protein 49.5g; carbohydrates 63.8g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 96.6mg; sodium 749.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (198)

Most helpful positive review

GINNYG
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2003
This turned out fantastic. My husband raved!. Next time I might try adding a little more sun-dried tomatoes and maybe some artichoke hearts... Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

BARBIE0492
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2003
This was pretty good but not my favorite. Maybe I did something wrong but I had to add a lot of spices. Family said it was ok! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Reviews:
CHRISWINTERS
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2003
Of all the recipes that I've tried on allrecipes.com this one has to rate as the tastiest. The pesto flavor comes out well but is not overpowering. I put the feta cheese on a little too early but that just added to the tanginess of the sauce. I highly recommend this. Thanks Lisa!! Read More
Helpful
(20)
SVPORTER
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2003
This was excellent. I am eating the leftovers for lunch right now. I think next time I will cut the chicken into bite-size pieces and after browning cook them in the sauce to keep it moist and flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(17)
JAIMEEW
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2003
I've tried this recipe several times now and it turns out great every time. Try this recipe if you want to impress your friends and family - it really does look and taste like restaurant food...maybe better. By the way pesto is super easy to make if you don't want to buy it already prepared. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Victroy44
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2008
Feta cheese and sun-dried tomotoes really make this dish great. I also added broccoli sliced grape tomotoes and used whole wheat penne pasta. Took the advise of another and substituted 1/4 cup white wine for some of the chicken broth. Can't wait to make again. Read More
Helpful
(12)
SCORNELI
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2003
This recipe was great. I am a vegetarian and my boyfriend isn't so I divided it up in half and sauteed his chicken with the sauce in a separate pan at the end. I used the sauce for the 6 serving to serve the 2 of us since we love sauce. I also added fresh spinach. For rehydrating the sundried tomatoes boil the chicken broth first then soak the sundried tomatoes in that for 5 minutes. They will turn out nice and soft and easy to chop. Read More
Helpful
(11)
DRAGONFLYWINGS2201
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2006
Sorry I haven't actually tried this one. I was rating another one and accidently clicked on this one. They should have a delete review button. It is on my list to make though! Read More
Helpful
(9)
LADYJAYPEE
Rating: 4 stars
03/21/2007
This was very good. I used only 3 chicken breasts half the amount of pasta called for but used the full amount of sauce along with my own homemade pesto. I did thicken the sauce with twice the amount of cornstarch because it was still a little on the thin side as written. Used penne rather than fusilli pasta as that is what I had in my pantry. I think adding some fresh chopped tomatoes or sliced grape tomatoes at the end would be a nice touch. Thanks for the nice recipe Lisa! Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
