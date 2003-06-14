Chicken Pesto a la Lisa

This turned out fantastic. My husband raved!. Next time I might try adding a little more sun-dried tomatoes and maybe some artichoke hearts...
Of all the recipes that I've tried on allrecipes.com this one has to rate as the tastiest. The pesto flavor comes out well but is not overpowering. I put the feta cheese on a little too early but that just added to the tanginess of the sauce. I highly recommend this. Thanks Lisa!!
This was pretty good but not my favorite. Maybe I did something wrong but I had to add a lot of spices. Family said it was ok!
This was excellent. I am eating the leftovers for lunch right now. I think next time I will cut the chicken into bite-size pieces and after browning cook them in the sauce to keep it moist and flavorful.
I've tried this recipe several times now and it turns out great every time. Try this recipe if you want to impress your friends and family - it really does look and taste like restaurant food...maybe better. By the way pesto is super easy to make if you don't want to buy it already prepared.
Feta cheese and sun-dried tomotoes really make this dish great. I also added broccoli sliced grape tomotoes and used whole wheat penne pasta. Took the advise of another and substituted 1/4 cup white wine for some of the chicken broth. Can't wait to make again.
This recipe was great. I am a vegetarian and my boyfriend isn't so I divided it up in half and sauteed his chicken with the sauce in a separate pan at the end. I used the sauce for the 6 serving to serve the 2 of us since we love sauce. I also added fresh spinach. For rehydrating the sundried tomatoes boil the chicken broth first then soak the sundried tomatoes in that for 5 minutes. They will turn out nice and soft and easy to chop.
This was very good. I used only 3 chicken breasts half the amount of pasta called for but used the full amount of sauce along with my own homemade pesto. I did thicken the sauce with twice the amount of cornstarch because it was still a little on the thin side as written. Used penne rather than fusilli pasta as that is what I had in my pantry. I think adding some fresh chopped tomatoes or sliced grape tomatoes at the end would be a nice touch. Thanks for the nice recipe Lisa!