Vegetable Lo Mein
This vegetable lo mein recipe makes a great accompaniment to any Asian meal. Try adding 3/4 pounds of cooked meat for variety.
This vegetable lo mein recipe makes a great accompaniment to any Asian meal. Try adding 3/4 pounds of cooked meat for variety.
excellent. used recipie as more of a guideline and used lo mein noodles. i used sesame oil,onion,garlic,cornstarch,beef broth,1/2 the honey,soy sauce,candied ginger, red pepper flakes and broccoli. i was impressed and my husband finished off most of it himself! i will definitly make it again. not like resturant lo mein more like those asian packets for stir-fry, sweet and sour...Read More
It was WAY too sweet. Not at all like real Lo Mein. WIll definately NOT be making this again!!Read More
excellent. used recipie as more of a guideline and used lo mein noodles. i used sesame oil,onion,garlic,cornstarch,beef broth,1/2 the honey,soy sauce,candied ginger, red pepper flakes and broccoli. i was impressed and my husband finished off most of it himself! i will definitly make it again. not like resturant lo mein more like those asian packets for stir-fry, sweet and sour...
Try adding crisp fresh snap peas at the end of the cooking time. Wonderful! I used Swansons Vegetable Broth instead of chicken broth and, as others suggested, omitted the honey. Simple steamed broccoli works very well as a side dish. Next time I will add more onion. I suggest that the onion be sliced, rather than chopped, for more visual interest.
i liked this dish alot. the only thing though i minimized the amount of hoisin sauce to a tablespoon and a half and i didn't add honey. i also added about over a pound of shrimp. my dad and husband liked it. overall there were no leftovers so it passed inspection.
I found that the cayenne pepper sort of overwhelmed the recipe. I will make again but will either omit the cayenne pepper altogether or will reduce it dramatically.
It was WAY too sweet. Not at all like real Lo Mein. WIll definately NOT be making this again!!
This is a great recipe. I changed a few things (I always do) and it turned out great. I was considering ordering Chinese but tried this out instead. No need to order lo mein again!! This will be a great recipe to use with leftovers (chicken, pork, beef, veggies....)
This was the most excellent recipe for Vegetable Lo Mein ever! My husband told his friends about it and I had several requests to make it for them as well as for the recipe. I gave it to a close friend of mine who raved about it the next day! FIVE STARS.
This was great! I also made double the sauce (as we like ours saucy), omitted the honey, added about a pound of shrimp and pea pods. I made this with linguine noodles as that is what I had on hand. Good stuff.. will make again!
This was a yummy recipe! I added peas, snap peas and water chesnuts to the veggies. I also reduced the amount of honey in half of what the recipe called for.
This recipe is absolutely fabulous. I've made it many, many times and have gotten nothing but rave reviews. I can't thank Angela enough for submitting it.
Curry powder.......this recipe is way over complicated with ingredients, tasted like some Indian dish......it basically scarred my girlfriend and I'm not allowed to search chinese style food on here anymore
This is really good! I did have to change things up a little, but the sauce was particularly delicious. I thought it would a little too heavy on the hoisin but it was great. I used half a bag of mixed stir fry veggies, with red bell pepper strips added. The store didn't have any bean sprouts so I had to skip those (sad, because I love them). My onion was also going bad so I tossed it and used onion powder instead. I used olive oil instead of veg oil and used way less of it. I also added a little sprinkle of sesame oil to the olive oil. It seemed like the sauce wasn't thick enough but once the pasta was tossed in (I used angel hair), it was a great consistency. Very versatile recipe that can use almost any veggies - the sauce is the real star. Thanks for the recipe, I'm glad I finally made it!
was good make sure not to overcook your veggies. I think the sauce should be thickened first then added to the veggies and noodles, otherwise you overcook the veggies and noodles can get mushy.
It's so hard to please my vegetarian boyfriend's palate, but this was a hit.
Very tasty, but if you want it to really taste authentic you need to buy actual lo mein noodles from an asian market.
You really need to double the sauce ingredients for this recipe, which I did... all except for the Hoi-sin. Served over 12 oz. angel hair. Great tasting ang healthy meal, which we all thoroughly enjoyed. Thanks, Angela. Another great recipe submission on your part!
In my opinion, this is a very "americanized" version of lo mein BUT, I enjoyed it very much. The sauce was a little too sweet for my liking, but that can be adjusted by decreasing the amount of honey. I don't like mushrooms so I left them out and instead of bean sprouts, I used shredded cabbage and 1 small head of cauliflower. I used about 12 oz of thin spaghetti rather than the suggested 8 oz...otherwise, there would have been too much sauce. I am not a vegetarian by any means but I could certainly get by on eating this once a week. Thanks a bunch Angela.
This recipe had a really good texture and taste. The only time consuming aspect was prepping the veggies.
Just an okay recipe. I don't think I'll make it again.
Unbelievable! I added beef and pea pods, but otherwise followed the recipe. My family loved it and said it is a new favorite. Thanks for the recipe.
Made a few substitutes. Extra veggies on hand, spinach, brocolli, celery.... No Hoison used swieet soy glaze, little extra cornstarch to thicken--cooked separately and then added. Used a combination of sesame oil, hot chili oil, and Vegtable oil. Used vegetable broth. Had no cabbage or sprouts on had. Be creative--taste as u make. We loved it!
Meh, tasted nothing like lo mein. Was way too liquidy... and way too sweet. I wasn't impressed. My family liked it a lot though. Maybe I'm just too critical and expected real Chinese take-out lo mein?
I LOVE this recipe! We make it with a bag of frozen salad shrimp and it goes perfectly! Just toss the heated/thawed shrimp in with the pasta and it's delicious! I've already made it twice and am buying ingredients for a third time... the leftovers are awesome!!
What a great easy dish! The aroma that filled the kitchen was enough to convince me not to mention the flavor!
I make this all the time. I have made it as written and it is really good. But now I modify it based on my personal preferences. I use sesame oil instead of veg oil and I use half the honey called for. Also I leave out the bean sprouts and add some water chestnuts and baby corn. I also throw in whatever veggies I have on hand like broccoli, zucchini, etc. The sauce is so good, I usually double it! Even my 3 year old loves it!
This was my first attempt at making chinese at home and I was so hesitant but I am glad I did this was delicious, the whole family loved it. I like to add things so I did add 2 cloves of garlic and used fresh green onions it had great flavor. Thanks I will definately use this again ! Sonya
Pretty good.
This recipe was too sweet for my family. The Hoisen sauce itself is very sweet and the added honey made the noodles too sweet for our taste. The next time I make this recipe, I am planning on using some Teriyaki sauce instead and omitting the honey and Hoisin. Otherwise, the recipe was alright.
This was okay, but not exactly the taste our family prefers in a Lo Mein. I reduced the amount of honey by half and still felt it was too sweet for our tastes. It is definitely still worthy of having as leftovers, though, which is always a good indicator of a good recipe for us! Thanks for sharing this recipe, ANGCHICK!
It was sweeter than the restaurant kind, but still absolutely delicious! I also added baby bok choy to the recipe and ate it with orange chicken. Fantastic!
I added chicken to this recipe. The only thing that I didn't like was the honey. I felt it made it too sweet and not as I had wanted. I will make it again and omit the honey next time.
Made these as directed but they were not very good. The hoisen sauce was over powering. Wont be making again.
Delicious! Vegetable Lo Mein is my regular order when I get Chinese and I've always wanted to make it at home. This doesn't taste like the stuff from the Chinese Restaurant but it's good just the same. I used Kame Lo Mein noodles (sort of like a wide, flat spaghetti). I'd like to try it again with some different vegetables for variety. Last time I made it I added some chopped broccoli which was great. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I didn't have all the vegetables to make this recipe so for a quick easy fix I just used two packages of frozen oriental stir fry vegetables (snap peas, mushrooms, carrots, onions, etc.) and used a little less oil. I did have garlic which I added too. After cooking the vegetables until desired tenderness I did the rest of the steps and it turned out better than any other oriental dish I've made yet. Keep out the spicy powders and the kids should really enjoy too.
Very good! Not traditional lo mein taste but still very tasty. It was a little too spicy for the kids leaving a nice burn on the lips but the adults loved that!
Not at all like restaurant lo mein, but still very good. I used lo mein noodles, increased the garlic and added other veggies (baby corn, bamboo shoots, etc.) and came up with a very filling meal. I did substitute only 1 tablespoon of brown sugar for the honey (didn't have the honey on hand) and it was still a bit sweet, might cut down on that in the future but otherwise a great dinner.
This recipe is fantastic! My husband is not easy to please in the "food" area.... he is a very picky eater. When I want to make him a special treat, this is what I make. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU FOR SHARING THIS AWESOME RECIPE!
We really enjoyed this! The only changes we'd make would be to try to push the sauce away from sweet and more toward savory - lessen the hoisin and/or eliminate the honey and use more sesame oil in the sauteing and soy sauce in the sauce. Overall, though, very yummy.
My fiance and I LOVED this recipie. It tasted just as wonderful as take-out. We followed the recipie, with the exception of curry powder, and it turned out perfect. I think next time we will not put in as much cayenne pepper in it, it had a bit of a kick that we usually do not care for. Other than that, 5 stars!
This was really good! I used half the honey and added some extra veggies and grilled tofu.
Try using rice vermicelli instead of spaghetti and try adding sugar snap peas, cashews and some broccoli florets for the full spectrum of vegie taste and color!
It is more like a banquet or festival recipe than everyday cooking. I ate often in China Town NYC and depending on menu, some are as elaborate. Also depends on which province's cooking you are most familiar with. But honestly? 1/4 tsp cayenne overwhelming? I guess here in Tejas we just like it hot. A suggestion for those that are off put by curry, which is in fact used in some areas of China or by those whose families employ Indian chefs, substitute 5 spice powder instead. Be aware that it has "sweet" spices in it, so you may also find this an acquired taste. A quick study on the internet at Chinese cultural sites will give you a background that may be helpful. I have spent my life in arm chair study of the cuisine of China, both elaborate and simple. Banquet style always involves many dishes and a nice staff to prepare...sigh. Where is my staff?
I enjoyed this. To reduce the calorie count I left out the oil and honey. I used cooking spray and hoisin is sweet enough without honey. I also added 2 chicken breasts. 9 WW+points with pasta and chicken. Thank you for sharing
This is the best vegetable lo mein recipe that we have made yet. We didn't add honey but we did add 1T. of vinegar because we believed it needed a little acid. We made garlic, ginger buttered shrimp as a side dish. Thank you for sharing.
These were very tasty noodles. I actually made it as a side dish...just the carrots, spices, sauces, garlic and pasta - the whole family loved it - we can't wait to try it with other veggies and meats!!!
This was an excellent recipe, very tasty, we did add chicken to it however to make it a complete meal. My very picky children loved it. It took a little time to prepare because there was a lot of chopping but other than that it was very easy to make. It also made up great as a leftover side dish the next day.
Excellent dish and reasonably quick to prepare. Did some vegetable substitutions, adding in sugar snap peas and omitting the peppers and sprouts (did not have any on hand). Also used ancho chile pepper instead of cayenne pepper. I was a little concerned when the sauce didn't seem to be thickening up immediately, but after four or five minutes it thickened up beautifully. Will definitely be making this again.
I used a homemade vegetable broth in place of the chicken broth only because that's what I had on hand. I also used Smart Taste linguini instead of regular spaghetti and low sodium soy sauce. We thought this was okay, though next time I would like to play with the recipe. Next time I would cut back on the mushrooms and bean sprouts and perhaps add in chopped cabbage, broccoli and maybe use all green onions instead of two seperate kinds. I would also play with the sauce, maybe use more soy and perhaps.....add sesame oil. It seemed to be lacking in flavor. It just wasn't quite there for me. A good base recipe and I appreciate the chance to give it a go. This is more like three and a half stars for me. I think I'd really like to play with the recipe.
This was really wonderful. I didn't think it was even a bit too sweet. I used thin chinese noodles, not pasta noodles, and it really great.
Five stars after a few changes. I used more garlic, increased the sauce by about 50% except for the hoisin. i also omitted the honey. I added a dash of fish sauce, dash of dark soy, and sesame seeds. I left out the bean sprouts and added water chestnuts and broccoli. While cooking I added more soy sauce to taste. Tossed with linguini and it turned out superb! It's now one my dinner guest staples. Everyone loves it!
this was great. i made it for my husband and its a new favorite of ours. i play with the vegetables a little if i want less or more variety. i dont use honey, use more ginger and cayenne pepper for a little kick.
Great recipe! As suggested I omitted the honey (the hoisen is sweet enough) and it had the perfect amount of sweetness. I added lots of other veggies and chicken. I will make this again.
This was fantastic! I did modify it a bit (and know that for me, a modified recipe that still turns out great is rare; so this was a double bonus!) because I wanted to use up some produce I had. First of all, I had some sesame chili oil, so I used about a tablespoon of that in place of some of the vegetable oil. I used half of a rather large onion and I completely forgot to put in the garlic. For the vegetables, I used what I had on hand: Half each of a red and green bell pepper (I let that cook with the onions), about a third of a head of cabbage (sliced), a bag of frozen broccoli/cauliflower/carrots, and half a pound of bean sprouts. I used the hoisin sauce, more like 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and one tablespoon of honey (which I mixed together with the spices beforehand, so I wouldn't have to stir a ton of things into the vegetables.) As for spices: I didn't have the ones called for in the recipe, so I used a Chinese style five-spices, some crushed red pepper, and some ground cumin. I ended up nearly doubling the hoisin/honey/soy sauce after that though. While there was a nice spice to it (the sesame chili oil added a lot) it didn't have a ton of flavor. Even after I added more sauce, the flavor was still on the low side. I am eating the leftovers right now actually and after marinating in the fridge all night a lot more of the flavor had come out and it's tastier now than it was hot off the stove! I think next time I would mess around with the spices more and definitely
We didn't care for this at all. The sauce was way too much for the noodles. I had to add extra cornstarch just to get it even a little thick. Very bland tasting as well. Sorry, but I will not be making this again.
Loved it, though I cut the honey in half, next time I'd omit it altogether. I'd also increase the cayenne, but that's just me.
Sauce was pretty thin, and light colored. But good.
I made this for a chinese-themed potluck for 25 people, and it was great. I tripled the recipe (there were leftovers), and used angel-hair pasta instead. I omitted the bean sprouts and used shredded cabbage (the ones you get in the pre-made coleslaw bag), like the other reviewers suggested. I saved some of the chopped green onions and shredded carrots and used them for garnish at the end. Everyone at the party liked it, it went well with the other meat-items.
Really delicious. The sauce coats the noodles beautifully. I added some marinated tofu that I baked off.
This is exactly they way veggie lo mein should taste! The veggies may be changed to suit tastes (and pantries), but I wouldn't change the sauce! I used Asian noodles and had no sprouts; it came out great.
Very good! With some of the reviewers thinking it was too sweet, I used less hoison and no honey. Turned out great!
Overall very good but the honey - despite adding less than advised- is overpowering and giving it an odd taste. Will try without it next time.
very good,I added a little ,but very good
My family enjoyed this recipe. I used vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. I omitted the honey and used stir fry sauce instead of hosin (just because it was what I had). I would make again. Thanks for the recipe.
I have never tried Lo Mein and this was great. We had a chinese dinner at our house one night at this was absolutely delicious! Definitely a hit!
I was pretty happy with this. I doubled the ginger, used dried red peppers, and used less honey, added cabbage and shrimp, and used a little more pasta chicken stock and hoisin sauce. I'll definitely be making it again, but I will double the vegetables next time. Suggestion: add the veggies and sauce to the noodles and thicken the sauce there. You will get a better noodle flavor.
Very good!! Just as good as take out. I backed off on the curry and cayanne just a little and it had just the right amount of kick.
this recipe was OK. I'll keep looking for a great Lo Mein recipe.
i was so excited to make a Chinese meal! this was so easy and so good!! the first night the noodles were slightly gooey, but i still am learning how to cook with corn starch. but the second night they were perfect! i will be making this dish again!!
Great! However I didn't use spagetti noodles, I used chinese Lo Mein noodles. Wonderful. Our guests loved it.
My husband made this for dinner tonight to compliment the Orange-Ginger Tofu Triangles (also from this site). What a nice pairing! This is the kind of food that makes you glad to eat at home : ). We made a few modifications-we used vegetable broth instead of chicken, and omitted the mushrooms and sprouts (substituted more peppers). Both of the kids ate the lo mein (7-years and 3-years). We'll be making this again and again and adding this to our family recipe rotation.
This is by far the best lo mein recipe i have ever tried. It is really great the next time i will add some chicken breast pieces. My 17 month old daughter loves it.i will definitely be making this from now on.
left out the curry... that part seemed wrong - did'n't turn out yellow like the picture but dark brown from the hoison sauce Tasted great
I really liked these. I left out the bean sprouts and I forgot to add the red peppers to it. Tasty!!
Made this last night, paired with teriaki chicken. Left out the Curry Powder and bean sprouts (pregnant=no sprouts) but followed everything else exactly. Family loved it. Only change I plan on making is to use actual lo-mein noodles next time...but will DEFINITELY be making this again!
This is very easy to make and tastes great. I left out the mushrooms and no one knew.
This is a great recipe! I added broccoli to mine and used whole wheat spaghetti noodles to make it an even healthier dish!
I made this tonight for my husband and I, and all I can say is WOW!! I LOVED this recipe!! I added twice as much hoisin sauce (because I love it) as well as water chesnuts. I like it better than any chinese place I've been to!! This one is definitely a keeper!!
This was very yummy ! I was surprisingly pleased. My whole family loved it- including my very picky toddler. I followed the recipe except the following- subbed veggie broth for the chicken broth (wanted to make it vegetarian), chopped up all veggies into small bits (personal preference), used a stir fry sauce instead of hoisin sauce (didn't have this at my grocery store)
I thought that this was OK. I took the mushrooms and peppers out...I tried to make it as simular as possible to the chinese takeout that I have around me. I think lo mein is supposed to be flavorful but the cayenne was just a little too much it. It had too much spice. If I make this again I will increase the chicken broth to 1 1/2 cups and I will not put the curry powder or the cayenne in it.
I'm only giving this recipe a 3 star review but it is perhaps because I made some changes due to the circumstances that I didn't have a lot of fresh ingredients on hand. I was expecting it to be a lot more flavorful but again could of been the changes. Anyway here's what I changed: Omitted green onions because I didn’t have any & used green peppers instead of red peppers & doubled them (for 2 servings). Other changes included canned carrots instead of fresh, canned sprouts instead of fresh, and frozen mushrooms instead of fresh. Added an extra teaspoon of cornstarch to the chicken broth mixture. Used jarred ginger instead of fresh.
I made the recipe with all the ingredients except green onions and bean sprouts. It came out really good. The longest part of the process was prep. It also had a good kick to it. I didn't not put any meat in it but it was still filling. Can't wait to make again.
I have tried many times to make Lo-mein, this was the first success! I added leftover pork shoulder and it was a nice touch.
Less sauce and less cayaenne pepper
I've made this several times. As a previous poster said, I use this as a guideline. I use what vegetables I have on hand, sometimes adding cabbage strips, broccoli, etc. I don't put in the honey, though. It was a little sweet for my family, and the next time I didn't have any to put in and we liked it much better. I don't do the cayenne, either. I also put in some chicken. Like I said---I use it as a guideline and it has helped me create a great tasting meal that my whole family loves.
this was okay, but i won't go farther than that. i also left out the honey - can't imagine this with it. i'd suggest some different or additional veggies, too, like snow peas and baby corn and bok choy. i probably won't make this again, and will go in search of another lo mein recipe. thanks anyway!
This one is a keeper!!! I made this for the first time and took a chance because we had family over for dinner. I was nervous it wasn't going to turn out good but I have to say I WAS VERY IMPRESSED!!!!! Great recipe. The only thing I would change next time is I would buy Lo Mein noodles and not use spaghetti. Other than that this one is going in my recipe book!!!
Left out the curry cause I dont like it.Great recipe
I don't have kids, so I don't know what they'd think, but my boyfriend and I both loved this dish. I served it over rice, instead of with noodles, and neither one os us could get enough. The stir-fry sauce is better than most that I've had in Chinese restaurants.
We really enjoyed this. I used linguine instead of spaghetti since that is what I had on hand. I left out the mushrooms as my husband doesn't care for them and the bean sprouts because I didn't have any. I also added some chopped cabbage. It was delicious although almost too sweet. I will definitely cut down on the amount of honey next time. I used black pepper instead of cayenne as we don't care for things that are hot. I served this with vegetarian egg rolls. A delicious meal although I thought it made a lot more than 4 servings even serving it as a main dish. The leftovers were still great however, so it didn't really matter.
I particularly like the combination of seasonings--it has a spicy kick! I left out the hoisin sauce and probably 2/3 of the oil, and added broccoli and pork. Delicious.
Very good recipe. If I changed anything I might use a tad less cayenne pepper and add smoke flavoring. However, I made the recipe as written and enjoyed it! Will definitely make it again! Thanks for the post :)
I made this dish this evening for dinner. We wanted Chinese but I refuse to order takeout on a Sunday!! (Lol). I followed the recipe closely & was pleasantly surprised! I only changed a few things. Instead of using vegetable oil, I used olive oil. Next time I make it I'm going to try coconut oil. I did not have a green onion so I just used a regular onion. I also did not have any bean sprouts , so I added some chopped celery in just to have a little crunch! The dish was a little sweet I might add a little more cayenne pepper next time. Overall, a great recipe!!!
Well, I didn't like it. It was way too sweet. Overall, the recipe is a bust.
I just made this for my fiance, it was delicious! Like the other reviews mentioned, I left out the honey. Unfortunately, we couldn't find bean sprouts at our grocery store, but I added green beans which were delicious. I added garlic salt, also. Very good recipe!!
nice recipe....gave me a good start and used ingredients we like..thank you
This is really good! I don't like mushrooms, so I left those out and upped the peppers (which were a mix of green, red and yellow) and carrots instead. I also subbed ground ginger (a heaping 1/2 tsp.) instead of fresh. It definitely helped to cook this in my large electric skillet.
Good!
On this recipe I add chicken breast chunks and once served I add a little extra soy sauce over and had dinner rolls as a side. It came out delicious if you haven't you need too . Thanks for the recipe !
Not much flavor to the sauce if you do not have fresh ginger. Used powdered and my son said it had no flavor. I followed everything else in the sauce exactly as written.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections