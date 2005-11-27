Vegetable Lo Mein

This vegetable lo mein recipe makes a great accompaniment to any Asian meal. Try adding 3/4 pounds of cooked meat for variety.

Recipe by ANGCHICK

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Heat oil in a large wok or sauté pan. Stir-fry mushrooms, onion, carrots, peppers, and garlic until tender. Stir in bean sprouts and green onions; cook for 1 minute.

  • Mix chicken broth and cornstarch in a small bowl and add to stir-fry. Stir in hoisin sauce, honey, soy sauce, ginger, cayenne pepper, and curry powder. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly.

  • Add cooked spaghetti; toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 69.2g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 511.5mg. Full Nutrition
