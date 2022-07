Lisa's Macaroni and Cheese

I did not care for this recipe. The directions are way off--2# of macaroni? Then are you supposed to melt the cheeses in a bowl in the microwave? You can't stir it if you do. On the top of the stove the cheeses didn't melt right and didn't blend together. I added more milk and just ended up with a gooey mess that didn't mix with the pasta. I tried to rescue it with a few minutes in the microwave hoping the cheeses would finally coat the pasta, but it didn't help. I covered the dish when I put it in the oven hoping all would come out right. It didn't and I just gave up. I have been cooking for over 50 years and this is my all-time biggest disappointment.