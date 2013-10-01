Lisa's Macaroni and Cheese

This recipe was pretty good, although I did make some changes. I cut the recipe in half, and found that I needed much more milk. I used a half cup in preparation, then poured more milk over the top once it was in the pan, and found the macaroni was still dry, so before I served it, I stirred in a bit more milk and some softened butter. The swiss overpowered the other cheeses, so next time, I would cut down on the amount of swiss used. In all, not a bad base recipe, but without changes, this recipe would not be very good, as it was incredibly dry, and we like creamy macaroni and cheese. Try it with your own varations, you'll probably hit on something pretty good, as I did!