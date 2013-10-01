Lisa's Macaroni and Cheese

I use three kinds of cheese to make this rich, baked macaroni and cheese. My husband considers it a special treat, and my six-year old son especially likes the 'stringy cheese'! The shape of the baking pan will affect the outcome. I like lots of 'crunchy stuff,' so prefer a long, shallow pan. A deeper, narrower pan will yield more of the soft 'insides.'
Most helpful positive review
I think the directions are wrong!!! It says to use two 16 oz. bags of macaroni, which is way too much! Use just one 16 oz bag and use 1/2 cup milk and 1/4 cup butter. I made it this way and it tasted pretty good. I don't think 1/2 cup milk and 1/4 butter would be nearly enough for two 16 oz bags of pasta!
The basic idea is good but the measurements are all wrong. It definitely does not require two pounds of elbows. Second, I added a bit more milk, because 1/2 cup didn't seem like it would make any difference at all. I added about 1 cup instead. And to top it off I added a bit of bread crumbs on top. I cooked it for about 45 minutes and it turned out great! Even my extremely picky boyfriend ate it!
Heavenly! This macaroni and cheese is SO good! I changed the recipe by adding only one pound of noodles, one cup of milk, skipped the swiss, added chopped up hot dogs (my husband is a meat eater), and didn't add butter to the mix, just dotted a little on top. I don't think I'll ever buy boxed mac and cheese ever again! By the way, my husband HATES Mac an' Cheese, but LOVED this! He wolfed down nearly half the pan in one meal!
Yum. I made this with only a pound and a half of pasta instead of two pounds and increased the milk to three cups to make it more creamy. We also added onion in replacement of the onion powder and garlic for the garlic powder. We added a layer of provolone slices to the middle and dusted the top with parmesan and bread crumbs. My four year old ate every last bite and we will have left overs for the next several days. thanks.
Made this tonight - was pretty good, but I wish I'd read the other reviews. Thought the 1/2 C milk wasn't enough but the first time I usually make something as the recipe stands, then NEXT time, adjust from there. So, yes, it was a little dry but not bad. I ended up doing it in a stock pot that I could use in the oven, as there was way too much for the 9X13 pan, so maybe that is why it didn't totally dry out. The next time, I'll cut the recipe in half, unless I'm feeding a ton of people. Husband loved it, though, and ate two good-sized portions. It's a keeper, with some modifications!
I have been making homemade mac and cheese for quite some time, but I must say this is one of the best versions I have ever tasted. One thing I did a little differently is that I cut up Velveeta and butter into little squares and I laid them on the top of the dish. When there was about 15 minutes of baking time left I stirred the macaroni and added in the melted cheese and butter. Delicious!
This recipe was pretty good. I sauted onions in the butter and then melted the cheese and added the milk. Because the reviews indicated it was somewhat dry I added 1/2 cup of half and half. After I mixed all the ingredience I put Italian bread crumbs on top and only cooked for 30 mins. I've never made home made macaroni and cheese and was pleasantly surprised.
I loved this recipe, although the cheese didn't melt very well when i mixed the pasta into it. I also put more butter in and also added some heavy cream to the mixture and a bit of dry mustard, it was great. If you do but the recipe in half shorten the baking time, ours was a bit "crunchy" on top.........and i don't mean crunchy in a good way....lol
This was the best. Used 1 1/2 lbs of elbow and medium shells. Also used a variety of cheeses, mixed in some chicken and Frenchs Fried Onions in the in with 2 cups of milk instead of 1/2. Topped it with parmesean and crushed croutons and baked for 40 min. Added sliced tomatoes for the final 20 min. More milk if you want it creamier. By far the best Ive ever made/had.
This was just like my grandmother made! I have looked for a good recipe for years and this was it. I made a couple changes, first I added 8oz of sour cream with the 1/2 cup milk and used dried basil instead of the dried parsley. Then I cooked it in a shallow pan (it's what I had) and cooked it for 30 minutes. It turned out perfect. My farm hand and my husband ate almost the whole pan with rave reviews from both.
YUM. I actually made a roux from butter and flour and added another three cups of milk. (I've never had any luck making macaroni and cheese without a roux, I've always ended up with greasy macaroni with clumps of cheese. Not good.) I also added a little dijon and Frank's hot sauce because that's what I always do with macaroni and cheese. We ate over half of this and there's enough for two lunches this week. NOM.
Something in the measurements here is totally off. Two pounds is a LOT of pasta, and most definitely did not fit in a 9x13" pan. I adjusted the amounts of cheese to match my package sizes (but still used a total of 30 oz.), but otherwise made no adjustments. This completely filled TWO 9x13" pans. I baked them both as the recipe states. It was still very good, but next time I will not make so much!
This was a great recipe! I made some corrections though. I used Fat Free Half and Half instead of milk and did 1 2/3 cup, 1 lb of macaroni, and baked it in three small loaf pans instead. It cut the cooking time in half (35 min) and I can put the lid on and freeze it. It's a great, inexpensive, dinner-on-the-run for a grad student or family where mom is too busy to devote 1.5 hours to dinner!
Num, Num, Num! Love it! I don't need to say more! Well, maybe I do... quick, easy, delicious and easy clean up too! I only use 1 box of macaroni though (1 lb.) and a little less cheese. If people think that 2 lb. is too much, change the serving size. Thanks Lisa!
Loved it! Read the reviews and used 2 cups of milk and added 8oz of sour cream. Also used bread crumbs on top. Needed a little salt and some pepper though. Awesome! AND only 1 lb of elbows!!! Not 2 as recipe calls for.
I live in Korea and it is difficult to find all the ingredients I am used to having on hand. I used gouda cheese because I couldn't find swiss, minced onions because I couldn't find onion powder, and dried garlic because I couldn't find garlic powder. The result was yummy but I forgot to grease the pan. Don't forget to grease the pan!
Based on other reviews, I used 1 lb (1-3/4 C) dry macaroni), 10 oz. shredded Tillamook cheddar & 10 oz. shredded mozzarella, 1 C milk, 1 tsp dry mustard, 1/2 tsp pepper. Placed in a 9x13 pan and dotted with 2 T butter and 3 T bread crumbs. Important to allow to sit for 15 min. after baking to retain its shame when cut. With the amount of fat from the cheeses, I think next time I'll skip the butter on top. Comfort food at its best!
I did not care for this recipe. The directions are way off--2# of macaroni? Then are you supposed to melt the cheeses in a bowl in the microwave? You can't stir it if you do. On the top of the stove the cheeses didn't melt right and didn't blend together. I added more milk and just ended up with a gooey mess that didn't mix with the pasta. I tried to rescue it with a few minutes in the microwave hoping the cheeses would finally coat the pasta, but it didn't help. I covered the dish when I put it in the oven hoping all would come out right. It didn't and I just gave up. I have been cooking for over 50 years and this is my all-time biggest disappointment.
I tried this recipe once and I loved it! It took me forever to find this recipe again! I am using it for guests at Easter dinner. Lisa, your recipe is wonderful! The only thing that I did differently was add a little ground mustard! Its just a preference of my husbands!!!!!
I tweaked the recipe quite a bit and I actually made it into a casserole, but wow, what a casserole! I used a box of wheat elbow macaroni, cut up a cooked chicken breast, threw in some crumbled bacon, and about one cup each cooked broccoli and cauliflower. Used minced garlic and onion instead of the powdered kind. Combined all that in a 9x13 and sprinkled on a little black pepper. Made the sauce in a saucier with margarine, 2 c. milk, 8 oz. each shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and colby jack and poured that on top. Sprinkled some slivered almonds and paprika over the top. So, so delicious! This recipe was an excellent base for some really great stuff.
Great, simple Mac & Cheese! I used 1/2 the amount of macaroni, and the same amount of mixed cheeses. I was out of milk and read the reviews so I added 1 cup water. I also added a bit if cayenne pepper, and a splash of worstershire sauce. I was so happy it browned! I didn't think it was that great, but everyone else did!
The thing I liked the most about this recipe was that it is very quick and easy to assemble. However, even though I added a lot more milk than the recipe called for, it still seemed dry to me. I think I will try it again and this time not bake it for as long. One thing I did do was return the macaroni to the pan I cooked it in and mixed the remaining ingredients in the warm pan. It really helped the cheese to melt better and made it easier to mix.
I really wish I read the reviews before cooking this up. There was way to much noodles so this ended up pretty dry and bland. Next time we will half the noodles. I also add sliced onions and tomatoes then layer those in.
it was good, but i do agree that the amount of ingredients doesnt compare to the amount of macaroni. i added more of everything and some tomatoes
I've been looking for a baked mac & cheese recipe that tastes like my Mom's. My Mom doesn't measure anything so mine never comes out like hers. This one was as close as I got. In fact, my husband actually said that this one is BETTER than Mom's. SCORE!! Delicious!
It's only "OK" ....maybe because I prefer my mac n cheese CREAMY and thick. So maybe I should try a recipe with heavy cream in it? IDK. I did halve the recipe because I didn't want to make too much of it. It got a little too dry and I think I maybe added too much butter....IDK. It's sorta greasy and dry, and not creamy. =/
Tasted great, but I really wish I had read the reviews that said the amount of noodles was off. I ended up accidentally spilling 2 cups or so down the sink when draining and still ended up with enough to fill 2 large baking dishes.
I used penne instead of elbow macaroni. It was really dry and kind of crunchy after not too long. Not good as leftovers. I also tried to adjust the measurements to work, but I guess I failed a little bit =P. I think I might try it again with elbow, though, and then re-review/rate.
It has a good flavor, but we found it a little too dry. On second serving, I added bouillon with equal parts sour cream and cream cheese, which gave it the perfect gooey texture. I added chopped turkey breast to my husband's serving, which he felt improved the texture and flavor
I'll admit this recipe is good..but it definitely has some areas that need to be worked out. The amount of milk used has to be doubled..I used 2 cups and that worked really well. I also doubled the butter to a 1/2 cup instead of 1/4.
This was very good. However, it is not a creamy mac & cheese recipe which is what I prefer. So next time I think I'll make the sauce with butter/flour/milk and then add it to the noodles & cheese. As far as the original recipe, I added about 1-2 tsp brown mustard which added a nice flavor. I also used freshly shredded cheeses as opposed to buying pre-shredded. That just tastes better. I upped the milk to 1 cup and only used 1 box macaroni.
Yummy! My extremely finicky husband couldn't stop eating it. Thanks for the great recipe. I did change a few things, however. Cut the noodles to 1 lb, and doubled the milk to 1 full cup. The macaroni was still a little dry, but good. Next time, I will add 1 1/2 cups milk.
This recipe was a cinch to make. The three cheeses was a wonderful addition to the regular old macaroni cheese bake that I made in the past. My family loved it! This is a new favorite in our house.
This was ok....it just needed "something". I may try it again and maybe try more cheddar or something with a stronger taste.
this was very dry and had no taste at all. there was too much noddles and not enough flavor of anthing else. i am sure if you cut down on the noddles and put in more of everything else it probaly would taste at least like mac n cheese.
The recipe calls for only 1/2 cup milk for 2 lbs of macaroni. It came out VERY dry and HARD.
I loved the idea of the different cheeses and I decided to use the mozarella but changed the rest to parm, fontina and provolone. I didn't notice the half cup of milk on the recipe until I already had printed it out and was a bit surprised by the small amount. I went with my own instincts and used six cups of milk and one pound of rigatoni pasta and more seasonings. I also topped the casserole with fresh buttered and browned bread crumbs. Great idea though and thanks.
This recipe is pretty good and I'm a stickler for mac and cheese. It is wrong in measurements. I scaled it to feed less people. Half this recipe is enough for 4 people just having mac n cheese for dinner. It is a different recipe. I only use 8oz of elbow macaroni. I added hot sauce with the milk to give it a spice. I also added 1/2 cup of milk.
This is a great recipe, however I found it a little dry. I would probably use 1-1.5 cups of milk (just my preference). Also, by mixing all the cheese in with the macaroni before spreading it in the baking dish makes for a very difficult dish to clean afterwards (cheese bakes to the dish). Next time I think I will just spread the cheese on the top of the macaroni.
This recipe was pretty good, although I did make some changes. I cut the recipe in half, and found that I needed much more milk. I used a half cup in preparation, then poured more milk over the top once it was in the pan, and found the macaroni was still dry, so before I served it, I stirred in a bit more milk and some softened butter. The swiss overpowered the other cheeses, so next time, I would cut down on the amount of swiss used. In all, not a bad base recipe, but without changes, this recipe would not be very good, as it was incredibly dry, and we like creamy macaroni and cheese. Try it with your own varations, you'll probably hit on something pretty good, as I did!
My daughter made this for her boyfriend and they loved it. Her brother snuck some and it was so good he asked for a whole serving. Even the leftovers warmed up were gobbled up the next day by the two of them. She said 60 minutes was way too long though, as it was hot and bubbly after 20.
My family loved this recipe it was so delicious. I did read the previous reviews before cooking and I did decide to add the 3 cups of milk like some of the reviews suggested. It makes it creamier and even better. I will make this Mac and cheese all the time now. Thanks for sharing this amazing recipes. It's a thumbs up in my household!
I think there was WAY too many noodles. Also, i think that i would try a more robust cheese next time instead of the mozzarella. This recipe is very simple to make, tasted ok, but leaves plenty of room for improvement.
Excellent!!!! My family loved it very much!!! I cut the recipe in half and added 1 tablespoon of minced onions soaked in water, it was great!!! Thank you!
