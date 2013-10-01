Lisa's Macaroni and Cheese

3.7
92 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 30
  • 3 19
  • 2 6
  • 1 8

I use three kinds of cheese to make this rich, baked macaroni and cheese. My husband considers it a special treat, and my six-year old son especially likes the 'stringy cheese'! The shape of the baking pan will affect the outcome. I like lots of 'crunchy stuff,' so prefer a long, shallow pan. A deeper, narrower pan will yield more of the soft 'insides.'

Recipe by Lisa Price

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large bowl, combine macaroni, Swiss, mozzarella and Cheddar and stir until cheeses melt. Stir in milk. Season to taste with salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and parsley. Spoon into prepared dish, and dot with margarine.

  • Bake in preheated oven 50 to 60 minutes, or until top is crunchy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
860 calories; protein 44g; carbohydrates 91.8g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 93.7mg; sodium 563.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022