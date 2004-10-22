Poppy Seed Spaghettini

16 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Here is a lazy man's pasta which is loved in my family. It is quick and easy. Even my husband can make it.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Toss with melted butter and poppy seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 112.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/09/2022