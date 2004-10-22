Poppy Seed Spaghettini
Here is a lazy man's pasta which is loved in my family. It is quick and easy. Even my husband can make it.
My family loves this. I can not keep poppy seeds or spaghetti in my house. Everyone that has tried it likes the unique taste. I only sprinkle poppy seeds on pasta tossed in butter.
Good but not amazing. Added some fresh tomatoes. Hubby was not a fan. I can see why it's popular though!
Very delicious...I altered the recipe by using artichoke tortellini. I had some roasted in oil cherry tomatoes that I wanted to use up so I added those too. I also had diced cooked chicken to use up so I added those as well. I reduced the poppy seeds to 2 teaspoons as 1/3 of a cup sounded like a lot. I added 3 tablespoons of grated cheese at the very end along with some of the pasta water and some parsely. This was better than any pasta meal I ever had in a restaurant. The best part is you can empty your fridge at the same time!~
Simple and easy. I added less butter just because I am trying to diet! Thanks for the great recipe.
This dish is delicate and delicious! Thanks for sharing!
i thought i made this up!! (LOL) i do this with egg noodles and fresh parm as a side dish--a favorite in our house!
Very good recipe! I needed something easy and this fit the bill, it's very good. My husband enjoyed it as well :)
Simple and delicious, it's very good as written but after tasting i did add some freshly shredded parm. cheese for some more flavor. Thanks for sharing!
I thought this was a nice change from traditional spaghetti and tomato sauce. I actually used bowtie pasta so the poppy seeds would stick a little better. I think next time I'll try adding some white sauce to give it a little bit of extra flavor and maybe a dash of lemon juice...
Add Nigella seeds n cream with olive oil n butter mixed. Yum!
Simple and delicious
1/3 cup of poppy seeds was way too much for me!!
