Elbows and Ground Beef

Rating: 4.14 stars
131 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 50
  • 4 star values: 56
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1

Elbow pasta with ground beef, bell pepper, and onions with tomato sauce. This is a quick and easy meal. Serve with a salad and loaf of bread, delicious!

By Luann Charity

Gallery
32 more images

Recipe Summary test

cook:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a Dutch oven, brown ground beef over medium heat. Add chopped onion, and cook until onion is soft. Add green pepper and tomato sauce; cook until pepper is soft.

  • Serve sauce over pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
570 calories; protein 35.2g; carbohydrates 72.9g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 74.3mg; sodium 1492.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (148)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

PATTY MAE
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2003
This is a basic macaroni and ground beef dish. I made some changes to the recipe. I seasoned the ground beef with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. I sauteed the onions and green pepper together. I only had 3-8oz cans of tomato sauce so I placed approximately one half can of diced tomatoes with green chilies in with the tomato sauce. I simmered this for a few minutes and then added the cooked macaroni. I didn't use the entire box of macaroni because I thought it would be too dry with the amount of sauce that I had. The addition of the canned tomatoes with green chilies gave it a fresher taste and added a little bite to it.A sprinkling of parmesean cheese on top and it is good to go. I served it with a Caesar salad and garlic bread. This made a very nice weekday dinner.I will definitely make this again and again. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(165)

Most helpful critical review

HAMMHOCKS
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2003
Good. Our family all agreed that we like this dish much better when a jar spagetti sauce is added instead of the tomato sauce. It just seems to add a little more punch to it. Read More
Helpful
(66)
131 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 50
  • 4 star values: 56
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
PATTY MAE
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2003
This is a basic macaroni and ground beef dish. I made some changes to the recipe. I seasoned the ground beef with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. I sauteed the onions and green pepper together. I only had 3-8oz cans of tomato sauce so I placed approximately one half can of diced tomatoes with green chilies in with the tomato sauce. I simmered this for a few minutes and then added the cooked macaroni. I didn't use the entire box of macaroni because I thought it would be too dry with the amount of sauce that I had. The addition of the canned tomatoes with green chilies gave it a fresher taste and added a little bite to it.A sprinkling of parmesean cheese on top and it is good to go. I served it with a Caesar salad and garlic bread. This made a very nice weekday dinner.I will definitely make this again and again. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(165)
MARY DOMAZ
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2003
This is a very quick and delicious recipe to throw together when time is tight. I did saute 3 large garlic cloves along with the onion. I also added fresh ground pepper to the recipe. Since I was out of green pepper, I used red pepper and celery in its place. It turned out great. I also used less tomato sauce. Some family members sprinkled it with parmesan or cheddar cheese. This recipe was a hit with my family. It is not gourmet, but a nice basic dish. Read More
Helpful
(93)
HAMMHOCKS
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2003
Good. Our family all agreed that we like this dish much better when a jar spagetti sauce is added instead of the tomato sauce. It just seems to add a little more punch to it. Read More
Helpful
(66)
Advertisement
Amy Matthews
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2009
I browned my meat with the an onion, a green pepper, minced garlic, salt & pepper then after draining I added two 8 oz. cans of tomato sauce one can stewed tomatoes and a jar of my grandma's stewed tomatoes (because that all I had on hand) I then added a 16 oz box of rotini and brought it all to a boil, then simmered it until the pasta was tender. I added colby jack on top to melt and my family liked it alot. Next time I will use the 2 cans tomato sauce and 3 cans of stewed tomatoes. Hope this helps. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(31)
AMYLYYNN
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2002
EXCELLENT! Very quick and easy! Big Hit with my family! I sprinkled garlic powder over and stirred in GREAT..A SURE KEEPER! THANK YOU! Read More
Helpful
(23)
julie
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2007
Family loved it! Used 1 can of tomatoes 1 jar of chunky salsa that I ran through the food processor and 2 lbs. ground beef. Served with cheddar cheese. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Advertisement
JozieLee
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2011
Read thru 43 reviews before making this dish. So many wonderful ideas. Used what I had on hand - 3 cloves garlic (minced), 7 oz tomato sauce, 2 carrots (diced), 1/2 cup macaroni, 1 small potato (diced), 1/2 cup chicken broth to 1/2 lb ground beef. Salt, pepper to taste. Served over steamed wihite rice. Fantastic comfort food. Read More
Helpful
(16)
kac2research
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2011
This is easy and good. I've made it exactly as the recipe calls and I've also modified the recipe and added some garlic to the sauce..then mixed the sauce and noodles with shredded parmesan and mozarella in a baking dish and baked the whole thing. This was far better...probably less healthy with all the cheese (LOL) but yummy! Read More
Helpful
(15)
sid bakay
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2008
Quick easy. The whole family loved it. My initial thought was that there would be way too much tomato sauce but I was wrong. Perfect. Read More
Helpful
(15)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022