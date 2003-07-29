Elbows and Ground Beef

1 of 148

Rating: 4 stars This is a basic macaroni and ground beef dish. I made some changes to the recipe. I seasoned the ground beef with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. I sauteed the onions and green pepper together. I only had 3-8oz cans of tomato sauce so I placed approximately one half can of diced tomatoes with green chilies in with the tomato sauce. I simmered this for a few minutes and then added the cooked macaroni. I didn't use the entire box of macaroni because I thought it would be too dry with the amount of sauce that I had. The addition of the canned tomatoes with green chilies gave it a fresher taste and added a little bite to it.A sprinkling of parmesean cheese on top and it is good to go. I served it with a Caesar salad and garlic bread. This made a very nice weekday dinner.I will definitely make this again and again. Thank you! Helpful (165)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very quick and delicious recipe to throw together when time is tight. I did saute 3 large garlic cloves along with the onion. I also added fresh ground pepper to the recipe. Since I was out of green pepper, I used red pepper and celery in its place. It turned out great. I also used less tomato sauce. Some family members sprinkled it with parmesan or cheddar cheese. This recipe was a hit with my family. It is not gourmet, but a nice basic dish. Helpful (93)

Rating: 3 stars Good. Our family all agreed that we like this dish much better when a jar spagetti sauce is added instead of the tomato sauce. It just seems to add a little more punch to it. Helpful (66)

Rating: 4 stars I browned my meat with the an onion, a green pepper, minced garlic, salt & pepper then after draining I added two 8 oz. cans of tomato sauce one can stewed tomatoes and a jar of my grandma's stewed tomatoes (because that all I had on hand) I then added a 16 oz box of rotini and brought it all to a boil, then simmered it until the pasta was tender. I added colby jack on top to melt and my family liked it alot. Next time I will use the 2 cans tomato sauce and 3 cans of stewed tomatoes. Hope this helps. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars EXCELLENT! Very quick and easy! Big Hit with my family! I sprinkled garlic powder over and stirred in GREAT..A SURE KEEPER! THANK YOU! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Family loved it! Used 1 can of tomatoes 1 jar of chunky salsa that I ran through the food processor and 2 lbs. ground beef. Served with cheddar cheese. Will make again. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Read thru 43 reviews before making this dish. So many wonderful ideas. Used what I had on hand - 3 cloves garlic (minced), 7 oz tomato sauce, 2 carrots (diced), 1/2 cup macaroni, 1 small potato (diced), 1/2 cup chicken broth to 1/2 lb ground beef. Salt, pepper to taste. Served over steamed wihite rice. Fantastic comfort food. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This is easy and good. I've made it exactly as the recipe calls and I've also modified the recipe and added some garlic to the sauce..then mixed the sauce and noodles with shredded parmesan and mozarella in a baking dish and baked the whole thing. This was far better...probably less healthy with all the cheese (LOL) but yummy! Helpful (15)