Great Mac and Cheese

Kids love it; easy to make. Also good if you add a cup of cubed cooked ham!

Recipe by George Couch

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
  • Heat the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour and salt and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes more.

  • Add milk and macaroni to saucepan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 15 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.

  • Mix in cheese, and stir until cheese melts.

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 59.8mg; sodium 669.6mg. Full Nutrition
