Great Mac and Cheese
Kids love it; easy to make. Also good if you add a cup of cubed cooked ham!
Just made it. I followed the recipe and kept in mind what the other reviews said about cook time and adding more milk. I actually cooked it in 20-30 minutes and with the exact amount of milk. I chose to cook it slowly and watch the temperature to insure the right texture (I tend to burn milk easily). My only difference is that I doubled the recipe. If the pasta is sucking up alot of milk you may be using the wrong pasta. Make sure it is elbows or like. Also, I used already shredded melting cheese from Kraft. I did not have a grainy consistency. I thought this was tasty and easy. I would make this again without hesitation.
Awful. Would never make again. It was grainy texture. Big dissapointment.
Gooey and delicious for sure. I didn't know if the pasta should be cooked first. It shouldn't. I seasoned the onions with salt and pepper and added a minced clove of garlic. I also added some flavor to the extra sharp cheddar with a couple of splashes of hot sauce. Great!
when making baked mac n cheese all you need is macaroni or shell noodles, regular bag or medium size box of noodles, (small) boil until done . Drain, add tblspn of butter (optional) add whatever cheese (shredded ) into hot drained noodles mix until melted add about a 1/2 cup of mik, mix, dump into preheated of (450 degrees) let it bake until the top of the mac n cheese is golden brown. This is all u need. Putting flour and crackers is to much junk for the trunk, lets keep simple. yummmy!
I loved this recipe! It was easy and delicious. I used 2 cups of macaroni, onion powder, and skim milk, adding more as it was absorbed. A Keeper!
I had made this twice, the first time it worked out great, it was rich and creamy, but the second time I made it, it was much too liquidy and I couldn't finish it because I disliked the taste so much.
It was pretty good, although I found that you need to add a lot more milk. It was also grainy, but the more milk you add, the less grainy it is.
This is the best mac & cheese I've ever tasted! I doubled the recipe, used 1% milk, half the amount of onion and slightly less flour. I also had different cheeses in so I used white cheddar, monterey jack, swiss, gouda and havarti. I've been trying to duplicate Trader Joe's frozen mac & cheese (so creamy and yummy!) which uses a mix of these cheeses and this recipe tastes even better! I stirred the roux while slowly adding the milk and when it was time to add the cheese, I added that slowly too (off heat) while stirring like some of the reviewers suggested. I think that really helps keep it smooth and creamy. Also, when you add the flour, let it cook (while stirring) for about 5 mins or so to cook out the flour taste. I love onion but next time I'll add even less (just personal preference). Thank you for a great, easy, one-pot recipe!
I must have done something wrong, this was gross, I even added the mexican cheese. There was no flavor and was like eating a clump of goo. Probably was me since it had such great reviews but I will not try this again.
Super yummy, I have made this many times, I like the thickness of it. It is even better when adding multiple cheeses. I added parmesan, swiss, cheddar, and colby and it was a hit!
This is a great recipe. I cannot account for all the poor reviews below. Possibly the grittiness is in response to packaged sauces. Homemade sauces are almost never as smooth as commercial ones because most home recipes do not call for soy emulsifiers and the like. Anyway, I added a chopped garlic clove and half a teaspoon of dry dill as well as upped the cheese to probably roughly two cups (I kept adding till it tasted right, native Wisconsinite, gotta have my cheese) Sharp cheddar is a must if you are looking for strong cheesy taste as milk will water down weaker cheeses. Would have given 5 stars but I had to add my own stuff (dill etc) to make it a 5 star dish ;-)
This was the first mac and cheese I have ever tried (I live in Europe and I have never tried any thing like this) and I have to say it's amazing! I pured more milk in the pan so the macaroni cooked nicely and I put some corn at the end. It is amazing!
This was really delicious! The only things I added was a 1/2 cup of sour cream, ham, but that was just because I had some leftover And Colby Jack and sharp cheeses.. I also folowed someones recommend to just keep adding a little milk as it cooked. It cooked for about 17 min. It was really good! I will be making this again! Thanks for the recipe!!
very easy!!!!
OHH so good, I did add four slices of Kraft American for the kids... So good!!! Thanks
this mac and cheese recipe is awesome. super easy and it tastes great.
What an easy mac and cheese recipe! It uses ingredients I have on hand and doesn't take much more time than the box varieties. But OH! what a difference! This is extremely creamy and rich. I topped mine with some crushed goldfish crackers (for the kids). Make this!
I was kind of disappointed at how grainy the recipe turned out. It wasn't a horrible un-edible creation... I'm just going to say I won't attempt this one again.
I added bacon which was good. But will have to agree with others very grainy also the cheese to pasta ratio was off will not try again. Im lookin for that boston market mac and cheese yum
Great concept...I as many others found it to be grainy. I also subbed the cheddar for shredded mexican blend cheese & added 1/2 can of chopped green chili peppers at the end. I will make it again but I think I will pre cook the pasta
Me and My Mom really liked this recipe! It was GREAT! It was nice and creamy and had just the right amount of cheesy flavor! :)
I loved this recipe! All I had in the fridge was a smoked cheddar, which turned out fantastic! It made it taste like there was some bacon added too!
This is very easy to prepare and yummy!
Great for cold winter nights when nothing but good mac and cheese will do. Excellent, easy and tasty.
I added about 2c colby cheese and used a little Half and Half about 1/4c. Salt and pepper to taste cause i actually forgot about the onion! Oh and I used Spiral Noodles. This was wonderful, thanks to Mr. Couch! PS] didnt even notice the flour (i cooked pasta, plopped in butter, dumped shredded cheese in, sprinkled flour right over everything and stired untill it was all melted together. Then i added the 1/2 & 1/2.
This mac and cheese is better then any I have tasted. It is very creamy unlike other mac and cheese that you bake. I always have ingredients on hand and who can beat using just one pan.
Not a big fan of this Mac & Cheese. I followed the directions almost exactly, the only difference.. I added more cheese (which was a big mistake). The M&C was too thick & the noodles didn't cook enough (I should of gave it another 5-10mins). My son hated it & his father pretended to like & when my back was turned he tossed his portion in the trash :-/ So bummed this didn't turn out good, it was a real easy recipe to follow, it just wasn't tasty..
A very good mac and cheese recipe! Creamy and delicious! We added some green peppers to it for a twist. I love the no baking aspect!
This was ok, I would make it again, only because it was very fast and I don't make mac and cheese much. It was a bit sweet, maybe because of the onion. I used a regular yellow onion and didn't use the whole thing.
My 5 year old loves this recipe. I left out the onions but added some garlic powder for flavor. I found that the hardest thing was getting the right proportions of macaroni to liquid because it's hard to judge 8oz from a 16oz box. However, it's still great and soooo easy!!
Gooey and delicious! Even without the onion. I also used a bag and a half of shredded Mexican cheese. YUM! Thanks for the best macaroni and cheese recipe I've found yet!
I just made this for dinner tonight. This is so good and so easy! It's much better (not to mention easier) than another mac & cheese recipe I found online a little while ago. I used the mini elbow macaroni noodles, so I ended up using at least 16 ounces of noodles. They really soaked up the milk. I also used 2 cups of cheddar cheese-I could've even used more-which I slowly stirred in. It would've been perfectly yummy to eat just like that! However, I spread it in a pan, sprinkled it with bread crumbs and baked it in the oven for a few minutes. It's very delicious! I would highly recommend this!
This is it! I have been looking for years for a good mac & cheese recipe that uses real cheese not processed. This is nice and creamy, not grainy. Followed recipe exactly. Yummy, yummy, yummy.
I used this recipe for a family church dinner was super
I made it exactly like the directions but after simmering for almost 20 minutes it was still a runny mess. I had to add more flour to it in order to thicken it. There is way too much milk; it came out, not gooey and delicious, but like cheese sauce with a couple of noodles thrown in for texture. Maybe try to cut the milk down to 2 1/2 cups.
This recipe was okay. My favorite mac and cheese recipe is Down Home Macaroni and Cheese, but I thought I'd try this one because you just use one pot. I didn't use any onion and had to use a lot more milk because the macaroni really sucked it up, and it took a lot longer to cook than 15 minutes. The result certainly wasn't bad, it was nice and creamy, but for some reason it tasted kind of sweet! A little too sweet for my tastes and that really turned me off. I think it's because all that milk getting cooked down, but I don't see how I could change that. I gave this three stars because the taste was kind of iffy and it took longer than expected.
the best mac n chz ever! very quick too!
Adding flour gives the grainy taste you cant get out even by adding more cheese. Never add flour. yuck.
finally a recipe with ingredients which you have in the house at all times
WOW!!! Just made this for my family and they LOVED it! It is very easy. It was very creamy and delicious. The person who said it was runny, I wonder if they used skim milk...could make a difference. I used 2 cups 1% milk & 1 cup whipping cream. Yummy. Will share this recipe and keep making it. Move over easy mac.
Delicious and easy. I added a little chopped roast beef. You may want to partially cook the pasta in water first, since it ends up little firm. Stir frequently to prevent sticking and scorching.
Absolutely the best Mac&Cheese I have eaten! Easy to make, I used Velveta cheese in mine. I think those having problems with a grainy texture may want to try a different Cheese as many cheeses don't melt well
yes it's very easy. the only exception i made was i sauted crushed garlic and mushrooms in butter instead of onion and the rest of the recipe was same. it was yummy to say the least
the cheddar gives it a grainy texture, and i added a bit of nutmeg for more flavor its ok, nothing great i'm going to experiment with other cheeses in the future
3 1/2 stars. very creamy but bland, will make again with a little tweeking. Maybe sausage chunks, diced peppers with the onion, and whatever spice grabs me at the time
I cook hot lunch at the daycare where I work and only have a limited amount of time. I liked this recipe because you don't cook all the ingredients and then still put it in the oven which takes up too much time for me. And oh yeah--it tastes great!!
Great recipe! My kids (4 and 2) loved it! I boiled the pasta for a few minutes (until after the milk had been well blended into the "roux"). Enjoy!
This was tasty and very easy to make. The reason I'm only giving it four stars is because I didn't especially like the texture of the cheese sauce. It seemed a little chunky, though my cheese melted just fine. I wonder if it was from the flour, next time I will omit the flour and see if it makes a difference.
Soo yummy and fast!
Delicious!!! I loved it and so did the rest of my family. My long search is over, I finally found a nice and creamy mac and cheese that doesnt have to be baked. The only problem was I had to add a lot more milk than the recipe called for and I also had to add some more seasonings like garlic powder,but it was still great!
great recipe and really easy!
This was very delicious! I loved the thickness and it was VERY cheesy. I do think that you should add a little extra milk as others have said. I think next time i will add some bread crumbs on top too.
Love, love, love this! Have not purchased a single Kraft box since making this! We are now making it once, sometimes twice a week. It is way better than any box Mac & Cheese and doesn't take that much longer to prepare. I also like how you don't have to drain the macaroni. I like to use 1 cup cheddar, 1/2 cup mozzarella. I made it one time and ran out of cheese and added cream cheese--also very yummy! Also works great using rice milk.
I am a working mother who likes fast and easy meals, but not boxed mac and cheese because you really don't know what half the ingredients are. I like to make mac and cheese the way my Mother made it, but often the milk would get hot, or the cheese would burn. This recipe is easy, fool proof, and my kids love it MORE then boxed mac and cheese! I heated the milk at the same time I cooked the onions. This is so I could add the onions in the same time I did the (whole wheat) noodles. It cut about 10 min off the cook time! Making it about as fast as boxed mac and cheese! Easy, fast, cheap, and healthier then boxed mac and cheese.. a definite do over! (I did add extra milk and cheese, so it wouldn't be so grainy like the previous entries suggested.)
WHERE HAS THIS RECIPE BEEN ALL MY LIFE??? it was superb and tasty beyond anything!!!! i did cut back on the milk a teeny tiny bit though.
solid no bake recipe
I intend to make this again, but I'll probably reduce the amount of onion. But I loved the way the sauce came out. I ran short on milk and use a cup of water in it's place and it seemed to be just fine.
This was good and easy. My son and husband enjoyed this. I added the milk slowly like others suggested and I think that helps with the "grainy-ness". Will definately make again.
This is the best Mac and Cheese recipe I've ever had and it's super easy! I make it all the time.
This was wonderful - my entire family loved it. Next time I will add more salt but other than that this is the best homemade mac-n-cheese I ever made!
Following the cooking instructions worked perfectly for me as far as cooking time and consistency go. (Although if you like it goopey you'll probably have to add more milk/water) I added cayenne pepper, black pepper and garlic powder because it needed more flavor. And then i covered it w/bread crumbs and baked it. I used sharp cheddar cheese- 2 cups. it's very sweet (too sweet for my taste) and very onion-y. It's easy, and pretty good.. but it needs doctoring. Perhaps less onions next time (and i love onions- but in this recipe they are sweet because they are cooked in milk and butter). after some tweaking, I'll make it again...
My husband & I really loved it. The onions added a nice flavor without being overpowering. The kids did not like it at all.
Here's what I did: I used whole wheat elbows, so I boiled them in water first until about halfway done since they tend to require longer cooking. Then I followed the recipe exactly, using the tip to stir the milk in bit by bit to avoid lumps. It worked beautifully and was super easy. Very creamy and the onions give it texture without being overpowering in flavor.
this was an easy recipe to make. even though i didnt have the macaroni so i made it with shells instead but it still came out good.everyone loved it.
It kinda just tasted like onion. It’s not really worth the calories.
This tasted absolutelyl wonderful. I added green peppers in my recipe and it was great. Only problem was how grainy it was and I had to use more milk. I ran out of milk and used water. But besides that, it tastes great!
Unfortunately, I did not like the cheese sauce. It was bland, pasty and gritty. All my ingredients were fresh, though. I just don't understand what happened? I agree with another reviewer that perhaps omitting the flour might change the texture for the better. It also made more sauce than needed. For what is worth my husband had seconds. Thank you anyway George for sharing.
I only rate it as 5, but I made a few changes. When I began the recipe, I assumed that I should have the pasta cooked first. I realized this about halfway through the process... right after I added the milk. Although I haven't tried the recipe exactly as directed, it worked for me. It would work (if you cook the pasta 1st) to add only 2 cups of milk, increase the amount of cheese (I'm a cheese lover, so I added an extra cup) and I also minced 2 cloves of garlic and sauteed them with the onion. Personally, I prefer co-jack cheese. Delicious - it's a "grown up" mac and cheese, but it still holds true to a classic mac and cheese kind of flavor! (no mustard, bacon, other types of cheese etc) Will definitely make again!
My husband and I loved this Mac and Cheese. Much better than any box variety and in the same amount of time! I used red onions which gave it a great sweet flavor.
What a quick and easy meal and it was loved by all who ate it Thanks George
Easy breezy and delish
Quick and easy! I used skim milk and did not find it grainy at all. I followed the advice of others and did use about a half cup more of milk. It does need a little more flavor development so I might add pepper, garlic powder, and dried mustard next time.
I added ham cubes and frozen peas near the end of cooking the macaroni. This is soooo yummy!
this was really good. I really do think the type of pasta you use depends on the cooking time. Mine seemed to take a little longer so I ended up having to add a little more milk. I used a mixture of cheeses I had in the fridge. Onions were a great touch. This is a keeper!
The taste of the onion was kind of overpowering in my opinion. But I didn't have any problems with the results other then the taste. I might try it again with less onion next time.
I found that I had to cook this a lot longer than called for, it didn't have much taste, and it tasted a little grainy.
I’m giving it 5 stars because my daughter loved it, and whatever earns her love earns 5 stars! I loved it too!
L-O-V-EEEE this recipe! ,ac and cheese lovers all over the family, and everyone always wants more. dew are allergic to the actual onion though so i used a sprinkle of onion poweder. all around great food to make!
I followed the recipe, but threw in cubed ham at the end. Delicious!
I have made this a couple of times. It is so easy and tastes great! All how have tasted have raved and I cannot believe how quick and easy! Thanks for sharing.
Good recipe. Second time around though we cut back the milk and used 2 cups Extra Sharp Cheddar. And browned bread crumbs in alitte butter to sprinkle over the top. GREAT!!!
I've made this several times and it's great each and every time. Always such a crowd-pleaser and easily doubles or triples to serve big parties. I stir constantly rather than leaving it covered to simmer - this ensures no burning on the bottom of the pot! I also make a crunchy topping with 1 cup of panko bread crumbs, 1/2 stick of melted butter and a large handful of shredded cheese. I add the finished macaroni to a greased 9x13 pan, top with the panko bred crumb mixture and cook in the oven for about 10-15 minutes. I then turn on the broiler for about 4-5 minutes to give that golden brown color to the top. YUM!
I will make again. It did take a bit longer than described to cook but was very good.
I didn't quite like the macaroni cooked in the milk. They weren't soft enough for me. I added ham and my husband really liked it. He went back for seconds.
Yuck, I think I'm just used to store bought Mac and Cheese because I thought it had a grainy, mushy texture. I did however like the onion flavor. My husband thought it was good, so maybe it's just me.
Very tasty. I also added much more milk a little at a time as the macaroni cooked.
I love mac and cheese so much that I have to have it every meal.
Easy to make - we add kielbasa sausage to the recipe to spice it up a bit. Overall quite good.
This recipe was easy to make, but very bland. I had to add loads of garlic powder to get any kind of taste, and it only looked appetizing right out of the pot. Once it had sat on the stove for a while, it all clumped together and became quite grainy. It needs some adjustment, a lot more flavor. I don't know if I'll make this again.
I made the dish as the recipe stated. I like a creamy mac and cheese and this fit the bill. It is very basic, but add what you prefer to spice it up a bit, more cheese, cubed ham, etc. I would not expect the simmering time to be the same depending on your a stove and other factors (mine softened much quicker). The key is that the macaroni is soft.
