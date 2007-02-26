Great Mac and Cheese

This is the best mac & cheese I've ever tasted! I doubled the recipe, used 1% milk, half the amount of onion and slightly less flour. I also had different cheeses in so I used white cheddar, monterey jack, swiss, gouda and havarti. I've been trying to duplicate Trader Joe's frozen mac & cheese (so creamy and yummy!) which uses a mix of these cheeses and this recipe tastes even better! I stirred the roux while slowly adding the milk and when it was time to add the cheese, I added that slowly too (off heat) while stirring like some of the reviewers suggested. I think that really helps keep it smooth and creamy. Also, when you add the flour, let it cook (while stirring) for about 5 mins or so to cook out the flour taste. I love onion but next time I'll add even less (just personal preference). Thank you for a great, easy, one-pot recipe!