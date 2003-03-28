Antipasto Salad for Picnics

OHMYGOD This is sooo good! Let me tell you about a few changes I made here- not to offend but to suit my own preferences. I chose to make my own dressing using a packet of Good Seasons which eliminated the need for the clove of garlic and the salt. I used black olives in place of the brocolli (because I hate the way that vinegar tends to "cook" the brocolli) also I wanted chunks of mozarella to marinate in the dressing so I used the Polly-O string cheese. I had to taste the stuff- just couldn't wait for the fridge time and it was awesome! I hope I can keep my paws out of it until my boyfriend gets home from work! I left the parmesan out until serving time because I know it would absorb too much of the dressing! So glad I doubled the recipe! I will be making this again...and again...

