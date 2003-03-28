Antipasto Salad for Picnics

4.4
208 Ratings
  • 5 125
  • 4 62
  • 3 14
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

This is always a hit for summer picnics.

Recipe by It's A New Day

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, stir together oil, vinegar, garlic, basil, and salt and pepper. Toss with warm macaroni to coat well. Toss with Parmesan. Cover, and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours.

  • Add broccoli, pepperoni, and tomatoes; toss well. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 820.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022