Antipasto Salad for Picnics
This is always a hit for summer picnics.
This is always a hit for summer picnics.
OHMYGOD This is sooo good! Let me tell you about a few changes I made here- not to offend but to suit my own preferences. I chose to make my own dressing using a packet of Good Seasons which eliminated the need for the clove of garlic and the salt. I used black olives in place of the brocolli (because I hate the way that vinegar tends to "cook" the brocolli) also I wanted chunks of mozarella to marinate in the dressing so I used the Polly-O string cheese. I had to taste the stuff- just couldn't wait for the fridge time and it was awesome! I hope I can keep my paws out of it until my boyfriend gets home from work! I left the parmesan out until serving time because I know it would absorb too much of the dressing! So glad I doubled the recipe! I will be making this again...and again...Read More
I mixed everything together and chilled it. i used seeded plum tomatoes instead of cherry and increased the garlic. Next time I will use salami instead of the pepperoni.Read More
OHMYGOD This is sooo good! Let me tell you about a few changes I made here- not to offend but to suit my own preferences. I chose to make my own dressing using a packet of Good Seasons which eliminated the need for the clove of garlic and the salt. I used black olives in place of the brocolli (because I hate the way that vinegar tends to "cook" the brocolli) also I wanted chunks of mozarella to marinate in the dressing so I used the Polly-O string cheese. I had to taste the stuff- just couldn't wait for the fridge time and it was awesome! I hope I can keep my paws out of it until my boyfriend gets home from work! I left the parmesan out until serving time because I know it would absorb too much of the dressing! So glad I doubled the recipe! I will be making this again...and again...
I originally made this recipe and was disappointed. I found that you need to double the amount of dressing, otherwise the pasta is very dry and tastless. Also, making the pasta and dressing the day before gives it extra flavor. My family just eats it up, and I always get requests for the recipe. It is really delicious and perfect for hot days when mayonnaise might go bad.
I am happy to have found this quick and yummy pasta salad. Two friends of mine, who tasted it, asked me for the recipe and made it the next day! However I modified the recipe somewhat (partly in error as I was looking simultaneously at another similar recipe), and well, what do you know, it worked, so....here's what I did - used a 1/4 cup light-tasting olive oil instead of the 1/2 cup vegetable oil, added some chopped bell pepper along with the broccoli, used regular chopped tomatoes instead of the cherry tomatoes, omitted the pepperoni and basil, and marinated the veggies in the dressing while the pasta cooked, adding the cheeses once the pasta was cooled to room temp. I then refrigerated the prepared salad in the refrigerator.
I mixed everything together and chilled it. i used seeded plum tomatoes instead of cherry and increased the garlic. Next time I will use salami instead of the pepperoni.
We love this salad. I made a few changes: replaced veggie oil with olive oil and reduced it to 1/3 cup, used whole wheat rotini, and replaced the pepperoni with hard salami.
Another allrecipes success story...this was great! Used a little more macaroni than called for and added 1/2 chopped green bell pepper and 1/2 chopped red bell pepper and let them "chill" with noodle/vinegar mixture. We loved it and wished I would have doubled the recipe! Thanks for the tasty summer treat!
I really enjoyed this salad and so did hubby. I took it to a 7/4 bbq. Not sure how others liked it. I'll make it again anyway!!
My Husband Loved This! He says he hates olives in everything, but he liked them in this salad. I offered to take them out the next time i made it and he said "No, its yummy the way it is"! Only thing is i leave out the cherry tomatoes because I don't like them. Sometimes I substitute the pepperoni with salami from the deli case, depends whats on sale. Really a great easy and delicious recipe.
I give it 4 stars because although it was delicious, I made some modifications. I omitted broccoli. Added olives, red peppers, green onions, and I did 1/2 pepperoni 1/2 salami. I used tri-color rotini, for more color. I cut up roma tomatoes instead of cherry. I doubled the recipe and it worked really well! I will definitely make it again, my way, and maybe add just a few more red pepper flakes to give it some kick. Also, I recommend refrigerating overnight so the noodles soak up all the dressing. It would have been too wet if I'd served it after just a few hours in the fridge.
Pretty good recipe. I added a lemon to the dressing.
Followed the recipe exactly and found it tasteless and too oily. Would not do again. Rating is showing up as 5 star. I entered only 2 stars.
I served this at a 4th of July bar-be-que. I used colored pasta. My guest all loved it! I think I'll make it at again this week just for myself!
This is has some nice flavors but I found it to be a bit too oily for my tastes, so I'll cut back on that and use olive oil rather than vegetable oil for more flavor. I'm vegetarian so I left out the pepperoni but I had some roasted red peppers that I wanted to use up so I added those. The flavors in the salad are good and they get better with time, just cut back on the oil and switch to a good quality olive oil rather than vegetable oil. Thanks for sharing :)
Very tasty! Was a hit at a recent family get-together. I made without Pepperoni, substituted olive oil for vegetable oil, used fresh basil and used sun-dried tomatoes instead of cherry tomatoes. In hindsight I would add the cherry tomatoes in as well, for extra flavor and more veggies. Was good the next day, although the broccoli did get a little "cooked" by the vinegar, so just ate around it. I think this recipe could be easily adapted to use other vegetables.
This was sooooo good! I made a huge bowl of this for a party and it was just about gone. At first people took small portions, but they soon came back for more once they tasted it! The initial recipe does not make very much so at least double it (but reduce the oil).
Yummy! Used chopped up fresh tomatoes because thats what I had. Used gluten free pasta, added some black olives.
I was under the impression that antipasto salad had no pasta?????
This was delicious. Definitely tasted better after a night in the fridge! Didn't use Parmesan for personal tastes but kept rest of recipe as is.
Made this for my family and everyone in the house enjoyed it. Followed the recipe to the tee
Hi everyone I am the original submitter for this recipe. Just one little correction, the broccoli in the original recipe should be cooked tender crisp before adding to salad. The salad is a bit dry as is especially if you cook the pasta al dente and it soaks up the dressing but I like it that way. Feel free to double the dressing. It is quite yummy!
This was really good! Accidentally added the brocoli before it chilled so I think it soaked up a lot of the dressing.
yummy! I used corkscrew pasta and added black olives. Also had to use roma tomatoes, cut up..because our local store did not have any cherry tomoatoes, but the flavor in the dressing was great!
I made a few changes to the salad. I recently made this without the broccoli and added black olives. I used Italian salad dressing rather than the vinegar. And I cut up green peppers, onions, and included this with the plum tomatoes and pepperoni slices. Awesome! Next time I will try the broccoli florets.
This is gourmet restaurant quality. I made as written, except I used a bottled lite northern italian dressing, thawed frozen broccoli florets and 2% shredded mozzarella. Fabulous! I can't wait to have leftovers for lunch today.
This was really good. I added all ingredients you would find in an antipasto salad (tomato, cucumber, red onion, ham, salami, black olives, and fresh mozzarella) I also added broccoli, red pepper, and shredded carrots for color. I doubled the dressing recipe and tossed with 1/2 the dressing and reserved the other 1/2. Served the next day and tossed with the rest of the dressing. Very good!
great tasting pasta salad. I added one medium red onion (quartered and sliced) and used sliced chorizo instead of pepperoni.
I added a half of a red onion and instead of veggie oil i used olive oil. I really liked it, it is fast and easy to make.
This is a pretty good pasta salad. I did follow others suggestions and doubled all the dressing ingredients except for the oil and salt. I added some red bell pepper as well as I had some to use up and it added a nice flavor to the salad. We did not wait the recommended 2 hours to eat and it was still pretty tasty although we all agreed it was better the next day. Thanks for the recipe!
This was ok. I don't think the 1/2 cup oil was too much but I did use olive oil so maybe that's why. I just wasn't blown away by it. Maybe I'll add some stuff to it if I make it again.
Made this twice and loved it both times. We cook the broccoli 4-5 minutes so it is a bit tender and we also use fresh basil. We also use a bit of balsamic vinegar in place of 1 tbsp of red wine vinegar. Everyone in the family loves this. We feel like we finally found our go to pasta salad! thanks!
Very good! I use olive oil instead of veggie oil, and usually a full bag of pasta to make more. The family loves it.
I thought this was good but not great. My guests were all raving about it, but I thought it needed a little more flavor...I only was able to chill for 2-3 hours, so I think it may have tasted better if I had left it overnight. Still, it was a solid side dish for a barbecue and was easy to make. I did think it needed more sauce, so I made 1.5x the specified amount.
This was good. I think the vinegar was a bit over powering, but still yummy. I will use my own salad dressing next time. If you don't like vinegar, use your favortie dressing. It's delicious!
This recipe is brilliant. I followed it exactly except used spiral pasta and it was perfection, so tasty, so so yummy. The amount of dressing was perfect in my opinion. The following night I added some sliced cucumber (it needed to be used up) and the boyfriend loved it all the more (I don't eat cucumber). I did add a bit more dressing the 2nd night as it seemed to dry up just a bit. This will definitely become my staple pasta salad!
This is sooo good! I love antipasto and in the form of pasta salad, it's amazing. I scaled the recipe in half because there was no way my husband & I could consume 12 servings between the two of us, and it makes the perfect amount to keep in the fridge for a quick lunch or dinner side. I omitted the Asiago as I didn't have any on hand and didn't want to buy any and it still tasted great with just fresh shredded Parmesan. Although I only used 1/2 package of Italian Dressing Mix, I could've used less, maybe 1/3 instead. It really overpowers the taste.
Very good. Could double the liquid.
This is great! You can use any kind of pasta, it doesn't matter, and it will turn out great. I used a 3-pasta mix and it was wonderful. I made it the first time and followed the recipe exactly; here is what I have learned. When it says to refrigerate for 2-3 hours only do 1 hour. Put the rest of the goodies in and then do another hour in the refrigerator. This gives the broccoli, tomatoes, and pepperoni (or salami, I have used both they are just as good) time to soak in the olive oil and vinegar which makes it all the better in my opinion. Enjoy!
This was pretty good. I used rotini instead of macaroni, doubled the dressing, and used olives and green peppers rather than broccoli. I also skipped the mozarella but upped the parmesan. I didn't really like the cherry tomatoes in there... might leave them out next time and add another bell pepper.
Great recipe, and versatile, too! I've enjoyed it "as is", and when assigned "salad" at a "formal" potluck dinner, I doubled the tricolor pasta and dressing, and added black olives, roasted red peppers, and mushrooms. EVERYONE asked for the recipe! I find making the dressing first, and letting it stand while the pasta cooks helps make the flavoring more uniform (I only put half on the pasta, and use the other half to marinate the veggies). The dressing is simple, quick, and great as a stand alone on a basic tossed salad. Kudos!!!!
Easy to assemble. Colorful, and flavorful.
This was good the kids loved it this salad was a hit.
Great pasta salad but my family didn't like the sauce for the salad. I poured a little House Italian dressing over it and they loved it.
Very good. We made it with alterations. We cut back on the oil and upped the red wine vinegar. We added kidney beans and used plain ol' tomatoes. We did swap the pepperoni for salami and used veggies noodles instead of flour/wheat noodles. It was very good! We'll keep this one around for parties and summer dinners.
I thought this was a good base for a pasta salad but in the end I had to add quite a bit of seasoning to make this a full flavored pasta salad. I doubled the pasta (and of course doubled the dressing - but used Good Seasons rather than all the oil mentioned in this recipe). I also added red wine vinegar, a LOT of Garli Garni powder and added salami (instead of pepperoni), provolone cheese and black olives. In the end, the salad was fantastic...but my husband and I tasted it before I jazzed it up and felt it still needed a lot. Will definitely make again. Can alter to your family's tastes and really make this perfect!
very good pasta salad but its not an antipasto salad, being Italian antipasta means no pasta. besindes that fact, I did give it 5 stars the taste was very mouth watering
No, no, no. Followed the recipe to the letter and found it to be extremely dry and only exhibiting an "oily" taste. No other flavor. My husband only picked the pepperoni out of the salad. Thinking that this would be a better salad the next day, I put it in the fridge. Wrong. It only got worse.
Another allrecipes success story...this was great! Used a little more macaroni than called for and added 1/2 chopped green bell pepper and 1/2 chopped red bell pepper and let them "chill" with noodle/vinegar mixture. We loved it and wished I would have doubled the recipe! Thanks for the tasty summer treat!
very easy and tasty, my family loved this one it's definately a keeper. Thanks for a great summer salad recipe.
Great picnic pasta salad that everyone will like! I would suggest using just a little more dressing or a little less pasta for a good balance. I don't enjoy this left over -- it gets too dry.
Wonderful salad. I left out the pepperoni and it was still tasty.
Amazing recipe! Suggestions: use light olive oil instead of veg oil. I threw in sun dried tomatoes (in place of fresh), artichokes and pine nuts. It turned out great!
This recipe was easy and tastes great! BIG hit with guests. Easy to substitute any ingredients you might have in the house. I used brocoli, tomato, red pepper and carrots. Definitely didn't need as much oil as suggested in the recipe. Probably used about 3/4 of the recommended amount. Also, used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I made it with the red vinegar and it was great. I was thinking about trying the balsamic vinegar instead, but happy I went with the red wine vinegar. Shredded mozzarella cheese was a nice touch, but not neccesary if you don't have it. Definitely try this recipe!
Good pasta salad recipes are hard to come by...and this is one is a hit! The pasta picks up the dressing flavor wonderfully - especially is you let it chill over-night, and then throw in the other ingredients. I substituted the basil with cilantro, and left the pepperoni out for the vegetarians in the crowd - and replaced it with sliced olives. Will make this crowd-pleaser again!
I thought it was pretty good. Wasn't spectacular or anything, but i'm sure i will make it again.
This recipe was okay. I brought it to a BBQ and no one really raved about it. My son and husband liked it but you cannot leave this out too long, the pepperoni starts to look weird.
Great flavored dressing!
This is great for summer barbecues where a mayo based salad may spoil. It's definitely better after it sits in the fridge overnight.
I didn't like it.
My husband loved this, he has taken the leftovers to work for four days (I made a LOT)
This was great! I used mini fresh mozzarella balls instead of shredded. Next time I may use fresh basil as well. Thanks!
I've made this 3 times this weekend, twice for pot lucks and once for our family. What a great recipe! The pasta soaks up the dressing, giving it a perfect bit of zip. I did also reduce the oil to 1/3 cup, which was plenty. More veggies than the original amounts can be incorporated here, if that is your pleasure. The mozz cheese was too much for my tastes, so I just stuck with the parm at the beginning. Enjoy!
It's lite a perfect for a hot day. My girls especially the youngest (3yrs)really liked this.
We liked the little bit of spice to this. I didn't have macaroni noodles, so I used bow ties and it was very good. We're also not much of tomato eaters, so I substituted green & red peppers. I cut each pepperoni slice in half to make it go farther. This is added to my recipe box!
Loved loved loved! I'm not a huge pasta salad fan, but I fell in love with this recipe. As is, it is very good, but I also tried it with a few alterations. I used about a 1/8 cup of chopped olives, I thinly sliced my pepperoni into rectangle 1/8 in slivers, I added about 2 ounces of ham (chopped fine). This is a great base for adding any veggies, I used green peppers, cucumbers and zucchini (grated) as fillers rather than the broccoli. My favorite small change was using fresh basil and fresh mozzarella that I sliced into thin, small chunks (once I also used string cheese cut into small circles - but the fresh mozzarella is much better). It was amazingly good and everyone asked for the recipe.
I've taken this to many get togethers and get rave reviews.
THE RECIPE WAS SO SIMPLE AND EASY TO MAKE. WE ALSO ADDED MUSHROOMS.
This didn't have much flavor. Perhaps a stronger vinegar, balsamic, may do the trick and olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I probably won't make it again.
Although this salad is probably not "low fat" due to the cheeses, vegetable oil and pepperoni, it is delicious! I used tri-color spring macaroni and my daughter said, "It looks like a salad you'd see in a magazine." Definitely great for a potluck!
This dish was addicting! The spice was just right!
At first, the pasta came out kind of bland. So I added two tablespoons of lite Italian dressing, another tablespoon of red wine vinegar, and more salt and pepper. It was still a bit bland; but my boyfriend liked it.
Excellent! I always wondered what I could use the red wine vinegar, considering I'm a new 'cook', and it was fabulous!
I altered the recipe slightly. I added 3 cans of sliced black olives, salami,cucumbers, and lots of garlic. I made this for a picnic, but we ate most of it before we got to the picnic.
When I watched the video on how to do this recipe, it mentioned that the broccoli had to be "blanched." That is not listed on this recipe. I didn't know how to blanch the broccoli, so I found a site which shows a video of exactly how to do this process.
We loved this - though as others suggested I think it'd work slightly better with salami instead of the pepperoni.. in any case, wonderful salad, thanks for sharing this!
This recipe was just okay. I made a double batch for a potluck picnic. Except for using cider vinegar because I was out of wine vinegar and using part whole wheat pasta, I followed the recipe as written. Seems like it could have used more dressing so the broccoli would soak up more. Flavor was good, though.
really good. don't over cook the pasta, double the marinade and used fresh basil. make double the recipe because it will all go.
Turned out great and several people asked for this recipe!
a very good basic pasta salad.
this recipe is really, really good. I omitted the pepperoni to make it vegetarian, and instead of broccoli I added a can of whole pitted black olives and some chopped roasted yellow peppers. (even if you don't omit the tomatoes and broccoli, I would recommend throwing in some olives.) I also used olive oil instead of vegetable, and tripled the amount of fresh garlic. it was mega delicious! especially good when paired with a nice white pizza.
This recipe is to die for. I kept snacking on it while it was chilling because it was so good!!! I did change some things. I used balsamic vinegar instead of red-wine vinegar, and doubled minced garlic. It's so much better. DO NOT ADD SALT. In the very least, HALF the salt. I omitted the sausage, and added more veggies (red bell pepper, fresh parsley, fresh basil, and shredded carrots). I add all ingredients and THEN chill, letting the flavors have time to 'marry'. Honestly, this makes such a difference. Great recipe. This is the way God meant us to eat our vegetables. ;)
I have made this several times, it's a great dish to bring to a bbq or potluck in the summer. Good blend of flavors I have never had need to alter it. However, I have forgotten to stir it up after it's refrigerated and some of the dressing flavor is lost so remember to give it a good wake-up stir before serving.
I have made this a number of times for a number of different guests and everyone loves it!
This is a great salad and so easy to make! I used cubed mozzarella cheese instead of shredded. Let's face it, cheese is great any way you slice it!
I have made this recipe on countless occasions, and am always praised for it, and asked for the recipe. I always cut up string cheese into cubes instead of using shredded mozzarella. I wouldn't do it any other way. I also add a can of garbonzo beans (chickpeas) and sometimes black olives if I have them. I will make this often.
My husband and I loved it. I followed the recipie exactly, turned out great!
This was GOOD, but, I don't mess around with making dressing. I use a bottle dressing that I love on salads, and then incorporate it into this salad. I agree that it is not a true Antipasto salad, but, we all cook differently! I also add cukes, red/green/yellow or organge peppers, shaved carrots,red onions, no cheese!!!, a little black olives, everyone can make a antipasto salad, just clean out the refr with whatever veggies you have and a bottle of good dressing.
Great!!!
I thought this was a pretty good recipe, I used rotini pasta because I had it in the house. Good overall flavor. Also a side note to a previous review, antipasto does not mean without pasta, it is an adaptation of the word antipasti meaning appetizer in Italian, which this sort of dish is often served as.
I loved this! I am 5 months pregnant and have been craving a pasta salad and I really loved this one.
Very good. I would go with even less that 1/3 c oil next time. I subbed the veg oil for olive oil. Next time Im adding black olives too.
Wonderful! Every one loved it ... I will making this again
Can't get eoungh of this! I have taken it to 4 parties and everyone is raving for more, and there is never any left overs! Thanks for a great recipe!
Everyone raves over this pasta salad!I have shared the recipe many times because everyone asks for it after they taste how good it is.
I took this salad to Bunko and they loved it!!! I was even asked for the recipe.
Fabulous and kids love it very much too!
I found this quick & easy to make. It's a good salad to make ahead of time. Best of all the kids enjoyed it!
Delicious and pretty easy to make. It was a hit with my friends at a park picnic! Instead of shredded mozzarella cheese, I bought a big log of it and cubed it small (as per another reviewer's advice). I also agree that it was a bit much on the oil, though. You could definitely get away with less. Also, I used half veggie oil and half olive oil. I marinated overnight and in the morning had to add a splash more vinegar and a bit more salt to taste. Thanks for the recipe!
Not sure I will make again. I made some substitutions, red peppers and olives instead of broccoli and salami instead of pepperoni. It was OK, not great and a little bit too oily.
This was a simple recipe with good taste. It was refreshing for summer.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections