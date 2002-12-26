American Lasagna

This is a great recipe, but better with some modifications. I followed several suggestions from other reviews. Mainly, this lasagna would be way too dry and bland without more sauce and spices. I added the equivalent of 1 1/2 28 oz cans of pre-seasoned sauce. To the sauce I also added lots of xtra garlic and fresh oregano plus I used half ground beef and half hot italian sausage instead of all beef (next time I might even go with all sausage because that added a lot of good flavor). I was going to add some crushed red pepper flakes but forgot, so I will add a little next time. To the filling I added a few xtra ounces of ricotta, a few xtra ounces of mozzarella (I used part skim), and 4 ounces of cream cheese. I also used xtra parmesan on the top. I cut the brown sugar in half and also used a little less salt. I don't know if I needed to, but I sprayed the pan with Pam and also spread a little sauce on top of that and clean up was a snap. I had modified the recipe for 12 servings and used a bigger pan and I cooked it for about 1 hr 40 minutes. Clearly the 30 minute cook time at the bottom of the recipe is a misprint and should read the 1 1/2 hrs that it states at the top. Also, I covered with foil for half of the cooking time which helped keep it moist on top. I served this to 10 girlfriends and they all thought it was terrific!