American Lasagna

Making this lasagna a day ahead and refrigerating overnight allows the spices to meld, and gives it exceptional flavor.

Recipe by ETHELMERTZ

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a skillet over medium heat, brown ground beef, onion and garlic for 5 minutes; drain fat. Mix in basil, oregano, brown sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, diced tomatoes and tomato paste. Simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add lasagna noodles, and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, or until al dente; drain. Lay noodles flat on towels, and blot dry.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together eggs, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, parsley and 1 teaspoon salt.

  • Layer 1/3 of the lasagna noodles in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Cover noodles with 1/2 ricotta mixture, 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese and 1/3 of the sauce. Repeat. Top with remaining noodles and sauce. Sprinkle additional Parmesan cheese over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 30 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

If lasagna has been refrigerated, bake for 45 minutes.

Editor's Note:

The Video Team found that covering the lasagna with aluminum foil and baking for 1 hour, then removing the foil and and baking for an additional 20 minutes produced the best result.

Tip

Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
664 calories; protein 50.9g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 168.4mg; sodium 1899.7mg. Full Nutrition
