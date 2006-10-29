Italian Lasagna

Homemade Italian Lasagna, made with homemade sauce, and filled with ricotta cheese, Italian sausage, and lots of cheese. Serve with crusty Italian bread.

Recipe by ItalianKitty

Ingredients

Directions

  • Brown bacon and onion in a large pan over medium heat. Stir in fennel seed, 1 teaspoon oregano, Italian seasoning, and tomato sauce. Cover, and simmer on low for 4 to 6 hours, or until thick.

  • Brown sausage links in a large skillet. Drain on paper towels. Cut into 1 inch pieces.

  • Mix together ricotta cheese, egg, milk, parsley, and 1 teaspoon oregano in a medium bowl.

  • Layer 1 cup of sauce on the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch pan. Layer with 1/3 uncooked lasagna noodles, 1/2 ricotta cheese mixture, 1/2 sausage pieces, 1/3 mozzarella, and 1/2 provolone cheese. Top with 1/3 sauce. Repeat layers. Top with remaining 1/3 noodles. Spread remaining sauce over the top, and sprinkle with remaining 1/3 mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
755 calories; protein 40.2g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 51g; cholesterol 156.1mg; sodium 1701.9mg. Full Nutrition
