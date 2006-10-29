Italian Lasagna

I made this recipe for a holiday party and the ladies all loved it! I think the sauce is what makes the lasagna extraordinary. I was at first hesitant to add bacon but it makes all the difference with the flavor. I did what others suggested and doubled the sauce (actually just added an extra can of tomato sauce). I did not use link sausage but used the other you break up into pieces. I didn't have any fennel either so didn't add it (still good without it). I used all cottage cheese instead of ricotta (too rich for me). I also used the "oven-ready" lasagna which made it so much easier (just have to take into account extra baking time). I also cut down on the milk (1/4 cup) since the cottage cheese is runnier than the ricotta. You may not even need the milk. I used parmesan cheese instead of provolone (sprinkled it on top of the mozzarella cheese). To make it somewhat a little healthier I added a layer of fresh spinach! I also used a bigger pan (not that much deeper) to get all of the layers to fit. I ended up baking it for a little longer than the 1 1/2 hours. Served it with a green salad and homemade breadsticks. YUM!