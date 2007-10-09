Mostaccioli with Spinach and Feta
I use mostaccioli or penne, whichever is available. I have served this hot or cold.
I use mostaccioli or penne, whichever is available. I have served this hot or cold.
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars when it's made as written. It's good and very nutritious, but it's a little bland. However, the second time I made it I used two 15 ounce cans of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano, and that gave the dish the flavor kick that it needed. With that change, I might give this recipe 5 stars.Read More
This meal was boring and tasteless. Had I known sooner, I would have been prepared with some basil pesto and plenty of Parmesan cheese to liven it up with. Also, the addition of 1 Tbls. garlic salt would be an improvement.Read More
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars when it's made as written. It's good and very nutritious, but it's a little bland. However, the second time I made it I used two 15 ounce cans of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano, and that gave the dish the flavor kick that it needed. With that change, I might give this recipe 5 stars.
Very tasty! Easy to prepare. Next time I will add mushrooms, onions and red pepper flakes. It was a hit in my house!
I'd make this for company. I combined this recipe with the instructions for "Suki's spinach and feta pasta" which is almost the same recipe. I used a 6 oz. bag of baby spinach that I washed & chopped & also used whole wheat penne. I sauteed the garlic for just a little while 1st. I added salt & pepper & also added 1/2 a pound of defrosted shrimp, just to warm it up, before adding the pasta & feta cheese (I happened to have plain feta in the frig). If you keep stirring the mixture at the end, the feta melts & the sauce gets an orangy, creamy texture. I also put red pepper flakes on the table, if someone wanted even more zip. I'll try 3/4 of a cup of feta next time as my husband thought the feta had a strong taste, although I loved it & we finished the whole dish.
Excellent! I took the previous suggestion and used whole wheat penne and reduced fat feta. Turned out fabulous. Will make again!
I tried this recipe this week. It was amazing. Made a few changes. Added a few more cloves of garlic, some balsamic vinegar and thyme to the tomatoe/spinach mixture. Grilled up some chicken breast and cut it up in there. It was amazing and I will definitely make it again.
This meal was boring and tasteless. Had I known sooner, I would have been prepared with some basil pesto and plenty of Parmesan cheese to liven it up with. Also, the addition of 1 Tbls. garlic salt would be an improvement.
This was great! I used 1 package of frozen spinach, 1 can of whole tomatoes (I diced them), 5 cloves garlic, 1 cup of feta, and 1 cup dried Parmesan cheese. Tasty! Definetely a keeper. Thanks!
My family loved the blend of flavors in this recipe. I added some pine nuts as suggested by another reviewer, and we enjoyed the new texture it added to the other ingredients. We will make this again and again. Thanks for the recipe!
Great dish, but I changed some of the amounts. I used twice as much pasta, one 14.5 oz. can of chopped tomatoes with onions, and only about 3 oz. of feta. I really liked the taste. I'm not sure I would use the entire 8 oz. of feta even if I had it, because mine was salty enough. Next time I won't drain my tomatoes, as the dish was a bit dry (but I did double the pasta, so I don't know what I expected!). I love pasta but I was getting tired of the same old tomato sauce- this will definitely become a staple in my house.
Wonderful recipe! Very easy and a big hit. Thank so much for sharing it!
Wow. I used two large garlic cloves instead of 1, then I added 1 whole can of "La San Marzano" tomatoes (once you have had these you will never buy anything else) and I used only 4 oz of Macedonia Feta (extra creamy Feta) and added 1/4 cup of homemade pesto. 6 strips of crumbled crisp bacon. I don't really like Penn I find it too big & rubbery so I replaced it with a medium Fricelli pasta, it's small rolled ovals. Some of them open up when cooked. I added the cooked pasta and spinach and cooed it until the spinach was just wilted. Believe me there was nothing boring about this meal, it was amazing.
I've been making a version of this for years. I add some red chili pepper flakes to the oil and garlic for a touch of heat. In addition, I add shredded chicken, which I generally keep in my refrigerator. Top this with some parmesan cheese and you have a yummy, yummy meal!
Great meal for a week night-I subbed in penne and it worked well.
I love this recipe, I make it whenever I want a quick dinner. I've substituted basil leaves for spinach, and added zucchini which always works well. Using fresh pasta makes it even faster. It did take a couple of tries to know how long to cook the tomatoes for the best sauce consistency, but shorter (3-5 min) is definitely best!
Can I give this a six star rating? This recipe was of high-end restaurant quality (perfect to impress a date with), not to mention easy, easy, easy! I added more garlic - triple to be exact - have to scare off the vampires don't you know - and an onion, as one review indicated it was a bit bland. I used shell noodles, and it worked wonderfully. It was simply gorgeous! I can't wait to make it again.
Fantastic! Made it for my wedding party and I have to say, it was a huge hit!!! I didn't change a thing about it. Made it as stated.
I love this pasta. I use a can of italian style chopped tomatoes and this gives it a wonderful taste. I use the spiral pasta as it seems to hold onto some of the ingrediets better.
I cooked garlic first with some shrimp, then added italian herb tomatoes and spinach. Added some crushed red pepper for heat and some Mrs. Dash. I also used garlic and herb feta. Loved it!
I made this for supper last night and got rave reviews from both my husband and son. It was so fast and easy to make and the taste and texture were excellent. The only change I made was to the feta - I couldn't find tomato basil feta so bought garlic feta. We will definitely be having this recipe again and again!
I've been making this recipe for years and it really is delicious both hot or cold. We usually have it as a cold salad in the summer when the tomatoes are at their peak. You can easily substitute thawed frozen spinach for fresh -- it still tastes fine although it isn't quite as pretty. Plain feta cheese also works well in place of the tomato basil feta. I usually add another clove of garlic and 1/3 to 1/2 cup of toasted walnuts or pine nuts for a little more texture and flavor.
I just made this recipe - I didn't have pine nuts which I think would be a great addition, but I used about 7 cloves of fresh minced garlic and I used canned diced tomatoes with the juice because I was in a hurry. With the addition of the tomato-basil feta cheese I did not even have to add much salt. It is absolutely incredible, great flavor and another recipe I will make over and over again!
What a delicious and colorful recipe. Since fresh tomatoes aren't at their best this time of year, I substituted a large can of diced tomatoes. Also, following the suggestion of another reviewer and added 6 slices of cooked and crumbled bacon.
I'm giving this 4 stars mostly because the prep is so darn easy. I followed other reviewer's suggestions and added 1 can of organic diced tomatoes along with 2 fresh romas. I also was concerned that this dish would be bland based on other's reviews so I did add a few shakes of Italian seasoning and balsamic vinegar. I also used garlic salt instead of minced garlic. Next time I think I'll omit the balsamic, add some sliced black olives and use bigger pasta (I used piccolini because it was what I had on hand). Very healthy and a good way to eat your spinach.
Sorry to disagree - and we hate to seem picky - but wow was this just NOT a keeper. This is the ONLY recipe I've ever gotten from here that I'd call out and out *bad* - the only one who seemed to like it was the 2 year old - and the ingredients separately are all things we adore. Way too many good things to do with tomato basil feta cheese. Sorry!
Yummy! I also added sun dried tomatoes that gave it a nice kick and really complemented the feta. I also added some left over zucchini I had in the fridge. Next time I will add some grilled chicken to make it more of a meal than a side dish. Quick, easy, and healthy... just the way we like it in my house!
Delicious, easy to make. Sometimes I can't find tomato basil feta so I buy regular feta and season it with garlic and its also just as good. I could eat this once a week.
The best pasta I have ever made! Thanks for such a delicious recipe. I used whole wheat pasta and added some olives and red pepper flakes to spice it up a little.
I'm assuming that if I liked spinach I would like the recipe as written so that's why I give 5 stars. This was my base recipe and from there it grew into something so amazing that if I told you how to make it I'd have to kill you.
This is a good base recipe, but not spectacular on it's own. Needs more spices. I took the suggestion if using canned diced tomatoes with basil. I think next time I'll add more fresh basil, an onion and probably some asparagus. I also felt a need to add some sun dried tomatoes.
Excellent. Along with other viewers I also only used 4 oz. of feta and increased my cooking time to cook out some of the water. I also increased the garlic to 2 cloves. Delicious! Thanks.
As is, I can imagine that the pasta would taste dry. I added some light cream and allowed the feta to melt to create more of a sauce and it was a tasty pasta dish!
This is so easy, so healthy and delicious. I used fat free feta as recommended by others, increased the garlic to 3 cloves ( one can never have too much fresh garlic) and found it unnecessary to chop the spinach (just dump it in and save scores of time). I was very pleased and to quote my husband who has a discriminating palate, " ....this is definately a home run!" I can see throwing in some grilled chicken or shrimp to make a hearty crowd pleasing meal.
I have been making this dish for a while. I add chopped sun dried tomatoes, red onion and shrimp.
yummy and easy. I just used regualr feta because I had that on hand
I'll tell ya what...for what this is, it's really really good. The flavors mesh well, it makes a ton, it's easy, and delicious!
Nice and easy pasta dish.
Fabulous hot or cold! I use canned Italian tomatoes in place of fresh tomatoes.
Delicious, easy meal! I used feta with garlic and herbs by mistake one time when I made it and I actually think it is even better. This recipe has been put in regular rotation in my house.
Fantastic as it is!
Outstanding! Light, fresh and easy to make. My husband liked it as well.
Loved it and wished I had made more!
MMMMMMMMMMMMM so good. It's a staple for me now! I use elbows. I saute a handful of pinenuts with the garlic for added flavour.
What a wonderfully, delicious recipe! It was incredibly simple and ready in under a half hour. I will be making this repeatedly, for sure! Thanks so much Cathy :) I made slight changes :I doubled the pasta to 16 ounces (dry) and I used Garlic & Herb Feta instead.
I love how easy it was to make this! The only real work I had to do was chopping the tomatoes - everything else just got thrown in a pot. I had meant to halve the entire recipe, but I only remembered to do it with the pasta and feta. Actually it worked out really great and now I get extra veggies. :)
Silly me. I stopped and bought some spinach and mushrooms, thinking I had everything else already. I used a can of diced tomatoes, garlic powder, some onion flakes, but the big change was the Feta. My big box of Feta had mold, so I had to improvise. I added a cup or so of shredded chedder and about a half cup of turkey sausage. Awesome. That Pinot Gris that was recommended was great, too. Nice combo.
This is great. I find it's much better to use canned diced tomatoes in sauce rather than fresh tomatoes. It's too bland otherwise. I also increase the garlic.
This is the first time I've ever really -cooked- something before, and wow, it turned out so well! My family seems to genuinely like it and it's given me confidence to try cooking some other things-- 5 stars from me, without a doubt!
I omitted the olive oil and added 8 oz mushrooms sauteed in about 4 tbsp of vegetable broth until tender. I used a little bit more garlic too. I tried this with 8 oz Feta cheese as the recipe states, but another time tried it with a 4 oz package of light Boursin cheese, about a third of a cup shredded fontina cheese, and maybe a tablespoon of grated fresh romano. I think I liked the second way a little better. Hot, the recipe tastes a little bland no matter how I make it. Cold, it's an excellent pasta salad.
everyone in my house loves this. Super quick and easy to make!
Made this recipe for my mom and we both loved it! I used whole wheat rotini noodles and added kalamata olives which both worked really well. The olives really added a lot to the meal. Quick, healthful, and easy. We'll be making this again!
This is one of my favorite dishes to cook! I always leave out the tomatoes, though.
Delicious....needed more salt/flavoring. I used Frest Mozrella (didn't have feta) but will try next time with Feta. A definate keeper.
This is a delish one-pot dish. I have made this several times now. We love it. I've gotten rave reviews every time I make it. The only change I make is to add one can of diced tomatoes with garlic and oregano along with 2 diced fresh tomatoes. Love the fact that this is so easy and I can make it using only one pot. I added cooked sliced hot sausage one time just to take it up a notch. It also accompanied grilled chicken breast nicely another time. Thank you for another wonderfully easy recipe.
Dinner for 5, for $8:-) Subbed canned diced toms with basil, garlic & oregano, used frozen spinach, 2 cloves garlic and plain feta. Husband thumbed his nose at it for no shrimp or chicken, but once it was made, LOVED IT;-) Easily worth five stars the way I made it, and know it would be even better with fresh produce as stated in the recipe.
OMG! Thought this would just be an easy quick dish, but it quickly became my favorite meal! I add a lot of garlic and a splash of lemon.
This is soooo good. We added 6 strips of crumbled bacon and sliced, sauteed mushrooms to all of the other ingredients at the end. It would also be wonderful without the bacon. The seasoned feta cheese really makes this recipe. Since hubby and I are big spinach lovers I will add more fresh spinach next time. Thanks for the recipe. Of course the kids were "scared" of it.
One of my absolute favorites especially in the summer when the tomatoes are ripe! So easy! Try it with a pinch of red pepper flakes for a bit of a kick!
This is very good. I used more garlic than the recipe called for. We actually liked it better as cold left overs.
Very easy to make... tastes ok.
I just made this for lunch and I was amazed at the great flavor that this few ingredients give to this dish. This is a keeper, I can now eat spinach!!!
This was delicious! After I chopped up the tomatoes, I coated them with some olive oil and italian seasonsing. I also added some grilled chicken as well.
I love this recipe! Even my husband who hates spinach loves it! I use those little grape size tomatoes and add bacon for extra flavor, yum!
so yummy!
Great recipe, didn't want to give it a "5" since I tweaked a couple things. I used 4-5 cloves of garlic to really pump up the flavor. I also added chiken broth when I was sauteeing the tomatos and garlic, I didn't want the "sauce" to be too dry. It was great because the pasta was cooked al dente and absorbed all the yummy sauce when I combined it. I served it with some shredded romano on top. This will be going into my regular rotation.
Loved this!! Definitely, a keeper. I don't care for Feta cheese so I substitued shredded Parmesan. I used canned diced tomatoes/sweet onion and added a small can of sliced black olives -- soooo good! My daughter was here and she loved it, as well. She can't wait to make it for her family.
Very easy and very fast. A great dinner if you are low on time and don't want to put a lot of effort in to make something.
Very good and very healthy! I used whole grain pasta and added some sliced chicken breast.
I added zucchini and a little extra tomatoes! It was delicious and so easy!
I thought this was the best recipe that I have found on here!!! yummy
I used lemon oregano pasta from Trader Joes and lemon oregano feta! It was awesome! I also added onion and herbs de Provence.
Super easy, super quick and absolutely delicious! This recipe is a keeper!
This has become my family's favorite meal. Made it 3 times now. Only problem is that when we sit down we can't stop eating it. It's TOO good. Very easy to make too.
Delicious! I used 2 cups pico de gallo I had left over added to the 1 cup diced tomatoes and added 6 oz of southwestern style corn and used only 3/4 of the feta but did add 1/4 mozzarella. Think we're definitely going to fight over the leftovers. I'll definitely make this again~
My wife made this dish for dinner tonite we loved it. She used fresh and canned herb tomatoes with plain feta cheese. It's my new favorite pasta dish!!!
One of my favorite recipes from this site. I have shared it with numerous friends who alos love it!
Very tasty. I used 2 cans of diced Mexican tomatoes in place of fresh tomatoes. Also added shrimp meat, but chicken or some other meat would have been good. This was a nice all in one meal.
Love it! I do this recipe quite often and sometimes add kalamata olives.
Yum!! This was excellent! I peeled my tomatoes first, as I don't like when my tomatoes cook and the peel seperates. I also added a handful of whole, pitted olives, a dash of red pepper flakes, and 1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar. All the ingredients go together so well and nothing is overpowering. VERY good. Round this meal off with a salad and breadsticks and you can't go wrong. Thanks for the recipe!!
Delicious and simple! A great, fresh dish with strong flavor.
This pasta dish was great! I too love all the ingredients, but had never put them all together before (especially the feta and spinach). It was super easy and sooo very tasty for the entire family, even the kids. The only change I made was to add extra garlic just because we are garlic lovers to the extreme. Excellent!
An absolutely incredible dish! My husband loves it, and makes me prepare it every week!
Very tasty!I sped up the prep by using a box of frozen chopped spinach instead of the fresh.I also had a bunch of mushrooms that I needed to use,so I sliced them and threw them in.It worked well.Also very good left over!
So Yummy & So Easy! Only changes I made were to add a couple cloves of garlic & a pinch of red pepper flakes as recommended by other reviews. It was a big hit @ my house & even though the recipe says serves 6, the 3 of us had no problem finishing the whole pot!
I made this the other night with ingredients I had on hand: 2 cans of petit chopped tomatoes, drained (instead of fresh) and ziti instead of mostaccioli. I also increased the garlic to 3 cloves. This dish turned out wonderful! It was very flavorful, and pretty, too. I served it as a side to a concoction of cooked Italian sausage with red peppers, onions and minced garlic (stir fried in EVOO). My husband actually topped his pasta with the sausage mixture and enjoyed his "one dish" meal. This recipe is definitely a keeper! Thanks for submitting.
We loved this! I had about a cup of leftover mushrooms which I sauteed first with the garlic before adding the rest as per recipe. We cannot get basil feta locally, so I also added a bunch of fresh, chopped basil. Just delicious! Will be making it again and again! Added bonus that it is so quick and easy. Thanks for this one!
What a wonderful recipe! Everyone loves this. It is very much a comfort food and something you would expect to order in a restaurant. I make it often.
DH and I liked it. I wanted to keep it vegetarian but found that sliced and cooked mild Italian sausage, made it taste so much better.
Pretty tasty starter recipe! I tripled the amount of garlic but I am some what of a garlic fiend. I also threw in some mushrooms which added a tasty extra. I think next time I will wait and add the feta after everything else has cooled a bit so it doesn't get too melted. Will definitely make again!
Delicious! I added pinenuts w/ the garlic and basil and olives at the very end (as was suggested by other reviews) and my boyfriend had cleaned his plate before I even sat down! Also exceptionally easy to make - great for a quick, tasty dinner.
I thought this was a great recipe. I added onions and some cayenne pepper. The best part was the fact that it could be eaten cold or hot and tastes good both ways.
My family loves this recipe and my mom requests this on her birthday! Be sure to use plenty of spinach and tomatoes as it cooks down. I use way more than 1 clove of garlic and also add parmesan cheese at the end. Delicious and looks very pretty!
This was OK. I added chicken so it would be more filling. Probably won't make again. Easy to make, though.
I like the recipe, but as written, it is bland.
Love this recipe. I used regular feta cheese, sundried tomatoes and 2 cloves of garlic and lots of fresh basil. Also marinated chicken breast in italian dressing, grilled, sliced and added it to the dish. Awesome......I'll be making this one again. Mary Rose
This was good meatless meal. I did use tomatoes with oregano, basil and garlic which did give it more flavor. Fresh cracked pepper to taste will spice it up more. Overall, an excellent dish.
I made this recipe for my dad's birthday and my family loved it! Very simple but the spinach and feta really add something. I love the way the feta sort of melts into the sauce a little- it wasn't as overpowering as I expected. This has become one of my family's staples.
This is a great recipe if you love spinach! Quick, easy and very tasty.
One of the most flavorful pasta dishes I've had- and very easy once you deal with the preparation of chopping up all the spinach! Keeps well, if you have any leftovers. Add some chicken, too!
Such a wonderful pasta dish!!! I added some shredded mozzarella as well.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections