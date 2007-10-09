Mostaccioli with Spinach and Feta

4.5
332 Ratings
  • 5 216
  • 4 96
  • 3 18
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

I use mostaccioli or penne, whichever is available. I have served this hot or cold.

Recipe by Cathy Burghardt

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large pot. Add tomatoes, spinach, and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes, or until spinach is wilted and mixture is thoroughly heated. Add pasta and cheese; cook 1 minute. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 465.3mg. Full Nutrition
