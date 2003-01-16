Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese
This is an old-fashioned comfort food recipe.
This is an old-fashioned comfort food recipe.
The people who had trouble with this recipe definitely didn't make it correctly. Eight ounces of macaroni means one-half pound, not one cup. I mixed the cheese into the milk before adding it to the macaroni. I also used seasoned croutons in place of bread crumbs and added some bacon bits to the topping mixture. All in all, a very good recipe.Read More
As written, I couldn't figure out how this could possibly become thick and creamy. So, I first made a roux with butter and flour, added my milk and seasonings, stirred until nicely thickened, turned off the heat and just kept added the cheese until I was happy with the flavor. I used cheddar and pepper jack for some spice. Very yummy!Read More
The people who had trouble with this recipe definitely didn't make it correctly. Eight ounces of macaroni means one-half pound, not one cup. I mixed the cheese into the milk before adding it to the macaroni. I also used seasoned croutons in place of bread crumbs and added some bacon bits to the topping mixture. All in all, a very good recipe.
WOW!!! This was excellent. Try using extra sharp or sharp cheddar cheese. I added about 4 oz of processed cheese (velveeta type) and about 1/2 cup sour cream just to make it even creamier. You won't taste the sour cream. Great without the breadcrumbs too. Nice comfort food. And even easier to make if you just mix everything together, then add the macaroni and mix well. This insures every piece of pasta is covered.
This is NOT your Kraft shells and cheese or boxed macaroni. This recipe a typical southern style baked macaroni - chewy and creamy. Family members fight over the corner pieces. I weigh my pasta rather than measure and the recipe has turned out perfectly every time - everyone in the family loves this dish.
Great warm-weather comfort food! It sounded like it had the potential to come out greasy because of the 3 1/2 cups of Cheddar, so I used half Cheddar and half Kraft Melts (4 cheese combo). It turned out nice and creamy and not runny as others might have mentioned. Keep in mind, when measuring pasta, they don't mean 8 fluid oz (or 1 cup). They mean 1/2 pound. I think this is what confused some people.
This was by far the best homemade mac and cheese I have made. It was even good the next day warmed up. I used skim milk, lowfat cheddar cheese, colby/jack and lowfat mozzerella. Very creamy. I did substitute crushed Ritz crackers for the bread crumbs--that's what my mom used to put on it when I was a kid--adds that buttery taste.
My husband and I really liked this! Unfortunately we didn't get to taste the topping. I put it in the broiler for two minutes, but I didn't stand guard: when I was ready to take it out, the entire dish was on fire. My husband blew on it until it went out, we silenced the smoke detector and opened the screen door, and scraped off the top layer. I am probably the only person inept enough to have this outcome, but I thought I'd pass the warning along just in case.
As written, I couldn't figure out how this could possibly become thick and creamy. So, I first made a roux with butter and flour, added my milk and seasonings, stirred until nicely thickened, turned off the heat and just kept added the cheese until I was happy with the flavor. I used cheddar and pepper jack for some spice. Very yummy!
Yum - great flavor. I added about a cup of sour cream to mine because it wasn't quite creamy enough. Turned out great!
Great recipe. I was skeptical at first because it seemed way too easy, however it turned out great. I did alter the recipe a bit by mixing in a 1/2 cup of fat free sour cream at the end (before adding bread crumbs to the top).
I love homemade mac & cheese. And after reading all the recipes here, I knew this was the recipe I had been looking for. This is good old fashioned, "homestyle" macaroni & cheese like I used to eat at family reunions in Indiana. I reduce the mustard to just 1 teaspoon and I use half extra sharp/half mild cheddar, and add 4 oz Velveta and it is perfect. This recipe is easily adapted to gluten free since it doesn't have any flour. For "breadcrumbs" I mix half grated parmasan cheese with rice crumbs. Works great.
I get rave reviews with this every time. A real man pleaser!
Delish! Total comfort food. I prepared exactly to the recipe and my four year old loved it. Definitely not low fat, somewhat oily, but good! Keep in mind that the depth of dish you put it into will affect the end result significantly. I put mine in a lasagna pan and it made it too dry. Try a deep, small dish.
Had to keep adjusting the seasonings to get this just where I wanted it to be. Ran out of cheddar so I added some colby and American. Not bad, not mindblowing. Probably won't be trying this one again.
This was so good I had to force myself to stop eating it! The Worcestershire sauce and mustard powder really added great flavor. I didn't have any macaroni so I used medium-size shell pasta, which worked just fine. I had looked online to see how many cups of dry pasta = 8 ounces and it said to use 2 cups. However, after I boiled the 2 cups of dry pasta and then mixed everything together, it was really soupy, so I ended up boiling some more and added that into it. And I'm glad I did because it came out nice and moist but not runny whatsoever. So in total, I used about 2 1/2 cups of dry pasta. I also mixed about 1 tsp. of garlic powder into the topping, which I thought added nice flavor. I will definitely be making this again!
THANK YOU!!! I have been looking for a great macaroni and cheese recipe for ever, and everything I tried came out gritty or just not right. I tried this one because it had no flour, which I thought was the problem with the others. This is the first one I have tried that actualy tastes good. I used 2 cups 2% milk mild cheddar cheese, 2 slices 2% milk american cheese and non-fat milk becuase it's summer and it would be too heavy otherwise. I didn't bake it, and my chese and milk never mixed together. I'll try baking it next time to solve that problem. Awsome mac and cheese!!! ***Update: I have been making this for a few years now, and I love it with any kind of cheese. My favorite is a mix of white cheddar, mozerella, fresh parmesean, and havarti. I usually use about 1 1/2 times as much cheese as it calls for, which makes it extra creamy. Thanks again!
This is straight out of Sandra Lee's cookbook
I will give it 5 stars even though it was just ok. But that was MY fault. i was listening to everyone else saying that it was to runny so when I doubled the recipe i just added an extra 1/2 amount of sauce instead of a complete double. it would have been perfect if i did it right. I also added the cheese to the milk mixture and it looked curdle like. once baked it was fine. The taste though was excellent! and I am a Kraft Gal!! will definatly make again and Will follow the right directions!!!!
This recipe was fantastic! I eliminated the milk and used evaporated milk. Now that's what I'm talking about...
We won't be making this again. I'm not sure if it was the Wor. Sauce or Mustard, but something didn't taste right. I made sure I weighed my noodles and added croutons on top, which someone had noted. I also replaced 1/4 cup of the cheese with Velvetta cheese to help make it blend, which worked out well. The consistancy was fine. The spices just didn't work.
I've made this macaroni almost every big holiday for the past 2 years and it's always a big hit. The only thing I added is some finely chopped onions; it gives it a nice twang.
Loved it! I adjusted the recipe to 24 servings for a family get-together. I substituted 1 cup of jalepeno cheese sauce(from Sam's club)for 2c. of the cheddar, left the ground mustard at the original 1 1/2tsp, & omitted the hot sauce. The jalepeno's just added flavor, but didn't make it spicy! It was perfect!!
Thanks for sharing this recipe. It was fantastic. I pretty much followed the recipe, except I added cooked bacon on the top and put in a little more cheese (maybe even a little too much). The hot pepper sauce is great, and if you like your food a little spicier then go ahead and add a little more!
This was fairly decent. I do think there was too much mustard taste for us, it was a little overpowering. I also replaced the regular milk with evaporated to make it a little creamier. I liked the addition of the bread crumbs to the top. Will definitely try this again and decrease the amount of ground mustard.
Cafeteria macaroni and cheese is supposed to be lumpy! Just a southern woman's opinion...
Awesome recipe!! I make it so much that I pretty much eyeball it now and it's always a big hit. One thing i did do was cut back on the ground mustard just a bit and I also don't do the bread crumb topping, just top off with a bit more cheese and we're set!
Texture was pretty bad....clumpy and gritty. Also found the mustard flavor to be a bit strong. This was to be the "main attraction" for dinner, so the meal was a huge let down.
I made this today and am happy to say it was exactly what I was hoping for...in reading some previous posts I realized that most people here dont realize that baked mac and cheese is very different from ordinary mac and cheese and in being raised up with southern women, I have had the priviledge of being able to get real southern mac and cheese...the only thing different I did was added 2 cups of the sharp cheddar to the milk mixture, 2 C of it in the mac and almost 2 cups on top and I added more breadcrumb mixture...I also used evaporated milk instead of reg. milk...I really liked the way it came out...if you are looking for a creamy sweet processed cheese type then this recipe is NOT for you...
I just tried it again. I added a few more dashes of hot sauce, seasoned salt and used half milk and half light cream. It was great!
This was verry good.I didnt taste the hot sauce.Maybe I didnt put enough in.I followed other people and used sharp cheese and also 4 oz velvetta cheese.Boy was it ever cheesy but good.
I've been in search of a good baked mac 'n cheese recipe for years. The recipes I tried were good, but the texture or taste was never quite what I was looking for. I told my husband I wanted baked mac 'n cheese like we had in the school cafeteria back in the 70's. I was so happy when I ran across "Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese." It was just what I was looking for! YUM!
I was some-what excited about dinner today since we were all in the mood to cook. Well, I took one bite of the so-called "Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese" and totally and completely fell in love with this tasty treat. I could not stop eating it. The classic, yet delicious Macaroni and Cheese with delightfully crispy bread-crumbs, a hint of mustard, sprinkle of paprika, a drip of hot-sauce... This amazingly fantastic dish is one the whole family will enjoy forever.
If you want creamy mac & cheese skip this recipe. This was a sticky mac & cheese the kind you need a knife to cut and it keeps it shape of a square when you take it out of the baking dish. I will not make this again.
My family and I love this. It's the only mac & cheese I make. Thanks for sharing.
This was a welcome change from the boxed mac and cheese I purchase. It has an interesting, tasty, and comforting flavor. It wasn't as difficult to make from scratch as I had thought. My husband liked it a lot, too. I thought that 8 oz of macaroni appeared too little, so I used a pound instead and (almost) doubled the other ingredients. When I added more cheese to the hot milk before adding to the macaroni, I found that it came out just a little creamier this second time I made it. So, if you prefer not to buy Velveeta cheese, that may work for you. This is a yummy dish!
I used gluten free penne pasta for this due to gluten allergy. I prefer the Tinkyada brand made with brown rice. Also used 2% mexcan cheese with cheddar and jack cheese as well as some 2% velveta that I had left. This turned out very creamy and the entire pan disappeared in no time. I didn't put the bread crumbs on (due to allergy). But, I don't think anyone missed it. Also used a bit of cayanne pepper instead of hot sauce, as I didn't have any on hand. We will be making this again!
Yum. I tried this recipe one night after a mac & cheese craving. Since then its been a household favorite. I use less mustard and have also made with and without hot sauce because we ran out and its still good! I always use a lot of cheddar, but subsitute 1 cup of mozzerella (just because I love mozzerella). Thanks for the receipe!
LOVED this! I like mac & cheese that is chewy with crunch-like my Grandma would make, not all slimy like kraft. Instead of the buttered bread crumbs I just crushed some Ritz crackers on top. Will definitely make again.
Have made this numerous times now and it's always been a hit. Have done it with a variety of cheeses from mild to old as well as added some blue at times. Only actual change I do make is to add one beaten egg to the milk mix.
It tasted like flour.
This was excellent! I'm not sure I have had better homemade macaroni and cheese. And the prep was very easy.
This is a great macaroni and cheese recipe. I added about 2 tbls. of chopped shallots and about 4 oz. of velveta cheese. The only other suggestion I would make is to double the recipe so you have leftovers - I think it is even better the next day. In the words of one of my 17 year old male guests "This is slammin' mac and cheese."
I think this macaroni and cheese is classic. Been making it for years now. It is very similar to the baked mac & cheese you might get at a good cafeteria. The texture is chewy and cheesy. The crusy edges are perfection. This is NOT a creamy, velveeta sort of mac & cheese. If that's what you want, you won't like this. I have always followed the recipe to the letter, and it is perfect - my friends love it, my family loves it. The "bite" that it gets from the dry mustard, the hot sauce and worcestershire is great - not too much, so it isn't really spicy. It's just really tasty! This is good, old-fashioned, southern, potluck ladies' mac & cheese. YUM!
This was the recipe I have been looking for.. I took this to the Homecoming at my Church and it was gone in no time. I am making it again ASAP!!!!!
I took more time heating the milk, since other cooks were stating that the dish was "clumping". I added adobo pepper, garlic and a little more spice. I also used ritz crackers on top. I love it!! The hotter the milk (not burnt) and then melt the cheese into the milk before putting on the pasta. the more smoothness you will have.
mixed reviews in my house..me: very easy to make, I followed the recipe exactly. Cooked up very nice. I thought it was almost too cheesy but it reheated nicely. My husband loved it, thought it was some of the best he has had.
I loved this recipe. I just made it and it not only looks good but it taste good. I used the 3 1/2 cups of sharp cheddar, plus the 4oz of velvetta like everyone else suggested. I used one cup of milk. Next time I might use the cup and a half to see what it turns out like. I also use bread crumbs and croutons. I think I will use croutons, they seem to hold there crunch better and have a better flavor. Wonderful recipe.
Not my favorite (a bit too greasy for my taste). I cut down on bread crumbs (I only put 1/3 of what was requested). Maybe better with more bread... Good, though, but not THE mac & cheese hit. In my opinion at least.
This is my standard mac and cheese recipe now! It is pretty easy (a lot of dishwashing, but not a big deal) and not overly heavy. Kids and hubby equally enjoy it!
This mac and cheese tasted pretty good (I love the crumb topping) but I wish I would have taken the other reviewers' advice and added the cheese to the warm milk mixture before adding it to the noodles. Instead of a creamy cheese sauce, there were clumps of cheese throughout.
this was very greasy and the cheese separated from the pasta. Also, not good as leftovers. It was way too greasy and buttery.
This isn't a creamy dish, but it is amazingly tasty. I used seasoned croutons instead of breadcrumbs the second time around, because the crumbs made it taste a little blah. I like the mustard/worcestershire/hot pepper combo, which gave the dish a wonderful tangy feel. Thanks for the submission!
I took this to a family cook-out and they absolutely loved it!!!
YUM! YUM! YUM! Both my husband and I absolutely loved this recipe. We polished off the entire dish in two days (quite a feat for two people). I will make this over and over again.
Followed the recipe exactly as submitted and the dish turned out tasteful but not as creamy as I expected it to be. Very easy to make and much bettter than mac n cheese from a box!
ALWAYS a hit! My dad would make this when I was growing up and I'm continuing the tradition. Delicious!
Followed exactly; Pretty good recipe, I would leave off the paprika in the future. It tends to upstage the flavor of the dish and is a little overpowering.
Macaroni and Cheese is the one dish I’ve never been good at making – that is until now. This recipe is delicious. It made too much for a 2 quart dish so I used my Pampered Chef round baker. Not sure if that can go in the broiler so I omitted that step. I also decreased the butter a tad. I can’t wait to make this again but I will definitely eliminate the bread crumb topping as my family didn’t care for that part.
Terrific, old-fashioned macaroni pie, all crusty and very tasty. Just like what one gets in a cafeteria, this takes me back to grade school dining hall (in a good way!). Totally different from the creamy, Kraft-dinner style, this style of macaroni and cheese stands on its own: the cheese flavor really comes through, unobstructed by the flavor or texture of thickeners used in creamy sauces such as eggs or flour. This is indeed comfort food!
Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy. This was the BEST mac & cheese I've ever had. I've always done the bechamel bit, and this was soooo much easier, and sooo much better! Thanks!
Very cheesy and delicious! I added some medium sized shrimp to it along with some sour cream and served it with roasted asparugus.
I made this for a lunchon for work. Turned out pretty good, I think I would add a little more seasoning.
I recently moved overseas and was looking for a nice taste of home. This definitely did the trick! I made the mistake of adding a bit of garlic powder to it--definitely didn't need it, and I wouldn't recommend it. Follow the recipe, and you'll be in for a treat.
bland :-(
I used 2 cups cheddar and 1 1/2 cups mozzarella in this recipe. I also used 1/2 tsp. prepared mustard instead of ground mustard seed. Recipe turned out quite tasty.
Delicious! That worscheshire sauce makes a world of difference! Good recipe fer good eatin'!
This was pretty good. I had to stray a bit from the recipe based on what I had on hand, and will most likely continue making my mac and cheese the way I normally do (Down Home Mac and Cheese from this site), but this was perfect for those don't want to cook nights. I had everything in the oven 10 minutes after starting to prep. Thanks for the recipe, it was definitely worth making.
I should have listened to Renee. This recipe tasted wierd. I think it was the ground mustard. As well, considering it had three cups of cheese I didn't find it to be overly cheesy. I won't be making this one again.
This was actually pretty good. Personally, I will be adding more cheese to the recipe when I make it next--probably as much as an additional 2 cups in order to make it creamy and very cheesy. Garlic flavored bread crumbs really made the topping unique and delicious!
This was easy to make and delicious!
This was a great recipe. I used all low fat cheese and it still tasted good. My husband especially liked this dish. I will be definitly be making this again.
I LOVE the flavor of this dish (it's a very different flavor--if you're looking for a purely cheesey, velveta-ish mac, this isn't for you), but I can't quite get the texture right, otherwise I'd give it five stars. Mine comes out kinda grainy and a bit greasy (but still good!!!). I don't think I'm overcooking it, as suggested by previous reviewer. I'd welcome any suggestions on what I may be doing wrong. Maybe it's the milk I use...
Great macaroni and cheese dish. I have made it several times. I increase the cheese using Velvetta by one cup, this makes it creamier. My sister is a mac and cheese fiend and she declared this was the best mac and cheese she has ever eaten.
A good recipe, my 10 year old helped me make it. I followed the recipe exactly, used mild cheddar, and I liked the texture /consistancy. Next time I will try half mild and half sharp to see if it gives it any umph. Hard to find a recipe that doesn't call for processed cheese!
This recipe turned out really great! I couldn't believe I had all the ingredients. I did have to use some mozzerella, but it didn't seem to matter. If you like this mac you should check out a fancier version at food network's site it's called "mac and cheese" by Giada de Laurentis (not to be confused with the spicy version she has listed too). Thanks again for the great recipe!
This recipe is really good. The reason why I only gave it four stars is because of my modifications. First, instead of milk I used 1 and 1/4 cup of evaporated milk and 1/2 cup chicken stock. Then I substituted the cheddar cheese with a mixture of cheddar, american, and soft velveeta. Trust me, it came out great without tasting like artificial cheese - very creamy. Another reason why I really liked this recipe is because I prefer mac and cheese without the milk/flour mixture (roux) some others call for.
Very good! I made it according to the recipe, and liked it well enough. The mustard is a bit strong, and it isn't as creamy as it could be. Next time, I might add the sour cream others suggested. Still, this is the first 'from scratch' mac and cheese I've made, and it came out well. Use panko breadcrumbs!
I started out making this recipe because it sounded like the mac and cheese I grew up on. I ended up adding more milk and including about 1/2 cup of Velveta to make it creamier. The extra sharp cheddar that I used make the sauce appear about to break. The Velvetta smoothed it out, but made it too thick and I was afraid it would curdle. The extra milk poured over the top at the end make it perfectly creamy. Good basic recipe, one that's tweakable!
Although time-consuming as mac & cheese goes, this was very yummmy. I did have some difficulty lifting the large pot with one hand to scrape the mixture into the baking dish.
This isn't very creamy, but it is cheesy which makes it a hit with my family! It's a hit with me because it's so easy. I don't have to stand there and stir a white sauce forever and for me that makes it great!!
I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone said it was wonderful. Thank you!
This recipe is wonderful! It is easy and tastes so good! A very easy dish to make with very little preparation.
My whole family really liked this recipe. I did not think it would turn out, because when I mixed the milk, mustard, hot sauce and W. Sauce, I thought it smelled weird and looked runny. BUT, after 30 min in the oven it turned into a nice thick creamy delicious sauce. I liked the crumbs on top too. This one is a keeper :)
My whole family loved this, even my husband, who isn't a fan of macaroni and cheese in general. I was short on cheddar, so I substituted about 3/4 of a cup with mozarella, and the dish ended up perfectly moist. I'll add the mozarella from now on when I make it. Delicious.
MMMMMM...very tasty!
Awesome!!!!!! Followed the recipe to the "T" and it was a hit!
Was not too impressed, just did not turn out very good.
I have been looking for a good mac and cheese recipe for years. I never seem to be happy with them, until i tired this one. It was delicious and everyone loved it and it was the first dish to be gone at our party. I used shredded cheddar a little velveeta and some shredded mozzerella and on top i ueds panko bread crumbs. Perfect, creamy and not gritty or grainy like some.
Am I missing something here??? Is there a mistake in the amount of macaroni? 8 oz of macaroni is equal to 1 cup by my calculations and I'm supposed to add 3 1/2 cups of cheese and 1 1/2 cups of milk! I ended up with something that resembled cheese soup! As if that wasn't bad enough, when I added the sauces, etc to the milk, the milk became curdled looking. Yuck. On a more positive note, the flavor was pretty good and I think I will try making it again with the following changes... 1) Double the macaroni 2)Cut the milk in half 3)Mix the worcestershire sauce and other ingredients into the drained macaroni before putting it in the casserole dish 4)Put crushed crackers over the top instead of breadcrumbs.
Add more milk and cheese
I was a little leary about the method for making this - I'm a tried a true "white sauce" maker for mac & cheese. I have to say that this was just as good and a lot easier. Very tasty. Definately going to make this again.
Excellent flavor! I added sliced hot dogs and a frozen veggie mix. This will become a regular. So easy and delicious! Thank you for a great recipe!
I made this again for tonight's dinner with baked salman and cole slaw. Didn't have sour cream to increase the amount of sauce so I added about 1/4 cup buttermilk. Also used Panko bread crumbs. Very good mac n cheese dish and we'll probably wipe it out at lunchtime tomorrow!
If I could have given this a "0"...believe me...I would have. It was just awful! I can't imagine anyone that could possibly say that they liked this. It was absolutely tasteless. I even tried adding some extra spices and it did nothing for it. It was a waste of time and ingredients. I definitely do not reccomend this to anyone.
I made this for dinner this evening and it was really good. I've been searching for a mac and cheese recipe reminiscent of my childhood and this is the one. I will admit I tweaked a bit. I was half a cup short on cheese so added a dollop of sour cream. I used prepared ground mustard, which I like in in it, but increased it to 2 tsp. I also replaced 1/2 cup of the milk with evaporated milk. It was wonderful. Man and child loved it. Crispy cheesy on top, creamy underneath. The best I've had in years and easy!
I thought it was okay. It seemed to have too much breadcrumbs on top. Next time I might totally omit them. I also didn't think it was as creamy as others made it out to be.
I made this for my family and it did not turn out at all! It had a strange taste unlike ANY Mac and Cheese I have made in the past. The mustard did not enhance this dish and the cheese and milk do not blend together very well. I would try another recipe!
8 dry ounces is equilvalent to half a pound. 8 fluid ounces is a cup. When you added a pound of macroni and doubled the rest of the ingredients you essentially doubled the entire original recipe.
I wasn't a huge fan of the flavor the worchestershire sauce gave this dish. I added the velveta and sour cream as recomended in some of the reviews and I think that gave it a very nice texture. If I do decide to make this again I would definitely cut back on the cheese to 2.5 cups instead of 3.5 because it was just too rich.
This was a quick way to make mac and cheese but it turned out a bit dry and not as creamy as I usually like mine. Probably wouldnt this version again but it wasnt terrible...my boyfriend really enjoyed it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections