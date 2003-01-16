Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese

THANK YOU!!! I have been looking for a great macaroni and cheese recipe for ever, and everything I tried came out gritty or just not right. I tried this one because it had no flour, which I thought was the problem with the others. This is the first one I have tried that actualy tastes good. I used 2 cups 2% milk mild cheddar cheese, 2 slices 2% milk american cheese and non-fat milk becuase it's summer and it would be too heavy otherwise. I didn't bake it, and my chese and milk never mixed together. I'll try baking it next time to solve that problem. Awsome mac and cheese!!! ***Update: I have been making this for a few years now, and I love it with any kind of cheese. My favorite is a mix of white cheddar, mozerella, fresh parmesean, and havarti. I usually use about 1 1/2 times as much cheese as it calls for, which makes it extra creamy. Thanks again!