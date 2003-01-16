Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese

295 Ratings
  • 5 155
  • 4 79
  • 3 29
  • 2 11
  • 1 21

This is an old-fashioned comfort food recipe.

By Karena

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Heat the milk in a small saucepan. Stir in mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and hot sauce. Set aside.

  • Stir 1 1/2 tablespoons butter and 3 cups cheese into the drained macaroni. Pour the hot milk mixture over the cheese and macaroni. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheddar on top. Combine the bread crumbs with the melted butter, and spread over the top. Sprinkle with paprika.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, and then place under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 31.4g; cholesterol 91.9mg; sodium 850mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022