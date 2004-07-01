Cheese Ravioli with Fresh Tomato and Artichoke Sauce

Rating: 4.39 stars
275 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 153
  • 4 star values: 83
  • 3 star values: 35
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

This sauce is quick and easy. It goes well with other pasta types such as tortellini or penne. I serve this with a good quality, crusty bread.

By Cathy Burghardt

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 - 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook ravioli according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over a medium high heat. Add tomatoes, artichokes, scallions, garlic, and salt and pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are warmed through. Remove from heat.

  • Drain pasta well. Transfer to a large bowl, and toss with 1 teaspoon oil. Add half of the sauce to the ravioli; toss gently, but thoroughly to mix. Transfer ravioli to a large serving platter. Pour remaining vegetable sauce over ravioli. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 817.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (277)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

taramclarty
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
This was a really good dinner. My husband and Father-in-Law loved the sauce! I used two cans Italian style, diced and peeled tomatoes (undrained) in place of the Romas, and two jars of artichoke hearts because we love them. I also added the liquid from both jars, but next time I will drain the second jar into the sink -- the sauce was just a little too "marinade-y". I used slightly more garlic than called for, but other than that exactly as written. Served over fresh cheese ravioli with sourdough bread on the side --- WONDERFUL!!! And oh so simple!! Read More
Helpful
(52)

Most helpful critical review

MOLSON7
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2002
This was a nice change for ravioli and it was quick and easy but I would not make it again. Read More
Helpful
(18)
275 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 153
  • 4 star values: 83
  • 3 star values: 35
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
taramclarty
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
This was a really good dinner. My husband and Father-in-Law loved the sauce! I used two cans Italian style, diced and peeled tomatoes (undrained) in place of the Romas, and two jars of artichoke hearts because we love them. I also added the liquid from both jars, but next time I will drain the second jar into the sink -- the sauce was just a little too "marinade-y". I used slightly more garlic than called for, but other than that exactly as written. Served over fresh cheese ravioli with sourdough bread on the side --- WONDERFUL!!! And oh so simple!! Read More
Helpful
(52)
MELKAT
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2005
One of my favorite quick lunches with friends. I use canned Italian tomatoes with basil and four cheese ravioli. And the oil at the end is essential for keeping the pasta from sticking together. I also saute the garlic in the oil for about a minute before I add the other ingredients. I don't add the marinade from the artichokes. Read More
Helpful
(36)
Esmee Williams
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
Great recipe for weekday dinners. Quick and easy to make yet elegant to serve. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Advertisement
MOLSON7
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2002
This was a nice change for ravioli and it was quick and easy but I would not make it again. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Janine
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2006
I found this recipe a few years ago and everyone in my family still loves it! In the winter we use canned diced tomatoes (and sometimes in the summer when we don't have the time to peel fresh ones). Sometimes the jars of artichoke hearts have really large pieces so I always chop them up before adding them. Quick and easy and SO delicious! Read More
Helpful
(16)
BABSKITCHEN
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2004
We enjoyed this very much but I altered it just slightly. I used one 25 oz. bag of ravioli. I used 4 Roma tomatoes but didn't bother to seed them and one can of Italian-style diced tomatoes. I also used 1 whole can of artichoke hearts sliced up and used all the juice. I used 4 cloves of fresh garlic instead of 3. I also added some Italian seasoning and let it all cook down for about 10 - 12 mins. then mixed it with the ravioli. My husband also used some of the sauce on top of some cheesy garlic bread. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
Desiree
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2006
This is my husband's second favorite meal - we make it quite often! The first time I made it it did seem bland so I added premade pesto (Safeway Verdi brand works best) to the tomato sauce for an extra zing absolutely delicious! Read More
Helpful
(13)
MOLLE888
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2010
MMM so good! I used only one package of ravioli (Light cheese) but the full amount of sauce. I also cut back on the salt and added sliced black olives as well as fresh basil (about 2 Tbsps). This was delicious! Perfect amount of sauce for 9 ounces of ravioli. I know that a bunch of other reviewers said that something was missing... try the fresh basil! And if you are using parmesan cheese from a can dump it out. There is no replacement for fresh parmesan (I spend the extra money for Reggiano Parmesan... it's the BEST and makes such a difference in recipes). Also the recipe calls for FRESH tomatoes. There is a time and place for canned tomatoes and this recipe is not the time nor the place. Quality ingredients are needed to make this dish. Took me a half an hour from start to finish. Thank you for this one Cathy! Read More
Helpful
(12)
WhatADish
Rating: 3 stars
03/14/2005
Three stars for being quick easy and filling! I needed to get dinner ready fast and this worked well. It wasn't knock your socks off wonderful though. It also made a lot even though I only used one package of pasta (I used fresh cheese tortelini). Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022