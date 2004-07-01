Cheese Ravioli with Fresh Tomato and Artichoke Sauce

This was a really good dinner. My husband and Father-in-Law loved the sauce! I used two cans Italian style, diced and peeled tomatoes (undrained) in place of the Romas, and two jars of artichoke hearts because we love them. I also added the liquid from both jars, but next time I will drain the second jar into the sink -- the sauce was just a little too "marinade-y". I used slightly more garlic than called for, but other than that exactly as written. Served over fresh cheese ravioli with sourdough bread on the side --- WONDERFUL!!! And oh so simple!!
One of my favorite quick lunches with friends. I use canned Italian tomatoes with basil and four cheese ravioli. And the oil at the end is essential for keeping the pasta from sticking together. I also saute the garlic in the oil for about a minute before I add the other ingredients. I don't add the marinade from the artichokes.
Great recipe for weekday dinners. Quick and easy to make yet elegant to serve.
This was a nice change for ravioli and it was quick and easy but I would not make it again.
I found this recipe a few years ago and everyone in my family still loves it! In the winter we use canned diced tomatoes (and sometimes in the summer when we don't have the time to peel fresh ones). Sometimes the jars of artichoke hearts have really large pieces so I always chop them up before adding them. Quick and easy and SO delicious!
We enjoyed this very much but I altered it just slightly. I used one 25 oz. bag of ravioli. I used 4 Roma tomatoes but didn't bother to seed them and one can of Italian-style diced tomatoes. I also used 1 whole can of artichoke hearts sliced up and used all the juice. I used 4 cloves of fresh garlic instead of 3. I also added some Italian seasoning and let it all cook down for about 10 - 12 mins. then mixed it with the ravioli. My husband also used some of the sauce on top of some cheesy garlic bread.
This is my husband's second favorite meal - we make it quite often! The first time I made it it did seem bland so I added premade pesto (Safeway Verdi brand works best) to the tomato sauce for an extra zing absolutely delicious!
MMM so good! I used only one package of ravioli (Light cheese) but the full amount of sauce. I also cut back on the salt and added sliced black olives as well as fresh basil (about 2 Tbsps). This was delicious! Perfect amount of sauce for 9 ounces of ravioli. I know that a bunch of other reviewers said that something was missing... try the fresh basil! And if you are using parmesan cheese from a can dump it out. There is no replacement for fresh parmesan (I spend the extra money for Reggiano Parmesan... it's the BEST and makes such a difference in recipes). Also the recipe calls for FRESH tomatoes. There is a time and place for canned tomatoes and this recipe is not the time nor the place. Quality ingredients are needed to make this dish. Took me a half an hour from start to finish. Thank you for this one Cathy!
Three stars for being quick easy and filling! I needed to get dinner ready fast and this worked well. It wasn't knock your socks off wonderful though. It also made a lot even though I only used one package of pasta (I used fresh cheese tortelini).