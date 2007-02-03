Chicken Tetrazzini I

As modified, we enjoyed this very much, but I think it might have been too soupy and pretty bland without the modifications. I used one can each of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup, only half the indicated amount of sour cream (8 oz instead of 16 oz) and 12 oz. of fettucini instead of 8 oz. Even so, it was borderline too soupy, but then I only used one pint jar of homecanned chicken breast (about 1-1/2 chicken breast) instead of four, for economy. Also, since I had no mushrooms, I used only a tablespoon of butter to grease the casserole dish. I added a scant teaspoon of onion powder and a half-teaspoon of marjoram, along with plenty of pepper and a few of shots of Tabasco. A topping of buttered bread crumbs gave this a nice variety of textures. The mushrooms would have made this dish even better. Another time, I might also try it with broccoli florets. This is a rich, creamy, satisfying and versatile dish, well worth trying, but also worth "healthifying" some by reducing the amount of fat from the butter and sour cream.