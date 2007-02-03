Chicken Tetrazzini I

My Nana gave me this recipe; it is so good and creamy. A great comfort food. The butter can be halved for less fat.

By Allrecipes Member

Directions

  • Break spaghettini into 1 inch pieces. Cook according to package directions. Drain.

  • Saute mushrooms in butter or margarine. Cut chicken into large pieces, and mix with mushrooms. Stir in sour cream and condensed soup. Fold in noodles. Turn into a buttered casserole dish, and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
826 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 52.5g; cholesterol 166.3mg; sodium 1446.6mg. Full Nutrition
