Artichoke Tetrazzini

Good base recipe, but I did make some changes to make it more flavorful. As is, the artichokes are not the centerpiece and it is not pretty to look at in the dish-- kind of grey and bound together by the cheese which was added too early and clumps everything up. I added more flour to make it a little thicker, used homemade chicken stock in place of canned, added pepper, whole,cream top milk in place of half in half, and twice as many artichokes (and used the juice in place of some of the stock so you wouldn't waste the artichoke flavor.) I also put the cheese in last as other reviewers did to not have it be such an integrated dish. Finally, I put about three big handfuls of baby spinach in the bottom of the pasta dish and put the final, hot noodles with sauce over that and then gently folded the spinach (now wilted) in. Worked great and added a bit of freshness to a pretty heavy dish. (You should also not cook the linguini until tender, since once you put it in the hot sauce it will overcook. I kept my linguini very al dente and let the sauce cook it the rest of the way.)This is very rich so I'd serve it with something acidic, like a tomato or fruit salad with nothing cheesy or creamy on on the salad.