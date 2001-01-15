Artichoke Tetrazzini

Marinated artichokes are the centerpiece in this pasta dish. Recipe can be doubled for a larger crowd.

Recipe by Gayle Wagner

4
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook linguini in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender.

  • Meanwhile, saute mushrooms and onion in butter or margarine with thyme. Remove from heat. Stir in flour. Then stir in chicken broth and half and half. Return to heat, and stir until the sauce boils and thickens. Strain artichokes, and stir the liquid into the sauce. Add the fresh Parmesan.

  • Drain linguini, and toss with sauce. Fold in the strained artichokes. Serve immediately.

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 42.8mg; sodium 771.9mg. Full Nutrition
